When Ralph Epperson finished writing his first book on conspiracy, he thought he’d uncovered the mechanism—the how of historical manipulation. But something was missing. Twenty-six years of research had revealed the fingerprints of hidden orchestrators on wars, depressions, and revolutions, yet the question that haunted him was why. What could motivate generations of intelligent, powerful individuals to work secretly toward goals they’d never live to see accomplished? The answer, when he found it, was more troubling than anything in his first book: these conspirators believe they’re establishing the kingdom of Lucifer on earth. Not metaphorically, not symbolically, but literally preparing the way for a thousand-year reign under a world leader they call Lord Maitreya, whom they expect to emerge publicly around the year 2000. The Latin phrase hidden in plain sight on every American dollar bill—Novus Ordo Seclorum—doesn’t celebrate American independence. It announces the New World Order.

The evidence Epperson presents isn’t conjecture pulled from obscure sources. Albert Pike, Sovereign Grand Commander of Scottish Rite Freemasonry from 1859 to 1891, wrote plainly in Morals and Dogma that Lucifer is the Light-Bearer, the God of the Masons. Alice Bailey’s Externalization of the Hierarchy identifies three channels for establishing the New World Order: the Masonic Fraternity, the Church, and the educational field. The book traces an unbroken line from Adam Weishaupt’s Illuminati, founded May 1, 1776, through Karl Marx—whom Epperson reveals as a Satanist, not an atheist—to the modern New Age movement. These aren’t separate phenomena but a single conspiracy passing its torch through generations. What makes the deception so effective is that these organizations lie to their own members. Pike admitted that Masonry deliberately misleads lower degrees about its symbols, creating what he called a “portico”—false explanations that satisfy the curious while concealing true meanings from all but the highest initiates. Most Masons genuinely believe they belong to a charitable fraternity. They have no idea what waits behind the final veil.

Here’s what stopped Epperson cold in his research: the conspirators write it all down. They publish their plans, explain their symbols, document their methods. Manly P. Hall, 33rd degree Mason, reveals that the pyramid on the dollar bill represents unfinished work—establishing Lucifer’s kingdom on earth. The missing capstone will be placed when their “great work” is complete. Winston Churchill warned in 1920 about a worldwide conspiracy from the Illuminati through Marx to the Bolsheviks, aimed at overthrowing civilization. President Washington himself acknowledged in writing that the Illuminati had come to America with their “diabolical tenets.” The Humanist Manifestos openly call for world government, abolition of private property, dissolution of traditional family structures, and the elimination of religion. New Age leaders write casually about the need to remove two to three billion people who won’t accept the new consciousness. They call this mass murder “healing.” The evidence hasn’t been hidden—it’s been dismissed. Because who would believe it?

The book you’re about to read isn’t about politics or economics, though it touches both. Epperson discovered something more fundamental: a six-thousand-year religious war where one side doesn’t know it’s fighting. Every institution that built Western civilization—family, church, individual liberty, private property, national sovereignty—faces systematic destruction not through random social evolution but through deliberate sabotage. The year 2000 looms in these pages not as a calendar curiosity but as the target date when the mask comes off. When Epperson wrote this in 1989, he titled one chapter “Eleven Short Years,” because that’s all that remained to expose and stop what was coming. Those years have passed, and while the timeline may have shifted, the agenda hasn’t changed. They’re still building their New World Order. Still printing their symbols on our money. Still initiating members into degrees of deception. Still waiting for the right crisis to make humanity beg for the very chains being forged to bind them. The question isn’t whether Epperson was right about the conspiracy. The evidence speaks for itself. The question is whether enough people will believe it in time to make a difference.

Analogy

Imagine a masterfully orchestrated theater production that has been running for thousands of years, where the audience believes they’re watching reality unfold naturally, but every scene has been carefully scripted by hidden directors. The stage represents our world, and most people are unwitting actors playing roles they think they chose, following scripts they believe they wrote themselves—pursuing careers, raising families, practicing religions, and participating in governments. Behind the elaborate curtains, however, exists an entirely different production crew: the lighting technicians (the Illuminati) who control what can be seen and what remains in darkness; the stage managers (the Masons) who ensure every prop and symbol is precisely placed; and the directors (the Hierarchy) who orchestrate the entire performance toward their predetermined finale.

What makes this production truly sinister is that the directors intend to burn down the entire theater with most of the actors still inside, believing this destruction is necessary to build their new amphitheater where only selected performers will be allowed to participate. They’ve spent generations slowly adding smoke effects so the audience becomes accustomed to the haze, inserting darker themes so violence seems normal, and gradually removing the emergency exits while painting new ones on the walls. The few actors who notice the deception and try to warn others are quickly written out of the script as “conspiracy theorists” or “religious extremists,” while the production continues its relentless march toward the final act—a grand finale they call the New World Order, where the curtain falls permanently on the old theater, and those who survive emerge into a production where they can never leave the stage, never remove their costumes, and never again distinguish between the play and reality.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

For six thousand years, secret societies have been working to transform human civilization into a global dictatorship they call the New World Order. These groups—including the Illuminati founded in 1776 and Freemasonry which they infiltrated—worship Lucifer as the light-bearer while disguising their true beliefs behind charity work and mysterious symbols. They’ve placed their members in positions of power throughout government, education, media, and even churches, gradually destroying traditional values, families, and especially Christianity, which they see as their greatest enemy. Their plan culminates around the year 2000 when a world leader called Lord Maitreya will emerge to rule a drastically reduced population—they openly discuss eliminating 2-3 billion people who won’t accept their new religion.

The evidence hides in plain sight: the pyramid and all-seeing eye on the dollar bill, obelisks in major cities, the Latin phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum” literally meaning New World Order on our currency. They use the Hegelian dialectic—creating problems to offer their pre-planned solutions that always involve more control and less freedom. They’re replacing absolute morality with situation ethics, God with humanism, and individual liberty with collective slavery, using education to indoctrinate children and entertainment to program adults. [Elevator dings] If you want to verify this, research the Masonic writings of Albert Pike, the Humanist Manifestos, and the UN’s Agenda 21—they openly document their plans, believing we’re too distracted or powerless to stop them.

12-Point Summary

1. The Ancient Conspiracy Revealed For over 6,000 years, a continuous line of secret societies has preserved and transmitted what they call the “Ancient Mysteries”—hidden knowledge that supposedly enables humans to become gods. These mysteries, originating in Egypt and Babylon, involve the worship of Lucifer as the light-bearer who brings illumination to humanity. This conspiracy has operated through various organizations throughout history, including the Knights Templar, Rosicrucians, and most prominently today through Freemasonry and the Illuminati. They maintain continuity through careful recruitment, gradual initiation, and the preservation of their doctrines in symbols, rituals, and encoded texts that appear innocent to the uninitiated but reveal their true purposes to those possessing the keys of interpretation.

2. The Luciferian Doctrine At the highest levels of these secret societies, members worship Lucifer not as the devil but as the true god of light opposed to the Christian God whom they consider a tyrant keeping humanity in darkness. Albert Pike, the most influential American Mason, explicitly wrote that Lucifer is God and that Masonic initiates become “Princes of the Light.” This theological inversion makes everything Christianity calls evil into good: the serpent becomes mankind’s liberator, the fall becomes humanity’s first step toward enlightenment, and Lucifer’s rebellion becomes the model for overthrowing divine authority. They teach that through special knowledge (gnosis) and initiation rituals, humans can achieve the godhood that the Christian God selfishly denied them.

3. The Structure of Deception These organizations operate through multiple layers of deception, with each level believing they understand the group’s purpose while remaining ignorant of deeper truths revealed only to higher degrees. Lower-level Masons believe they belong to a charitable fraternity making good men better, unaware that higher degrees teach the worship of Lucifer and the overthrow of Christianity. Albert Pike admitted that Masonry deliberately lies to lower degrees about its symbols, creating false explanations to satisfy their curiosity while preserving true meanings for the elect. This hierarchical deception allows the conspiracy to hide in plain sight, maintaining public legitimacy through charitable works while pursuing revolutionary goals.

4. The American Connection America was marked from its inception to play a special role in establishing the New World Order, with Masonic symbols embedded throughout its founding documents and architecture. The Great Seal features an unfinished pyramid representing the incomplete work of the ages, topped by the all-seeing eye of Lucifer watching over his coming kingdom. The phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum” literally translates to New World Order, while the repeated use of the number 13 throughout American symbolism represents rebellion against God. Washington D.C. was laid out according to Masonic principles, with its buildings and monuments encoding esoteric meanings that claim the territory for Lucifer.

5. The Modern Implementation The New Age Movement serves as the public face of this ancient conspiracy, preparing humanity for a transformation they claim will occur around the year 2000. Alice Bailey, Benjamin Creme, and other New Age leaders openly discuss their “Plan” for establishing world government under a leader called Lord Maitreya, whom they claim is already living in London awaiting his moment to emerge. They’ve identified three main channels for transformation: Freemasonry, churches (which they’ve infiltrated), and education. The movement promotes Eastern mysticism, channeling spirits, and the belief that humans are evolving into gods, all while claiming to fulfill every religion’s prophecies simultaneously.

6. The Communist Connection Karl Marx was not an economic philosopher but a Satanist who designed Communism to destroy Christian civilization using the exact blueprint of the Illuminati. His personal writings reveal deep hatred for humanity and God, with poetry expressing his desire to drag the world into the abyss with him. The Communist goals—abolition of private property, destruction of religion, elimination of the family, and total state control—perfectly match the Illuminati program established by Adam Weishaupt in 1776. Soviet persecution of Christians, with millions imprisoned in gulags for faith, represents not political oppression but spiritual warfare against God’s people.

7. The Nazi Occult Connection Adolf Hitler operated not as a political leader but as an occult messiah initiated into the mysteries through the Thule Society, believing himself chosen to establish a new world order. He centered his life around the Spear of Longinus, underwent what he believed was demonic possession, and sent expeditions to Tibet seeking occult knowledge. The Holocaust represented not racial politics but ritual sacrifice, eliminating Jews and Christians who embodied the old order that had to die for the new age to birth. The Nazi goal of creating a master race through eugenics and establishing a thousand-year Reich directly parallels New Age plans for human evolution and the coming millennium.

8. The Attack on Traditional Institutions Every foundational institution of Western civilization faces systematic assault designed to prepare society for transformation. The family is destroyed through economic pressure requiring dual incomes, no-fault divorce, welfare policies rewarding single motherhood, and cultural propaganda promoting alternative lifestyles. Education indoctrinates children with moral relativism, globalism, and hostility toward traditional values while criminalizing parents who attempt home schooling. Churches face infiltration from within and legal persecution from without, forced to choose between compromising their message or losing their right to exist. Private property rights erode through environmental regulations, eminent domain, and wealth redistribution, moving society toward the Communist goal of collective ownership.

9. The Population Reduction Agenda New Age leaders openly discuss eliminating one-third to one-half of humanity—2 to 3 billion people—who refuse to evolve into the new consciousness. They frame this mass murder not as evil but as necessary healing, like removing cancer so the body can thrive. Those targeted for elimination specifically include Christians and Jews whose belief in absolute morality and rejection of human divinity makes them incompatible with the new order. Methods include engineered famines, wars, diseases, and direct execution, with perpetrators feeling no guilt because they believe they serve humanity’s greater good. The Holocaust provides their template while abortion, euthanasia, and population control normalize the concept that some lives obstruct progress.

