The baby arrived seven parts ago. Since then, the series followed the newborn—the scheduled feedings, the formula pressure, the jaundice panic, the well-baby visits that pathologize normal variation. The mother, whose body was the focus through pregnancy and labor, disappeared from view at precisely the moment she was most vulnerable to a new round of capture.

She didn’t escape. She was handed off.

Parts 1 through 7 documented 110 interventions spanning pre-conception through the first year of her child’s life. The woman was tracked by fertility apps, optimized by supplements, screened and monitored through pregnancy, managed through labor, and then—apparently—released. The system’s attention pivoted to her baby. But the pivot was an illusion. While pediatricians counted her newborn’s wet diapers and plotted weight on percentile charts, a parallel apparatus was warming up for her. The postpartum depression screening waiting at day two. The pelvic floor physical therapy referral waiting at week six. The glucose surveillance waiting for anyone labeled with gestational diabetes. The blood pressure monitoring, the thyroid panels, the “bounce back” pressure masquerading as health concern.

What makes postpartum medicalization distinctive is its framing. Pregnancy interventions position the baby as the patient-by-proxy—the mother accepts monitoring for her child’s sake. Labor interventions present as emergency management—the cascade moves too fast for reflection. But postpartum interventions frame the mother herself as damaged. Birth, in this framing, is something she must recover from. Her body is depleted, her hormones deranged, her pelvic floor dysfunctional, her mood disordered. She demonstrated the most profound capability her body possesses, and the immediate response is to treat her as broken.

The thirteen interventions documented here trace the postpartum capture from immediate post-delivery through the first year and beyond. They share a common architecture: each takes a normal postpartum change—bleeding, mood fluctuation, thyroid shifts, abdominal separation—and frames it as pathology requiring professional management. The management generates appointments, referrals, prescriptions, revenue. And unlike pregnancy, which ends, or newborn interventions, which taper as the child grows, postpartum medicalization transitions seamlessly into ongoing “women’s health” surveillance. The postpartum visit leads to annual well-woman exams. The glucose screening leads to pre-diabetes monitoring. The mood screening establishes mental health as a medical domain requiring regular assessment.

The mother who entered the system before conception—tracked by apps, optimized by protocols—never exits. The postpartum period isn’t the conclusion of her medical capture. It’s the bridge to permanent patienthood.

These interventions complete the arc that Parts 1 through 7 began. The system that manufactured her dependency before pregnancy now ensures she can never fully trust her body again.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

Intervention 111: Postpartum Bleeding Surveillance

The bleeding starts immediately. Lochia—the discharge of blood, mucus, and uterine tissue that follows birth—continues for weeks, sometimes longer. This is normal. This is healing. The uterus, which expanded to accommodate a full-term baby, is returning to its pre-pregnancy state. The site where the placenta attached is closing. Blood loss that would alarm in any other context is, in the postpartum context, the body doing exactly what it should.

The hospital doesn’t see it that way.

From the moment of delivery, the bleeding is monitored, measured, documented. Pads are weighed. Clots are examined. Thresholds are established—exceeding them triggers protocols. A clot larger than a golf ball. Soaking a pad in an hour. Bleeding that increases rather than decreases. Each threshold, reasonable in isolation, creates a net that catches normal variation alongside genuine hemorrhage.

The postpartum hemorrhage definition has shifted over time. The traditional threshold—500 milliliters for vaginal birth, 1000 for cesarean—is now considered outdated by some guidelines, which advocate for lower thresholds or cumulative measurement protocols that flag smaller losses. The intent is catching dangerous bleeding earlier. The effect is catching more normal bleeding in the net.

Women readmitted for postpartum bleeding often have unremarkable courses. The bleeding that seemed alarming in the moment resolves without intervention. The clot that triggered concern was within normal range. But the readmission happened, the tests were run, the bills were generated. The woman who was healing normally now has a medical event in her history.

The fear-based framing begins immediately postpartum and continues after discharge. Women are handed lists of warning signs—bleeding that soaks a pad in an hour, clots larger than specified sizes, bleeding that returns after seeming to stop. The lists are reasonable; hemorrhage can occur at home. But the constant monitoring, the measuring, the comparison against thresholds trains women to view their normal bleeding as potentially dangerous. Every clot becomes a decision point. Every heavier-than-yesterday flow prompts the question: should I call?

The distinction between vigilance and pathologization matters. Postpartum hemorrhage is a genuine emergency when it occurs—a leading cause of maternal death globally. But most postpartum bleeding isn’t hemorrhage. It’s lochia. The protocols that catch rare emergencies also subject most women to weeks of surveillance over normal healing.

