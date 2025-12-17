Pelvic mesh settlements were expected to total $11 billion. Lead attorneys would receive $366 million in common-benefit fees; nonlead lawyers stood to net between $3.6 billion and $4.95 billion. The injured women—hundreds of thousands who suffered chronic pain, incontinence, and ruined marriages from medical devices implanted to treat prolapsed organs and stress urinary incontinence—would average $40,000 before fees and costs. Some would end up owing money. In The Pain Brokers, Elizabeth Chamblee Burch, a University of Georgia law professor and one of the nation’s foremost experts on mass tort litigation, traces how a network of con men, call centers, fake law firms, predatory lenders, and rogue doctors exploited this gold rush by turning plaintiffs into raw material. Over two years, Burch conducted more than 150 interviews and reviewed 209,000 pages of documentation—police reports, criminal records, trial transcripts, medical records—to reconstruct a scheme in which women weren’t seeking justice so much as being processed through what she calls “America’s lawsuit factory.”

The operation Burch uncovers is breathtaking in its cynicism. Cold-callers armed with confidential medical records phoned women across the country, warning that their pelvic mesh was a ticking time bomb—that it would cause cancer, that it had been recalled, that only a handful of specialized doctors could save them. None of this was true. But frightened women were funneled into a machinery designed to extract maximum value from their suffering: surgeries performed by doctors who refused insurance, loans at predatory interest rates secured against future settlements, retainer agreements with “law firms” that took no depositions and tried no cases. At each station, someone took a cut. By the time settlements arrived—if they arrived—many women discovered they owed more than they would receive. Burch traces the scheme through layers of corporate shells, offshore accounts, and a DC loophole that allowed convicted felons to function as law firm partners. The cast includes a man who previously ran an illegal online pharmacy and a puppy mill scam, surgeons who performed multiple extractions per day in facilities with dried blood on the floor, and middlemen who collected thousands for every patient delivered.

Burch grounds this institutional anatomy in three women’s stories—a school administrator, a woman working two jobs, a grandmother with a tenth-grade education—each from different parts of the country, each deceived in the same ways, each left worse off than before they sought help. Their paths eventually converge on a young small-town Arkansas attorney and, separately, on a defense lawyer whose suspicions were triggered by a simple question: why were women from across the country flying to see the same handful of Florida doctors? The investigation that follows—through depositions, subpoenas, federal court battles, and Department of Justice interest—forms the book’s propulsive narrative spine. What these women endured, what they lost, and whether anyone was ever held accountable unfolds across nearly 300 pages of meticulous reconstruction.

I’ve previously written about the mesh disaster from the device-manufacturer angle—how Johnson & Johnson launched Prolift knowing it would injure women, how the FDA delayed action for years while hundreds of thousands received implants, how professional societies captured by industry consultants defended mesh despite overwhelming evidence of harm. Burch’s book documents what happened next: after the medical system created the victims, the legal system revictimized them. Women who sought justice found themselves processed through a machinery that treated their suffering as raw material for profit extraction. The two accounts are complementary horrors—the first wave of predation by corporations selling dangerous devices, the second by opportunists who saw the resulting lawsuits as their own gold rush.

The tort system, Burch argues, provides a safety net for Americans injured by products that slip through regulatory cracks—but that same system has become a target for predators who see vulnerable plaintiffs not as clients to be served but as commodities to be processed. The next person entrapped might be injured in a car accident, or have hernia mesh, or a defective hip implant—any situation where surgery would increase a settlement’s value. The Pain Brokers is essential reading for anyone who believes the legal system exists to deliver justice, and a warning about what happens when that belief is exploited. The fraud Burch documents is not an aberration. It is a business model.

With thanks to Elizabeth Chamblee Burch.

The Pain Brokers | Book by Elizabeth Chamblee Burch | Official Publisher Page | Simon & Schuster

Leave a comment

Share

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com.

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.