10. The Symbols and Monuments Occult symbols permeate modern society, claiming territory for Lucifer while hiding their meaning from the uninitiated. Obelisks like the Washington Monument represent the phallus of Osiris and the presence of the sun god, forcing every president to be sworn in facing this pagan symbol. The Statue of Liberty depicts not freedom but the goddess Libertas/Semiramis/Isis holding the torch of Luciferian illumination. Corporate logos encode pyramids, all-seeing eyes, and solar imagery, marking companies aligned with the agenda. Even the street layout of Washington D.C. forms a pentagram pointing toward the White House, with Masonic compasses and squares visible from aerial view, demonstrating how the conspiracy marks its territory while the public remains oblivious.

11. The Timeline and Urgency The conspiracy operates according to a 6,000-year timeline they believe began in 4000 B.C. (Anno Lucis/Year of Light) with a supernova explosion marking Lucifer’s fall, encoded in the Great Pyramid’s measurements and Masonic chronology. The year 2000 marks the transition into the final thousand-year period, the New Age millennium when Lord Maitreya will rule openly and humanity completes its evolution into godhood. George Bush and world leaders plan to gather at the Great Pyramid in 1999 to usher in this new era, while New Agers prepare for the chaos and mass death they expect during the transition. The author, writing in 1989, warns that only “eleven short years” remain to expose and stop this plan.

12. The Spiritual Solution The battle is fundamentally spiritual, not political, requiring spiritual weapons to combat a Luciferian conspiracy. The author points to 2 Chronicles 7:14 where God promises to heal nations whose people humble themselves, pray, seek His face, and turn from wickedness. Churches must abandon their silence and actively expose the New World Order despite persecution. Individuals must inform others, refuse participation in the system being constructed, and return to absolute moral standards based on God’s word rather than situational ethics. The solution requires recognizing that America’s problems stem from abandoning its Christian foundation, with political action meaningless unless accompanied by spiritual revival that addresses the root cause of societal decay.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound revelation that few would know is that the Great Seal of the United States, printed billions of times on the dollar bill, contains a chronological countdown to the New World Order hidden in the pyramid’s structure. The 13 steps of the pyramid don’t merely represent the original colonies—they encode a specific timeline based on Masonic chronology that begins in 4000 B.C. (Anno Lucis) and counts toward the year 2000. The missing capstone with the all-seeing eye represents the incomplete work of establishing Lucifer’s kingdom on earth, which will be finished when Lord Maitreya takes his throne. Most remarkably, the Latin phrase “Annuit Coeptis” above the pyramid doesn’t mean God has favored our undertaking as commonly believed—it refers to Lucifer’s approval of the conspiracy, while “Novus Ordo Seclorum” below literally announces the New World Order. Every American carries in their wallet a talismanic symbol claiming this nation for Lucifer’s coming kingdom, making the dollar bill itself a magical marker that binds the country to its occult destiny—and virtually no one realizes they’re handling what occultists consider a powerful symbol of territorial possession and prophetic timeline every time they make a purchase.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What is the New World Order according to this text, and what are its primary goals?

The New World Order represents a complete restructuring of human civilization under a single world government, world religion, and economic system. According to the text, this new order seeks to abolish private property, destroy traditional religions (particularly Christianity), eliminate national sovereignty, dissolve the family unit, and establish a society where the state controls all aspects of human life. The Latin phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum” on the American dollar bill literally translates to “New World Order,” and this system has allegedly been planned for thousands of years by secret societies working behind the scenes.

The primary goals include installing a world leader called Lord Maitreya who will rule for a thousand-year millennium, implementing a universal credit card system, establishing a world food authority, creating mandatory universal service, and fundamentally transforming humanity itself. Those orchestrating these changes believe they must destroy the “old world order” based on Christian values and individual liberty, replacing it with a collectivist system where an elite group of “illuminated” individuals will rule over a drastically reduced population that has been conditioned to accept their servitude as beneficial.

2. Who was Adam Weishaupt and what organization did he founder on May 1, 1776?

Adam Weishaupt was a professor of Canon Law at the University of Ingolstadt in Bavaria who founded the secret society known as the Illuminati on May 1, 1776. He deliberately chose May 1st as the founding date because it was a festival day honoring the sun, connecting his organization to ancient sun worship traditions. Weishaupt created the Illuminati with the express purpose of destroying all existing religions, overthrowing all governments, and abolishing private property to establish a universal regime ruling the entire world.

Weishaupt designed his organization to remain completely hidden, stating that its great strength lay in concealment and that it should never appear under its own name but always be covered by another occupation. He successfully infiltrated the Masonic Order at the Congress of Wilhelmsbad in 1782, using Freemasonry’s lower three degrees as cover since the public was accustomed to it and expected little from it. He organized the Illuminati in a manner similar to the Jesuits, whom he had observed while teaching at a Jesuit university, but with the opposite goal of destroying what religious orders had built in the light of day.

3. What role does Freemasonry allegedly play in establishing the New World Order?

Freemasonry serves as one of the three main channels through which preparation for the New World Order proceeds, alongside the Church and educational institutions. The Masonic Order operates as a hierarchical system where only those who reach the highest degrees learn the true purposes of the organization, while lower-degree members remain unaware they are being used to advance goals they might find objectionable. The organization uses elaborate rituals, symbols, and degrees of initiation to gradually condition members to accept increasingly esoteric and anti-Christian doctrines.

According to prominent Masons quoted in the text, including Albert Pike and Manly P. Hall, Masonry’s ultimate goal is world domination and the creation of a “Holy Empire of true Masonic Brotherhood.” The organization allegedly teaches at its highest levels that Lucifer is the true god of light and that Christianity represents darkness and ignorance that must be overthrown. Through its influence in government, business, and society, Freemasonry works to undermine traditional institutions and prepare humanity for the coming transformation into the New Age under their control.

4. Who is Albert Pike and what significance does his book “Morals and Dogma” have?

Albert Pike served as the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in the United States from 1859 to 1891 and is considered one of the most influential Masonic authorities in history. His fellow Masons praise him as a member almost without parallel in the history of the Order, and his writings are treated as authoritative explanations of Masonic doctrine and philosophy. Pike was also a Confederate General during the Civil War and has been linked to the founding of the Ku Klux Klan, though this connection remains disputed.

Pike’s book “Morals and Dogma,” published in 1871, serves as the definitive guide to Scottish Rite Freemasonry and reveals many of the organization’s concealed doctrines. In this massive work of over 800 pages, Pike explicitly states that Masonry deliberately misleads lower-degree members about its symbols and teachings, that Lucifer is the “Light-Bearer” and god of the Masons, and that the organization’s ultimate goal is establishing worldwide Masonic rule. The book confirms that Masonry is a religion, that it preserves the ancient mysteries of sun worship, and that it uses deception as a fundamental tool to achieve its objectives.

5. What is the New Age Movement and how does it relate to the coming world order?

The New Age Movement functions as a worldwide religion complete with its own bibles, prayers, mantras, priests, gurus, and prophets, all working to prepare humanity for a fundamental transformation of civilization. This movement teaches that humanity stands at the threshold of a new thousand-year period called the Age of Aquarius, which will begin around the year 2000 and be characterized by the emergence of a new race of enlightened beings who have evolved beyond current humanity. New Agers believe this transformation requires the elimination of those who refuse to evolve, specifically Christians and Jews who cling to traditional beliefs.

The movement serves as the public face of the ancient mystery religions, promoting concepts like reincarnation, the divinity of man, communication with spirit guides, and the coming of a world teacher called Lord Maitreya. New Age leaders like Alice Bailey explicitly state that their plan includes installing a new world government and religion, with those who resist facing elimination. The movement estimates that between one-third and one-half of humanity—roughly 2 to 2.5 billion people—must die to usher in this new age, viewing this mass death not as evil but as necessary evolution that will free the planet from those holding back human advancement.

6. Who is Lord Maitreya and what role will he supposedly play in the future?

Lord Maitreya is presented as the coming world leader who will unite all religions and governments under his authority during the New Age millennium. New Agers claim he is simultaneously the figure that Christians call Christ, Jews call the Messiah, Buddhists call the Fifth Buddha, Hindus call Krishna, and Muslims call Imam Mahdi—one individual who will fulfill all religious prophecies. According to their teachings, he descended from his ancient retreat in the Himalayas to live in the Asian community of East London in July 1977 and currently awaits the appointed time to reveal himself to humanity.

When Maitreya emerges publicly, he will supposedly lead an army of “Masters of Wisdom” in a battle for the continuance of man on earth, establishing a new world religion that recognizes him as the planetary teacher. New Agers describe him as having been born around 1962, arriving as an all-knowing child full of wisdom who represents the “dragon of wisdom” or the earthly representative of Lucifer, the sun-god. His thousand-year reign will mark the complete transformation of human society, with those who refuse to accept his authority being removed through what New Agers term a necessary cleansing that will eliminate outdated religious beliefs and their adherents.

7. What are the Ancient Mysteries and why are they considered important to secret societies?

The Ancient Mysteries were secret religious systems practiced in Egypt, Greece, Rome, and other ancient civilizations where initiates underwent ceremonies to learn hidden knowledge about the nature of divinity and man’s potential for godhood. These mysteries involved worship practices dedicated to pagan gods, particularly sun deities, with teachings concealed from the general public and revealed only to those who had undergone preparatory initiation ceremonies. Each mystery school taught that behind the public face of religion lay secret doctrines available only to the elect, with this hidden wisdom allegedly containing the keys to human transformation and power.

Secret societies consider themselves the inheritors and preservers of these ancient mysteries, maintaining the same structure of concealed knowledge revealed through degrees of initiation. Manly P. Hall and other Masonic authorities explicitly state that Freemasonry exists to preserve and transmit these mysteries, which teach that Lucifer is the true light-bearer, that man can become divine through gnosis (secret knowledge), and that conventional religions like Christianity represent darkness and ignorance. The mysteries provide the theological and philosophical foundation for the New World Order, offering initiated members the promise of becoming part of a ruling elite who will guide humanity’s evolution into the New Age.

8. How do secret societies use symbols to conceal their true purposes?

Secret societies employ an elaborate system of symbols that function on multiple levels, presenting innocent meanings to the uninitiated while conveying deeper esoteric truths to those who possess the keys to interpretation. These symbols include geometric shapes like triangles and circles, celestial objects like stars and suns, architectural elements like pillars and pyramids, and numbers with special significance like 13 and 33. The organizations deliberately create false explanations for their symbols to mislead lower-degree members and the public, while revealing true meanings only to those who advance to higher degrees.

This symbolic concealment serves multiple purposes: it allows secret societies to hide in plain sight, communicate with initiated members across time and cultures, and gradually condition new members to accept increasingly radical doctrines. For example, while the square and compass of Masonry appear to represent architectural tools, initiates learn they actually symbolize the generative principles of the universe and the methods by which man becomes divine. The strategy of symbolic deception permits these organizations to operate publicly while pursuing goals that would horrify most members if stated plainly, creating a system where, as Albert Pike stated, the visible symbols are merely the outer portico of a temple whose true mysteries remain forever concealed from the masses.

9. What is the significance of Lucifer worship in these organizations?

Lucifer worship forms the theological core of the highest degrees in these secret societies, though this truth remains carefully concealed from lower-level members and the public. Albert Pike explicitly states in “Morals and Dogma” that Lucifer is the Light-Bearer, the God of Light struggling against the God of Darkness (the Christian God), and that Masonic initiates become “Princes of the Light” serving Lucifer’s cause. The organizations teach that Lucifer’s rebellion was actually an attempt to free humanity from the tyranny of an unjust creator God, making him humanity’s true benefactor who brings wisdom and illumination.

This theological inversion extends throughout their entire system: what Christianity calls evil becomes good, the serpent in Eden becomes mankind’s liberator, and the fall of man becomes his first step toward divinity. Secret societies believe that by serving Lucifer and spreading his doctrine disguised as enlightenment, progress, and human advancement, they will eventually overthrow all Christian influence and establish Lucifer’s kingdom on earth during the coming millennium. This explains their persistent attacks on Christian churches, traditional morality, and biblical values, as these represent the primary obstacles to their goal of universal Luciferian rule.

10. How does the concept of man becoming a god relate to the New World Order philosophy?

The promise that man can achieve godhood through special knowledge and practices represents the fundamental deception underlying the entire New World Order system. This doctrine, first presented by the serpent in Eden with the words “ye shall be as gods,” forms the philosophical foundation for rejecting external moral authority and divine commandments in favor of human reason and will. Secret societies teach that through initiation into the mysteries, mankind can unlock their divine potential and join the ranks of the “illuminated” who rightfully rule over lesser humans.

This belief system justifies the planned elimination of traditional religions that teach human limitation and divine sovereignty, replacing them with the worship of perfected man represented by leaders like Lord Maitreya. If humans are evolving into gods, then those who resist this evolution—particularly Christians and Jews who maintain mankind’s created status—represent obstacles to human advancement who must be removed. The promise of godhood also explains why the elite feel entitled to reshape society according to their will, viewing themselves as the vanguard of human evolution with the right and duty to guide humanity’s transformation regardless of the cost in human suffering.

11. What is the significance of sun worship and solar symbolism in secret societies?

Sun worship represents the exoteric (outer) expression of Lucifer worship, with the sun serving as the physical symbol of the spiritual “light-bearer” these organizations serve. Throughout history, mystery religions have identified their chief deity with the sun—whether called Ra, Osiris, Apollo, or other names—teaching that solar energy represents the divine light of reason and illumination that dispels the darkness of ignorance and superstition. Secret societies preserve these ancient solar cults, using sun symbols extensively in their rituals, architecture, and regalia while teaching initiates that the sun represents their true god.

This solar theology explains many otherwise puzzling aspects of secret society practice: why Masonic lodges orient toward the east where the sun rises, why the pyramid on the dollar bill has a radiating sun at its apex, why obelisks (symbols of sun rays) mark important locations, and why these organizations celebrate dates connected to solar cycles. The sun serves as a “respectable” public symbol that conceals the more controversial reality of Lucifer worship, allowing these groups to display their allegiance openly while maintaining plausible deniability about their true theological commitments.

12. What connections exist between the Great Pyramid of Giza and Masonic beliefs?

The Great Pyramid of Giza holds special significance for Freemasonry as a monument to the ancient mysteries and a prophetic calendar pointing to the year 2000. Masons teach that the pyramid was not built as a tomb but as a temple of initiation where candidates underwent ceremonies to transform them from men into gods. The structure’s measurements allegedly encode a 6,000-year timeline beginning around 4000 B.C. (which Masons call Anno Lucis or Year of Light) and culminating at the millennium, with the unfinished apex symbolizing the incomplete work of establishing Lucifer’s kingdom on earth.

The pyramid’s design features, particularly the Grand Gallery pointing to a specific location in the southern sky where a supernova explosion occurred around 4000 B.C., supposedly validate Masonic chronology and cosmology. The ventilation shafts in the King’s and Queen’s chambers, rather than serving practical purposes for a tomb, indicate the structure’s use for living initiates undergoing ritual transformation. George Bush’s planned attendance at a Millennium Society celebration at the Great Pyramid in 1999 represents a modern continuation of these ancient practices, with world leaders gathering at this sacred site to usher in the New Age.

13. What is the meaning of obelisks and why are they important symbols?

Obelisks function as physical representations of sun rays and, more esoterically, as monuments to the presence of the sun god Lucifer himself. These tall, four-sided pillars tapering to a pyramidal point originated in ancient Egypt where they stood before temples dedicated to sun worship, with initiates seeing in them the very spirit of the deity they worshipped. Masonic authorities explicitly acknowledge that obelisks were consecrated to the sun and represent the god Ra, making them powerful symbols of the light-bearing doctrine at the heart of their theology.

The strategic placement of major obelisks reveals their continuing importance: the Washington Monument honors Mason George Washington while concealing numerous instances of the significant numbers 13 and 33 in its dimensions and construction; the obelisk in St. Peter’s Square forces every Pope addressing crowds to face this pagan symbol; and the obelisk in New York’s Central Park brings Egyptian sun worship to America’s largest city. These monuments serve as territorial markers claiming spaces for Lucifer while hiding in plain sight as historical artifacts or memorial structures, demonstrating how occult symbols can dominate public spaces while their true significance remains unknown to the masses who pass by them daily.

14. How did the Illuminati allegedly infiltrate Freemasonry and other organizations?

The Illuminati successfully infiltrated Freemasonry at the Congress of Wilhelmsbad in 1782, with Adam Weishaupt deliberately choosing Masonic lodges as cover because the public was accustomed to them and expected little from their activities. Weishaupt’s strategy involved placing Illuminati members in key positions within existing organizations while keeping their true allegiance secret, allowing them to redirect these groups toward Illuminati goals without the knowledge of regular members. The infiltration was so successful that President George Washington acknowledged in writing that the Illuminati had come to America and that their doctrines were diabolical, though he believed most American lodges remained uncontaminated.

The pattern of infiltration extended beyond Freemasonry to include churches, educational institutions, and governments, with Illuminati members becoming tutors to children of distinction and gradually working their way into positions of influence. John Robison, a Mason who rejected Illuminati recruitment, documented how the organization had formed “for the express purpose of rooting out all religious establishments and overturning all existing governments.” This infiltration model established the template for all subsequent secret society penetration of legitimate institutions, creating networks of influence that could advance their agenda while maintaining plausible deniability about their connections and true purposes.

15. What connections are drawn between Karl Marx, Communism, and Satanism?

The text presents Karl Marx not as an atheist philosopher but as an active Satanist who designed Communism as a vehicle for destroying Christian civilization. Evidence includes Marx’s youthful poetry expressing hatred for God and humanity, his stated desire to drag mankind into the abyss with him, and his involvement with secret societies promoting Luciferian doctrines. Marx’s personal life reflected this darkness: he never supported his family through work, drove two daughters to suicide, allowed three children to die from malnutrition, and fathered an illegitimate child with his housemaid while preaching about proletarian liberation.

Communism itself mirrors the Illuminati program perfectly: abolition of private property, destruction of religion, elimination of the family, and establishment of totalitarian state control. The text argues this similarity is no coincidence but reflects Marx’s role as an agent of the continuing conspiracy begun by Weishaupt. Communist regimes’ systematic persecution of Christians, with millions imprisoned for faith in Soviet gulags, represents not political oppression but spiritual warfare against God’s people. The admission by Soviet officials that they “hate Christians and Christianity” reveals the true Satanic motivation behind Marxist ideology.

16. How is Adolf Hitler portrayed in relation to the occult and the New World Order?

Adolf Hitler appears not as a political leader but as an occult messiah who believed himself chosen to establish a new world order based on ancient Aryan mysticism. His involvement with the Thule Society, a secret occult organization practicing black magic and sun worship, shaped his worldview and provided the spiritual foundation for Nazism. Hitler underwent what he believed was demonic possession, describing encounters with a “new man” who terrified him and guided his actions, and he centered his life around the Spear of Longinus, believing it gave him supernatural power to conquer the world.

The Nazi regime implemented classic New World Order objectives: destruction of Christianity (planned for after the war), elimination of “inferior” races who hindered human evolution, creation of a new Aryan super-race, and establishment of a thousand-year Reich that would transform humanity. The extensive use of occult symbols like the swastika (an ancient sun symbol), ritual ceremonies mimicking religious services, and the systematic extermination of Jews and Christians reveal Nazism as a Luciferian religious movement rather than mere political ideology. Hitler’s practice of sending Germans to Tibet to study occult practices and his belief that he was establishing the Age of Aquarius demonstrate his role in the same historical conspiracy traced from the Illuminati through Communism.

17. What hidden meanings are allegedly contained in the Great Seal of the United States?

The Great Seal of the United States allegedly contains extensive Masonic and Illuminati symbolism indicating America’s secret dedication to establishing the New World Order. The reverse side featuring the pyramid with the all-seeing eye represents the unfinished work of the ages, with thirteen steps symbolizing both the original colonies and the Masonic number of rebellion against God. The eye itself represents Lucifer as the Great Architect of the Universe, watching over the construction of his earthly kingdom. The Latin phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum” literally translates to “New World Order,” while “Annuit Coeptis” means “He has favored our undertaking,” referring to Lucifer’s blessing on the conspiracy.

The obverse side’s eagle contains multiple instances of the number 13: arrows, leaves, bars and stripes, stars, and letters in “E Pluribus Unum,” far exceeding coincidental reference to the thirteen colonies. The eagle itself was changed from the original phoenix, a symbol of regeneration from destruction that represents the planned death of the old order and birth of the new. Manly P. Hall explicitly states that members of a secret society called the Order of the Quest designed these symbols to mark America as the chosen nation to lead the world into the New Age, with the unfinished pyramid indicating their work continues toward establishing Lucifer’s kingdom on earth.

18. What is the legend of Hiram Abif and its significance in Masonry?

Hiram Abif serves as the central figure in Masonic ritual, particularly in the Third Degree where candidates symbolically experience his death and resurrection. According to Masonic legend, Hiram was the master builder of Solomon’s Temple who possessed secret knowledge that he refused to share with three fellow craftsmen. These “ruffians” named Jubela, Jubelo, and Jubelum murdered him at high noon when he wouldn’t reveal the Master’s Word, striking him successively at the south, west, and east gates of the temple with different implements representing various forms of tyranny.

The deeper meaning, revealed in higher degrees, identifies Hiram with Lucifer and the three ruffians with organized religion (particularly Christianity), oppressive government, and ignorant masses who killed the light-bearer. His symbolic resurrection in each candidate represents the revival of Luciferian wisdom after its suppression by Christianity, with the candidate becoming Hiram/Lucifer reborn to continue spreading illumination. The ritual dramatically reverses Christian symbolism: where Christians celebrate Christ’s resurrection as triumph over death and Satan, Masons celebrate Lucifer’s resurrection as triumph over Christian suppression of divine wisdom.

19. What is “The Hierarchy” that Alice Bailey wrote about?

The Hierarchy represents a group of “Ascended Masters” or perfected beings who allegedly guide human evolution from behind the scenes, having done so for millions of years. Alice Bailey claimed direct contact with these entities, particularly one called Djwhal Khul, who dictated much of her writing about the coming New Age. These masters supposedly possess enormous power to direct world events, influence governments and religions, and determine when civilizations and ideologies end, working esoterically (hidden) until the time comes to reveal themselves exoterically (openly) to humanity.