Traditional postpartum care in many cultures involves rest, warmth, and support—not measurement. The bleeding was understood as part of recovery, not as a condition requiring monitoring. Women were watched by family members who knew what normal looked like, not by algorithms triggered by threshold crossings. The expertise was experiential, not protocolized.

Your bleeding will probably be fine. If it isn’t, you’ll likely know—heavy bleeding with lightheadedness or rapid heart rate is unmistakable. The pad-weighing and clot-measuring serve the chart more than they serve you.

Intervention 112: Mastitis Treatment Protocols

Your breast is hot, red, tender. You feel like you have the flu—fever, aches, exhaustion. This is mastitis, inflammation of breast tissue that affects up to one in four breastfeeding women. It’s miserable. It’s also, in most cases, self-resolving with simple measures: continued nursing or pumping, rest, fluids, warmth, pain relief. The blocked duct or milk stasis that caused the inflammation resolves. The symptoms clear within days.

The medical system has other plans.

The standard protocol is antibiotics. The research supporting this is weaker than the confidence with which prescriptions are written. A 2013 Cochrane review found insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about antibiotic effectiveness for mastitis—only two small trials met inclusion criteria, and both had serious limitations. The World Health Organization notes that antibiotics are only necessary if symptoms don’t improve within 12-24 hours of conservative management, or if the woman is acutely ill.

Yet the standard practice in many settings is immediate antibiotics at presentation. Some providers prescribe over the phone without examination. The message is clear: mastitis requires medication. The possibility that it might resolve without intervention isn’t presented as a realistic option.

When antibiotics don’t produce immediate improvement—or when the inflammation recurs—the cascade escalates. Ultrasound imaging to rule out abscess. Repeat or extended antibiotic courses. Different antibiotic classes. The rare woman who develops a genuine abscess may need needle aspiration or surgical drainage. But the imaging that finds the abscess also generates findings in women who would have resolved spontaneously: “complex fluid collections” that might be abscesses or might be normal inflammatory changes.

The abscess rate itself is worth examining. Estimates range from 0.5% to 11% of mastitis cases, with higher rates associated with delayed or inadequate treatment of the underlying mastitis. The question rarely asked: does aggressive antibiotic treatment prevent abscesses, or does it select for resistant organisms that then cause abscesses? The research doesn’t clearly answer this.

The impact on breastfeeding compounds the problem. Antibiotics alter the breast milk microbiome. Some women stop nursing because they’re told to “pump and dump” (advice that’s usually unnecessary). Others develop thrush—yeast overgrowth triggered by antibiotics—which creates new breastfeeding problems requiring new treatments. The intervention to protect breastfeeding sometimes undermines it.

Traditional management of breast inflammation focused on keeping milk flowing: frequent nursing, massage, heat. If infection developed, it was typically evident—high fever, rapidly worsening symptoms, clear systemic illness. The distinction between inflammation and infection guided response. Modern protocols have collapsed this distinction. All mastitis gets treated as infection. The antibiotics arrive whether they’re needed or not.

The breast that was working fine, that simply had a blocked duct, becomes a medical problem requiring medical solutions. The confidence that your body can resolve this—the same confidence the series has documented being undermined at every stage—erodes further.

Intervention 113: Postpartum Preeclampsia Surveillance

Preeclampsia—high blood pressure with signs of organ damage—is a genuine pregnancy emergency. When it occurs, it threatens the lives of both mother and baby. The standard treatment is delivery: the condition typically resolves once the pregnancy ends.

Except when the monitoring continues.

Postpartum preeclampsia is a real phenomenon. Blood pressure can rise after delivery, sometimes in women who had no hypertensive issues during pregnancy. Seizures can occur. The risk is highest in the first few days but extends through the first six weeks. For women who had preeclampsia during pregnancy, the postpartum period requires genuine vigilance.

The expansion beyond this is where capture begins.

Blood pressure monitoring postpartum has intensified. Hospital protocols include multiple daily readings. Women are discharged with home blood pressure cuffs and instructions to monitor and report. The thresholds for concern—originally designed for women with hypertensive pregnancies—are increasingly applied universally. A single elevated reading can trigger follow-up calls, clinic visits, return to the hospital.

The problem is context. Blood pressure varies. The reading taken while a woman is breastfeeding a crying baby, sleep-deprived, in pain from delivery, and anxious about the measurement itself may not reflect her baseline physiology. White coat hypertension is well-documented in pregnancy; postpartum white coat hypertension receives less attention. The woman labeled with “elevated blood pressure” may simply be stressed, in pain, or exhausted.

The postpartum hypertension cascade follows familiar patterns. Elevated reading leads to repeat readings. Repeat elevations lead to medication. Medication leads to monitoring for effectiveness. Some women begin antihypertensive drugs in the postpartum period that continue indefinitely—chronic hypertension now, though the readings were taken during the least representative period of their lives.

