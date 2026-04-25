Castor oil is sold in pharmacies as a harsh laxative, used in industrial chemistry as the standard for viscosity testing, and remembered by most adults as the substance their grandmother forced down them in childhood. It is also documented in the Ebers Papyrus from 1550 B.C. as therapeutic eyedrops, recorded as a cosmetic base for Cleopatra, named the Palma Christi — the palm of Christ — by medieval Europeans for the shape of its leaves and the breadth of its uses, and recommended over fifty different times in the psychic readings of Edgar Cayce for conditions ranging from epilepsy to skin cancer to threatened miscarriage. The oil has a four-thousand-year therapeutic record that twentieth-century medicine simply lost.

William A. McGarey, M.D., spent forty-six years recovering that record. Trained in conventional medicine in the 1940s, he encountered the Cayce material in 1955 when he heard Hugh Lynn Cayce — Edgar’s eldest son — give a lecture in Phoenix. The encounter redirected his career. He founded the A.R.E. Clinic, tested the readings’ suggestions in clinical practice for the next thirty-eight years, and treated thousands of patients with castor oil packs applied to the skin in a wool flannel cloth covered by a heating pad. The pack itself is among the simplest therapies in medicine. The framework that surrounds it is among the most demanding — a complete reorganization of how the body, the mind, the emotions, and the spirit are understood to interact.

The book documents what McGarey observed across three decades. Pregnancies preserved through threatened miscarriage. Hyperactive children calmed within weeks. Gall bladder attacks resolved without surgery. Skin cancers dissolved through nightly application. Intestinal obstructions cleared in elderly patients refusing hospitalization. Hepatitis cleared in days. Sprained ankles healed overnight. Snoring eliminated, hearing restored, infected wounds healed without antibiotics. Research at his clinic, funded by the Fetzer Foundation, demonstrated that abdominal castor oil packs significantly increase total lymphocyte and T-11 cell counts. The mechanism by which the oil works remains undetermined — its unique chemistry, its vibratory signature, its effect on the autonomic nervous system through the solar plexus, or some combination — but the results are consistent across decades and conditions.

The framework McGarey builds around these cases is the larger gift. The body is presented as a self-healing organism whose health depends on coordination among its parts, on cleanliness at the cellular level, on the proper function of four channels of elimination, on the integration of mind and body through the autonomic nervous system, and on the willingness of the person being treated to receive what the oil offers. Disease is what appears when coordination breaks. Healing is the cell’s recognition of its own creative origin — the moment when the tissue remembers what it is and reorganizes toward its true pattern. Castor oil, in this framework, is not the agent of healing but its messenger. The oil that heals does not heal. It reminds the body of the music it was made to play.

With thanks to William A. McGarey, M.D.

The Oil That Heals: A Physician's Successes With Castor Oil Treatments: William A., M.D. McGarey

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