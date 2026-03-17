In 1935, Annie Riley Hale — a journalist and self-described “lay research-worker” — published The Medical Voodoo through Gotham House in New York. The book is a comprehensive challenge to vaccination, serum therapy, and the germ theory of disease, built almost entirely from official medical sources: government health reports, army records, medical journal articles, court transcripts, and the published writings of the profession’s own historians and advocates. Hale’s title is her thesis. She argues that modern immunology, despite its scientific vocabulary, operates on the same structural principle as ancient healing superstition: an expert class claims exclusive authority over invisible forces, demands public submission on faith, and treats dissent as dangerous ignorance.

Across fifteen chapters, Hale traces vaccination from its Turkish folk origins through Jenner’s cowpox experiments, documents mass vaccination disasters across four continents, presents Béchamp’s suppressed alternative to Pasteur’s germ theory, and builds a detailed case that the American medical establishment systematically monopolized public health institutions while suppressing contradictory evidence. The book is not a work of medical science — Hale makes no pretence of being a physician. It is a work of documentary investigation, and its force comes from the accumulation of the profession’s own admissions, statistics, and internal contradictions, assembled by someone with no professional stake in the outcome.

With thanks to Annie Hale.

The medical voodoo. 1935 [Leather Bound]: Hale, Annie Riley

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Analogy

Imagine a medieval kingdom where the royal astronomers insist the sun revolves around the earth. They hold every university chair, control every observatory, publish every almanac, and advise the king on planting seasons. A few astronomers within their ranks notice that the predictions don’t match the observations — the planets wander where they shouldn’t, eclipses arrive off-schedule — but these dissenters are stripped of their positions and their books removed from the royal library. An outsider, a navigator who has spent years at sea and keeps meticulous records, points out that the almanac predictions have been wrong for decades and that the navigational charts based on them have been sending ships into rocks. The royal astronomers respond that navigation is a technical matter on which only credentialed astronomers may speak, and that the navigator’s critique — however well-documented — is the work of a dangerous amateur. The king, who depends on the astronomers for his authority over the calendar and the planting seasons, agrees. The ships continue hitting rocks.

Hale’s Medical Voodoo is the navigator’s logbook. The “rocks” are the children who died at Dallas, Vienna, Bundaberg, and Lübeck; the soldiers who contracted tuberculosis in army camps; the veterans blinded by vaccination and denied compensation; the dairy herds destroyed on the basis of a test that every qualified expert privately admitted was unreliable. The “almanac” is the germ theory of disease and its apparatus of vaccines, serums, and compulsory inoculation. And the navigator’s qualification — the ability to read charts, keep records, and compare predictions against outcomes — is precisely the qualification Hale claims for the lay researcher.

One-Minute Elevator Explanation

In 1935, Annie Riley Hale — a journalist and lay researcher — published a book arguing that vaccination and serum therapy were the modern equivalents of ancient healing superstitions: procedures resting on invisible, unverifiable forces, sustained by fear and institutional power rather than demonstrated results. She traced vaccination from its Turkish origins through Jenner’s confused experiments with cowpox and horse-grease, documented the failure of compulsory vaccination campaigns in England, the Philippines, and Japan, and presented Béchamp’s suppressed alternative to Pasteur’s germ theory — in which germs are the consequence of disease rather than its cause. She assembled official statistics showing diseases declining before vaccines were introduced, mortality increasing after mass immunization campaigns, and Koch’s own postulates systematically failing when applied to specific diseases. She documented the medical profession’s deliberate seizure of public health infrastructure through the 1911 Evans Resolution, the suppression of dissenting research through library censorship and professional retaliation, and the legal system’s complicity in making physicians accountable only to themselves. Her central argument was that the essential questions about vaccination — did it work, did it help, did it harm — were empirical questions that any literate person could evaluate by reading the official records, and that the medical profession’s insistence on excluding lay intelligence from these questions was not quality control but information control. The book is not anti-science; it is anti-monopoly, anti-compulsion, and anti-suppression — marshaling the profession’s own documents, the government’s own statistics, and the admissions of the germ theory’s own advocates to argue that the emperor of modern immunology had, at minimum, significantly fewer clothes than advertised.

Twelve-Point Summary

1. Ancient priest-physicians fused healing with religious authority, using fear of invisible forces to maintain power over patients. Modern medicine replaced demons with germs but preserved the structural relationship: an expert class claiming exclusive access to invisible causes, demanding submission on faith, and punishing dissent.

2. Vaccination originated as a Turkish folk practice, was imported to England by Lady Montagu, and was repackaged by Edward Jenner using cowpox, horse-grease, and swinepox interchangeably. Jenner’s foundational evidence rested on a handful of cases, his first subject died of tuberculosis at twenty after approximately twenty re-vaccinations, and his claims of lifelong immunity were made within four years of the first experiment.

3. Compulsory vaccination in England produced a seven-year Royal Commission, conscience clause exemptions, and the Leicester Experiment — which demonstrated that sanitation alone could outperform vaccination. Mass campaigns in the Philippines (75,000 dead), Japan, and during the 1871 European epidemic (44,840 English deaths despite compulsory vaccination) constituted population-scale evidence against the practice.