The extended surveillance window has grown. What was once focused on the first 48 hours now extends to 72 hours, then to the first week, then to six weeks postpartum. Some protocols recommend blood pressure checks at every postpartum visit through the first year. Women who had one elevated reading at day two may find themselves flagged for ongoing monitoring that extends into the next pregnancy and beyond.

The genuine cases of postpartum preeclampsia—the women who develop seizures, whose organs show damage, who need magnesium and emergency intervention—justify vigilance. But vigilance for some has become surveillance of all. The woman whose blood pressure is elevated because she gave birth two days ago is being monitored as if she were at equivalent risk to the woman with severe hypertensive disease.

The monitoring isn’t free. The home blood pressure cuff costs money. The anxiety about readings costs peace. The medication started “just to be safe” may have side effects. And the record of postpartum hypertension follows her—a preexisting condition for insurance purposes, a risk factor for future pregnancies, a data point that transforms her from healthy postpartum woman to cardiovascular patient.

Intervention 114: Postpartum Mood Screening

The nurse hands you a clipboard. Ten questions. In the past seven days, have you been able to laugh and see the funny side of things? Have you blamed yourself unnecessarily when things went wrong? Have you felt scared or panicky for no very good reason? Circle your answers. The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale takes two minutes to complete. Its results can shape months or years of treatment.

Universal postpartum depression screening is now standard in the United States, recommended by major medical organizations and mandated in many states. The stated goal is catching women who might otherwise suffer in silence, connecting them to treatment that could help. The implementation catches far more than clinical depression.

The Edinburgh scale was developed in 1987 as a screening tool, not a diagnostic instrument. A score above 10 (or 12 or 13, depending on the protocol) triggers further evaluation. The questions assess mood, anxiety, sleep, enjoyment, coping. They do not distinguish between depression, anxiety, normal adjustment, sleep deprivation, or the overwhelming nature of new parenthood.

The problem begins with timing. Screening often occurs in the first days postpartum—precisely when hormonal shifts are most dramatic, sleep deprivation most acute, and emotional lability most expected. A woman two days postpartum who reports difficulty sleeping, crying spells, and feeling overwhelmed isn’t describing pathology. She’s describing Tuesday. The Edinburgh scale captures her experience but cannot determine whether it represents disorder or normal transition.

The sensitivity/specificity tradeoff matters. Screens are designed to catch most cases (high sensitivity), which inevitably means catching many non-cases (lower specificity). The Edinburgh scale at standard cutoffs has sensitivity around 80-90% and specificity typically around 78-87%, depending on the cutoff used and population studied. The positive predictive value—the chance that a woman who screens positive actually has clinical depression—varies considerably based on the underlying prevalence. In populations where true prevalence is 10-15%, a substantial portion of those labeled “at risk” are experiencing normal adjustment rather than clinical disorder.

What happens after a positive screen shapes outcomes. The appropriate response is clinical evaluation—a conversation, an assessment, a diagnostic process. What often happens instead is immediate prescription. SSRIs started in the hospital or at the first follow-up visit. The medication may help women with genuine major depression. For women whose “depression” is sleep deprivation and life upheaval, the medication addresses the wrong problem.

The anxiety expansion has widened the net further. Postpartum anxiety screening tools are increasingly added to depression screens. The hypervigilance that evolution installed in new mothers—the constant checking of breathing, the startle response to every sound, the inability to sleep even when the baby sleeps—gets reframed as disorder. GAD-7 scores capture worry that is, in the context of being responsible for a fragile new life, entirely rational.

The treatment cascade is familiar. Positive screen leads to medication or therapy referral. Medication leads to follow-up monitoring. Therapy leads to ongoing appointments. Some women benefit. Others are processed through a system that labeled their normal experience as illness, treated the label, and called it healthcare.

The alternative—community support, practical help, sleep, time—is harder to prescribe and doesn’t generate billing codes. The mother who needs someone to hold her baby while she naps doesn’t need an SSRI. But the SSRI is what the system knows how to provide.

Intervention 115: The Six-Week Postpartum Visit

Six weeks after delivery, you return to the provider who managed your pregnancy. The visit is brief—often fifteen minutes or less. A cursory pelvic exam. Questions about bleeding, mood, contraception. Perhaps a depression screening if it wasn’t done in the hospital. The visit accomplishes little for your actual recovery. It accomplishes quite a lot for the system.

