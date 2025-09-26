On September 22, 2025, the Trump administration announced that Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism. The FDA would update labels, issue physician notices, launch public awareness campaigns. After decades of parents being gaslit about vaccine injury, the government finally admitted autism is “artificially induced” - but fingered the wrong culprit.

The Harvard study underlying this announcement reviewed 46 studies linking acetaminophen to neurodevelopmental disorders. Not one controlled for vaccination status. This omission, as Toby Rogers immediately noted, renders the entire analysis meaningless. Parents who give Tylenol are the same parents who vaccinate - it’s identical health-seeking behavior. The association signal derives from vaccines, with Tylenol serving as the perfect statistical decoy.

The methodological flaw is so basic that any competent epidemiologist would spot it immediately. Vaccination status represents the most obvious confounding variable in any study of autism causation. The failure to control for it across all 46 studies is deliberate omission. Harvard researchers understand basic epidemiological principles.

Leave a comment

Share

The Timeline That Destroys the Narrative

Acetaminophen entered the U.S. market in 1955 as Children’s Tylenol Elixir. For 34 years, American parents gave their children Tylenol for fevers and pain. Autism rates remained stable at 1 in 10,000 throughout this period.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, granting vaccine manufacturers complete immunity from liability. The vaccine schedule immediately exploded. By 1989, the year the CDC identifies as the beginning of the autism epidemic, children were receiving multiple times more vaccines than previous generations.

Between 1989 and today, autism rates increased 400%. Currently affecting 1 in 31 children overall, 1 in 20 boys nationally, 1 in 12 boys in California. The epidemic precisely tracks the expansion of the vaccine schedule, not Tylenol consumption patterns which remained relatively stable since its introduction.

Cuba provides the natural experiment. As Trump himself noted at the announcement, Cuba has negligible autism rates compared to America - over 1000 times lower according to William Shaw’s research. Cuba has limited access to acetaminophen due to economic constraints. But Cuba also follows a different vaccine schedule, with fewer vaccines and no Hepatitis B at birth. The administration credits the lack of Tylenol. The data suggests otherwise.

Note to Readers

Two podcast hosts have recently invited me to discuss my work, most notably Doc Malik, whose investigations into medical corruption I deeply respect. I’ve declined these invitations while maintaining anonymity serves the work.

This calculation may change. When it does, Doc Malik’s podcast will be my first stop. His willingness to platform suppressed vaccine evidence, despite professional consequences, deserves reciprocation when circumstances permit.

For now, the work speaks for itself. Mothers of vaccine-injured children don’t need my identity—they need ammunition against medical gaslighting. The message matters, not the messenger.

The Mechanism They Won’t Discuss

Acetaminophen depletes glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant. Glutathione binds to and helps excrete heavy metals like aluminum and mercury. When a parent gives Tylenol before, during, or after vaccination - standard medical advice for decades - they strip their child’s ability to clear vaccine toxins precisely when it’s needed most.

The biochemical pathway is straightforward. Acetaminophen metabolism requires glutathione conjugation for detoxification. This process depletes glutathione stores throughout the body, particularly in the liver and brain. Simultaneously, vaccines deliver aluminum adjuvants specifically designed to provoke sustained inflammation. Aluminum is neurotoxic at minute doses, accumulating in brain tissue where it triggers microglial activation, neuroinflammation, and neuronal death.

But aluminum adjuvants don’t behave like dissolved aluminum in antacids or water. They’re particles - crystalline structures that don’t dissolve. When injected into muscle, macrophages engulf these particles but cannot digest them. These immune cells become unwitting carriers, transporting aluminum throughout the body via what researchers call the “Trojan horse” mechanism. French researchers discovered aluminum deposits surrounded by macrophages in muscle biopsies years after vaccination. The aluminum hadn’t dissolved or been excreted - it persisted inside immune cells, creating chronic inflammation.

The journey from injection site to brain follows established pathways: muscle to lymph nodes to blood to organs. Aluminum-loaded macrophages can cross the blood-brain barrier through legitimate entry points or when inflammation loosens the barrier - inflammation the aluminum itself triggers. Once in the brain, aluminum transfers to microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells that never leave. Christopher Exley found aluminum concentrated in brain tissue at autopsy, not randomly distributed but inside cells that looked like microglia.

Under normal circumstances, adequate glutathione levels allow the body to bind and excrete aluminum before it crosses the blood-brain barrier. When glutathione is depleted by acetaminophen, aluminum circulates freely, penetrates the developing brain, and lodges in neural tissue. The resulting neuroinflammation and oxidative damage manifest as the constellation of symptoms we label autism: loss of language, social withdrawal, repetitive behaviors, sensory dysfunction.

The synergy between Tylenol and vaccines creates perfect conditions for neurological injury. Medical professionals have been maximizing this toxic synergy for decades by recommending prophylactic Tylenol before vaccination to “prevent fever.” They create the very vulnerability that allows vaccine adjuvants to destroy neural tissue.

This explains why some children develop autism after vaccination while others don’t. Individual differences in glutathione production, methylation capacity, and detoxification pathways create varying levels of resilience to toxic assault. Add acetaminophen-induced glutathione depletion at the critical moment of vaccination, and children with lower baseline glutathione suffer catastrophic neurological injury. The medical establishment calls this “genetic susceptibility” - blaming the child’s biology rather than the toxic exposure.

Trump’s Extraordinary Cognitive Dissonance

At the White House announcement, Trump delivered remarkable contradictions within minutes. First came truth bombs about the vaccine schedule:

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies. It looks like they’re pumping into a horse. Eighty different vaccines, all at once, into a fragile little child—it’s a disgrace.”

He described watching a child in Trump Tower - an employee’s “perfect” son - develop autism immediately after vaccination: “I took him for a vaccine, sir. And he developed this. Unbelievable. I think she said 107, 108. You know, it goes well beyond when this happens. It goes up to 106, 107, 108...we hear 105 and you’re in trouble, but it just goes up to a level that you never hear about...They get fried.”

Then came the recommendation: Don’t eliminate the vaccines, just spread them over four or five visits instead of one. “Break it up into five. Break it up into four. Break it up into three if you have to. But go to the doctor four times instead of once, or five times instead of once.”

The logic collapses on itself. If vaccines are poison - “so much stuff...pumping into a horse” - spacing out poison doesn’t eliminate poisoning. If vaccines are safe, why space them out? Trump knows they’re dangerous, describes children getting “fried,” yet recommends continued injection on a modified schedule.

He advocated waiting until age 12 for the Hepatitis B vaccine instead of giving it at birth. Hepatitis B spreads through IV drug use, sexual contact, and infected blood products. No 12-year-old needs protection from a disease they won’t encounter for years, if ever. The recommendation maintains the fundamental lie that children need these vaccines while acknowledging they’re given too early.

Political Theater Before Midterms

The timing reveals political calculation. With midterm elections 14 months away, the administration needs victories for the Make America Healthy Again movement without alienating suburban voters who still trust vaccines. Tylenol becomes the perfect sacrificial lamb - a generic drug with no unified lobby to fight back.

Acetaminophen, the generic name for Tylenol, generates modest profits compared to patented medications. More importantly, attacking Tylenol doesn’t threaten the vaccine enterprise that enriches Pfizer, Merck, GSK, and Sanofi. These companies influence Congress through campaign contributions, control medical journals through advertising, and shape medical education through grants.

Kennedy explicitly stated they’re investigating vaccines “without taboo.” Yet the actual policy spreads vaccines over more visits rather than eliminating them. The administration promotes leucovorin for folate deficiency in autistic children - a drug GSK stopped manufacturing 28 years ago, now generic. They’re offering pharmaceutical solutions to pharmaceutical problems, keeping families within the medical system rather than questioning it.

The limited hangout serves multiple purposes. Parents desperate for answers get an explanation that doesn’t require confronting the full horror of vaccine injury. The medical establishment can maintain vaccines are safe while acknowledging environmental factors in autism. The pharmaceutical industry sacrifices a generic drug to protect their vaccine monopoly.

The Studies That Don’t Exist

Sasha Latypova’s investigation revealed the deeper deception. When she tried crowdsourcing evidence that Tylenol alone causes autism, she found the same pattern: no studies controlling for vaccination status. The website PreventAutism.org lists “24 lines of evidence” supporting the Tylenol hypothesis. Line 15 claims “administration of acetaminophen along with vaccine administration but not vaccination alone is associated with autism.”

This acknowledges the synergy while refusing to examine vaccines independently. Every study examining autism causation carefully avoids the most obvious variable - vaccination status. Researchers know that controlling for vaccination would reveal the true cause. Funding agencies won’t support such studies. Journals won’t publish them. Careers end for those who try.

The Cleveland Clinic study that showed negative efficacy for COVID vaccines - the more shots received, the more likely infection - demonstrates what happens when researchers honestly examine vaccine effects. The study was published, then buried. Media ignored it. Public health officials dismissed it. The message is clear: don’t look too closely at vaccines.

The Suppressed Henry Ford Study

In September 2025, attorney Aaron Siri revealed what happens when researchers actually compare vaccinated to unvaccinated children. The Henry Ford Health study examined 18,468 children enrolled in their insurance plan between 2000 and 2016. Nearly 2,000 were completely unvaccinated. The rest received a median of 18 vaccines.

The results were catastrophic for the vaccine narrative. Vaccinated children had:

4.29 times the rate of asthma

3.03 times the rate of atopic disease

5.96 times the rate of autoimmune disease

5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorder

4.0 times the rate of speech disorder

2.48 times higher likelihood of any chronic health condition

In some categories, no unvaccinated children had the condition at all - zero cases of diabetes, brain dysfunction, behavioral dysfunction, or tics in the unvaccinated group.

The study authors - staunch vaccine supporters including Dr. Marcus Zervos - completed the research in 2020. Zervos had promised Siri and Del Bigtree he would publish the results regardless of findings. But when the data showed vaccines destroying children’s health, Henry Ford Health’s “higher-ups” refused publication. The lead researcher admitted she worried the study would make doctors “feel uncomfortable.”

The study remains unpublished. Not because of methodological flaws - the authors admitted it was well-done and worthy of publication. Not because the results were insignificant - the findings were statistically robust even after controlling for gender, race, birthweight, premature birth, and birth trauma. The study was buried because it proved what parents have been saying for decades: vaccines cause chronic disease in children.

This isn’t the only suppressed evidence. Toby Rogers testified to the Senate that 22 studies claim vaccines don’t cause autism - but none have completely unvaccinated control groups. Meanwhile, six published studies that did include unvaccinated controls found increased autism risk in the vaccinated. These studies are systematically suppressed and ignored by mainstream media and the medical establishment.

From Refrigerator Mothers to Tylenol Mothers

The announcement essentially blames mothers again. The medical establishment has a long, cruel history of this.

In the 1950s, Bruno Bettelheim - a refugee who falsely claimed expertise in psychology - invented the “refrigerator mother” theory of autism. He declared that cold, unloving mothers caused their children’s autism through emotional abandonment, comparing them to Nazi concentration camp guards. No studies supported this hypothesis, yet it became accepted science for decades.

Mothers whose children developed autism were subjected to forced psychotherapy. Some had their children removed by psychiatric teams who arrived with guards to hold off screaming mothers deemed “unsuitable.” Bettelheim called this “parentectomy” - tearing children from their families for years of residential treatment that never worked. The children were institutionalized, the mothers destroyed by guilt, the families shattered.

After Bettelheim’s death in 1990, former staff and residents revealed decades of abuse at his Orthogenic School. Documents showed he knew by 1964 his methods couldn’t cure autism but continued removing children from families for decades. He admitted only in his final manuscript - published posthumously - that “nobody knows how to treat these children.”

The pattern repeated through subsequent decades. Mothers were told autism was their fault for:

Being too cold (1950s-1980s)

Not accepting that it was genetic destiny (1980s-1990s)

Feeding them gluten or dairy (2000s)

Not doing enough floor-time therapy (1990s-2000s)

Not pursuing intensive behavioral interventions regardless of cost (2000s-2010s)

The Me Too era established that women’s testimony about their experiences should be taken seriously - except when mothers describe their children’s regression after vaccines. A woman’s account of harassment from decades ago receives respectful hearing. Her description of watching her toddler lose speech within 48 hours of vaccination gets dismissed as ‘anecdotal.’

Mothers document their 18-month-old stopping eye contact two days after MMR. They film their daughter’s 50-word vocabulary disappearing within a week of DTaP. These women provide timestamps, medical records, video evidence - more documentation than most Me Too accounts required. Yet their testimony becomes the one category of female experience that must be denied. The cultural moment that validated women’s long-suppressed accounts carved out one exception: mothers observing vaccine injury remain confused, hysterical, attention-seeking.

Each generation of experts insisted previous theories were barbaric while proclaiming their new blame as scientific truth. The mothers always failed somehow - too much of something, not enough of something else. The constant was maternal guilt.

Now we have the latest iteration: mothers poisoned their children with Tylenol. They took it during pregnancy. They gave it for fevers. They administered it around vaccination time. Once again, mothers trying to follow medical advice - Tylenol was the “safe” option doctors recommended for decades - discover they’ve been blamed for their children’s injuries.

The cruelty compounds. The same medical establishment that told pregnant women Tylenol was safe, that pushed it as the only acceptable pain reliever during pregnancy, that recommended it prophylactically before vaccines, now says mothers caused autism by following that advice. Mothers can’t win. They’re set up to fail, then blamed for the failure.

Meanwhile, the actual poisoners - those who inject aluminum adjuvants into infant muscle, who profit from 72 vaccine doses before age 18, who suppress studies showing vaccines destroy children’s health - remain blameless. The mother takes the fall while the needle escapes scrutiny.

From Genetics to Environment: The Controlled Reveal

After decades of mother-blaming followed by genetic inevitability, the Tylenol announcement marks a calculated shift. By acknowledging autism is “artificially induced” and “environmental,” they open the door to causation theories while carefully directing attention away from vaccines. Trump said it explicitly: “You don’t go from one in 20,000 to one in 10,000 to one in 10 unless something is very wrong. This is artificially induced.”

Kennedy promised to investigate “a multiplicity of potential causes with no areas of taboo.” He mentioned that 40-70% of mothers with autistic children believe vaccines caused the injury, adding “President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations.”

Yet the concrete action targets Tylenol, not vaccines. The administration will fund research into acetaminophen’s effects. They’ll promote leucovorin for folate deficiency. Every specific policy avoids the primary cause while acknowledging causation exists.

The Deeper Trap of Virology

We’re watching a limited hangout within a limited hangout. The first layer: blame Tylenol to protect vaccines. The second layer: even the “good guys” remain trapped within the false paradigm of virology itself. Kennedy fights within impossible constraints, battling what he recognizes as a 200-year-old corrupt belief system. Yet both he and Trump accept that viruses cause disease, that some vaccines might be made “safer,” that health can somehow be injected if we just find the right formula.

The trajectory is clear. First, acknowledge some environmental causation through Tylenol. Next, admit certain vaccine ingredients cause problems. Remove thimerosal (already mostly done), then aluminum adjuvants. Replace with “safer” adjuvants like calcium phosphate or novel compounds. Finally, transition to mRNA platforms as the “solution” - no heavy metal adjuvants, just genetic instructions for cells to produce antigens.

Each step appears as progress while maintaining the fundamental deception that health comes through a needle. The transition from aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines to mRNA injections will be marketed as the triumph of safer technology. Parents desperate to protect their children while maintaining faith in “Science” will embrace the new technology.

The virology paradigm itself prevents recognition that infectious disease mortality declined 90% before vaccines due to nutrition, sanitation, and living conditions. The Guyer study Kennedy mentions - CDC’s own research showing vaccines contributed less than 1% to mortality decline - gets buried because it threatens the entire framework.

Health cannot be injected. This truth remains unspeakable even among reformers. The body’s defences develops through natural exposure, nutrition, and environmental interaction, not through toxic injections designed to provoke inflammation. But saying this marks one as anti-science, a conspiracy theorist, dangerous.

The Psychological Operation

The announcement created an unexpected psychological weapon. Some pregnant women, in their hatred of Trump, now deliberately take Tylenol to spite him. Social media posts brag about increasing Tylenol consumption as “resistance.” The warning designed to protect children becomes a tool for harming them through partisan rage.

This represents psychological operation perfection. Those who might have questioned vaccines got an alternative explanation - Tylenol did it. Those who trust vaccines got confirmation they’re safe. Trump supporters see their president fighting for children. Trump opponents rebel by potentially harming their own children. Everyone stays divided, angry, distracted from the real cause.

Meanwhile, parents of vaccine-injured children watch their government finally admit their children were poisoned - but name the wrong poison. The cruelty is breathtaking. After decades of being called anti-science conspiracy theorists, these parents hear officials acknowledge environmental causation while protecting the environment that destroyed their children’s futures.

What Sasha’s Comments Reveal

The comments on Latypova’s analysis expose the intellectual battlefield. Some see through the deception immediately: “Classic red herring.” Others grasp the mechanism: “Tylenol depletes glutathione...coupled with vaccines, obviously to produce autism.”

But many comments reveal desperate hope that Kennedy plays a longer game. “They’re facing insurmountable odds...Give them time to work!” The idea that this represents incremental progress toward truth allows people to maintain faith in political salvation.

The most disturbing comments describe real-world consequences. One parent describes their daughter’s febrile seizure 48 hours after Hepatitis A vaccination, the years of illness that followed, the guilt over following medical advice to give Tylenol. Another notes their autistic son was perfectly healthy until the two-year “well-baby visit” when multiple vaccines were administered.

These aren’t abstract statistics. Every data point represents a child whose potential was destroyed, a family shattered, a future eliminated. The parents know what happened. They watched their children regress. They live with the consequences daily. Now they watch their government admit poisoning occurred while protecting the poisoners.

Where This Leads

The pathway forward is clear. Acknowledge Tylenol contributes to autism, establishing environmental causation. Admit certain vaccine ingredients cause problems in susceptible populations. Remove the most obvious toxins while maintaining the vaccine schedule. Introduce “safer” vaccines using novel technologies. Declare victory while changing nothing fundamental.

The mRNA platform waits in the wings as salvation. No mercury, no aluminum, just lipid nanoparticles delivering genetic instructions. The technology that failed catastrophically with COVID vaccines will be refined, rebranded, and deployed as the answer to vaccine injury. Parents traumatized by aluminum adjuvants will embrace genetic vaccines as progress.

Meanwhile, autism rates will continue climbing. The medical establishment will discover new environmental causes - microplastics, electromagnetic radiation, pesticides, anything except the dozens of injections delivered directly into infant bodies. Each new cause will generate research grants, pharmaceutical solutions, and reasons to avoid examining vaccination.

The Truth That Cannot Be Spoken

Autism is vaccine-induced encephalitis. The mechanism is clear: aluminum adjuvants designed to provoke inflammation, delivered repeatedly to developing brains, causing neurological damage in susceptible children. Tylenol makes children more susceptible by depleting glutathione, but it doesn’t cause autism independently.

Every parent who watched their child regress after vaccination knows this truth. Every researcher who’s examined the data honestly knows it. Kennedy knows it - his book contains 450 studies documenting vaccine injury, 1400 references proving the connection.

But saying it clearly, without equivocation, means challenging the entire medical paradigm. It means admitting we’ve been poisoning children for profit. It means acknowledging millions of injuries could have been prevented. It means lawsuits, criminal prosecution, the collapse of public health authority.

So instead we get the limited hangout. Tylenol caused autism. Spacing out vaccines might help. We’re investigating all causes without taboo while carefully avoiding the obvious cause. Parents get partial vindication - yes, your children were poisoned - but not justice. The poisoning continues on a modified schedule.

The art of the limited hangout requires revealing enough truth to seem credible while protecting the larger lie. Sacrifice Tylenol to save vaccines. Admit environmental causation to prevent examining the environment that matters most. Validate injury while obscuring cause.

The mothers who stood in Kennedy’s front row, who followed him from speech to speech, who begged someone to examine vaccines - they know. They’ve always known. Now they watch their government admit their children were poisoned while protecting the poisoners and ensuring the poisoning continues.

That’s the cruelest part of this elaborate theater. It acknowledges the crime while shielding the criminal. It offers explanation without accountability. It promises investigation while predetermining conclusions. It maintains the machinery of injury while adjusting its gears.

The truth remains: autism is vaccine-induced encephalitis. Everything else is misdirection, limited hangouts within limited hangouts, truth served in portions too small to nourish justice. The needle keeps finding infant flesh. The aluminum keeps crossing the blood-brain barrier. The children keep regressing. The parents keep screaming into the void.

And Tylenol takes the fall for a crime it only facilitated, never caused.

References

Ahlqvist, V. H., et al. (2024). “Acetaminophen use during pregnancy and children’s risk of autism, ADHD, and intellectual disability.” JAMA. 331(14), 1205-1214.

Bauer, A. (2021, October 27). “I Have Been Through This Before.” Tablet Magazine. Reprinted in Unbekoming Substack (January 6, 2024) as “Refrigerator Mother: On Autism and Bruno Bettelheim.”

Bettelheim, B. (1967). The Empty Fortress: Infantile Autism and the Birth of the Self. Free Press.

Burbacher, T. M., et al. (2005). “Comparison of blood and brain mercury levels in infant monkeys exposed to methylmercury or vaccines containing thimerosal.” Environmental Health Perspectives, 113(8), 1015-1021.

Burdick, S. (2025, September 9). “Authors of ‘Astonishing’ Study Showing Unvaccinated Kids Are Healthier Refused to Go Public With Results.” Children’s Health Defense. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/aaron-siri-senate-hearing-henry-ford-health-study-vaccinated-unvaccinated-children/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2010). “Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS).” Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. (The Lazarus Report).

Crépeaux, G., Authier, F.-J., Exley, C., Luján, L., & Gherardi, R. K. (2020). “The role of aluminum adjuvants in vaccines raises issues that deserve independent, rigorous and honest science.” Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, 62, 126632.

Dolnick, E. (2007). Madness on the Couch: Blaming the Victim in the Heyday of Psychoanalysis. Simon & Schuster.

Exley, C. (2009). “Darwin, natural selection and the biological essentiality of aluminium and silicon.” Trends in Biochemical Sciences, 34(12), 589-593.

Gherardi, R. K., et al. (2001). “Macrophagic myofasciitis lesions assess long-term persistence of vaccine-derived aluminum hydroxide in muscle.” Brain, 124(9), 1821-1831.

Guyer, B., et al. (2000). “Annual summary of vital statistics: trends in the health of Americans during the 20th century.” Pediatrics, 106(6), 1307-1317.

Haley, B. E. (2005). “Mercury toxicity: Genetic susceptibility and synergistic effects.” Medical Veritas, 2, 535-542.

Ji, S. (2025, September 23). “Trump & RFK Shatter the Silence on What’s Really Behind the Autism Catastrophe.” Sayer Ji’s Substack. https://sayerji.substack.com/p/trump-rfk-shatter-the-silence-on

Kennedy, R. F., Jr. (2021). The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Skyhorse Publishing.

Latypova, S. (2025, September 24). “On the Tylenol-autism causation announced by HHS and Trump 9/22/2025.” Due Diligence and Art. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/on-the-tylenol-autism-causation

Masson, J. D., Crépeaux, G., Authier, F. J., Exley, C., & Gherardi, R. K. (2018). “Critical analysis of reference studies on the toxicokinetics of aluminum-based adjuvants.” Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, 181, 87–95.

Mogensen, S. W., et al. (2017). “The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment.” EBioMedicine, 17, 192-198.

Pichichero, M. E., et al. (2002). “Mercury concentrations and metabolism in infants receiving vaccines containing thiomersal: a descriptive study.” The Lancet, 360(9347), 1737-1741.

Pollack, R. (1997). The Creation of Doctor B: A Biography of Bruno Bettelheim. Simon & Schuster.

Rogers, T. (2019). “The Political Economy of Autism.” Doctoral thesis, University of Sydney.

Rogers, T. (2025, September 23). @uTobian. “We have an enormous problem. The Harvard study on acetaminophen (Tylenol) use and neurodevelopment disorders that was the basis for the new FDA policy announced Monday, reviewed 46 studies. NONE of these studies controlled for vaccination status...” X (formerly Twitter).

Shaw, W. (2013). “Evidence that increased acetaminophen use in genetically vulnerable children appears to be a major cause of the epidemics of autism, attention deficit with hyperactivity, and asthma.” Journal of Restorative Medicine, 2(1), 14-29.

Shrestha, N. K., et al. (2023). “Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine.” Open Forum Infectious Diseases, 10(6), ofad209. Cleveland Clinic Study.

“Simpsonwood Conference Transcript.” (2000). Scientific Review of Vaccine Safety Datalink Information. June 7-8, 2000. Simpsonwood Retreat Center, Norcross, Georgia.

Siri, A. (2025). Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines. Self-published.

Unbekoming. (2025, September 1). “The Aluminum Adjuvant Highway: Following Particles from Injection Site to Brain.” Unbekoming Substack. https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-aluminum-adjuvant-highway

U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (2025, September 22). “Notice to Physicians on the Use of Acetaminophen During Pregnancy.” FDA.

Verstraeten, T. (1999). “Increased risk of developmental neurologic impairment after high exposure to thimerosal-containing vaccine in first month of life.” Proceedings of the Epidemic Intelligence Service Annual Conference, April 1999.

White House. (2025, September 22). “Remarks by President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and Health Officials on Autism Action Plan.” Official White House Transcript.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.