4. Antoine Béchamp, a more credentialed scientist than Pasteur, proposed that germs are the evolutionary consequence of disease rather than its cause — microzymas evolving into bacteria to scavenge morbid tissue. His work was suppressed while Pasteur’s was promoted, despite documentary evidence of Pasteur’s plagiarism, fabrication, and intellectual dishonesty compiled from Pasteur’s own admiring biographer.

5. Koch’s four postulates — designed to establish germ causation rigorously — failed systematically when applied to diphtheria, influenza, tuberculosis, and other diseases. The supposed causative organisms were absent in confirmed cases and present in healthy persons, directly contradicting the theory’s foundational requirements.

6. Controlled experiments — Fraser’s feeding trials, the 1918 Navy influenza experiments, Pettenkofer’s cholera self-experiment — repeatedly failed to produce disease through natural exposure to pathogenic germs, contradicting the mechanism by which germ theory claimed diseases were transmitted.

7. Vaccination and serum therapy produced documented disasters at Dallas, Vienna, Bundaberg, Lübeck, and elsewhere, killing over a hundred children. The institutional response in every case was to investigate the specific failure while protecting the general practice — never reconsidering whether injecting disease material into healthy people carried inherent, irreducible risk.

8. The official statistical record, drawn from Army Reports, U.S. Public Health Reports, and metropolitan health departments, showed typhoid declining before vaccination was introduced, diphtheria mortality rising after mass antitoxin campaigns, and tuberculosis declining decades before Koch identified its supposed causative organism — in each case, the disease trajectory was better explained by sanitation and hygiene than by medical intervention.

9. The American Medical Association, following the 1911 Evans Resolution, systematically monopolized public health institutions, excluding all licensed non-allopathic practitioners from tax-supported hospitals, health boards, and government agencies — a monopolistic seizure that Hale characterized as a violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act never prosecuted.

10. The legal system protected medical authority through the doctrine that “only experts may testify” — preventing parents from testifying about their own children’s injuries, requiring jurors to affirm faith in regular medicine, and instructing juries to judge physician conduct solely by physician standards.

11. Dissenting evidence was systematically suppressed through the disappearance of Crookshank’s and Creighton’s works from libraries, the vanishing of the 11,000-copy Shurtleff Report, the censorship of radio broadcasts, the professional destruction of physicians who endorsed constitutional cancer theory, and the intimidation of experts who knew the tuberculin test was unreliable but refused to testify because “my usefulness as a veterinary scientist would be destroyed.”

12. The essential questions about vaccination and immunology — did populations fare better or worse, did disease decline before or after intervention, do the statistics support or contradict the claims — are empirical questions accessible to any literate person who reads the official records. The medical profession’s exclusion of lay intelligence from these questions served not public safety but institutional self-preservation.

The Golden Nugget

The most profound and least-known idea in Medical Voodoo is not any single piece of evidence but the structural argument that connects them all: the absence of a study is itself evidence — not of the absence of a phenomenon, but of the presence of an interest in not knowing.

Hale never uses this language, but the argument pervades the book. The questions that would settle the vaccination debate — rigorous comparisons of vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, long-term follow-up studies of vaccine recipients, independent replication of the experiments that supposedly established germ causation — were not conducted. Not because they were impossible, but because the institutions with the resources to conduct them were the same institutions whose authority, revenue, and legal power depended on the answers coming out a particular way. The Illinois Shurtleff Committee conducted the only official investigation of the tuberculin test and found it worthless — and the report was made to vanish. The Royal Commission sat for seven years and produced findings that undermined compulsion — and was followed by decades of resistance to its conclusions. The contagion experiments at Gallups Island directly contradicted the germ transmission model — and were published in government bulletins that no one cited.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a structural observation about how institutions that control both the production and the evaluation of knowledge can ensure that certain questions are never asked, certain experiments are never funded, and certain findings are never replicated. The veterinary professor who told Glass’s attorneys, “Should I go on the stand and tell the truth under oath, my usefulness as a veterinary scientist would be destroyed,” was not describing a conspiracy. He was describing an incentive structure. Every individual within it may be acting rationally and even sincerely. The collective result is that the system is incapable of self-correction, because the evidence that would trigger correction is the evidence the system is structurally designed to suppress. Hale saw this in 1935. The pattern she identified — institutional capture of public health, suppression of inconvenient data, professional retaliation against dissenters, the substitution of authority for evidence — did not end with her book. It is the architecture of every subsequent controversy in which commercial medicine’s claims were found, decades later, to have been wrong.

30 Questions and Answers

1. What is the historical connection between ancient priest-physicians and modern medical authority?

Every ancient civilization fused healing with priestly power. The Egyptian pastiphori compounded prescriptions while invoking Isis and Thoth; their patients were instructed to look to the appropriate god for the cure. Greek Asklepiads operated from temples of Æsculapius, claiming occult knowledge imparted by the god himself. Hippocrates — routinely credited with separating medicine from superstition — was the son of a priest of Æsculapius and trained in the temple-school at Cos. The serpent twined around the staff, still the emblem of modern medicine, originated as a sacred healing totem across Egypt, Greece, Asia, and aboriginal America. When Christianity supplanted paganism, the bones and relics of saints replaced totems as curative agents — and “the one was found to be as effective as the other, countless cures being ascribed to each.”

The structural parallel Hale identifies is not merely historical decoration. In every era, learned clerics and eminent physicians alike “have not scrupled to make free use of the fear-appeal in the prosecution of their business.” Fear of pain and sickness drives people to the doctor just as fear of death and hell drives them to the priest. The specific content of the authority changes — from incantations to injections, from burnt offerings to bacterial cultures — but the underlying mechanism remains constant: an expert class claims exclusive access to invisible forces (demons, germs), demands submission from the laity on faith, and punishes dissent. The Roman people, Hale notes with pointed amusement, “got along without doctors for 600 years” before finally yielding to the encroaching vogue of the healing art.

2. How did vaccination originate, and what was Edward Jenner’s actual relationship to the practice?

Vaccination entered England through Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, wife of the British ambassador to Turkey, who described Turkish old women performing arm-to-arm smallpox inoculation at social gatherings — “they make parties for this purpose.” The practice spread, was tested first on criminals promised pardon and orphans promised nothing, then reached the royal children. By the mid-eighteenth century, however, physicians were connecting arm-to-arm inoculation with the spread of smallpox and worse diseases — erysipelas, syphilis, tuberculosis. A Sheffield City Council chairman calculated that between 1721 and 1758, smallpox inoculation killed no fewer than 22,700 persons in London alone. Edward Jenner, a country pharmacist and surgeon of Berkeley, entered this scene offering cowpox inoculation as a substitute for the discredited smallpox version — “covering the retreat of the profession from an untenable position,” as one authority put it.

Jenner’s scientific credentials, Hale argues, dissolve under examination. He used cowpox, horse-grease, and swinepox interchangeably, with no clear knowledge of their differences — this being seventy-five years before germ theory would provide tools for differentiation. He was not the first to experiment with cowpox: Benjamin Jesty, a farmer, Plett, a teacher, and Jensen, another farmer, preceded him by years. His foundational claim rested on a single case — eight-year-old James Phipps, inoculated with cowpox, then challenged with smallpox lymph two months later. When the boy did not develop smallpox, this was “acclaimed as proof triumphant.” Phipps became “a sort of running target” for repeated smallpox inoculations — approximately twenty times — before dying of tuberculosis in his early twenties. Jenner inoculated his own infant son with swinepox; that son also died at twenty-one. Yet on the strength of twenty-three similar cases, Jenner’s supporters declared cowpox inoculation would “render the person thus inoculated secure from the infection of smallpox throughout his entire life” — an assurance of lifelong immunity made within four years of the first vaccination. Parliament awarded Jenner £30,000 (approximately $150,000), and his discovery was exported across Europe within the decade.

3. What happened when England made vaccination compulsory, and what did the Royal Commission find after seven years of investigation?

England made vaccination free in 1840 and compulsory in 1853, with penalties for refusal. In 1867, Parliament strengthened enforcement. The result, by Hale’s account, was not the eradication of smallpox but the creation of a population-scale experiment in compulsory medical treatment — and a growing resistance movement. The 1871 European smallpox epidemic struck with particular force in England, killing 44,840 persons despite the country having been under compulsory vaccination for nearly two decades. Bavaria, with a vaccination rate reported at 97 percent of its population, suffered severely. The epidemic generated such public fury that in 1889, Parliament appointed a Royal Commission to investigate vaccination — a body that sat for seven years, heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses on both sides, and produced what Hale describes as “14 lbs avoirdupois” of evidence.

The Royal Commission’s findings did not abolish vaccination, but they broke the back of absolute compulsion. In 1898, Parliament passed a conscience clause allowing exemption for those who could demonstrate sincere objection — a provision strengthened in 1907 to require only a simple declaration. Hale frames this as a slow, costly victory extracted from an entrenched medical establishment: decades of prosecutions, fines, and imprisonments imposed on working-class families who refused vaccination, followed by seven years of official investigation, followed by a grudging legislative concession. The pattern she identifies — compulsion, disaster, investigation, partial retreat — would repeat across countries and decades. The conscience clause itself represented an extraordinary admission: that the state could not guarantee the safety or efficacy of a procedure it had been forcing on its citizens for nearly half a century.

4. What was the Leicester Experiment, and what did it demonstrate about alternatives to vaccination?

Leicester, an English manufacturing town, became the test case for whether sanitation could replace vaccination. After the 1871 epidemic — which killed heavily among the vaccinated — Leicester’s citizens effectively abandoned vaccination and substituted a rigorous program of sanitation, quarantine of the sick, and disinfection. The town’s vaccination rate dropped to among the lowest in England. Medical authorities predicted catastrophe. Hale presents what happened instead as one of the most significant natural experiments in public health history: Leicester’s smallpox rates fell below those of highly vaccinated towns, and the town achieved its results without the side effects, disabilities, and deaths that accompanied mass vaccination elsewhere.