The six-week timing is not physiologically meaningful. The uterus takes approximately six weeks to return to pre-pregnancy size, which is where the number originates. But healing is not complete at six weeks. Pelvic floor recovery takes months. Hormonal normalization takes longer. Breastfeeding challenges may just be emerging or resolving. The visit lands at an arbitrary point in a continuous process and treats it as a checkpoint.

What the visit is designed for is clearance—specifically, clearance for sex and contraception. The historical function of the six-week visit was determining when intercourse could safely resume and initiating birth control. The visit’s structure reflects this origin. The pelvic exam assesses whether penetration is advisable. The contraception conversation is often the longest part of the appointment.

The visit has become a gateway to further interventions. This is where mood screening happens if it wasn’t done earlier. This is where the pelvic floor physical therapy referral originates—often based on a brief assessment that cannot meaningfully evaluate function. This is where ongoing glucose monitoring is ordered for women diagnosed with gestational diabetes. This is where the LARC conversation occurs, with increasing pressure.

What the visit is not designed for is listening. The postpartum woman has been through a profound physical and psychological experience. She may have questions, concerns, fears, triumphs to process. The fifteen-minute visit structure precludes this. The checklist must be completed. The boxes must be ticked. The billing code requires specific elements. Her experience is incidental to the documentation requirements.

The single-visit model fails women whose concerns don’t align with the six-week timeline. The breastfeeding crisis at week two gets a phone call, maybe, or direction to call a lactation consultant. The mood crash at week three falls between hospital discharge and the scheduled visit. The pelvic pain at week four is told to wait until the appointment. The system’s rigidity cannot accommodate the variability of postpartum recovery.

Many women don’t attend the six-week visit at all. Among Medicaid recipients, attendance rates are around 60%. The system’s response to non-attendance has been to move interventions earlier—immediate postpartum LARC insertion, in-hospital depression screening—rather than reconsidering whether the visit structure serves women’s needs. The interventions get crammed into whatever contact points exist. The underlying model remains unchanged.

The six-week visit declares a woman “recovered” in the eyes of the system. She can have sex. She can return to work (in countries with minimal leave). She should be “back to normal.” The declaration has no relationship to how she actually feels, but it closes her pregnancy episode. Billing-wise, she’s no longer a maternity patient. She’s just a patient now.

Intervention 116: Postpartum Contraception Pressure

The question comes before the placenta delivers, sometimes. What are you doing for birth control? The conversation intensifies in the hospital, resumes at the six-week visit, and frames contraception as an urgent problem requiring immediate solution. The assumption underlying every interaction: you must not get pregnant again soon. The method must be long-acting. You cannot be trusted to manage this yourself.

Long-acting reversible contraception—IUDs and implants—has become the standard recommendation for postpartum women. ACOG and other major organizations explicitly promote LARC as “first-line” options. The framing is consistent: these methods don’t require user action, have the lowest failure rates, and “solve” the problem of women not returning for the six-week visit or forgetting to take pills or refill prescriptions.

The concerns are not about contraception itself. They are about timing, pressure, and the removal of decision space.

Immediate postpartum IUD insertion—placing the device before hospital discharge, sometimes immediately after placental delivery—has been actively promoted. The rationale is that women who intend to get IUDs often don’t follow through; capturing them before discharge ensures the intervention happens. The framing makes clear what’s being optimized: not the woman’s preference or recovery, but the system’s success at contraception delivery.

The informed consent process is compromised by context. A woman who just gave birth, exhausted, in pain, flooded with hormones, separated from her baby for a procedure—this is not optimal decision-making conditions. The consent obtained is technically valid. Whether it represents a genuine, considered choice is another question.

The expulsion rate for immediate postpartum IUD insertion is higher than for interval insertion—reported rates range from 10% to 27% after vaginal delivery, compared to 2-5% for IUDs placed at six or more weeks postpartum. The IUD placed “for convenience” may not stay. But the insertion is billed regardless.

The pressure continues beyond immediate postpartum. At the six-week visit, contraception is often presented as a required decision. What are you going to use? When will you start? The option of not using hormonal or device-based contraception—waiting until cycles return, using fertility awareness, simply not worrying about it while exclusively breastfeeding—is rarely presented as legitimate. The woman who says she hasn’t decided faces follow-up pressure. The woman who says she’s not using anything faces documentation of “counseling provided, patient declined.”

The institutional incentives are visible. Some health systems have LARC insertion metrics—targets for postpartum contraception delivery. Payment models increasingly reward “quality measures” that include contraception provision. The metric being optimized is not maternal wellbeing but contraception prevalence.

The historical context matters. Forced and coerced sterilization, particularly of poor women and women of color, is not ancient history. The pressure toward long-acting contraception in populations with less power to resist lands differently when that history is acknowledged. The woman being pushed toward a device she didn’t ask for may have reason to be suspicious.

