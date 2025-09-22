Preface

This essay draws primarily from chapters 37 and 38 of Gardiner Harris's groundbreaking exposé "No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson" (2025), which meticulously documents how one of America's most trusted healthcare companies systematically harmed millions while projecting an image of care and responsibility. Harris, a veteran medical journalist, spent years investigating Johnson & Johnson's pattern of launching products they knew would injure or kill, then manipulating the medical system to protect profits over patients. The Prolift vaginal mesh disaster represents perhaps the clearest example of this predatory pattern.

The story Harris tells through court documents, internal emails, and survivor testimonies is supported by two other essential works that frame the broader context of medical violence against women. Dr. Robert Mendelsohn's "Male Practice: How Doctors Manipulate Women" (1981) identified decades ago how medicine treats women's bodies as inherently defective and in need of aggressive intervention. Jennifer Block's "Everything Below the Waist: Why Health Care Needs a Feminist Revolution" (2019) updates this analysis with contemporary evidence of how the medical system continues to profit from unnecessary surgeries, particularly on women's reproductive organs. Together, these authors reveal that Prolift wasn't an aberration but the predictable result of a system that views women's bodies as sites for profit extraction.

What makes this story particularly urgent is how close it comes to home. In 2015—three years after Johnson & Johnson had stopped selling Prolift and amid mounting evidence of mesh disasters—my wife was still recommended mesh surgery by a gynecologist who never performed an internal examination, never discussed alternatives, and assured her of the procedure's safety while assumptively instructing his nurse to schedule surgery. Her story—detailed in later sections—illustrates how the predatory patterns Harris documents persisted even after manufacturers withdrew products, showing how deeply these practices are embedded in gynecological culture. She escaped harm only by trusting other women's warnings over medical authority and finding that simple exercises could resolve what surgery would have destroyed.

This essay is not just about one dangerous medical device or one corrupt corporation. It's about recognizing patterns of medical predation that continue to threaten women today, understanding how the system protects itself rather than patients, and learning to trust women's embodied knowledge over corrupted medical expertise. The Prolift disaster teaches us that when medicine declares women's bodies broken, women themselves must be the ones to insist they are whole.

Section 1: The Perfect Crime

In March 2005, Johnson & Johnson launched Prolift vaginal mesh without FDA approval, marketing it as a simple solution to a condition affecting half of all women who've given birth. The company promised a quick, minimally invasive procedure that would permanently fix pelvic organ prolapse—organs sagging into the vagina causing discomfort and incontinence. What they delivered instead was a device that would mutilate hundreds of thousands of women, creating injuries so severe that surgeons compared removing the mesh to "taking bubblegum out of hair" or "pulling rebar out of concrete."

The Prolift story represents something darker than medical error or corporate negligence. It exemplifies what happens when the healthcare system views women's bodies as sites for profit extraction rather than healing. Johnson & Johnson knew before launch that their mesh caused devastating complications. The French surgical team who invented the device warned in 2003 that mesh was protruding through vaginal walls in too many patients, causing painful sex and chronic inflammation. An Italian study published weeks before launch concluded that mesh should be abandoned. The company's own internal emails documented infections, erosions, and organ damage.

They launched anyway. Over the next seven years, until Johnson & Johnson finally stopped selling Prolift in 2012, the device generated hundreds of millions in revenue while destroying women's lives. The mesh would shrink by 50 percent after implantation, creating a rigid scaffolding that turned vaginas into what one woman described as "cheese graters." Sexual intercourse became torture or impossible. The plastic eroded through vaginal walls, emerging as sharp fragments that lacerated partners. Women required dozens of surgeries attempting removal, each operation cutting away more tissue, leaving them with shortened, scarred vaginas—or no vagina at all.

Yet even as evidence mounted, the medical system protected the product. Professional societies dominated by Johnson & Johnson consultants issued guidelines supporting mesh. The FDA, funded partly by device manufacturers, delayed action for years. Doctors who profited from implantation procedures dismissed women's complications as "minor and well manageable." This wasn't one company's malfeasance but an entire system functioning exactly as designed—extracting maximum value from female bodies while denying women's lived experiences of harm.

Section 2: The Inventors' Warning

The French surgical team who developed Prolift began expressing alarm about their creation almost two years before Johnson & Johnson brought it to market. In July 2003, Dr. Michel Cosson, one of the lead inventors, wrote in an internal email that mesh was protruding into patients' vaginal canals at disturbing rates, causing painful intercourse and chronic inflammation. He recommended going "back into the concept stage"—essentially starting over with a different design. By May 2004, Cosson and his colleague Dr. Bernard Jacquetin were documenting mesh shrinkage that created a cascade of complications: chronic pain, sexual dysfunction, and anatomical distortion.