The Leicester Experiment occupies a strategic position in Hale’s argument because it isolates the variable. If vaccination were the cause of smallpox decline, Leicester should have been devastated. If sanitation and hygiene were the cause, Leicester should have thrived. Hale contends the vital statistics supported the latter conclusion. She connects this to a broader pattern documented by Karl Pearson, the biometrician, who stated that “mortality from tuberculosis has been declining since 1838, long before any special measures for prevention or control were instituted” — forty-four years before Koch identified the tubercle bacillus, and more than fifty years before any germ-theory-based prevention program was launched. The decline in disease, Hale argues, correlates with the arrival of sanitation, plumbing, better economic conditions secured by labor unions, and personal hygiene — not with the arrival of the hypodermic needle.

5. What were the results of mass vaccination campaigns in the Philippines, Japan, and during the 1871 European epidemic?

Hale assembles three large-scale vaccination campaigns as case studies in failure. The Philippines, under American colonial administration, underwent what she describes as an intensive vaccination program: approximately 24 million vaccinations administered over a decade. The result was not smallpox eradication but an epidemic that killed approximately 75,000 people between 1911 and 1920, according to the figures she cites. Japan, which adopted compulsory vaccination and revaccination with rigorous enforcement, experienced a similar trajectory — steadily increasing smallpox incidence and mortality despite (or, Hale argues, because of) thoroughgoing compliance. She presents statistics from Adolph Vogt, professor of vital statistics at the University of Bern, documenting Japan’s worsening smallpox record across decades of compulsory vaccination.

The 1871 European epidemic provides the broadest canvas. Hale’s central statistical claim is that the epidemic struck hardest in the most thoroughly vaccinated populations. She cites the Franco-Prussian War statistics as particularly contested ground: pro-vaccinists claimed the well-vaccinated Prussian army was protected while the unvaccinated French army suffered — but Hale presents evidence that “every French soldier on entering a regiment was vaccinated,” and that official French records showed significant smallpox mortality among their vaccinated troops. She argues that the standard Franco-Prussian comparison, still repeated in medical literature of her day, rested on falsified or selectively presented statistics. The accumulative weight of her argument across these three cases is that mass vaccination campaigns, far from eliminating smallpox, repeatedly coincided with the disease’s intensification — and that the statistical record supporting vaccination depended on selective citation, diagnostic reclassification, and the convenient fact that “only medical men are permitted to compile vital statistics.”

6. Who opposed vaccination, and why is it significant that opposition came from within the scientific and intellectual establishment?

Hale devotes considerable space to cataloguing vaccination’s opponents precisely because the standard dismissal of anti-vaccination sentiment treats it as ignorant folk resistance. Her roster includes Alfred Russel Wallace, co-discoverer of natural selection with Darwin, who devoted a chapter of his Wonderful Century to the case against vaccination — a chapter Hale alleges was altered in posthumous editions. Herbert Spencer, the philosopher. George Bernard Shaw, who as a member of the London Borough Council Health Committee during a smallpox epidemic “learned how the credit of vaccination is kept up statistically by diagnosing all the re-vaccinated cases as pustular eczema, varioloid, or what-not — except smallpox.” Bismarck, Gladstone, Voltaire. Among physicians, she names Professor Crookshank of King’s College, whose two-volume History and Pathology of Vaccination was so damaging that it became nearly impossible to find in medical libraries; Charles Creighton of Cambridge, author of Epidemics of Great Britain; and numerous members of the Royal College of Surgeons.

The significance Hale draws from this roster is methodological. If opposition to vaccination were merely ignorance, it would cluster among the uneducated. Instead, it included some of the most accomplished scientific minds of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries — people who had examined the evidence, understood the statistics, and reached conclusions that contradicted the official position. The suppression of their work — Crookshank’s volumes disappearing from libraries, Wallace’s text altered after death — suggests that the medical establishment’s response to credentialed dissent was not refutation but erasure. Shaw’s experience on the Health Committee is particularly pointed: he did not reject vaccination on theoretical grounds but on direct observation of how the statistics were manufactured. “No, Shaw wasn’t a doctor,” Hale writes, “but he didn’t need to be, to catch them cheating on the records.”

7. How does Hale distinguish between natural and artificial immunity, and what is the toxemia theory of disease?

The toxemia theory, as Hale presents it, holds that disease is not an invasion from without but a crisis generated from within. Toxemia — from the Greek for “poison” and “blood” — is the condition arising from excess toxins in the blood, normally produced by retained body wastes. When this toxicity reaches a saturation point, the body’s “Life Force” precipitates a “vicarious elimination” — an extraordinary effort to expel poison through channels other than the regular organs of elimination (bowels, kidneys, pores, lungs). This elimination manifests as what physicians call disease: eruptive fevers like measles or smallpox, boils, carbuncles, pneumonia, tuberculosis, or simply a cold. The pain, swelling, inflammation, and fever that accompany illness are “merely nature’s house-cleaning signals — the outward signs of the inward purging.” After recovery, the patient is internally cleaner than before, which produces the temporary immunity observed after acute illness. The immunity belongs to the cleanliness, not to the disease.