Her body just accomplished something profound. The immediate response is preventing it from doing so again.

Intervention 117: Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Industry

You delivered a baby. Therefore, you need rehabilitation. This is the message of the pelvic floor physical therapy industry, which has grown from a specialized service for women with specific dysfunctions to a near-universal recommendation for anyone who has given birth.

The premise is that birth damages the pelvic floor. The muscles, ligaments, and fascia that support the bladder, uterus, and rectum are stretched, weakened, potentially injured by delivery. Without intervention, the damage leads to incontinence, prolapse, pain, sexual dysfunction. The solution is physical therapy—assessment, exercises, manual techniques, devices, ongoing appointments.

Some women genuinely need pelvic floor therapy. Severe perineal tears, forceps deliveries, significant prolapse symptoms, persistent incontinence—these are real problems that can benefit from skilled intervention. The critique is not that pelvic floor PT is never useful.

The critique is that universal recommendation has replaced individualized assessment. The postpartum woman who has no symptoms, who feels her body healing, who leaks no urine and experiences no pain, is still told she should see a pelvic floor therapist. The assumption that birth inherently damages, and that damage inherently requires professional repair, pathologizes every postpartum body.

The industry has grown remarkably. Pelvic floor PT was rare two decades ago; now it’s a thriving specialty. Certification programs, continuing education, specialized clinics, cash-pay practices, online courses, home devices—the infrastructure of an industry built on the premise that postpartum bodies are broken by default.

Diastasis recti—separation of the abdominal muscles—has been folded into this rehabilitation framework. Some degree of separation is nearly universal after pregnancy; the muscles stretch to accommodate a full-term baby. For most women, the separation resolves naturally in the months after delivery. But the measurement of separation (two fingers wide? three?) and the programs to “close the gap” have become standard components of postpartum care. The woman whose gap is closing on its own is still told she needs intervention.

The evidence base is less robust than the confidence of recommendation. A Cochrane review of pelvic floor muscle training in pregnancy and postpartum found some evidence that it helps with urinary incontinence but noted that the quality of trials is variable and many questions remain unanswered. The universal recommendation to all postpartum women extends well beyond what the evidence supports.

The cost—financial and psychological—is real. Pelvic floor PT is expensive, especially the cash-pay practices that dominate in some markets. Insurance coverage is inconsistent. Women are spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a service they may not need, because the messaging convinced them their bodies were damaged and required professional repair.

The underlying message is consistent with everything the series has documented: your body cannot be trusted. The same body that grew a baby, that labored, that delivered, that healed from birth—this body is insufficient. It needs management, intervention, professional oversight. The pelvic floor that has functioned for decades requires rehabilitation because it did exactly what it evolved to do.

Intervention 118: Postpartum Thyroiditis Screening

Your thyroid changes during pregnancy. The gland that regulates metabolism works harder, grows larger, shifts its hormone production. After delivery, it recalibrates. For some women—estimates range from 5% to 10%—this recalibration overshoots. Postpartum thyroiditis: inflammation of the thyroid causing temporary hyperthyroidism, then hypothyroidism, then usually resolution. The condition is common, usually mild, typically self-resolving.

The screening has expanded.

Postpartum thyroid function testing is increasingly routine, particularly for women with risk factors (personal or family history of thyroid disease, type 1 diabetes, previous postpartum thyroiditis). The screening catches the expected percentage of women with abnormal values. What happens next determines whether the screening helps or harms.

The hyperthyroid phase—racing heart, anxiety, weight loss, heat intolerance—is often misattributed to the stress of new motherhood and resolves without being diagnosed. The hypothyroid phase is more commonly caught: fatigue, weight gain, depression, difficulty concentrating. These symptoms overlap completely with normal postpartum experience. The exhausted mother of a two-month-old who reports fatigue and difficulty concentrating might have hypothyroidism. She might also have a two-month-old.

The distinction matters because treatment differs. Postpartum thyroiditis typically resolves within 12-18 months; the hypothyroid phase rarely requires permanent treatment. But the woman diagnosed with “hypothyroidism” based on labs drawn during the hypothyroid phase may be started on levothyroxine and told she’ll need it forever. The transient condition becomes a permanent diagnosis. The medication continues indefinitely because no one rechecks whether it’s still needed.

The cascade extends. Abnormal thyroid function prompts ultrasound imaging. Imaging finds nodules—common, usually benign, but now requiring monitoring. The monitoring reveals changes—probably insignificant, but prompting biopsy “just to be sure.” The biopsy is indeterminate, leading to repeat biopsy or surgery. The woman who had temporary postpartum thyroiditis is now missing part of her thyroid.

This cascade isn’t universal, but it’s not rare. The more screening performed, the more abnormalities found, the more interventions triggered. The starting point—routine thyroid testing in all postpartum women—determines how many enter the cascade.

The symptoms of postpartum thyroiditis overlap almost perfectly with normal postpartum experience, which makes screening both appealing (maybe we can treat this!) and dangerous (maybe we’ll treat normal). The mother who is tired, gaining weight, and struggling to concentrate is more likely to need sleep, support, and time than a prescription for thyroid hormone. But the prescription is what the screening justifies.

Intervention 119: Postpartum Glucose Surveillance

The glucose test during pregnancy—the one documented in earlier parts of this series, the one designed to diagnose gestational diabetes in 18% of women who take it—creates consequences that extend far beyond delivery. The woman labeled with GDM doesn’t stop being labeled when the baby arrives. She becomes a pre-diabetic, or at least a surveillance candidate, for life.

The postpartum glucose screening is now standard for women diagnosed with gestational diabetes. At six to twelve weeks postpartum, she returns for another glucose tolerance test—the same test that labeled her during pregnancy. The purpose is determining whether her glucose metabolism has “normalized” or whether she now has type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

The recurrence of abnormal values is predictable, because the test is unchanged. If the original test was calibrated to catch a large percentage of pregnant women, and if her glucose metabolism patterns haven’t fundamentally changed, the postpartum test will catch her again. Now she’s not just “had gestational diabetes.” She’s “glucose intolerant” or “prediabetic” or “at high risk for type 2 diabetes.” The temporary pregnancy label becomes a permanent metabolic identity.

The intervention pathway is lifelong. Annual glucose testing, at minimum. Lifestyle modification programs (often costly, time-consuming, of questionable long-term efficacy). Possible metformin prescription. Regular A1C monitoring. Referrals to endocrinology for “management.” The woman who failed a screening test during pregnancy is now a chronic patient, her future diabetes assumed even if it never materializes.

The conversion rate—women with GDM who develop type 2 diabetes—varies enormously in studies, from under 10% to over 50% depending on population, time frame, and diagnostic criteria. The uncertainty hasn’t slowed the surveillance apparatus. Every woman with GDM is treated as if diabetes is inevitable; the monitoring will catch it when it arrives.

What’s rarely mentioned: many women with “gestational diabetes” by current criteria had glucose patterns that would have been normal by older criteria. The diagnostic threshold has dropped repeatedly; the prevalence has risen accordingly. These women aren’t at the same risk as women who had severely elevated glucose throughout pregnancy. But they’re subjected to the same surveillance.

The psychological burden is real. The woman told she has “gestational diabetes” spends her pregnancy worried about her baby. The woman told she’s “prediabetic” spends her postpartum life worried about herself. The worry may be more damaging than any marginally elevated glucose level. The stress affects cortisol, which affects glucose metabolism, which may elevate the next test result, which confirms the diagnosis. The surveillance creates what it seeks to prevent.

The alternative—acknowledging that pregnancy glucose tests identify a spectrum, that many women labeled “GDM” have physiology well within range, that postpartum “prediabetes” often reflects the same normal variation—would release women from the surveillance apparatus. It would not, however, generate the decades of follow-up visits, tests, and prescriptions that the current model produces.

Intervention 120: Birth Trauma Therapy Industry

The birth was difficult. Maybe it was an emergency cesarean, the terror of complication, the baby rushed to the NICU. Maybe it was a cascade of interventions that left you feeling assaulted rather than supported. Maybe it was simply different from what you expected—longer, harder, more painful, less controlled. The system that produced this experience now offers another service: therapy to process what it did to you.

The birth trauma industry has grown rapidly. Specialized therapists offer birth trauma processing using EMDR, cognitive behavioral therapy, somatic experiencing, and other modalities. Birth story processing sessions help women “reframe” their experiences. Support groups bring together women united by difficult births. The infrastructure assumes that birth is frequently traumatic and that trauma requires professional treatment.

Some births genuinely are traumatic in the clinical sense. PTSD symptoms—intrusive memories, flashbacks, avoidance, hyperarousal—can follow births involving life-threatening complications, profound loss of control, or perceived threat to mother or baby. These women may benefit from evidence-based trauma treatment. Dismissing their experiences would be cruel.

The expansion beyond clinical trauma is where the industry gets complicated.

The definition of “birth trauma” has stretched. It now encompasses any birth that didn’t meet expectations, any birth involving unwanted interventions, any birth after which the mother feels disappointed, sad, or angry. The woman whose birth was uncomplicated but not the candlelit water birth she envisioned is offered the same “trauma” framework as the woman who hemorrhaged and nearly died. The conflation serves the industry but may not serve the women.

The therapy model has limitations. Processing birth through a trauma lens may help some women; it may also cement a trauma identity that prolongs distress. A Cochrane review of debriefing interventions for preventing psychological trauma in women following childbirth found “little or no evidence to support either a positive or adverse effect” and “no evidence to support routine debriefing for women who perceive giving birth as psychologically traumatic.” Revisiting the experience in detail, with professional facilitation, isn’t universally helpful. Some women do better when they move forward without professionally mediated processing.

The therapy is expensive. Specialized birth trauma therapists charge specialist rates—often $150-300 per session, rarely covered by insurance. The women most likely to have traumatic births (those with less access to quality care, less ability to advocate for themselves, more interventions) are least likely to afford the treatment. The therapy becomes available to women who could probably recover without it and unavailable to women who might benefit most.

The alternative—community processing, time, support from others who’ve had difficult births—is harder to monetize. The grandmother who listens, the friend who shares her own story, the passage of time that softens sharp edges: these don’t generate billing codes. They may, however, be what most women actually need.

The system that created the trauma is distinct from the industry that treats it, but they exist in relationship. The interventions documented in Parts 1-6 produce difficult births. The intervention documented here profits from the aftermath. The woman processed through both systems has been thoroughly captured—harmed by one arm of the medical apparatus, then treated by another.

Intervention 121: “Bounce Back” Culture as Medical Concern

The baby is weeks old. The question comes from everywhere: have you lost the baby weight? Are you back in your pre-pregnancy clothes? The pressure to “bounce back” is social, cultural, commercial—and increasingly medical.

Postpartum weight retention has become a clinical concern. Guidelines recommend that women return to pre-pregnancy weight within six to twelve months. Providers document weight at postpartum visits, sometimes with explicit discussion of “excess retention.” The framing positions the postpartum body as a temporary aberration requiring correction.

The medicalization of weight retention pathologizes a body doing exactly what it evolved to do. Fat stored during pregnancy provides energy reserves for breastfeeding. The expanded blood volume, the enlarged uterus, the breast tissue—these take time to recalibrate. Weight that would be unremarkable in any other context becomes concerning because it followed pregnancy.

The “bounce back” timeline is divorced from physiology. The expectation of rapid weight loss conflicts with breastfeeding (which requires adequate caloric intake), with recovery (which requires rest, not vigorous exercise), and with the reality that postpartum bodies have higher priorities than fitting into old jeans. The woman pressured to restrict calories may compromise her milk supply. The woman pushed to exercise may delay her physical recovery. The weight she’s trying to lose may be exactly the weight her body needs.

The industry built around postpartum weight loss is vast. Exercise programs, meal plans, supplements, shapewear, “mommy makeover” surgeries—all promising to restore the pre-pregnancy body. The marketing positions this restoration as health concern rather than vanity. You’re not being shallow; you’re being responsible. Your doctor is worried about your weight retention. This isn’t about appearance; it’s about metabolic health, diabetes risk, cardiovascular outcomes.

The evidence connecting moderate postpartum weight retention to long-term health problems is weaker than the messaging suggests. Weight cycling—losing, regaining, losing again—may be more harmful than stable higher weight. The stress of weight-focused thinking affects cortisol, which affects weight. The shame attached to the postpartum body creates psychological harm independent of any physical effects.

The contrast with traditional postpartum practices is stark. Many cultures specifically protect new mothers from physical demands, feed them nutrient-dense foods, and expect nothing of their bodies beyond rest and nursing. The “bounce back” expectation is historically aberrant—a product of celebrity culture, commercial fitness industries, and a medical system that has found another way to pathologize normal variation.

The woman whose body changed to grow a baby is not broken. She doesn’t need to “bounce back” to anything. The body that houses her now carried and delivered a child. That body deserves rest, nourishment, and time—not monitoring, interventions, and pressure to disappear what pregnancy created.

Intervention 122: The Fourth Trimester—Medical Co-option

The term emerged from advocacy. The “fourth trimester” concept, popularized by pediatrician Harvey Karp and others, named the first three months after birth as a period of continued fetal development—a time when newborns need womb-like conditions and new mothers need recovery and support. The concept was meant to slow things down, to justify leave and rest and accommodation of the profound transition from pregnancy to parenthood.

The medical system has found another use for it.

The fourth trimester has become a framework for extended postpartum surveillance. What was advocacy for protection and rest has been transformed into justification for more appointments, more screening, more professional oversight. The postpartum visit schedule has expanded. Multiple contacts in the first twelve weeks—phone calls, virtual check-ins, in-person appointments—are now recommended. Each contact is an opportunity for intervention.

