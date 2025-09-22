Lies are Unbekoming

Jane Frances
16h

I witness this medical mesh assault, when I got a job in the local private hospital.

I saw all these mesh slings lined up in the store room like a MacDonalds….I saw the sleazy sales reps in every one of these operations and the gifts to surgeons…it was clearly wrong. My instinct was to refuse to work with any of these surgeons . All these years later, I am so glad I trusted my intuition. I never ever worked on one of these mesh operations, very soon I didn’t get enough shifts to keep earning enough and quit nursing. I still have yet to pay back my student fees for this degree , but I refuse to be part of a bio-medical capitalist model that harms and continues to assault women’s bodies.

ABIGAIL REPORTS
17h

Good read, but mesh is used in mutiple procedueces. My friend had a hernia mesh, total failure. She suffered for years, excuses of all types, your to fat, she was the same weight when the put it in. Doctors LIE.