Orthodox medicine, Hale argues, works in the opposite direction. It attacks the symptoms — suppressing pain with drugs, reducing fever, aborting inflammation — thereby halting the body’s eliminative process and adding the poison of the drug or serum to the existing toxic burden. The toxemia school (she traces its lineage through Hippocrates, Paracelsus, Sydenham, and Paré, to modern practitioners like Alexander Haig, Robert Bell, and William Howard Hay) prescribes rest, fasting, and copious water — creating conditions for the body to complete its own housecleaning. Vaccination, in this framework, works by the same physiological mechanism but crudely and dangerously: if the body’s vital force is strong enough, it expels the injected poison along with some of its own accumulated waste, producing temporary internal cleanliness. The vaccination appears to have “worked.” But the same result, Hale contends, could have been achieved by reforming living habits — without the attendant risks of anaphylaxis, paralysis, and death.

8. Who was Antoine Béchamp, what was his microzymian theory, and how was his work suppressed in favor of Pasteur’s?

Pierre Jacques Antoine Béchamp was professor of medical chemistry and pharmacy at the University of Montpellier from 1857 to 1875 — a master of pharmacy, a doctor of science and of medicine (which Pasteur was not), and a corresponding member of the Imperial French Academy of Medicine. According to the documentary evidence compiled by Dr. Montague Leverson in Béchamp or Pasteur? A Lost Chapter in the History of Biology (1923), Béchamp solved the “ten-thousand-year-old mystery of fermentation” before Pasteur, identified the parasitic origin of the pebrine silkworm disease six months before Pasteur visited the silk country, and recommended the creosote treatment that ultimately proved effective after Pasteur’s remedy failed. His microzymian theory held that the smallest constituent elements of cells — which he called “microzymas” — are “the builders of the cells and therefore the primal architects of life.” Under morbid conditions, microzymas evolve into bacteria, whose function is to disintegrate and eliminate waste matter from dead or dying tissue. The bacteria are not the cause of disease but its consequence — scavengers performing a restorative function, “changing it back to living elements,” much as they convert manure into nutriment for plant life.

Béchamp’s suppression, as Hale presents it, was a function of temperament and institutional power. “It would be difficult to find two men more opposite in mentality and temperament.” Béchamp, the quiet scholar, was “content to record his discoveries and file them with the Academy of Sciences.” Pasteur’s achievements — “real or faked” — “were trumpeted to the four quarters of the globe.” Pasteur’s biographers were his son-in-law and his pupil, whose fortunes were bound to his. Paul De Kruif’s influential Microbe Hunters, which shaped popular understanding of germ theory for a generation, does not mention Béchamp at all. The practical consequence was that a theory portraying germs as menacing invaders requiring an expensive apparatus of vaccines, serums, and medical intervention prevailed over a theory portraying germs as natural scavengers whose presence indicated an underlying condition best addressed through hygiene and nutrition. “For one person who has heard about Béchamp,” Hale observes, “millions have heard about Pasteur — from milk stoppers if in no other way.”

9. What specific evidence does Hale present that Pasteur plagiarized, fabricated, or distorted his key achievements?

Hale’s case against Pasteur draws primarily from De Kruif’s own Microbe Hunters — a source she finds devastating precisely because De Kruif was Pasteur’s admirer, not his critic. On fermentation: De Kruif acknowledges that Cagniard de la Tour discovered that yeasts are alive and cause fermentation in 1837 — nearly twenty years before Pasteur’s “discovery.” Pasteur himself muttered, looking through his microscope, “Cagniard de la Tour is right.” Yet there is “no recorded mention of even a gracious acknowledgment” of Cagniard’s priority. On putrefaction: Pasteur “re-discovered the curious fact that microbes make meat go bad” and “failed to give the first discoverer, Schwann, proper credit for it.” On the silkworm disease: Pasteur’s initial instructions to the silk farmers proved a fiasco — worms hatched from his selected eggs “either shriveled up and died, or were languid, lazy worms.” It was his assistant Gernez who discovered the parasitic origin of pebrine, yet Pasteur presented the finding as his own. Dr. Lutaud, editor of the Journal de Médicine de Paris, documented that silk production actually collapsed further after Pasteur’s “preventive method” was introduced.

On the anthrax vaccine: Hale presents Koch’s critique that the famous Melun demonstration, where Pasteur publicly vaccinated sheep against anthrax, was followed by widespread failures across Europe when the vaccine was applied in practice. On the attack against Claude Bernard: De Kruif describes Pasteur rising at the Academy to deliver a “bitter, savage attack” on the celebrated Bernard after Bernard’s death, because an unfinished posthumous work contradicted Pasteur’s theories. “Vulgarly he shouted objections at Bernard who could not answer him from the grave.” De Kruif characterizes Pasteur’s air as “bristling, impudent” with the attitude of “am-I-not-clever-to-have-found-this-out-and-aren’t-you-all-fools-not-to-believe-at-once” — yet concludes that these failings are outweighed by Pasteur’s contribution. Hale’s counter-argument is that when the primary evidence for a man’s character and methods comes from his own sympathetic biographer and still amounts to plagiarism, fabrication, and intellectual brutality, the claim to scientific authority resting on that man’s name deserves reexamination.

