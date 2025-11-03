Ioan Rațiu brings a unique perspective to exposing the West’s hidden totalitarianism, having spent decades in exile from Communist Romania before returning to fight for democracy after 1989. His famous declaration during Romania’s first free elections—”I will fight until my last drop of blood so you have the right not to agree with me!”—captured his lifelong commitment to genuine freedom rather than its mere appearance. Through his memoirs, journals, and critiques of Western attitudes toward communism, Rațiu developed a keen ability to recognize totalitarian structures regardless of their ideological disguise. Having witnessed firsthand how Western elites accommodated and even supported Communist regimes while proclaiming to defend freedom, he understood that the threat to liberty came not just from obvious dictatorships but from supposedly democratic institutions that had been captured by the same controlling interests. This background made him uniquely qualified to see through the facades of Western democracy and identify the systematic conspiracy that most citizens, having never experienced open totalitarianism, fail to recognize.

“The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy” represents Rațiu’s most comprehensive exposé of how the West’s proclaimed defenders of freedom have actually been building their own form of totalitarian control. The book reveals a century-long collaboration between two seemingly distinct groups—the imperialist Milner Group and the socialist Fabian Society—who worked in parallel to dissolve national sovereignty and establish world government under the control of international banking dynasties. Rațiu demonstrates how the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Morgans funded both capitalism and socialism, financed both sides of world wars, and created a false dialectic of opposition while steadily advancing toward their shared objective: a global directorate that would, in the words of H.G. Wells, “amalgamate existing controls and forms of human association” under their permanent authority. Through meticulous documentation, he shows that organizations from the Federal Reserve to the United Nations, from the Council on Foreign Relations to the European Union, were all created by this same network using deception, secret financing, and the suppression of democratic debate. The conspiracy’s method was simple but effective: the Fabians operated as the “brainworkers” who provided intellectual framework and captured the left, while the Milner Group controlled imperial networks and conservative establishments, ensuring that regardless of which party held power, the agenda advanced.

The historical arc Rațiu traces begins with Cecil Rhodes’ secret society for establishing Anglo-Saxon world domination and the early Fabians’ embrace of “permeation”—their strategy of infiltrating institutions to transform them from within. This twin movement gained devastating momentum through the twentieth century’s cataclysms. World War I, instigated by the Milner Group’s campaign against German competition, created the League of Nations under their control. The interval between wars saw the establishment of the Royal Institute of International Affairs and its American branch, the Council on Foreign Relations, which proceeded to dominate foreign policy on both sides of the Atlantic. World War II then provided cover for creating the UN while the trauma of war made populations accept the dissolution of empires and integration into supranational structures. The post-war period witnessed Germany’s systematic psychological destruction through the Morgenthau Plan and re-education programs, breaking the continental power that might have resisted absorption into what became the European Union—itself secretly funded by the CIA and designed, as Wall Street bankers later admitted, to become “a killing ground” for financial profits. Having observed how Romania and Eastern Europe were sacrificed to Soviet control by these same Western powers at Yalta, Rațiu understood that the betrayal of nations was not an aberration but standard practice for those orchestrating the new world order.

Rațiu meticulously documents the methods through which this conspiracy operates: media control through ownership concentration in hands of Astor, Pearson, and Rothschild interests; educational indoctrination via Rockefeller-funded teacher training colleges; cultural subversion promoting materialism and sexual revolution while undermining Christianity; and most devastatingly, demographic warfare through simultaneous promotion of birth control for native Europeans and mass immigration from the Third World. The book reveals how Labour advisor Andrew Neather admitted the British government deliberately opened borders to “rub the Right’s nose in diversity,” while UN Special Representative Peter Sutherland explicitly called for Europeans to undermine their national homogeneity. The permeation strategy the Fabians pioneered—symbolized by their coat of arms showing a wolf in sheep’s clothing—continues through think tanks, NGOs, and international bodies that implement policies no democratic majority ever approved. Every crisis becomes an opportunity for further centralization, every war justifies new international controls, and every wave of immigration makes reversal through democratic means increasingly impossible.

The terrifying implications of Rațiu’s research become clear when he demonstrates that what we’re witnessing isn’t political incompetence or ideological blindness, but the approaching culmination of a multi-generational plan for global domination. Having escaped one form of totalitarianism only to discover another being constructed in the West, Rațiu writes with the urgency of someone who recognizes the signs of approaching tyranny that comfortable Westerners miss. The conspiracy has captured all major institutions, controls both sides of the political spectrum through controlled opposition, and has made genuine resistance almost impossible within the democratic framework it created to contain dissent. The book’s most chilling revelation concerns the principle of “indigenous paramountcy”—once promoted by Fabians like Sidney Webb to protect African natives from European colonization, now completely abandoned when it comes to protecting Europeans from demographic replacement in their own homelands. This double standard exposes the genocidal intent behind immigration policies designed to eliminate distinct European peoples while maintaining humanitarian pretenses. As Rațiu concludes from his unique vantage point of having fought both Communist and Western forms of tyranny, we face a choice between recognizing this conspiracy and mounting effective resistance outside the controlled political system, or accepting our planned extinction as sovereign nations with distinct cultures, faiths, and freedoms. The Milner-Fabian network hasn’t just infiltrated our civilization—they’ve built a replacement for it, and they’re approaching the moment when the old order can finally be discarded.

With thanks to Ioan Ratiu.

The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy: How an International Elite is Taking Over and Destroying Europe, America and the World: Ioan Ratiu

Leave a comment

Share

Deep Dive Conversation Library (Bonus for Paid Subscribers Only)

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.135:

Insights and reflections from “The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy”

Thank you for your support.

Analogy

Imagine a vast theatrical production where the audience believes they’re watching a genuine conflict between opposing forces on stage. The heroes and villains battle dramatically, each side claiming to represent truth and justice against tyranny and evil. The audience cheers their chosen champions, genuinely believing the outcome matters to their fate. But behind the curtain, the same director orchestrates both sides, the same scriptwriter has penned every line, and the same producer profits regardless of who “wins” each act. The stagehands who move the props, the lighting technicians who spotlight the action, even the ushers who seated the audience—all work for the same production company. When audience members occasionally glimpse backstage and try to warn others, they’re dismissed as conspiracy theorists who don’t understand the sophistication of modern theater. Meanwhile, the ticket prices keep rising, the seats grow more uncomfortable, and the exit doors are gradually being locked—but the show goes on, and the audience remains mesmerized by the performance, never realizing that the real drama is not what’s happening on stage, but what’s being done to them while they watch.

