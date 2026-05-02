On the evening of 2 December 1943, one hundred and five German Junkers Ju-88 bombers achieved complete surprise over the Italian port of Bari. The harbour was packed stern to bow with Allied shipping. Within minutes, twenty-seven vessels were sunk or damaged. Among them was an American Liberty ship, the SS John Harvey, carrying explosive munitions and — as a small number of senior officers knew — a secret cargo of two thousand M47A1 mustard gas bombs, a hundred tons of sulfur mustard bound for stockpile in Italy in case Germany resorted to chemical warfare.

The John Harvey took a direct hit and exploded. Her entire crew was killed instantly. Her cargo of mustard bombs was scattered across the harbour, shattered casings releasing liquid sulfur mustard into water already covered in oil from other damaged ships. Sailors thrown into the harbour were pulled out covered in the oil-mustard mixture and rushed to British and American military hospitals nearby. Hundreds of Italian civilians, exposed to vapour drifting over the city, also sought treatment.

Within hours the doctors saw a pattern they had never seen before: corneal erosion, involuntary eyelid closure, temporary blindness, blistering of skin under contaminated clothing, vomiting, respiratory distress. Patients believed themselves permanently blinded. Their symptoms appeared too gradually to match conventional bombing injury and progressed in ways the staff could not explain.

It took eighteen hours and the work of an American chemical warfare expert, Lieutenant Colonel Stewart F. Alexander, to identify the agent. He plotted the casualties’ positions in the harbour, traced the epicentre to the John Harvey, and located fragments of an M47A1 bomb casing. The diagnosis was sulfur mustard.

The clinical signature was, by then, well documented. Mustard gas was not new. It had been used at Ypres in 1917. The medical literature on its effects was extensive. What Alexander documented at Bari became one of the most carefully recorded mustard casualty studies of the war.

The British and American governments classified his report. Casualties were officially recorded as “Dermatitis NYD” — not yet diagnosed. The records were purged. Declassification did not begin until 1959.

Six hundred and seventeen documented military casualties. Eighty-three dead by month’s end. Civilian casualties never accurately counted, “thought to have been even greater.” Eyes, lungs, skin, blood. A specific clinical syndrome with a specific cause.

Twenty months later, on the morning of 6 August 1945, doctors at Hiroshima began admitting patients. They saw corneal erosion. Involuntary eyelid closure. Temporary blindness. Blistering of skin under contaminated clothing — including, in one documented case, a young woman whose striped kimono left criss-cross scarring across her shoulder, the stripes burned into her body where the fabric had touched her skin. They saw vomiting, respiratory distress, late-onset systemic illness. They did not see retinal burns from a thermal flash, even in survivors who reported looking directly at the sky when it lit up.

Dr. John Flick, an ophthalmologist who examined Hiroshima survivors, found no cases of retinal flash burns. None. Sakae Shimizu, the Japanese researcher who surveyed the city, developed haemoptysis — coughing blood. It is a mustard gas signature. It is not produced by residual radiation.

The same syndrome. The same agent. Documented at Bari twenty months earlier by an American Army chemical warfare expert.

This is the kind of fact the official narrative cannot accommodate. There are many of them.

The Nuclear Deception: How Physics, Eyewitnesses, and the Hospital at Hiroshima Expose an 80-Year Lie

The new book — out today for paid subscribers — is the most paradigm-rupturing in the library so far. It collects and examines the work of researchers who, working independently across eight decades and from entirely different starting points — military aviation, nuclear chemistry, applied statistics, biochemistry, theoretical physics, citizen research, and direct security access — have arrived at the same conclusion: nuclear weapons as described do not exist. They cannot exist. The events at Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the result of conventional firebombing combined with chemical agents and reactor waste, and the eighty-year fear apparatus built on top of those events is the most successful psychological operation in modern history.

The book runs through three layers, in sequence.

The physics is the foundation. Explosions need rapidly expanding gas to create the blast wave that knocks down buildings. One gram of TNT becomes a thousand grams’ volume of gas in microseconds — that gas is the explosion. Nuclear fission produces no gas. It splits heavy nuclei into lighter ones and releases heat and radiation, neither of which produces a mechanical shockwave. This is why reactor accidents at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima produced melted fuel rather than nuclear explosions. The chemical hydrogen explosions at Chernobyl and Fukushima were exactly that — chemical, not nuclear.

A chain reaction requires slow neutrons. Fast neutrons are five hundred to six hundred times less likely to cause further fission than thermal neutrons. Reactors slow them with moderators — water, heavy water, graphite. A bomb has no moderator. The fast neutrons released by initial fissions escape before causing further fissions. The chain reaction cannot sustain.

The historical record is the second layer. The main hospital at Hiroshima stood approximately one mile from the alleged hypocentre. Windows broken. No fatalities. This was documented by Major Alexander de Seversky, the chief inspector appointed by the United States Secretary of War. De Seversky had personally surveyed the conventionally firebombed cities of Yokohama, Osaka, Kobe, and many others throughout Japan and Europe. He arrived at Hiroshima expecting something unprecedented and reported, instead, that the destruction was indistinguishable from what he had seen elsewhere. Two hundred B-29s with incendiary bombs, he wrote, could have produced identical results. One hundred and seventy trees within two kilometres of ground zero survived and bloomed the following spring. Concrete buildings near the hypocentre stood structurally intact, with their cornices, decorative elements, and window frames preserved. Flag poles and lightning rods remained on top of buildings that should have been levelled. There was no “bald spot” of vaporisation.