10. What are Koch’s postulates, and how does Hale argue they systematically fail when applied to specific diseases?

Robert Koch laid down four conditions that must be met before a microorganism could be scientifically established as the cause of a specific disease: the germ must always be found where the disease is; it must not be found where the disease is not; it must be cultivable in media outside the body; and the culture, when injected into animals, must produce a disease identical to the original. Hale notes that Pasteur and his followers “incautiously accepted” these postulates as reasonable — “to their ultimate undoing, as upon this rock the pathogenic germ theory has been completely shattered.” She quotes Dr. M. Beddow Bayly, writing in the London Medical World in 1928: “I am prepared to maintain, with scientifically established facts, that in no single instance has it been conclusively proved that any micro-organism is the specific cause of a disease.”

Hale’s evidence is disease-specific. The Klebs-Loeffler bacillus, supposed cause of diphtheria, was missing in 14 to 40 percent of clinically diagnosed diphtheria cases according to the London Lancet, and was found in at least 18 other diseases besides diphtheria — including puerperal fever, scarlet fever, and pneumonia. The Pfeiffer bacillus, supposed cause of influenza, was found in the throats of 35 percent of 132 healthy soldiers at Camp Pike who showed no signs of any disease, and was absent in many clinically diagnosed influenza cases. The tubercle bacillus, as documented by Dr. Maurice Fishberg of Bellevue Hospital, was harbored by over 90 percent of all persons by age eighteen — yet only one in ten developed tuberculosis. Fishberg himself declared the anti-tuberculosis campaign “wholly barren of results.” The W.W.C. Topley gaulstonian lecture of 1919 admitted that “scarlet fever, measles, smallpox and chicken-pox, to mention only a few of the more outstanding examples, still await a satisfactory elucidation.” Koch’s own postulates, designed to test the germ theory rigorously, systematically failed the test — and the response of the medical establishment was not to reconsider the theory but to quietly stop talking about the postulates.

11. What happened during the failed contagion experiments — Fraser’s feeding trials and the 1918 Navy influenza experiments at Gallups Island?

Dr. John B. Fraser of Toronto conducted a series of experiments designed to produce disease in healthy subjects by feeding them pathogenic germs through natural channels — food, drink, and direct application to air passages. Hale catalogs the scope: 45 experiments with typhoid germs placed in water, milk, bread, cheese, meat, fish, butter, and headcheese; 19 experiments with pneumonia germs; 40 experiments with diphtheria germs — “which were not only given in food and drink, but millions were swabbed in the nose and throat, and every facility given them to develop”; 19 tests with tubercle bacilli; 11 with germs of spinal meningitis; and 10 with mixed germs. The result in every case: “all failed to produce any effect.” Fraser stated: “These tests were made scientifically, and part of the germs were grown from stock-tubes furnished by one of the best known laboratories in North America. These are facts, not opinions.”

The Navy experiments of December 1918 at the U.S. Quarantine Station on Gallups Island near Boston attempted to transmit influenza to 68 volunteers from the Naval Detention Camp on Deer Island. The subjects were inoculated with pure cultures of the Pfeiffer bacillus, with secretions from the upper respiratory tracts of influenza patients, and with blood from active cases. Thirty men were inoculated by spray, swab, or both, in the nose and throat. “In no instance did influenza develop in any of them — not even when exposed to persons suffering from the disease.” Similar experiments with 50 men at Angel Island, San Francisco, produced identical results. The experiments were published in Government Bulletins No. 57 and No. 123 by the Navy Department Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Hale’s argument from these experiments is not that germs do not exist, but that the mechanism of disease transmission assumed by the germ theory — germs enter the body and cause specific disease — was directly contradicted by controlled experiments using the theory’s own methods, published in the government’s own records.

12. What was Pettenkofer’s cholera self-experiment, and what does Hale draw from it about the germ theory of disease?

Professor Pettenkofer of Munich, confronted with Koch’s claim that the comma bacillus was the specific cause of cholera, obtained a tube of cholera germs directly from Koch and swallowed them in front of his class. De Kruif’s own account, which Hale quotes, describes the tube as containing “enough billions of wiggling comma germs to infect a regiment.” Pettenkofer “only growled through his beard: ‘Now let us see if I get cholera!’” The result: nothing happened except slight nausea. De Kruif concedes that “the failure of the mad Pettenkofer to come down with cholera remains to this day an enigma, without even the beginning of an explanation.” Pettenkofer’s explanation was straightforward: “Germs are of no account in cholera; it is the disposition of the individual that is important.” Koch, disregarding the demonstration entirely, “continued to reiterate parrot-like: ‘There can be no cholera without the comma bacillus.’”

Hale treats this episode as emblematic of a broader pattern in the history of germ theory: when experimental evidence contradicts the theory, the evidence is dismissed rather than the theory revised. De Kruif’s characterization of Pettenkofer as “mad” is itself revealing — a tenured professor of hygiene at Munich who subjected a scientific claim to the most direct possible test is labeled insane because the result was inconvenient. Combined with Fraser’s feeding experiments and the Gallups Island influenza trials, the Pettenkofer demonstration forms part of Hale’s cumulative case that the mechanism by which germs supposedly cause disease had never been experimentally established through natural routes of exposure. The germ theory, she argues, survived not on experimental evidence but on institutional momentum, commercial incentive, and the suppression of contradictory results — results that were, in every case, published in the scientific literature and then ignored.