Johnson & Johnson executives knew exactly what they were selling. Internal emails from January 2005—just two months before launch—reported that an Italian surgeon using early versions found infections in 8 percent of cases and severe sexual complications. "Contraction pulls against the side wall and causes pain," one executive wrote. "It causes a hard tissue which can be felt by patient and sexual partner." That same month, an Italian surgical team published their conclusion in a peer-reviewed journal: "We believe that the use of prolene mesh should be abandoned."

The company had funded Dr. Uwe Klinge's research for a decade, documenting how mesh triggers a permanent inflammatory response, shrinks by up to 50 percent, and creates chronic wounds that never heal. Klinge had proven that the specific mesh used in Prolift—Gynemesh—had dangerously small pore sizes that intensified scarring. He'd identified a safer alternative in the company's own product line, UltraPro, with larger pores that reduced complications. But when an engineer suggested switching to the safer mesh in 2005, executives rejected it. The reason was purely financial: Gynemesh cost twice as much as UltraPro, generating higher profit margins.

Even as warnings accumulated, Johnson & Johnson pushed forward. The French team published preliminary results showing 12 percent of women experienced mesh erosion requiring surgical intervention, advising "caution be exercised." They recommended extensive clinical trials to reduce complications below 5 percent. Instead, Johnson & Johnson launched in March 2005 without FDA approval, without clinical trials, and without warnings about the sexual dysfunction, chronic pain, and organ damage they knew would follow.

Section 3: The Anatomy of Harm

To understand the Prolift disaster, you must understand what mesh does inside a woman's body. The polypropylene plastic marketed as providing gentle support becomes a hostile invader triggering perpetual biological warfare. Within weeks of implantation, the mesh begins contracting—shrinking by 30 to 50 percent as the body attacks it with inflammatory responses that never cease. This isn't healing; it's a chronic wound that persists until death. The mesh doesn't integrate with tissue as promised but creates dense scar formations that entomb organs in rigid scaffolding.

The shrinkage pulls organs out of position, creating anatomical distortions that surgeons describe as "frozen pelvis." Nerves become trapped in scar tissue, firing constant pain signals. Blood vessels are strangled, causing tissue death. The vagina, designed for flexibility and expansion, becomes a rigid tube. Women describe feeling like they're "sitting on a ball" or have "broken glass" inside them. The mesh doesn't stay where it's placed—it migrates, cutting through tissue as it moves, emerging through vaginal walls as sharp fragments.

Sexual function is destroyed through multiple mechanisms. The mesh transforms vaginal tissue into what patients call a "cheese grater," with rough plastic eroding through the walls. Partners suffer lacerations during intercourse, with one surgeon reporting a patient whose husband required medical treatment for penile injuries. Beyond the physical trauma, the mesh damages the complex network of nerves, blood vessels, and tissues essential for arousal and orgasm. Women report complete loss of sensation or constant burning pain. The psychological impact compounds the physical: women describe feeling "mutilated," "broken," "not a woman anymore."

Removal—what the medical system euphemistically calls "revision"—often causes more damage than the original implant. Surgeons compare it to removing rebar from concrete or bubblegum from hair. The mesh doesn't come out cleanly; it must be painstakingly cut away along with the tissue it has infiltrated. Each surgery removes more of the vagina, with some women requiring dozens of operations. After multiple revisions, surgeons may declare the mesh "unremovable," leaving women permanently impaired. Some undergo total vaginal excision—surgical removal of the entire vagina—as the only way to escape the pain.

Section 4: The Capture of Medicine

Johnson & Johnson didn't just sell a defective product; they orchestrated the medical system's complicity in protecting it. The strategy was elegant in its corruption: fund the doctors who write guidelines, sponsor the societies that train physicians, and ensure that every level of medical authority has financial ties to mesh manufacturers. By 2007, when evidence of mesh complications was undeniable, the company had so thoroughly captured the specialty of gynecology that professional organizations defended mesh despite overwhelming evidence of harm.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) provides the perfect case study in institutional capture. In February 2007, ACOG published a practice bulletin warning that vaginal mesh procedures "should be considered experimental" due to uncertain benefits and clear risks. This guidance threatened Prolift sales by exposing surgeons to liability and insurance denials. Within months, Johnson & Johnson mobilized its network of paid consultants within ACOG. Dr. Vincent Lucente, both an ACOG official and Johnson & Johnson consultant, led what he called "the charge" to overturn the bulletin.

The victory was swift and complete. By August, Lucente emailed Ethicon executive Price St. Hilaire: "I led the charge on this and never thought we would get a complete replacement of the earlier bulletin. This is a major victory." St. Hilaire's response revealed the stakes: "I AM DOING THE HAPPY DANCE!!!! I LOVE YOU MAN!!!! :)" ACOG issued new guidelines supporting mesh, eliminating warnings about experimental status. Surgeons could continue implanting with institutional blessing.

The corruption extended throughout academic medicine. Johnson & Johnson paid "design team" royalties to nine surgeons who promoted Prolift, though none held patents. The company funded studies structured to minimize reported complications, using follow-up periods too short to capture erosions that typically appeared months later. When independent researchers found problems, company-funded experts attacked their methodology. Medical journals published industry-favorable studies while rejecting critical research. The FDA, partly funded by device manufacturers, accepted industry data without independent verification. This wasn't regulatory failure but regulatory capture—the system working exactly as industry designed it.

Section 5: The Normalization of Mutilation

The most insidious aspect of the Prolift scandal was how the medical system normalized catastrophic complications as acceptable outcomes. When mesh eroded through vaginal walls—a complication affecting up to 30 percent of recipients—doctors called it "minor and well manageable." When women couldn't have sex without excruciating pain, physicians suggested they were experiencing psychological issues. When revision surgeries failed, leaving women worse than before, surgeons blamed "unrealistic expectations." The gaslighting was systematic: women's lived experiences of harm were reframed as medical success.

My wife encountered this normalization machinery in 2015—three years after Johnson & Johnson had withdrawn Prolift but while other mesh products remained widely used—when a gynecologist recommended mesh for her prolapse. The interaction followed a disturbing pattern repeated thousands of times across the country. No internal examination was performed to assess the actual degree of prolapse. No alternatives were discussed—not pessaries, not physical therapy, not watchful waiting. The doctor simply declared her "a good candidate" and assured her the nurse would schedule surgery. When my wife asked about risks, she heard only about the procedure's safety and simplicity. The consultation wasn't medical assessment but sales pitch, assuming surgery as the default rather than last resort.

What saved my wife was community knowledge—the informal networks of women sharing experiences that medicine dismisses as "anecdotal." Her friends who'd received mesh reported consistent side effects that were never disclosed during their consultations. These weren't rare outliers but consistent patterns of complications their doctors had minimized or failed to mention. The "simple procedure" had led to ongoing problems that doctors hadn't warned them about. The message from their experiences was clear: the risks being hidden were substantial.

The system's response to women who questioned or refused mesh revealed its true priorities. Women who sought second opinions were labeled "difficult." Those who researched alternatives were called "non-compliant." When complications arose, doctors suggested antidepressants rather than acknowledging device failure. The message was clear: good patients accepted surgical intervention without question. This normalization of surgical assault as routine care exemplifies what Robert Mendelsohn called "Male Practice"—medicine's systematic dismissal of women's autonomy, experiences, and right to refuse intervention.

Section 6: The Alternative Hidden in Plain Sight

When my wife rejected mesh surgery and sought alternatives, she discovered what the medical system had deliberately concealed: her Level 1 prolapse could be completely resolved without surgery. A pelvic floor physical therapist examined her properly—something the surgeon hadn't bothered with—and explained that mild prolapse responds excellently to conservative treatment. The solution wasn't a dangerous medical device but her own body's capacity to heal and strengthen. Through Pilates and paddling, she rebuilt the muscular support that pregnancy and childbirth had weakened. Within months, her symptoms resolved entirely. No surgery, no mesh, no complications—just restoration of normal function.

Her experience wasn't unique but representative of a massive treatment gap in women's healthcare. Studies consistently show that pelvic floor physical therapy successfully treats 60-80 percent of mild to moderate prolapse cases. The exercises aren't complex: Kegels with proper form, core strengthening, postural work. Many women see improvement within weeks. Yet most are never offered this option. The American College of Physicians recommends physical therapy as first-line treatment for incontinence, but fewer than 25 percent of women receive referrals. The reason is economic: surgery generates thousands in immediate revenue while physical therapy requires multiple visits with lower reimbursement.

The suppression of conservative treatment extends beyond individual doctors to systematic exclusion from medical education. Gynecology residents spend 80 percent of their training on obstetrics and primary care, receiving minimal education in either surgical alternatives or pelvic floor anatomy. Many graduate without understanding how physical therapy works or when to refer. They know how to implant mesh but not how to assess pelvic floor function. This educational gap ensures each generation of gynecologists defaults to surgical intervention.

Physical therapists who specialize in pelvic health describe constant battles for recognition and reimbursement. Insurance companies require elaborate documentation to cover treatment that costs a fraction of surgery. Many women pay out of pocket rather than fight denials. The therapists witness daily the damage mesh causes—patients arriving after multiple failed surgeries, their pelvic floors destroyed, seeking help conventional medicine can no longer provide. They see women who could have been helped with conservative treatment if only someone had offered it before inserting permanent plastic implants.

Section 7: The Numbers Tell the Story

The scale of the Prolift disaster emerges starkly through statistics Johnson & Johnson never wanted public. At peak adoption, 100,000 American women annually received transvaginal mesh implants, with Prolift commanding substantial market share. Using the company's own conservative estimates of 10-15 percent complication rates, this meant 10,000-15,000 women injured each year. But independent studies revealed far worse outcomes. Stanford and Yale researchers found erosion rates approaching 30 percent. Australian registries documented failure rates exceeding 35 percent within five years. The FDA's analysis of Medicare data showed mesh recipients required 2.26 times more surgeries than women who had traditional repairs.

Behind every percentage point were thousands of destroyed lives. A 15 percent erosion rate meant 15,000 women annually discovering plastic protruding through their vaginal walls. A 20 percent chronic pain rate meant 20,000 women living with permanent agony. The revision surgery statistics revealed cascading medical trauma—each woman averaging 3-4 additional operations, some undergoing dozens. The total scope: hundreds of thousands of women harmed, millions of surgical procedures, billions in medical costs for treating complications from a device that never should have been approved.

The financial incentives driving this carnage were obscene. A mesh kit costing $150 to manufacture sold for $1,500-3,000. Surgeons collected $3,000-5,000 for the 30-minute implantation procedure. When complications arose, the same surgeons billed for revision surgeries generating even more revenue. Hospitals profited from surgical suite time, overnight stays, and treatment of complications. The perverse economics meant that device failure was more profitable than success—a woman requiring multiple revisions generated far more income than one whose mesh worked as advertised.

Johnson & Johnson's internal projections, revealed through litigation, showed they anticipated the complication rates but calculated that profits would exceed legal costs. They budgeted for lawsuits as operational expenses while maximizing sales before inevitable regulatory action. This cold arithmetic—women's suffering weighed against profit margins—extended throughout the medical device industry. The mesh manufacturers collectively generated over $1 billion annually while creating an epidemic of pelvic injuries that will require lifelong management. The numbers tell the story of American healthcare: industrial-scale harm justified by industrial-scale profits.

Section 8: When the System Protects Itself

The medical system's response to mounting evidence of mesh injuries revealed its primary allegiance to profit over patients. As complications accumulated, institutions that should have protected women instead protected revenue streams. Hospitals with mesh programs resisted acknowledging problems that would threaten surgical volume. Medical societies funded by device manufacturers produced guidelines defending mesh despite member physicians reporting disasters. Insurance companies continued covering implantation while denying coverage for removal. Every level of healthcare infrastructure aligned to perpetuate harm rather than prevent it.

The FDA's response exemplified regulatory capture masquerading as caution. Despite receiving thousands of adverse event reports by 2008, the agency issued only mild warnings suggesting complications were "rare." When Public Citizen petitioned in 2011 for immediate recall based on overwhelming evidence of harm, the FDA stalled for eight more years. During this delay, hundreds of thousands more women received mesh. Internal documents showed FDA officials consulting with manufacturers about how to frame safety communications to minimize market impact. The agency protected industry interests while women suffered preventable injuries.

Even when women sought legal recourse, the system protected itself through procedural barriers. Many judges consolidated mesh cases into multidistrict litigation that favored manufacturers through delayed proceedings and pressure for low settlements. Defense attorneys argued women consented to risks even when doctors never disclosed them. Courts accepted "learned intermediary" doctrine claiming manufacturers only needed to warn doctors, not patients, even when companies knew doctors weren't sharing risks. Women who testified about their injuries faced aggressive cross-examination questioning their sexual histories, mental health, and credibility.