The medical evidence is the Bari signature. The fallout, when measured, contains weapons-grade isotopes at levels far below what a uranium-235 or plutonium detonation would produce — but consistent with reactor waste dispersed to provide a nuclear cover story. The “black rain” was caustic, eating holes through fabric and hissing on contact with wood. Survivors who entered the city after the bombing developed chronic respiratory illness consistent with persistent ground contamination, not instantaneous radiation.

The third layer is structural — the apparatus that has prevented this question from being settled through ordinary scientific channels. The Atomic Energy Act of 1946 classifies all information related to the design, manufacture, or utilisation of nuclear weapons at the moment of its creation. This is the “born secret” doctrine, unique in American law. Independent verification has been criminalised. Britain’s Official Secrets Act and equivalent statutes across the nuclear-armed nations operate the same way. Universities that depend on government funding do not investigate. Researchers who challenge orthodoxy do not get published. The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, active for sixty-eight years, has never commissioned an independent scientific verification of the weapons it opposes.

When the studies that would settle a question are prevented from being conducted, the question is not unanswerable. It becomes answerable only through the convergence of multiple independent lines of evidence. The book is built on that convergence.

What the book contains

Seven chapters bring together work that paid subscribers will recognise from the Substack — Michael Palmer on the medical evidence, Akio Nakatani on the statistical impossibility of explosive fission, John Hamer on the documentary record and the empty warhead bunkers at Faslane, Dewey Larson on the foundational error of nuclear physics, Galen Winsor and F. William Engdahl on the manufactured radiation scare, Thos Judge on the no-gas physics, and a reading of Alli Parker’s family memoir of her Hiroshima-survivor grandmother as independent corroboration of the chemical-and-incendiary thesis. Each piece is strong on its own. The book is what happens when they are placed beside each other and the convergence becomes visible.

The new material — written for the book and available only to paid subscribers — is in the four appendices that follow the chapters. This is where the case is closed.

Appendix 1: The Physics in Plain English is the foundation of the entire book. It walks through the three physical objections to nuclear weapons — explosions need expanding gas and fission produces none; chain reactions need slow neutrons and a bomb has no moderator; reactor meltdowns demonstrate empirically that fissile material under extreme conditions melts rather than detonates — and presents them with a comparison matrix that makes the impossibility legible at a glance. A reader who internalises this appendix has the case. The seven chapters and the historical record sit on top of it. Without it, they are evidence in search of a framework. With it, the framework is established and the rest is documentation.

Appendix 2: The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Evidence Matrix is twenty rows of side-by-side comparison: what nuclear detonation predicts versus what was actually documented. The unburned retinas. The hospital that stood. The 170 trees that bloomed. The striped kimono pattern burned into a girl’s shoulder under her clothing. The caustic black rain. The fertility outcomes. The reactor-waste isotopic signature. Each row is a documented observation drawn from contemporary medical, military, and survey records. The pattern is what the chapters describe in narrative form; this appendix is what makes the pattern impossible to argue away. It is the single most useful reference document I have produced on this subject.

Appendix 3: The Independent Witnesses is the roll-call of nine investigators across nine disciplines who arrived at the same conclusion working independently — Major de Seversky from direct observation, Galen Winsor from forty years of handling the materials, Dewey Larson from the foundations of atomic theory, Michael Palmer from the medical literature, Akio Nakatani from applied statistics, John Hamer from documentary research, Thos Judge from first-principles physics, an unnamed former British Prime Minister speaking off-record at a Westminster pub in 1982, and Hamer’s brother with security access inside Faslane. Each contribution is summarised. The convergence matrix at the end shows what each witness established and from what angle. This appendix is the answer to “but no credible person disputes this” — and the answer is, many do, and they have for decades.

Appendix 4: The Suppression Apparatus documents the seven layers that have prevented this question from being settled through ordinary scientific channels — the “born secret” doctrine of the Atomic Energy Act of 1946, Britain’s Official Secrets Act, the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group and Uranium Institute established in London in 1975, Lookout Mountain Studios and its 19,000 classified films, the institutional peer-review wall that absorbs dissent without responding to it, the cultural substrate that punishes the questioner, and the controlled-opposition function performed by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament across sixty-eight years of campaigning against weapons it has never independently verified exist. This is the answer to “if it were true, surely it would have come out.” The apparatus is why it hasn’t. It is documented in the apparatus’s own statutes.

The four appendices together are roughly 7,500 words of original analysis. They are not summaries of the chapters. They are the connective tissue that turns the chapters from a collection of independent investigations into a coherent case.

The book is for paid subscribers. The chapters are the work the field has produced. The appendices are what I have added — the framework, the matrix, the convergence, and the apparatus — to make that work hold together as a single argument.

A reader who has lived their entire life inside the nuclear paradigm will find this material difficult, not because the evidence is hard to follow, but because accepting any part of it requires reconsidering a great deal else. The Cold War. NATO. The United Nations Security Council structure. The entire post-war order. The relationship between scientific authority and political power.

The book does not pretend the cost is small.

What it asks is that the reader hold open the question of which option is true: the bomb did what is claimed, or the hospital stood. Both cannot be true. The hospital stood. Major de Seversky documented it. The records exist. The photographs exist. The patients in their beds were not even injured.

From that single fact, the rest follows. The book is where the rest is set out.

The Nuclear Deception is available now to paid subscribers. Free subscribers can upgrade at any time to receive this book and the complete library of fifteen-plus titles in the collection.

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