According to Bailey, the Hierarchy prepares to emerge publicly near the year 2000 under the leadership of Lord Maitreya, transforming their secret influence into open rule. Their plan involves teaching humanity about evolution toward godhood, establishing a one-world religion recognizing the masters’ divinity, and eliminating resistance from traditional religions. Manly P. Hall confirms this concept by referring to “initiated philosophers” as the world’s true rulers, suggesting that those who have achieved illumination through the mysteries already exercise hidden control over human affairs, waiting for the proper moment to claim their rightful position as humanity’s acknowledged guides.

20. How do Humanist Manifestos I and II relate to the New World Order agenda?

The Humanist Manifestos serve as public declarations of the religious and philosophical framework underlying the New World Order, signed by prominent educators, philosophers, and social leaders including John Dewey. These documents explicitly reject belief in God, salvation, and eternal life while proclaiming that humans must save themselves through reason and science. The manifestos call for world government, elimination of national sovereignty, redistribution of wealth, complete sexual liberation including homosexuality and abortion, and the replacement of traditional religions with faith in humanity itself.

The parallel between Humanist goals and Communist/Illuminati objectives is precise: both seek to destroy private property, eliminate traditional religion, dissolve the family unit, and establish collective control over all aspects of life. Humanists have successfully implemented their agenda through Supreme Court decisions declaring Humanism a religion while simultaneously banning Christianity from public spaces as “establishing religion.” Organizations like the American Humanist Association work systematically to remove Christian influence from education, government, and culture while installing their own religious worldview that deifies man and denies God, preparing society to accept the coming transformation.

21. What is Situation Ethics and how does it challenge traditional morality?

Situation Ethics replaces absolute moral standards derived from divine commandments with relative values determined by circumstances and personal judgment. This system teaches that no action is inherently right or wrong; instead, the morality of any act depends entirely on the situation, the outcome desired, and the individual’s perception of what produces the greatest good. Under this philosophy, lying, stealing, adultery, and even murder become acceptable if the individual believes these actions serve a higher purpose or greater good as they define it.

This moral relativism directly serves New World Order objectives by destroying the Christian moral framework that has governed Western civilization for two millennia. When people abandon belief in absolute right and wrong, they become malleable and unable to resist tyranny justified as serving the “greater good.” The Illuminati explicitly adopted this principle with their maxim “the end justifies the means,” authorizing any action including mass murder if it advances their goals. By replacing “Thou shalt not” with “It depends,” Situation Ethics removes the moral barriers preventing acceptance of the massive crimes planned against those who resist the New Age.

22. How are traditional religious institutions allegedly under attack?

Religious institutions face systematic assault through government regulation, legal persecution, and forced compromise with secular values. Churches that refuse state licensing face closure, as demonstrated by the Faith Baptist Church in Nebraska where pastors were imprisoned and churches padlocked for operating Christian schools without state approval. The government claims authority over church operations through licensing requirements, tax-exempt status regulations, and hate speech laws that criminalize biblical teaching on morality, effectively making the state lord over the church.

The attack extends beyond legal persecution to infiltration and subversion from within, with churches gradually abandoning biblical doctrine in favor of social gospel, liberation theology, and New Age spirituality. Alice Bailey explicitly identified churches as one of three main channels for establishing the New World Order, indicating their targeted transformation from centers of Christian faith into vehicles for the coming universal religion. The pattern parallels Soviet persecution where millions of Christians were imprisoned for faith, but with a more sophisticated approach that maintains religious facades while gutting their spiritual content, preparing congregations to accept Lord Maitreya when traditional Christianity has been sufficiently weakened.

23. What methods are supposedly being used to destroy the traditional family structure?

The traditional family faces destruction through economic pressure, legal redefinition, and cultural propaganda that makes marriage appear burdensome while promoting alternative lifestyles. Economic systems deliberately require both parents to work, leaving children to state-controlled education and daycare where they receive programming contrary to parental values. No-fault divorce laws, welfare policies that reward single motherhood, and tax structures that penalize marriage create financial incentives for family breakdown while removing social stigma from abandonment of family responsibilities.

Cultural warfare against the family includes promotion of homosexuality as equivalent to marriage, teaching children to question parental authority, and replacing family decision-making with “participatory democracy” where children vote equally with parents. Feminism attacks the concept of fathers as family leaders while popular culture portrays traditional families as dysfunctional and oppressive. The Soviet model demonstrates the end goal: women too exhausted from mandatory labor to maintain marriages, children raised by the state, and family bonds so weakened that the state becomes the primary relationship in citizens’ lives.

24. How is education being used as a tool for social transformation?

Education serves as the primary vehicle for transforming society by capturing children’s minds before parents can transmit traditional values and beliefs. The Illuminati founder Weishaupt identified schools as essential for their success, stating they must “win the common people in every corner” through education. Modern educational systems remove children from parental influence for most of their waking hours, using techniques like values clarification, sensitivity training, and outcome-based education to reshape their worldview according to New World Order principles.

The National Education Association openly promotes world government, population control, abortion, homosexuality, and socialism while systematically eliminating Christian influence, traditional history, and classical learning from curricula. Parents who attempt to educate their children at home or in private Christian schools face legal prosecution, imprisonment, and having their children forcibly removed by the state. UNESCO and other international organizations coordinate global education strategies ensuring all children worldwide receive the same indoctrination, creating a generation prepared to accept the coming transformation as natural and beneficial rather than recognizing it as engineered social destruction.

25. What parallels are drawn between Soviet laws and American trends?

Soviet constitutional provisions separating church from state and school from church provide the model for American legal trends that systematically eliminate religious influence from public life. Russian laws requiring church registration, prohibiting religious instruction of children, and forbidding material assistance between church members preview regulatory frameworks being implemented in America through licensing requirements, restrictions on home schooling, and regulations governing church operations. The Soviet system that imprisoned millions for religious faith demonstrates where these policies lead when fully implemented.

American courts increasingly adopt Soviet-style interpretations that freedom of religion means freedom from religion, removing Christian symbols, prayers, and moral teachings from public spaces while promoting Humanism as the established state religion. Hate speech laws criminalizing biblical positions on morality, requirements that churches obtain government permission to exist, and prosecution of parents for providing religious education to their children all follow patterns established in Communist nations. The parallels suggest not coincidental similarity but deliberate implementation of the same program designed to destroy Christianity and establish state supremacy over all aspects of life.

26. What is the significance of the year 2000 in New Age prophecy?

The year 2000 represents the pivotal transition point when humanity supposedly enters the Age of Aquarius, beginning a thousand-year millennium under Lord Maitreya’s rule. According to Masonic chronology, this marks the end of a 6,000-year cycle that began in 4000 B.C. (Anno Lucis) with a supernova explosion that initiated the current age, with the Great Pyramid’s measurements encoding this timeline in its passages. Alice Bailey predicted the Church Universal would appear near the century’s end, while numerous New Age sources identify 2000 as when the old order dies and the new emerges.

The approach of this date intensifies preparations for transformation, with George Bush and other world leaders planning to gather at the Great Pyramid in 1999 to usher in the millennium. New Agers expect massive upheavals during the transition, including the death of billions who resist the new order, viewing this as necessary evolution rather than tragedy. The date’s significance extends beyond arbitrary calendar marking to represent a carefully planned culmination of centuries of conspiracy, when hidden masters emerge publicly, secret doctrines become open religion, and humanity either accepts its planned future or faces elimination.

27. What evidence does the author present about George Washington and the Founding Fathers?

George Washington’s Masonic membership and correspondence about the Illuminati reveal the complex relationship between America’s founding and secret societies. Washington acknowledged in writing that the Illuminati’s “diabolical tenets” had spread to America and that their goal was separating people from government, though he believed most American Masonic lodges remained uncontaminated. His public Masonic affiliation, including laying the Capitol cornerstone in full Masonic regalia, demonstrates that Freemasonry operated openly during America’s founding, though its deeper purposes remained concealed.

The text distinguishes between the genuine Founding Fathers who created the Constitution and Bill of Rights establishing human liberty, and members of a secret “Order of the Quest” who allegedly worked to mark America for a different destiny. While the public founders created the greatest form of government ever devised, recognizing God-given rights and limiting governmental power, occultists like Benjamin Franklin simultaneously embedded Masonic symbols into America’s seals and currency. This dual foundation explains America’s paradox: a nation established on Christian principles and individual liberty yet containing within its symbolism and power structures the seeds of its own transformation into the New World Order’s leading instrument.

28. What warnings did historical figures like Winston Churchill give about this conspiracy?

Winston Churchill explicitly warned in 1920 about a worldwide conspiracy that had existed from the Illuminati of 1776 through Karl Marx to the Bolsheviks of 1917, identifying it as the mainspring of every subversive movement aimed at overthrowing civilization. He traced a direct line connecting these movements across 140 years, recognizing their common purpose of destroying existing order to reconstitute society on principles of arrested development and envious malevolence. Churchill’s warning carries special weight because he possessed insider knowledge of world affairs yet chose to publicly expose what he saw as a genuine threat to civilization.

President Woodrow Wilson warned of a power “so organized, so subtle, so complete, so pervasive” that people should not speak above their breath when condemning it, acknowledging both the conspiracy’s existence and its dangerous nature. Harvard president Joseph Willard warned in 1812 that Illuminati societies established in America were secretly undermining all ancient institutions both civil and sacred. These warnings from highly placed, credible sources who had access to information unavailable to the public demonstrate that knowledge of this conspiracy has existed at the highest levels of government and society, though most chose silence over exposure.

29. What is the predicted fate of those who refuse to accept the New World Order?

Those who refuse to accept the New World Order face systematic elimination through what New Agers term necessary evolutionary cleansing. Estimates range from one-third to one-half of humanity—approximately 2 to 2.5 billion people—who must die because their consciousness holds back human advancement. New Age writers explicitly state these deaths are not disasters to be feared but positive transformation, with those killed simply moving to the spirit realm to “rethink their attitudes” while the evolved survivors create paradise on earth.

The elimination particularly targets Christians and Jews whose belief in absolute morality and refusal to accept human divinity makes them incompatible with the new order. Methods include planned famines, wars, plagues, and direct execution of resisters, with perpetrators feeling no guilt because they believe they serve humanity’s greater good by removing obstacles to evolution. The Holocaust provides the template: systematic identification, marginalization, and extermination of target populations while the majority either participates or remains passive. New Agers speak openly of this coming purge as beneficial, even beautiful, demonstrating the complete moral inversion where mass murder becomes an act of love for humanity’s future.

30. What solution does the author propose to prevent the New World Order?

The author presents a fundamentally spiritual solution rooted in 2 Chronicles 7:14, where God promises to heal nations whose people humble themselves, pray, seek His face, and turn from wickedness. Rather than offering specific political strategies or resistance movements, the text emphasizes that America’s sickness stems from abandoning its Christian foundation and that healing requires spiritual revival. The solution requires individuals to recognize the spiritual nature of the battle, expose the conspiracy’s works of darkness to public scrutiny, and return to the absolute moral standards that the New World Order seeks to destroy.

The text emphasizes that opposing error is a moral duty, quoting Pope Felix III that failing to confound evil men when possible is equivalent to encouraging them. Churches and synagogues must abandon their silence and actively preach against the coming order, while individuals must inform others about the conspiracy’s existence and goals. The author acknowledges his inadequacy for this task but accepts responsibility to expose twenty-six years of research, believing that widespread awareness combined with spiritual renewal can prevent the planned transformation. The urgency is paramount with “eleven short years” remaining before 2000, requiring immediate action from all who value freedom and truth.