The medical establishment's protection extended to individual physicians who harmed patients. State medical boards rarely disciplined doctors for mesh complications, accepting that following manufacturer guidelines absolved responsibility. Hospitals continued credentialing surgeons with catastrophic complication rates. Professional liability insurance covered mesh lawsuits as standard practice rather than malpractice. The message to physicians was clear: implanting dangerous devices carried no professional consequences as long as peers did the same. This collective immunity ensured the mesh disaster continued long after dangers were undeniable.

Section 9: The Reckoning

In April 2019, fourteen years after Prolift's launch and seven years after Johnson & Johnson stopped selling it, the FDA finally banned transvaginal mesh for prolapse repair. The agency acknowledged what patients had reported from the beginning: mesh caused severe complications without providing benefits over traditional surgery. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb admitted the agency had been "too slow" to act on safety signals. This bureaucratic understatement obscured the human cost of regulatory delay—hundreds of thousands of preventable injuries while evidence accumulated on FDA desks.

The legal reckoning proved equally delayed but ultimately devastating for manufacturers. Johnson & Johnson faces nearly 50,000 mesh lawsuits with settlements exceeding $4 billion. Individual verdicts reached $40-80 million as juries heard evidence of corporate malfeasance. Documents revealed through discovery showed executives knew about complications before launch, consultants manipulated medical societies, and marketers targeted surgeons with financial incentives to maximize implantation. The legal record established that mesh injuries weren't unfortunate accidents but predictable consequences of decisions prioritizing profit over safety.

International recognition of the mesh disaster surpassed American response. Australia launched the largest product liability class action in its history with 11,000 claimants against Johnson & Johnson. The Australian Senate conducted a scathing inquiry concluding that regulatory failure enabled "catastrophic harm" to women. Scotland banned mesh procedures. The European Union implemented strict restrictions. These countries acknowledged what American medicine still minimizes: mesh represents one of the worst medical device disasters in history, a preventable catastrophe driven by corporate greed and regulatory capture.

Yet even amid legal and regulatory reckoning, the medical system resists full accountability. Professional societies maintain that mesh helps "appropriate candidates" despite inability to identify who those candidates are. Surgeons who implanted thousands of devices causing documented harm continue practicing without sanction. Medical schools haven't reformed surgical training that defaults to intervention over conservation. The FDA approved new mesh products with modified designs but similar materials. The system that created the disaster remains largely intact, prepared to repeat it with the next profitable innovation promising to fix women's supposedly defective bodies.

Section 10: Lessons from Prolift

The Prolift disaster cannot be dismissed as isolated corporate malfeasance or regulatory failure. It exemplifies systematic patterns in how medicine approaches women's bodies—as sites for profitable intervention rather than complex systems deserving respect and support. The same dynamics that enabled mesh are visible across women's healthcare: unnecessary hysterectomies, excessive cesareans, overprescription of hormones, aggressive treatment of normal variations. Each intervention justified by helping women while generating revenue from female bodies deemed inherently defective.

Johnson & Johnson's conduct with Prolift mirrors their approach across products targeting women. Like talcum powder contaminated with asbestos, they knew the dangers and sold anyway. Like Ortho Evra birth control patches delivering dangerous hormone doses, they manipulated data and suppressed risks. Like metal hip implants that poisoned thousands, they prioritized market share over safety. The pattern is consistent: identify a female "problem," develop a profitable "solution," suppress evidence of harm, and rely on medical authority to override women's resistance. When injuries become undeniable, settle lawsuits as business expenses while developing the next product.

The resistance to mesh came not from medical institutions but from women themselves—sharing experiences, questioning authority, refusing intervention. My wife's story illustrates this perfectly: salvation came through rejecting medical recommendation, seeking community knowledge, and trusting her body's capacity to heal. The friend networks sharing mesh complications provided more accurate information than medical consultations. Physical therapists and Pilates instructors offered more effective treatment than surgeons. Women's embodied knowledge proved more reliable than medical expertise corrupted by financial incentives.

The path forward requires what Jennifer Block calls "physiological justice"—healthcare that supports rather than suppresses female physiology. This means defaulting to conservative treatment, respecting women's refusal of intervention, and investigating root causes rather than masking symptoms. It requires acknowledging that many "conditions" needing surgical correction are normal variations requiring support, not assault. Most fundamentally, it demands recognizing that women's bodies aren't broken machines requiring repair but sophisticated systems that function best when understood and supported rather than invaded and modified. The Prolift disaster teaches that medical technology claiming to liberate women often enslaves them to cascading interventions. True liberation comes from trusting women's bodies and women's voices about what those bodies need.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.