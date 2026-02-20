Lies are Unbekoming

Factscinator
1h

🚨✨ INTRODUCING THE FUTURE OF HEALING™ ✨🚨

(Just launched. Somehow already ancient)

Step aside, quackery of common sense and root causes. Make room for the bold, disruptive, never-before-seen medical revolution known as… ALLOPATHY 🥼💊🎉

Yes, folks — a brand-new system that bravely takes four boring, obvious insults to human biology and explodes them into 70,000 dazzling disease identities, each lovingly wrapped in a billing code, a prescription, and a recurring revenue stream 💸🧾💉

Because why say “toxic exposure” when you can say Idiopathic Multisystem Inflammatory Dysregulation Syndrome, Type 4B?

Why say “nutrient deficiency” when you can say Chronic Subclinical Metabolic Imbalance Disorder™?

Why say “stress” when you can say Major Depressive Generalised Anxiety Adjustment Disorder With Features?

And why say “EMFs” at all when silence is so much more reimbursable? 📡🤫

ALLOPATHY™ asks the bold question no healer ever dared ask:

“What if symptoms… are the problem?” 😱🔥

Inflammation? Shut it up

Fever? Knock it down.

Fatigue? Override it.

Pain? Mute it.

Healing response? ABSOLUTELY NOT. 🚫🛑

At ALLOPATHY™, the body is wrong by default.

Your cells are confused.

Your “immune system” is reckless.

Your symptoms are insolent.

And you, dear patient, are a walking liability until properly coded 📊🧍‍♂️

Best of all, ALLOPATHY™ understands that simplicity is dangerous.

Four causes? Please. That would collapse entire industries 😬

No specialists? No referrals? No cascades of tests chasing tests chasing tests?

Think of the unemployment! 😢🏥

So instead, we proudly offer diagnostic maximalism — a thrilling labyrinth where every ache earns a label, every label earns a drug, and every drug earns a sequel 💊➡️💊➡️💊

Side effects not included — they’re DLC 🔁✨

And remember:

🧠 If you feel worse, it means the treatment is working.

📉 If you feel better, it was spontaneous remission.

🪪 If you question the diagnosis, that’s non-compliance.

🙏 If you recover without intervention, please don’t tell anyone.

ALLOPATHY™ doesn’t just treat disease —

it creates identity.

You don’t have symptoms.

You are your diagnosis now. Wear it proudly. Update your bio. Join the support group. Never leave. 🧬🪪🤝

Why address toxins when you can manage biomarkers?

Why restore nutrients when you can suppress pathways?

Why reduce stress when you can prescribe lifelong coping?

Why trust the body when you can override it with authority? 🏛️🩺

ALLOPATHY™ —

Turning four insults into seventy thousand products.

Turning healing into pathology since forever.

Because complexity isn’t a flaw… it’s the business model 💼✨

Book your appointment today.

Your body is responding.

We’ll make sure it pays for that mistake. 😌💳💊