13. What is the “hypodermic route problem,” and why does Hale consider it a fundamental flaw in vaccination logic?

Hale identifies a logical gap that she considers fatal to the entire experimental basis of germ-theory immunology: the difference between injecting germs subcutaneously into the blood and introducing them through the body’s natural channels — ingestion, inhalation, or contact with mucous membranes. “Even a High School student of physiology knows that shooting germs into an animal’s blood with a hypodermic, and taking them into the system with food or drink, or by inhaling them, are distinctly different and separate procedures — having practically no relationship.” The natural route subjects incoming material to the entire alimentary tract, the digestive process, and capillary filtration before anything reaches the blood. The hypodermic route bypasses all of these defenses.

The consequence for experimental medicine, Hale argues, is devastating. If disease in nature is supposedly acquired through breathing, eating, or drinking contaminated material, then the experimental production of disease by injecting germs directly into an animal’s bloodstream — the standard laboratory procedure for establishing causation — proves nothing about natural disease transmission. “What possible logical deductions about the natural incidence of disease — even admitting for the sake of argument that germs cause it — can be drawn from its artificial implantation via the hypodermic route?” The same argument applies to vaccination itself: even if injecting disease material into the blood produces an immune response, this tells us nothing about whether the body would respond the same way to the same material encountered through normal physiological channels. Nature, Hale writes, “does not put anything directly into the blood-stream from the outside.”

14. What happened at Dallas (1919), Vienna (1925), Bundaberg (1928), and Lübeck (1930), and what pattern does Hale identify?

Dallas, 1919: ten otherwise healthy children died from the effects of toxin-antitoxin administered to “prevent” their having diphtheria. The serum had been furnished by the H.K. Mulford Company and “had satisfactorily passed all the Laboratory tests at Washington.” Vienna, 1925: six children were killed by a similar procedure. Bundaberg, Australia, January 1928: twelve children died after receiving diphtheria immunization — “a pathetic instance of retributive justice,” Hale writes, because the physician who administered the serum “was an ardent and enthusiastic inoculator, and the father of a numerous family, all of whom he had had inoculated against diphtheria,” and whose wife died after receiving her injection. Lübeck, Germany, 1930: seventy-six infants were killed by BCG (tuberculosis) vaccine. These were infants who had committed no offense except being born — their deaths the result of a preventive procedure administered against a disease they did not have and might never have contracted.

The pattern Hale identifies across these cases is institutional: each disaster was followed not by reconsideration of the practice but by explanation, apology, and continuation. The Dallas serum had passed government testing. The Bundaberg and Lübeck vaccines were administered according to accepted protocols. In each case, the explanation offered was contamination, faulty batches, or human error — never a fundamental problem with the practice itself. “But the vaccine-serum inoculation joy-ride to destruction” continued unabated. Hale frames these episodes not as anomalies but as the predictable, periodic outcomes of a practice whose basic premise — injecting disease material into healthy people — carries inherent and irreducible risk. The cumulative death toll across these incidents was over a hundred children. The institutional response was to investigate the specific failures while protecting the general principle — a pattern Hale regards as the signature of a profession more committed to its methods than to its patients.

15. How does Hale connect the emergence of encephalitis lethargica and infantile paralysis epidemics to mass vaccination programs?

Encephalitis lethargica — sleeping sickness — was first identified in 1917 by Dr. Economo of Vienna, who reported eleven cases, five fatal. Hale notes the timing: this “baby among the plagues” appeared simultaneously with “the wholesale vaccinations and inoculations that were made a routine procedure of army camp life in the world war.” After the war, reports of post-vaccinal encephalitis accumulated across European countries. In England and Wales, two commissions (Andrewes and Rolleston) appointed by the British Ministry of Health documented 231 cases and 93 deaths. Holland reported 139 cases with 41 deaths and suspended its vaccination law — which had been in effect for nearly a century. The United States Public Health Bureau admitted 85 cases of “probable or proven post-vaccination encephalitis” between 1922 and 1931. In the St. Louis outbreak of 1933, following a typhoid vaccination campaign, more than 100 died, and post-mortem examination revealed vaccinia in the brain tissue of every fatal case.

The link to infantile paralysis rests on De Kruif’s own statement that “all that can be said scientifically about encephalitis is that microscopically it is the twin of infantile paralysis.” Hale presses the implication: if vaccination can cause encephalitis, and encephalitis is microscopically identical to infantile paralysis, the connection requires no speculative leap. She notes that infantile paralysis epidemics “were unheard-of until the immunizers decided to add horse-serum, rabbit-serum, monkey-serum and other noxious witches’ brew to the calf-pus of the smallpox virus.” Harvard’s Dr. W. Lloyd Aycock, director of the Harvard Infantile Paralysis Commission, stated that “Nature does a better job of immunizing against infantile paralysis than the artificial methods,” which he branded as “hazardous.” The disease’s natural incidence was less than one in a thousand. “Vaccinating everybody could hardly be justified in the absence of guaranties of safety.” Yet in 1934, Dr. John A. Kolmer announced a “protective vaccine” against the very disease that the vaccination program may have been creating.