The One-Minute Elevator Explanation

For over a century, the world’s wealthiest banking families have been systematically dismantling independent nations and traditional societies to create a global government under their control. They’ve achieved this by funding both capitalism and communism, financing both world wars and the peace movements, controlling both conservative and socialist parties—creating false conflicts to distract us while steadily advancing their real agenda. They infiltrated our institutions through the Fabian strategy of gradualism, capturing education, media, churches, and governments from within. They deliberately import millions of immigrants while suppressing native birthrates to demographically replace resistant populations. They created the Federal Reserve, the UN, the EU, and dozens of other supranational bodies that strip sovereignty from nations and concentrate power in unelected hands. They’ve made us financially dependent through debt, culturally rootless through multiculturalism, and spiritually empty through materialism. Every major political movement, every war, every economic crisis has been orchestrated to advance this agenda of total control. The choice we face is simple: recognize this conspiracy and resist it, or accept our planned extinction as distinct peoples with our own cultures, faiths, and freedoms. [Elevator dings]

For further investigation, explore: the true origins of the Federal Reserve, the Rhodes Scholar network’s influence on global politics, and the role of tax-exempt foundations in social engineering.

12-Point Summary

1. The Hidden Alliance of Opposites The supposedly antagonistic forces of international capitalism and revolutionary socialism have always been controlled by the same network of banking families and their agents. The Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Morgans, and associated dynasties funded Marx, financed the Bolshevik Revolution, and sustained Soviet Russia while simultaneously running the capitalist West. This false dialectic created the illusion of choice while both systems advanced toward the same goal: concentration of all power in the hands of a self-appointed elite. Every major conflict between these systems was orchestrated theater that advanced the agenda while enriching the puppet masters who controlled both sides.

2. The Fabian Method of Gradual Revolution Rather than violent overthrow, the Fabian Society perfected the method of “permeation”—infiltrating existing institutions to transform them from within. Like wolves in sheep’s clothing (their own symbol), Fabians entered political parties, civil service, education, media, and even churches, slowly introducing socialist ideas to people who would never consider themselves socialists. This gradualist approach proved far more effective than revolution, achieving in democratic societies what violence accomplished in communist ones: the complete transformation of society according to socialist design. The method continues today through think tanks, NGOs, and cultural institutions that shape policy without democratic input.

3. World Wars as Catalysts for Global Government Both world wars were deliberately instigated by the Anglo-American establishment to destroy independent nations and create international institutions. WWI eliminated German competition to British hegemony and created the League of Nations, while WWII justified the United Nations and the complete reconstruction of Europe under American financial control. The wars provided cover for massive expansions of state power, with wartime “emergency” measures becoming permanent features of peacetime governance. Each conflict advanced the conspiracy’s agenda by decades, using mass trauma to make populations accept international controls they would have rejected in peacetime.

4. The Destruction and Reconstruction of Germany Post-war Germany became the laboratory for perfecting population control techniques later applied globally. The Morgenthau Plan deliberately starved millions while “denazification” and “re-education” programs destroyed German national consciousness, replacing it with guilt and dependency that persist today. German POWs were subjected to intensive psychological conditioning by Fabian educators, producing future leaders programmed to implement internationalist policies. The systematic destruction of German independence created the engine for European integration, with a psychologically broken population unable to resist absorption into supranational structures that dissolved their sovereignty.

5. The European Union Conspiracy The EU was created through deliberate deception, with CIA funding, secret accounts, and suppression of democratic opposition. No European population except possibly France showed majority support, forcing architects to organize massive propaganda campaigns while preventing genuine debate. The project served Wall Street banks who saw Europe as “a killing ground” for profits, while advancing the conspiracy’s goal of dissolving nation-states into regional blocs preparatory to world government. Every step toward integration was presented as economic necessity or peace initiative, concealing the true agenda of creating an undemocratic superstate controlled by international finance.

6. Immigration as Demographic Warfare Mass immigration represents biological warfare against European populations, simultaneously promoted with birth control for natives to ensure demographic replacement within generations. Labour advisor Andrew Neather admitted the deliberate policy to “rub the Right’s nose in diversity” and transform Britain irreversibly. The UN’s Peter Sutherland explicitly called for Europeans to undermine their national homogeneity, while the same organization protects indigenous rights everywhere else. This double standard reveals immigration as weapon for destroying distinct European peoples, achieving through policy what military conquest could not accomplish.

7. The Islamic Alliance The 1973 oil embargo created framework for Euro-Arab Dialogue that traded energy security for acceptance of Islamic immigration and cultural transformation. Petrodollar recycling made Western banks dependent on Arab money, aligning financial interests with Islamization. The Mediterranean Union formalized integration between Europe and Islamic world, creating institutional momentum for demographic merger. Islam provides perfect partner for destroying Christianity while maintaining authoritarian structure compatible with technocratic control, explaining the paradoxical alliance between secular leftists and religious fundamentalists united in destroying Western civilization.

8. Cultural and Spiritual Destruction Christianity and traditional values were systematically undermined through infiltration of churches, promotion of materialism, and sexual revolution that destroyed moral framework. The World Council of Churches promoted socialist politics disguised as social gospel, while education system replaced faith with evolutionary materialism. Entertainment industry mocked tradition while promoting hedonism, creating atomized individuals without transcendent values to resist state power. The destruction of spiritual foundation removed the last barrier to totalitarian control, replacing God with government as source of meaning and morality.

9. Psychological Warfare Through Media and Education Control of information through concentrated media ownership enables the conspiracy to shape public opinion while suppressing dissent. Education was transformed from teaching critical thinking to indoctrinating compliance, with teacher training colleges producing educators committed to internationalist ideology. Curriculum promotes globalism, environmentalism, and sexual confusion while denigrating national history and traditional values. The Frankfurt School’s critical theory provided intellectual framework for attacking every aspect of Western civilization, creating generations who hate their own culture and welcome its destruction.

10. Financial Control Mechanisms The Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and other central banks created system of debt slavery that forces nations to accept international controls. The IMF and World Bank extend this control globally, using loans to impose policies that benefit international finance while impoverishing populations. Currency crises like Soros’s attack on the pound demonstrate ability to destroy national economies for profit and political ends. The petrodollar system forces world to use dollars for oil, maintaining American hegemony while enriching banking families who control the currency. All economic activity becomes subordinated to interests of financial oligarchy that operates above national law.

11. The Network of Control Organizations The conspiracy operates through interlocking organizations that coordinate elite action while maintaining appearance of independent decision-making. The CFR controls American foreign policy, Bilderberg coordinates transatlantic elites, Trilateral Commission includes Japan, while countless foundations, think tanks, and institutes provide intellectual framework and funding. Rhodes Scholarships, Fulbright programs, and similar exchanges identify and indoctrinate future leaders, creating artificial meritocracy where advancement requires accepting globalist ideology. These organizations form command structure for international conspiracy, making decisions that affect billions without democratic accountability.

12. The Failure of Resistance and Path Forward Resistance movements consistently fail because they operate within system designed to neutralize opposition, using democratic means to fight forces that control the democracy itself. Controlled opposition channels dissent into harmless directions, while genuine threats face legal persecution, financial destruction, and media demonization. The fundamental solution requires recognizing that the entire liberal-democratic-capitalist framework is a trap, rejecting false choices offered by the system, and building parallel institutions outside establishment control. Only by understanding the true nature of the conspiracy—its methods, objectives, and vulnerabilities—can effective resistance emerge to restore sovereignty, preserve distinct peoples, and reestablish transcendent values that limit earthly power.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound revelation that fewest people would know is that the entire concept of “indigenous paramountcy”—the principle that native populations’ interests must override those of immigrants—was vigorously promoted by the very same Fabian Socialist leaders like Sidney Webb when it served to undermine European colonial presence in Africa, yet this identical principle is now completely inverted and denied to European peoples facing demographic replacement in their own ancestral homelands. This single fact crystallizes the conspiracy’s genocidal intent: the same moral framework used to justify African independence and protect indigenous peoples worldwide is deliberately withheld from Europeans alone, revealing that international law and human rights discourse were never about universal principles but weapons designed for one purpose—the elimination of European peoples as distinct entities while maintaining the fiction of humanitarian progress.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What is the central thesis regarding the relationship between the Fabian Society and the Milner Group in orchestrating global control?

The Fabian Society and the Milner Group functioned as parallel intellectual centers of a single conspiracy aimed at world domination through the creation of supranational institutions. While appearing separate, these organizations shared members, funding sources, and objectives, with the Fabians serving as the “brainworkers” of the Labour Party and broader Socialist movement, while the Milner Group operated through imperial networks and Conservative circles. Together they formed an interlocking directorate that controlled British politics from both left and right, systematically working to dissolve national sovereignty, dismantle the British Empire in favor of international governance, and establish what H.G. Wells called a “common world directorate” that would amalgamate all existing forms of human association under their control.

This partnership operated through systematic infiltration of institutions, with Fabian Hugh Dalton and Milnerite Lord Selbourne jointly controlling Britain’s Ministry of Economic Warfare and creating organizations like the Special Operations Executive. The conspiracy’s intellectual framework combined Fabian gradualism with Milnerite imperial management, using both socialist ideology and financial capitalism as tools for achieving the same goal: a world government controlled by a self-appointed elite who would “think and feel for the whole” of humanity while suppressing genuine democracy and national independence.

2. How did Karl Marx’s advocacy of terrorism and dictatorship lay the groundwork for both violent and gradualist forms of Socialism?

Marx explicitly declared that “there exists only one means of shortening, simplifying, and centralizing the death agony of the old order of society and the bloody birth-throes of the new, only one means - Revolutionary Terrorism.” His concept of the “dictatorship of the proletariat” provided the theoretical foundation for all subsequent Socialist movements, whether they chose violent revolution or gradual transformation. Marx taught that class struggle “necessarily leads to the dictatorship of the proletariat” and defined revolution as the liberation of society from one class through that class’s physical extermination, establishing genocide as a precondition for successful revolution.

When violent revolution failed in Western Europe, Socialist leaders like Eduard Bernstein and Bernard Shaw adapted Marx’s goals to gradualist tactics, taking the path of “slow propaganda work and parliamentary activity” while maintaining the same objective: world conversion to Socialism. The Western Social Democratic tradition became adept at establishing iron grip on society through propaganda, media control, and systematic indoctrination from early age, creating what amounts to dictatorship through different means. Whether through Lenin’s Red Terror that killed millions or through Fabian permeation that slowly dissolved traditional society, both streams drew from Marx’s original vision of destroying the existing order to impose a new system regardless of majority will.

3. What role did international banking families like the Rothschilds, Morgans, and Rockefellers play in financing supposedly anti-capitalist movements?

These banking dynasties systematically funded and controlled Socialist movements worldwide, revealing that the supposed conflict between capitalism and socialism was fraudulent. The Rothschilds financed Marx himself through their associates, while later supporting the Fabian Society and its London School of Economics. Jacob Schiff of Kuhn, Loeb & Co. provided twenty million dollars for the Russian Revolution, while the Rockefellers funded one-quarter of LSE’s budget during Beveridge’s directorship and established extensive ties with Soviet Russia through Chase Bank’s Moscow branch. The Morgan interests participated through interlocking directorates with these other groups, creating what Carroll Quigley identified as an international network seeking “nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands.”

This financial support extended beyond mere funding to active participation in Socialist planning. David Rockefeller praised China’s Communist Revolution as a model for the world, while his foundations promoted immigration, multiculturalism, and social engineering projects that advanced Socialist goals. The bankers recognized that Socialism’s centralization of power and elimination of middle-class competition served their monopolistic interests perfectly. They could loan money to Socialist states, profit from managed economies, and exercise control through debt while publicly maintaining the fiction of opposing ideologies, thus managing both sides of a false dialectic that always advanced their agenda of concentrated global control.

4. How was the Federal Reserve System created and what connection did it have to the broader conspiracy for world control?

The Federal Reserve System emerged from a secret meeting at Jekyll Island in 1910, attended by representatives of Morgan, Rockefeller, and Rothschild interests including Paul Warburg of Kuhn, Loeb & Co. This private central bank, deceptively named to appear governmental, was designed to control America’s money supply and credit, placing the economic sovereignty of the United States in private hands. The same financial interests behind the Fed simultaneously created parallel institutions like the Pilgrims Society and later the Council on Foreign Relations, establishing an infrastructure for controlling both monetary policy and foreign relations outside democratic oversight.

The Fed’s creation connected directly to the broader conspiracy through its architects’ involvement in funding the Russian Revolution, establishing the League of Nations, and promoting world government. Federal Reserve Bank of New York directors like William Boyce Thompson personally financed the Bolsheviks, while Fed policies created the boom-bust cycles that justified expanding government power and international financial controls. The same individuals and families controlling the Fed also controlled the Bank of England and other central banks, working to establish what Bank of England officials openly called for: a global network of central banks managing an international gold standard that would effectively place world finance under centralized private control divorced from national governments.

5. What was the “permeation” strategy and how did Fabians use it to infiltrate institutions without revealing their true agenda?

Permeation involved Fabians joining non-Socialist organizations to plant Socialist ideas in minds that would never consider themselves Socialist, making speeches and moving resolutions at meetings while using parliamentary candidates as tools for advancing their agenda. Sidney Webb explained that the Society inculcated Socialist thought into individuals of all political denominations including Conservatives and all social classes from workers to financiers. This tactic originated with Marx himself, who boasted of being the “souffleur” (prompter) secretly feeding ideas to Members of Parliament who would “throw up their hands in horror” if they knew the “Red Terror Doctor” was their source.

The strategy operated through what George Bernard Shaw called “wire-pulling the government in order to get Socialist measures passed,” with Fabians developing existing institutions by permeating those who had power to influence policy including civil service, political parties, professions, business administration, and local government. They believed no sharp line could be drawn between socialists and non-socialists, systematically blurring distinctions to advance their program. Through this method, Fabian ideas spread throughout British society and beyond, with permeation tactics ensuring that anti-imperialism, internationalism, and Socialist policies reached far beyond Labour circles to infiltrate Conservative, Liberal, and even religious organizations, creating a situation where all major parties ultimately pursued variations of the Fabian agenda.

6. Why is the Fabian Window’s imagery of a wolf in sheep’s clothing and “remoulding the world” significant to understanding their methods?

The Fabian Window, commissioned by Shaw in 1910, displays the organization’s true nature through its symbolic imagery: leaders physically hammering the world on an anvil to reshape it, while others kneel worshipfully before Fabian writings elevated to divine status. The coat-of-arms showing a wolf in sheep’s clothing explicitly acknowledges their deceptive methodology of presenting themselves as harmless reformers while pursuing revolutionary transformation. The motto “Remould it nearer to the heart’s desire” from Omar Khayyam reveals their intention to “shatter to bits” the existing world order before reconstructing it according to their design.

This imagery confirms the subversive nature of Fabianism as a quasi-religious movement demanding blind faith from followers while its leaders conspired to destroy traditional society through deliberate deception. When Tony Blair unveiled the window at LSE in 2006, declaring Fabian values “very recognizable” in New Labour, he publicly validated that this conspiratorial symbolism still guides contemporary Socialist politics. The window’s brazen display of wolves disguised as sheep represents not historical artifact but ongoing operational methodology: infiltrate, deceive, and gradually transform society while maintaining benevolent appearances, making Socialism into replacement religion with its leaders as the new priesthood determining humanity’s future.

7. How were World Wars I and II used to advance the agenda of creating supranational institutions?

World War I was deliberately initiated by the Milner Group and associates who spent years campaigning for war against Germany to prevent it from challenging British imperial hegemony. During the war, they simultaneously campaigned for creating the League of Nations, with the conflict providing justification for international organization to “prevent future wars.” After victory, German colonies were placed under League mandates controlled by the same Milner Group that had instigated the conflict, while Germany itself was subjected to crushing reparations that ensured future instability. Key figures from Prime Minister Asquith to Foreign Secretary Balfour belonged to the same Milner-led clique that planned the war, created the League, and dominated its operations.

World War II followed similar patterns, with Churchill and Roosevelt drafting the Atlantic Charter in 1941 that committed to creating the United Nations before America even entered the war. The conflict justified unprecedented expansions of state power, with Fabians using wartime controls to advance what they called “a great forward leap into Socialism.” The war’s aftermath saw Germany occupied and psychologically reconditioned through “re-education” programs run by Milner-Fabian luminaries, while the Marshall Plan created American financial control over Europe. Both wars systematically destroyed independent nations’ sovereignty while advancing international institutions controlled by the same Anglo-American financial interests that had orchestrated the conflicts, using mass trauma to make populations accept supranational governance they would have rejected in peacetime.

8. What was the true purpose behind the creation of the League of Nations and later the United Nations?

The League of Nations was created by the Milner Group and Fabian Society as first step toward world government controlled by Anglo-American financial interests. The mandate system placed territories taken from Germany under international control managed by Milner Group members like Lord Lothian’s minion George Louis Beer, while the League’s structure concentrated power in hands of major powers dominated by these same interests. When the League failed, its architects immediately began planning its successor, with the UN being conceived during World War II by the same networks, established with a Security Council that gave permanent control to five powers, effectively creating legal framework for global governance by self-appointed elite.

Labour’s election manifesto explicitly stated “For us world government is the final objective and the United Nations the chosen instrument,” revealing the UN’s true purpose as stepping-stone to world state. The organization’s specialized agencies from WHO to UNESCO systematically expanded international authority over national sovereignty, while its promotion of mass migration, multiculturalism, and wealth redistribution advanced the conspiracy’s agenda of dissolving traditional nations. Through humanitarian rhetoric and international law, the UN provided respectable cover for implementing policies that democratic populations would never voluntarily accept, serving as prototype and training ground for the world directorate envisioned by Wells and implemented by the financial interests that created and still dominate it.

9. How did the Morgenthau Plan and post-war “re-education” programs serve to destroy German independence and create conditions for European unification?

The Morgenthau Plan, approved by Roosevelt and Churchill, called for complete dismantling of German industry, transformation into agricultural economy, systematic mass starvation that killed over five million people, and use of German POWs as slave labor. Roosevelt declared it necessary to “either castrate the Germans or treat them in such a way so they can’t reproduce their own kind,” while Churchill spoke cryptically of “seventy or eighty millions in a ruined famished condition” who “deserved it.” This deliberate destruction created desperate conditions that made Germans dependent on Allied occupiers and willing to accept any alternative to continued suffering, including loss of sovereignty through European integration.

The “re-education” programs subjected entire German population to what officials called “psychological warfare” defined as “manipulating a population’s beliefs and attitudes for the purpose of evoking desired behaviour responses.” Thousands of German POWs were indoctrinated at facilities like Wilton Park by Milner-Fabian luminaries including Bertrand Russell and Lord Beveridge, producing future leaders like Chancellor Helmut Schmidt who would faithfully implement Anglo-American designs. This conditioning continued for decades through foundation funding, with Ford Foundation creating new institutions while CIA and MI6 operated extensive cultural programs. The systematic destruction of German national consciousness and implantation of guilt created a population that would not resist absorption into supranational structures, making Germany the engine of European integration while ensuring it remained under permanent Anglo-American control.

10. What evidence exists that the European Union was created through deception, secret financing, and suppression of democratic debate?

Declassified documents reveal the European Movement was secretly funded by CIA through the American Committee on United Europe, headed by OSS founder William Donovan and future CIA director Allen Dulles. The project’s finances were shrouded in “secret accounts” and “special budgets” while its architects systematically suppressed debate about European integration. French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman produced “his” plan only after US Secretary of State Dean Acheson metaphorically put a gun to his head demanding common policy, with Schuman turning to Jean Monnet who had long-standing connections to Anglo-American banking interests. Pascal Fontaine, one of Monnet’s close assistants, admitted “it could be said that the Schuman Plan was the result of a conspiracy.”

No European population except possibly France showed majority support for integration, forcing architects to organize massive propaganda campaigns especially in Germany while successfully suppressing opposition to the Europeanist project. Both Conservative and Labour parties initially opposed British membership as unpopular with their rank and file, recognizing it meant loss of sovereignty. The heavy involvement of international financial interests and secret services, combined with deliberate concealment of true objectives, proves the EU was created by undemocratic forces pursuing hidden agenda. Wall Street banks later admitted Europe would become “a killing ground for us,” revealing whose interests the project truly served while demonstrating that claims of promoting peace and prosperity were deliberate deceptions concealing monopolistic intentions.

11. How did Cecil Rhodes’ vision for Anglo-Saxon world domination evolve into the modern network of think tanks and policy organizations?

Rhodes established secret society with explicit goal of extending British rule throughout the world, recovering the United States, and making Anglo-Saxon race “so imperial” that wars would become impossible and Millennium would be realized. His will created Rhodes Scholarships to indoctrinate future leaders at Oxford, while his associate Alfred Milner formed the Round Table groups that evolved into the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) and its American branch, the Council on Foreign Relations. These organizations provided respectable academic cover for coordinating elite policies while training successive generations of political, business, and media leaders in internationalist ideology.

This network expanded into interlocking system including the Bilderberg Group, created by Fabians Joseph Retinger, Hugh Gaitskell, and Denis Healey with Rockefeller support; the Trilateral Commission founded by David Rockefeller to coordinate North America, Europe, and Japan; and countless foundations, institutes, and advisory bodies. Each organization maintains exclusive membership of political, financial, and media elites who coordinate policies behind closed doors while presenting appearance of democratic debate. Modern think tanks from Brookings to RAND Corporation continue Rhodes’ mission by providing intellectual framework for policies that concentrate power in transnational institutions while dismantling national sovereignty, all while maintaining fiction that their recommendations emerge from objective research rather than predetermined agenda serving the concentrated financial interests that fund them.

12. What role did the Council on Foreign Relations, Bilderberg Group, and Trilateral Commission play in coordinating international elite actions?

The CFR controlled US foreign policy through domination of State Department, with members holding key positions from Secretary of State to advisory committees, while also controlling Treasury through direct membership or proxy organizations. CFR members drafted the UN Charter, managed Marshall Plan implementation, and provided majority of US cabinet officials across multiple administrations regardless of party. The organization coordinated funding for European Movement, controlled intelligence services through members like Allen Dulles, and ensured American policy aligned with international financial interests. Multiple US presidents were CFR members, while others like Roosevelt were described by insiders as faithful disciples of CFR ideology, making the Council effectively a shadow government operating outside democratic accountability.

Bilderberg Group brought together European and American elites annually in secret meetings where policies were coordinated without public scrutiny, including preparations for European monetary union, immigration policies, and Middle Eastern interventions. Created by Fabian Socialists with Rockefeller money, it provided forum for eliminating potential conflicts between national elites while ensuring unified approach to global governance. The Trilateral Commission expanded this coordination to include Japan, creating Pacific dimension to Atlantic alliance while producing leaders like Jimmy Carter who would implement prepared policies. Together these organizations form command structure for international conspiracy, where decisions affecting billions are made by few hundred individuals meeting secretly, coordinating media narratives, selecting political leaders, and implementing long-term strategies that transcend national electoral cycles.

13. How was mass immigration deliberately used as a tool for undermining national sovereignty and indigenous populations?

Labour advisor Andrew Neather revealed the party engaged in deliberate policy to open UK borders to mass immigration to “rub the Right’s nose in diversity” and make Britain “truly multicultural,” with the conspiracy to keep this secret from the public who would never have voted for it. Immigration was weaponized to create demographic transformation that would be irreversible through democratic means, with Tony Blair admitting “there is no greater risk to our future prosperity than anti-immigrant policy” while bringing in more immigrants than any previous government. The systematic promotion of immigration by international organizations from UN to EU, coordinated through bodies like Global Forum on Migration and Development, reveals orchestrated campaign to dissolve national identities and create rootless populations dependent on supranational governance.

Financial interests promoted immigration to drive down wages, expand consumer markets, and create conflict-ridden societies requiring authoritarian management. Foundations like Ford and Soros’s Open Society spent billions promoting immigration and funding advocacy groups, while simultaneously pushing multiculturalism to prevent integration. The replacement of indigenous populations through simultaneous promotion of birth control for natives and unlimited immigration from high-birthrate countries amounts to demographic genocide implemented gradually to avoid triggering resistance. EU officials openly declared their intention to undermine homogeneity of member states, while Peter Sutherland, UN Special Representative for Migration, explicitly called for Europeans to undermine their national homogeneity, revealing immigration as weapon for destroying the nation-state itself.

14. What is the connection between Socialist ideology and genocide, from the Paris Commune through Soviet Russia to demographic replacement in Europe?

Marx and Engels established extermination as revolutionary necessity, with Marx comparing his generation to Biblical Jews who had to perish for new order to emerge, while Engels declared all “reactionary peoples” destined to perish in revolutionary world war. Socialist regimes systematically implemented these theories: Lenin’s Red Terror explicitly aimed to exterminate Russia’s entire middle class of ten million people, with Socialist leaders publishing statements like “We will let loose floods of bourgeois blood, as much as possible.” Stalin executed 681,692 persons for “anti-Soviet activities” in 1937-38 alone, while Mao ordered “massive arrests, massive killings” and sought to surpass European Socialist extermination policies. The total victims of Socialist regimes reached 62 million in Russia and 73 million in China.

In Western Europe, Fabian Socialists like Shaw, Wells, and Webb openly advocated extermination through “humane” methods, with Shaw proposing “lethal chambers” and declaring “our question is not to kill or not to kill, but how to select the right people to kill.” Contemporary demographic replacement represents continuation of genocidal ideology through “peaceful” means: simultaneous promotion of birth control, abortion, and childlessness for indigenous Europeans while importing millions of high-birthrate immigrants creates mathematical certainty of indigenous disappearance. Fabian-controlled Labour Party admitted their mass immigration policy intended to make Britain “more multicultural,” effectively engineering racial extinction through policy rather than bullets. The consistent thread from Marx through Stalin to modern multiculturalists is belief that existing populations must be eliminated for new socialist humanity to emerge.

15. How did the Atlantic Charter secretly commit to dismantling the British Empire while publicly claiming to defend freedom?

Churchill and Roosevelt drafted the Atlantic Charter in 1941 over the heads of Churchill’s own Cabinet, promising self-government to all colonies while publicly presenting it as defense of freedom against totalitarianism. Churchill himself had written that this effectively imposed dissolution of the Empire, yet he signed it anyway, revealing his subordination to American and international financial interests that wanted to break up the sterling area and access colonial markets. The Charter established principle that would be used to demand independence for all British territories while simultaneously creating framework for new international organization (UN) that would replace British imperial system with American-dominated global structure.

The dismantling proceeded systematically after the war, with India, Pakistan, Egypt and other territories gaining independence under Fabian Colonial Secretary Arthur Creech Jones, who had spent his career fighting for Empire’s dissolution. Churchill later admitted depression that he would leave Britain much worse than he found it, yet he had personally engineered this outcome by accepting American terms that guaranteed imperial collapse. The supposed champion of Empire had betrayed it for alliance with America that served international financial interests seeking to replace British imperial preference system with “free trade” benefiting Wall Street. This revelation exposes how wartime propaganda about defending freedom concealed agenda of transferring global control from British Empire to American-dominated international institutions controlled by the same financial networks that had infiltrated both powers.

16. What methods were used to psychologically condition populations through media control, education, and cultural subversion?

The conspiracy controlled major media outlets through ownership and advertising pressure, with key newspapers like The Times controlled by Astor interests, Financial Times by Lazard partners Pearson, and The Economist jointly owned by Rothschild, Pearson, and associated interests. These outlets coordinated narratives that advanced internationalist agenda while suppressing opposition voices, creating what Churchill himself described as ability to “lead the public on from day to day, destroying all persistency of thought and aim, so that memory is blurred by the multiplicity of daily news and judgment baffled by its perversion.” Broadcasting was controlled through BBC’s government charter and regulatory capture, ensuring consistent messaging that promoted multiculturalism, immigration, and European integration while demonizing resistance as extremism.

Education was captured through teacher training colleges, particularly Rockefeller-funded Teachers College at Columbia, which indoctrinated educators in “progressive” methods designed to create compliant global citizens rather than independent thinkers. Curriculum was revised to promote internationalism, environmental alarmism, and sexual liberation while denigrating national history, traditional values, and religious faith. Cultural subversion operated through foundation-funded arts organizations promoting degeneracy as creativity, music industry spreading messages of rebellion and hedonism, and entertainment industry normalizing behaviors that weakened family structures. The Frankfurt School’s critical theory provided intellectual framework for attacking every aspect of Western civilization as oppressive, while psychological techniques developed by Tavistock Institute were deployed to break down traditional identities and create malleable personalities susceptible to manipulation.

17. How did oil politics and the 1973 embargo facilitate the Euro-Arab Dialogue and Islamic expansion into Europe?

The 1973 oil embargo was orchestrated by Rockefeller interests working with Saudi Arabia and other producers through secret Bilderberg Group agreements, creating artificial crisis that justified massive wealth transfer to oil states while establishing petrodollar system that maintained dollar supremacy. European nations, desperate for oil, entered Euro-Arab Dialogue that traded guaranteed energy supplies for acceptance of Muslim immigration, cultural concessions, and political support for Palestinian causes. This grand bargain, negotiated by European Commission without democratic input, committed Europe to “special relationships” with Arab states that included promoting Islamic culture, accepting mass migration, and modifying educational curricula to present positive views of Islam.

The oil weapon demonstrated that Western economies could be held hostage by Islamic states, creating permanent leverage for advancing Islamization agenda. Petrodollar recycling funneled vast wealth back through Western banks who profited from managing Arab investments while becoming dependent on continued flows, aligning financial interests with Islamic expansion. Saudi Arabia used oil revenues to fund mosque construction, Islamic centers, and Wahhabi propaganda throughout Europe, while Qatar and other states purchased political influence through investments and donations. The Euro-Mediterranean Partnership and Union for Mediterranean formalized integration of Europe with Islamic world, creating institutional framework for demographic and cultural transformation that would have been impossible without oil leverage established in 1973.

18. What role did George Soros and the Open Society Foundations play in continuing the agenda through color revolutions and social engineering?

Soros, trained at Fabian London School of Economics and connected to Rothschild financial networks, deployed billions through Open Society Foundations to destabilize nations resisting globalist agenda while promoting mass immigration, drug legalization, and social dissolution. His currency speculation attacks, including breaking the Bank of England in 1992, demonstrated ability to destroy national economies for profit while forcing governments to accept international financial controls. Color revolutions in Georgia, Ukraine, and elsewhere followed template developed by CIA-funded organizations but implemented through Soros-funded NGOs that created appearance of grassroots democracy while actually serving predetermined agenda of replacing independent governments with globalist puppets.

The Open Society network operates over 100 foundations worldwide, funding everything from media outlets to judicial reform programs, creating parallel governance structures that bypass democratic institutions. Soros’s funding of Black Lives Matter, mass migration advocacy groups, and district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes represents systematic attempt to create chaos requiring authoritarian solutions. His philosophical framework, derived from Karl Popper’s attack on traditional society, explicitly aims to dissolve all boundaries, whether national, cultural, or moral, creating atomized individuals dependent on global institutions. The continuation of Fabian permeation tactics through humanitarian NGOs demonstrates how conspiracy adapted to post-Cold War environment, using “civil society” organizations to implement policies that governments could not openly pursue without electoral consequences.

19. How were African decolonization movements and American civil rights movements manipulated to serve internationalist objectives?

The Milner Group and Fabian Society systematically instigated independence movements throughout Africa while simultaneously controlling the process through organizations like the Fabian Colonial Bureau and Africa Bureau. Leaders like Gandhi, Jinnah, and numerous African nationalists were members of Fabian organizations, trained in London, and guided by advisors who ensured “independence” meant transfer from British colonial control to international financial dependence. Decolonization was presented as liberation but actually represented strategic withdrawal that maintained economic exploitation through debt, aid dependency, and controlled leadership, while removing burden of direct administration and creating numerous weak states dependent on international institutions.

American civil rights movements received massive funding from Ford, Rockefeller, and other foundations that shaped demands toward integration and dependency rather than genuine independence or community self-determination. Malcolm X recognized this manipulation, noting how white liberals controlled black movements through funding and advised focusing on international rather than narrowly American solutions. The transformation of civil rights into affirmative action, welfare dependency, and racial grievance politics served to create permanent conflict requiring government mediation while destroying black family structures and community cohesion. Both African and American movements were diverted from genuine liberation into channels that advanced Socialist agenda of centralized control, demographic engineering, and destruction of traditional societies, whether tribal, racial, or religious.

20. What evidence demonstrates that capitalism and communism were false opposites controlled by the same financial interests?

Wall Street banks directly financed the Bolshevik Revolution, with documented transfers including Jacob Schiff’s twenty million dollars and J.P. Morgan interests funding Trotsky’s journey to Russia. The same banks maintained profitable relationships with Soviet Union throughout its existence, with Chase Manhattan operating Moscow branch and Rockefeller interests providing technical assistance for Soviet industrialization. Anthony Sutton’s research proved that all Soviet industrial development depended on Western technology and credits, making Communist Russia effectively a subsidiary of Western financial interests who profited from loans, technology transfers, and guaranteed markets while using Soviet threat to justify military spending and international controls.

The supposedly antagonistic systems pursued identical goals of destroying middle classes, concentrating power, and eliminating traditional societies, with David Rockefeller praising Mao’s China as model while simultaneously running quintessentially capitalist Chase Manhattan Bank. Federal Reserve founder Paul Warburg’s brother Max financed German Communists while Paul funded American capitalism, demonstrating family coordination across supposed ideological divide. The convergence theory promoted by globalists acknowledged that both systems were evolving toward identical technocratic model of elite control, with capitalism’s monopolistic tendencies and socialism’s central planning meeting in corporatist synthesis that eliminated both free markets and worker control. This false dialectic allowed financial interests to profit from conflict while advancing toward unified system of global governance that transcended obsolete distinctions between economic theories.

21. How did the Marshall Plan and American financial aid create dependency and control over European nations?

The Marshall Plan injected thirteen billion dollars into Europe with conditions that required economic integration, removal of trade barriers, and acceptance of American products, effectively forcing Europeans to abandon national economic sovereignty for access to desperately needed funds. Secretary of State George Marshall’s Harvard speech warned of “consequences” to US economy if Europe’s need for American goods wasn’t met, revealing the Plan as bailout for American overproduction rather than humanitarian aid. Implementation was controlled by CFR members like Averell Harriman who ensured funds flowed through channels that created permanent dependency, with recipient nations required to deposit counterpart funds that gave Americans veto over national investment decisions.

The Plan’s requirement for European cooperation became justification for creating supranational institutions that evolved into EU, with American officials like Dean Acheson pressuring Europeans to integrate or lose aid. CIA secretly funded European Movement through Marshall Plan counterpart funds, making European integration literally American-bought project. The economic recovery attributed to Marshall Plan actually resulted from Europeans’ own efforts, but mythology of American salvation created psychological dependency that persists today through NATO, dollar hegemony, and submission to American foreign policy. The Plan established template for using economic aid as tool of control, refined through IMF and World Bank into comprehensive system where debt creates political subordination, forcing nations to accept policies dictated by international financial interests in exchange for survival.

22. What was the Mediterranean Union project and how does it relate to merging Europe with the Islamic world?

The Union for Mediterranean, launched by French President Sarkozy in 2008 with strong backing from Rothschild and other banking interests, formalized integration between Europe and North African/Middle Eastern Islamic states through institutional framework that bypassed democratic approval. This project built upon Euro-Arab Dialogue and Barcelona Process, creating permanent secretariat, parliamentary assembly, and development bank that locked Europe into irreversible partnership with Islamic world. The Union’s agenda included facilitating migration, cultural exchange, and economic integration that would effectively extend EU to include Islamic nations, fulfilling Fabian vision of dissolving European civilization into global amalgamation.

Financial interests promoted the Union to access North African resources, particularly oil and gas, while creating larger market for European goods and opportunities for infrastructure investment through vehicles like InfraMed Infrastructure Fund controlled by French and Italian banks. The project advanced despite popular opposition by using economic pressure and bureaucratic momentum, with EU institutions implementing cooperation agreements that national parliaments never explicitly approved. The timing coincided with Arab Spring operations that destabilized existing governments, creating migration crisis that accelerated demographic transformation while justifying further integration as humanitarian necessity. This represents culmination of long-term strategy to merge Christendom with Islam, dissolving both into syncretic global religion under secular materialist control, achieving through stealth what Ottoman Empire failed to accomplish through conquest.

23. How were Christianity and traditional Western values systematically undermined through infiltration of churches and promotion of materialism?

The World Council of Churches, created in 1948 with Rockefeller funding and Fabian involvement, centralized Protestant denominations under leadership that promoted Socialist politics disguised as social gospel while abandoning traditional doctrine. Liberation theology infiltrated Catholic Church with Marxist analysis that replaced spiritual salvation with political revolution, while modernist theology denied supernatural elements of faith, reducing Christianity to ethical system compatible with secular humanism. Churches were pressured to accept homosexuality, female ordination, and other innovations that destroyed their moral authority, while those resisting faced legal persecution for “discrimination” and loss of tax exemptions that forced compliance or closure.

Materialist philosophy was promoted through education system that taught evolutionary naturalism as unquestionable fact while banning religious expression as violation of “separation of church and state” deliberately misinterpreted to mean elimination of religion from public life. Consumer culture created by advertising industry replaced spiritual fulfillment with material acquisition, while entertainment industry mocked religious faith as ignorance and promoted hedonistic lifestyle as liberation. Sexual revolution destroyed Christian moral framework by normalizing fornication, divorce, abortion, and perversion, creating atomized individuals seeking meaning through consumption and politics rather than faith and family. The systematic attack succeeded in reducing Christianity from dominant worldview to marginalized subculture, removing primary obstacle to totalitarian control by eliminating transcendent source of values that could challenge state authority.

24. What role did academic institutions like the London School of Economics, Oxford, and Harvard play in training the conspiracy’s leadership?

The London School of Economics, founded by Fabians with financing from international bankers including Rothschilds and Rockefellers, became premier training ground for socialist administrators who would staff international organizations and government bureaucracies worldwide. LSE produced leaders from Pierre Trudeau to George Soros, indoctrinating them in Fabian methodology of gradual transformation through technocratic management. The school’s directors were invariably connected to international financial networks, ensuring curriculum aligned with globalist agenda while maintaining academic prestige that legitimized its ideological production. Through exchange programs and scholarships, LSE exported Fabian thinking globally, creating international network of administrators committed to world government.

Oxford, particularly through Rhodes Scholarships and Milner Group control of key positions, trained Anglo-American elite in imperialist tradition refined for modern conditions. All Souls College became inner sanctum where future leaders were initiated into conspiracy’s objectives, with members moving seamlessly between academia, government, and international organizations. Harvard operated as American equivalent, with Rockefeller funding ensuring alignment with internationalist agenda while Harvard Corporation’s vast endowment created self-perpetuating institution beyond democratic accountability. These institutions didn’t merely educate but actively selected and groomed future leaders, creating artificial meritocracy where advancement depended on accepting predetermined ideology, ensuring each generation of rulers shared commitment to destroying traditional society and building global order.

25. How did intelligence services like MI6, the OSS, and CIA coordinate with private financial interests to implement the agenda?

Intelligence services were created by and for financial interests, with MI6 founded by Committee of Imperial Defence dominated by Milner Group members, OSS established under Wall Street lawyer William Donovan with Morgan and Rockefeller associates in key positions, and CIA continuing this structure with directors like Allen Dulles who came from Sullivan & Cromwell law firm representing international banks. These agencies operated as private armies for financial interests, overthrowing governments that threatened banking investments, installing compliant regimes, and managing global drug trade that provided off-books funding for operations while weakening target populations. The revolving door between intelligence agencies and financial institutions ensured alignment of objectives, with same individuals alternating between bank boardrooms and intelligence directorates.

Operation Mockingbird placed intelligence assets throughout media to control public narrative, while Congress for Cultural Freedom and similar fronts used foundation funding to manipulate intellectual discourse. Color revolutions, from Iran 1953 through Ukraine 2014, followed templates developed by intelligence services but implemented through NGOs funded by Soros and other financial interests, creating plausible deniability while achieving regime change. The fusion of intelligence and finance reached apotheosis in drug money laundering through major banks, with documented cases of banks handling billions in cartel proceeds while intelligence agencies protected trafficking routes. This symbiosis between covert operations and financial manipulation created parallel government system where real power operated through hidden channels while democratic institutions provided theatrical distraction.

26. What is “indigenous paramountcy” and why has this principle been abandoned for European populations while once being promoted for others?

Indigenous paramountcy established the principle that native population interests override those of immigrants, first introduced by British Government in 1920s to protect East African natives from Indian and European immigration. Sidney Webb and other Fabian leaders promoted this doctrine when it served to undermine European colonial presence, arguing moral imperative of protecting indigenous peoples from displacement. The principle was considered so fundamental that it justified restricting immigration, maintaining cultural autonomy, and preserving demographic majority for native populations. International law recognized indigenous rights to self-determination, cultural preservation, and control over ancestral territories when applied to non-European peoples.

The complete reversal for European populations exposes the conspiracy’s genocidal intent: the same principle used to justify African independence is denied to Europeans facing demographic replacement. UN officials explicitly demand Europeans undermine their homogeneity while simultaneously protecting indigenous rights elsewhere, revealing that the principle was never about justice but about destroying European civilization. The abandonment of indigenous paramountcy for Europeans while maintaining it for others demonstrates that international law serves not universal principles but particular agenda of eliminating European peoples as distinct entities. This double standard, where Europeans alone are denied right to preserve their existence, constitutes proof of deliberate genocide through legal manipulation that makes resistance to ethnic replacement illegitimate while sanctifying it elsewhere.

27. How does multiculturalism serve as a mechanism for Islamization and the dissolution of Western civilization?

Multiculturalism creates framework where Islamic practices cannot be criticized without being labeled racist or xenophobic, allowing parallel legal systems, honor killings, female genital mutilation, and other practices incompatible with Western values to flourish under protection of “diversity.” By insisting all cultures are equal, multiculturalism prevents host societies from demanding integration or enforcing their own values, creating expanding enclaves where Islamic law supersedes national law. The doctrine particularly advantages Islam, which maintains strong group identity and expansionist ideology, against atomized Western individuals taught to reject their own culture as oppressive. Educational curricula revised for multiculturalism present Islam positively while denigrating Christianity, producing generations ignorant of their own heritage but indoctrinated to accept Islamic expansion as enrichment.

Multiculturalism operates as solvent dissolving social cohesion necessary for resistance to Islamization, creating babel of competing communities that can only be managed through authoritarian intervention. The promotion of multiculturalism by financial interests reveals its function as weapon against nation-states, creating conflict-ridden societies requiring supranational governance while destroying organic cultures that might resist global homogenization. Islam provides perfect partner for this agenda, offering alternative civilization that can fill vacuum created by destruction of Christianity while maintaining authoritarian structure compatible with technocratic control. The alliance between leftist multiculturalists and Islamic supremacists, seemingly paradoxical given their incompatible values, becomes comprehensible as tactical alliance to destroy Western civilization, after which secular materialists expect to control Islamic populations through technology and finance.

28. What evidence exists of deliberate population reduction through birth control promotion combined with mass immigration?

Fabian pioneers of birth control like Annie Besant and Marie Stopes explicitly aimed to reduce European birthrates, with Stopes advocating sterilization of “unfit” including entire classes deemed undesirable. Rockefeller Foundation funded population control programs worldwide but particularly targeted European populations with propaganda presenting children as burden while promoting career over motherhood. Abortion was legalized and normalized, with over 200,000 annual abortions in Britain alone, while contraception was distributed free and sex education encouraged sterile hedonism over family formation. Government policies penalized families through taxation while subsidizing childlessness, making reproduction economically punitive for middle class while welfare supported immigrant birthrates.

Simultaneously, mass immigration from high-birthrate populations was promoted with explicit intention revealed by Labour advisor Andrew Neather to “rub the Right’s nose in diversity” and transform Britain demographically. Mathematical certainty emerges: indigenous birthrates below replacement (1.6 children per woman) combined with immigration of millions from populations with 3-5 children per woman guarantees demographic replacement within generations. UN population projections show Europeans becoming minorities in their own countries by mid-century, fulfilling Fabian goal stated by Shaw that future belongs to “the mongrel, not the Junker.” This constitutes genocide through biological warfare, using wombs as weapons more effectively than bullets, achieving extermination through policy rather than gas chambers while maintaining humanitarian pretense that prevents recognition of deliberate extinction program.

29. How did Bernard Shaw and H.G. Wells openly advocate for world government, racial fusion, and selective killing?

Shaw explicitly declared “I am for state-induced genocide” and proposed government panels to determine who should live, stating “I appeal to the chemists to discover a humane gas that will kill instantly and painlessly. Deadly by all means, but humane, not cruel.” He insisted that “if we desire a certain type of civilization we must exterminate the sort of people who do not fit into it,” declaring “our question is not to kill or not to kill, but how to select the right people to kill.” Shaw promoted racial fusion through collective farms operating as open-air universities for mixing races, insisting “the future is to the mongrel” while calling for state to eliminate those who didn’t contribute to socialist society. His advocacy normalized eugenic extermination among intellectual elites who adopted his ideas as progressive philosophy.

Wells outlined program for world government in “The Open Conspiracy,” describing “a deliberate organization of conscious and deliberate effort to supersede existing governments” that would establish “world directorate” controlling all human activity. He promoted “Human Rights” as mechanism for destroying national sovereignty, with his draft declaration becoming template for UN documents that subordinate nations to international control. Wells advocated “the merging of existing human associations” into unified global state that would regulate breeding, eliminate inferior types, and create new socialist humanity. Both men presented their genocidal visions as humanitarian progress, establishing intellectual framework that made mass murder respectable when serving supposedly higher purpose of human evolution toward socialist paradise.

30. What forms of resistance have emerged against this agenda and why have they largely failed to stop its implementation?

Resistance movements from America First through National Front to contemporary populist parties have consistently emerged but failed due to infiltration, controlled opposition, and systematic suppression. The English Defence League exemplifies these failures: while opposing Islamization, it supports multiculturalism that enables it, with leaders declaring “we just want our masters to do their job properly” rather than recognizing the masters themselves are the problem. Political parties like UKIP attract dissidents but remain within Overton window defined by establishment, accepting premises of liberal democracy that make effective resistance impossible. Even apparently successful movements like Brexit or Trump’s election result in cosmetic changes while fundamental policies continue, revealing democracy itself as safety valve that dissipates opposition energy without threatening system.

Effective resistance is prevented by ideological conditioning that makes genuinely radical solutions literally unthinkable, with population unable to conceive alternatives outside liberal-democratic-capitalist framework. Control of media ensures resistance movements are either ignored or demonized, while legal system criminalizes effective opposition as “hate speech” or “extremism.” Financial deplatforming destroys economic basis for resistance, while infiltration by intelligence services ensures movements are diverted into harmless channels or discredited through agent provocateur actions. The fundamental reason for failure is that resistance operates within system designed to absorb and neutralize it, using democratic means to fight anti-democratic forces that control the democracy itself, like trying to vote out those who count the votes while accepting their right to set the rules.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you’ve found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I’m always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.