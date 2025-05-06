Lies are Unbekoming

Diane Weber
4h

I think Weston A. Price worked this out in the 50s. He traveled to cultures that had had no Western influence, photographed their teeth (he was a dentist) and took notes on the food they ate. He found that the crooked, yellow teeth and malformation of the jawbone was related to processed Western food. Sally Fallon founded the Weston Price Foundation with Dr. Price's research in mind. See the website for the Weston Price Foundation. They also worked out pretty early on that childhood vaccinations were responsible for autism and other neurological issues. Their facebook page is called Nourishing Traditions (FB banned WPF) after Sally Fallon's classic book, "Nourishing Traditions."

I became sold when I met a woman who completely fixed her son's dental issues by going over to a raw dairy, farm raised chickens and meat, etc., diet. See their page on raw milk. The Amish are living proof of these principles.

Elizabeth Schneider
7h

Wow. As someone who contributed greatly to our orthodontist’s second home in Hawaii between orthodontic fees for my 3 children, I am rather stunned. Thanks so much. I read Judas Dentistry, too, and have a lot to think about. It’s as though every day is “Opposite Day”.