The co-option is visible in the language. “Optimizing the fourth trimester” sounds supportive; it means more monitoring. “Comprehensive fourth-trimester care” sounds thorough; it means more interventions. The advocacy frame—new mothers need support—has been translated into medical frame—new mothers need management.

The extended surveillance creates new pathology. More depression screenings means more positive screens. More blood pressure checks means more elevated readings. More weight documentation means more “excess retention” diagnosed. The fourth trimester, intended as protected recovery time, becomes an extended intake period for postpartum patienthood.

The alternative models for fourth-trimester support—community health workers, peer counselors, family support, paid leave—remain underfunded while medical fourth-trimester care expands. The professional appointment generates revenue; the grandmother helping at home does not. The medical system has found a way to capture even the time that was supposed to be protected from capture.

The concept’s originators might not recognize what it’s become. The fourth trimester was meant to shield new mothers from the pressure to return to normal immediately. It has been transformed into a medical category justifying three more months of professional oversight.

The mother who needs rest, help, and time is instead offered appointments, screenings, and surveillance. The fourth trimester, captured by the system it was meant to resist, becomes another phase of medicalization rather than an alternative to it.

Intervention 123: The Postpartum Patient—Permanent Capture

The woman who entered the medical system before conception—tracked by fertility apps, optimized by supplements, managed through pregnancy and labor—might have expected to exit when her baby arrived. The baby has pediatric care now. She’s no longer pregnant. The postpartum period will end. Eventually, she’ll just be herself again.

She won’t.

The interventions documented in this part—mood screening, glucose surveillance, thyroid monitoring, blood pressure checks, pelvic floor therapy, weight management—don’t end. They transition. The postpartum depression screening establishes mental health as a domain requiring ongoing assessment. The glucose testing establishes metabolic health as requiring monitoring. The blood pressure readings establish cardiovascular status as a concern. The postpartum visit leads to annual well-woman exams. The new mother becomes a permanent patient.

The transition is seamless because the infrastructure is already in place. She’s been having regular appointments for over a year—more, if fertility treatment preceded pregnancy. The appointment schedule may thin, but it doesn’t stop. Annual exams, periodic screenings, the recommended mammograms and colonoscopies and bone density tests that begin at prescribed ages—the system has a pathway for her through the rest of her life.

What she’s lost is harder to see than what she’s gained. She’s gained surveillance, early detection, professional oversight of her health. What she’s lost is the experience of an unmonitored body, the confidence that her physical sensations mean what they seem to mean, the ability to trust her body’s signals without professional interpretation.

The traditional postpartum period lasted forty days in many cultures—a bounded time of recovery after which the mother rejoined normal life. The rituals that marked its end were rituals of return: the new mother, fully recovered, resuming her place in community and family. The postpartum period ended. She was no longer postpartum.

The modern postpartum period has no clear endpoint. The six-week visit doesn’t end it; the visit initiates further surveillance. The fourth trimester doesn’t end it; the fourth trimester has become a medical category. The postpartum conditions documented in her record—the “history of gestational diabetes,” the “postpartum depression,” the “elevated blood pressure at six weeks”—follow her indefinitely. She carries the postpartum label into subsequent pregnancies and beyond.

The professionalization of support completes the capture. What communities once provided—the experienced mothers who helped new mothers, the practical support of extended family, the normal processing of difficult experiences through conversation and time—has been replaced by credentialed professionals. The postpartum doula charges hourly rates. The lactation consultant bills insurance. The pelvic floor therapist requires a referral. The birth trauma specialist takes months to get an appointment with. The support that was woven into community has been extracted, professionalized, and sold back.

The mother who reclaimed her competence in Part 7—who watches her baby instead of charts, who responds to cries instead of timers—faces a parallel reclamation in Part 8. She might watch her own body instead of waiting for test results. She might trust her mood fluctuations as normal adjustment rather than disorder. She might let her bleeding resolve, her weight stabilize, her pelvic floor heal on its own timeline. She might decline the follow-up appointments, the extended screening, the permanent patient identity.

She would be refusing what the system frames as care. She would also be refusing capture.

The 123 interventions documented across this series trace a single arc: the transformation of reproduction from something women’s bodies do into something done to women’s bodies. From fertility apps before conception to postpartum surveillance that never ends, the system positions itself as essential to processes that worked without it for three hundred thousand years.

The woman who navigates this system successfully does so not because the system supports her but despite its interference. Her body grows the baby despite the ultrasounds. Her labor progresses despite the monitoring. Her baby thrives despite the interventions. Her postpartum recovery happens despite the pathologization.

She is not broken. She never was. The system that profits from her captures her early and releases her never. Understanding this is the beginning of refusal.

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com