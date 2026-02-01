Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
9h

Back in my day we only had the 28 day pop-a-pill packet. Every know side effect came my way. Heart palpatations, infections, cramps I never had before, rashes that looked like prickly heat running down my legs, maddening itch. My doctor said she would give me the lowest does possible. Was that even an option or was she lying to mr? I stopped taking them.

I went to the library to research. Funny, but not funny, my neighbor told me to use Nodick, said it works every time. I came to find out how Rhythm works, and it did. There's only a small window of opportunity in reality. Found that 2-3 day window and never went back to birth control pills. I did have to take my neighbor's advice though, for those couple days.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Emma's avatar
Emma
2h

One of my daughter's friends had a brain haemorrhage and died a few days later. She was 25. I suspect she was on the pill but cannot prove it. Thank you for a very interesting article. My daughters use rhythm methods I believe but one did have a coil for a while. Another dodgy option I think. I used a diaphragm successfully as did my mother.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture