Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
1h

Woke up Saturday morning, the smell of coffee made me neasusish. Spent the day under 3 blakents, shaking cold, no food, except honey water to keep my BS up. Slept the day/night out in pain. Sunday, still not able to do more than broth. Monday still havew AB pain, as appendix is out, ruled it out. Bowel is impacted. Now to try and locate some Ivermectin. Tired of being sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
2h

I just completed a twelve day fast. I could relate to a lot of what the author said. It is a physical, mental, and spiritual experience for sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture