Lies are Unbekoming

Timothy Winey
9h

Might be relevant... https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/structured-water-ros-and-emilio-delgiudice

Anna
7h

First of all I must say I appreciate your precious work. It's awesome in many ways.

However in this particular I can't understand this, regarding Autism and I confess I stop reading after this: «First of all, autism is definitely a neurodevelopmental disorder that is based on mitochondrial dysfunction. This mitochondrial dysfunction can be inborn, inherited from the mother.» We all know by now, vaccines are the main cause of this "disease"!

Also the lack of oxygen is a huge problem, (in my case - European - especially since 2020), the widespread of PFAS contaminations carried to our environment through winds, from wars, miles away, but also through our own households and of course through geoengineering/Wild fires everywhere & chemicals/chemtrails. We are being poisoned and no one seems to care.

I leave some links:

https://www.mercola.com

https://ceobs.org/pfas-forever-chemicals-are-in-munitions-and-other-military-applications-too/

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-august-9-2025-522/

https://www.ventusky.com/?p=34.4;-3.6;3&l=pm25