16. What evidence does Hale present that diphtheria antitoxin increased rather than decreased diphtheria mortality?

Hale builds her statistical case from official medical sources. The Willard Parker Hospital — the largest children’s hospital in New York and a center of aggressive antitoxin use, Schick testing, and immunization — reported in the American Journal of Public Health for February 1925 that diphtheria mortality among patients under three years of age was 33 per hundred for the years 1919 through 1923. Among all ages the mortality was 16 per hundred. These figures, Hale notes, represented “a much higher rate of diphtheria mortality than had ever obtained in pre-serumization times.” Dr. John F. Hogan, head of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases in the Baltimore Department of Health, stated in the Journal of the A.M.A. for April 8, 1922: “Performing Schick tests and immunizing school children with toxin-antitoxin, is of little value in the control or eradication of diphtheria; nor is it lowering the death-rate.” Dr. William H. Park, head of the New York City Laboratories, admitted in the same journal on November 4, 1922, that “diphtheria could never be conquered by” antitoxin, and that “vital statistics reveal that diphtheria morbidity and mortality had not decreased during the last five years.” The New York State Health Department confirmed in 1924 that mortality from diphtheria “during the past decade has not been diminishing to any appreciable extent.”

The statistical picture worsened with scale. The Citizens’ Medical Reference Bureau documented a 40 percent increase in diphtheria incidence in the first half of 1927 over the corresponding period of 1926, across 101 cities with a combined population exceeding 30 million. In New York City — where children had been “more thoroughly saturated” with the serum than anywhere in the country — cases more than doubled and exceeded those of any year for the past six. Hale then introduces a comparison that she considers decisive: a U.S. Public Health Report for November 1924 stated that “the estimated expectancy of diphtheria for the entire population is only 1.30 per 1,000 persons.” The manufacturer’s own claim was that 90 percent of those immunized remained free from diphtheria for six years — a 10 percent failure rate. The natural immunity rate was 99.87 percent. “Then why take chances with the artificial immunizing agent, with all its attendant risks of paralysis and even death?”

17. What were the results of anti-typhoid vaccination during World War I, and how does Hale use Army records to challenge the official narrative?

The official narrative held that typhoid vaccination in the World War effectively eliminated typhoid among troops, vindicating the vaccine that had been made compulsory for American soldiers in 1911. Hale calls this “the most misleading and mendacious propaganda” of the vaccination establishment and turns to the Army’s own records for her rebuttal. The Army Reports for 1898–1900 document the heavy typhoid toll in the Spanish-American War, which all parties attributed to unsanitary conditions. What the general public did not know was that a rigorous sanitation regimen adopted in 1899 produced a steady decline in typhoid — from epidemic levels down to fewer than 3 cases per 1,000 men by 1908, with a death rate of 0.31 per 1,000. Not a single man had received the typhoid serum prior to 1909, and it was not made compulsory before 1911. Typhoid had already “dwindled to the vanishing point before the vaccinators got in on the job.”

The claim that “there was no typhoid among American troops in the World War” fared no better under Hale’s examination. Walter D. McCaw, chief of the Army Medical Staff, complained in U.S. Public Health Reports for 1918–19 about officers who “neglected proper sanitary precautions in camp, through a false reliance upon typhoid vaccination, thereby causing a prevalence of typhoid, paratyphoid and dysentery among our troops in France.” McCaw reported that 75 percent of the men in the Château-Thierry region were afflicted with these diseases. Meanwhile, the Surgeon-General’s own report documented 31,106 hospital admissions for pulmonary tuberculosis with 1,114 deaths during America’s participation in the war — among men who had passed rigorous physical examinations and were “the picked men of the nation.” The highest tuberculosis rates were among troops in home camps who never crossed the sea, whose disabilities could not be attributed to gas-bombs or trench warfare — only to the unprecedented vaccination and inoculation campaign inflicted upon them by army-camp doctors.

18. How does Hale frame the Nome/Balto serum run, and what does it illustrate about medical publicity and commercial incentive?

In 1925, a dog-sled team led by the famous Balto raced across the Alaskan ice fields to deliver diphtheria antitoxin to Nome, where 22 cases of diphtheria had been reported. The episode became one of the most celebrated events in American public health mythology — the heroic race against time, the life-saving serum, the brave dogs. Hale presents the aftermath that the mythology omits: the diphtheria cases “more than doubled after ‘the magic stuff’ arrived,” and the wife of the doctor who had ordered the antitoxin died after receiving her injection. The financial returns from this “picturesque publicity stunt” were sufficient to enable the H.K. Mulford Company — manufacturer of the serum — to award gold medals to all participants, dogs and mushers alike, and to fund the erection of a statue to Balto in Central Park.

Hale uses the Balto episode as a case study in the commercial mechanics of medical heroism. The event’s actual clinical outcome — more cases after the serum arrived, a death from the serum itself — was irrelevant to its publicity value. What mattered was the narrative: urgency, heroism, a life-saving product delivered against the odds. The manufacturer converted this narrative into a marketing asset — medals, a statue, enduring name recognition. Hale pairs this with the contemporaneous “iron lungs” publicity, in which a streamlined express raced respiratory equipment to a Colorado polio district, and observes that “if the inoculators would only leave the children alone, they will get along much better with the lungs which God has given them than with any expensive iron contraption of the doctor’s devising.” The pattern she identifies is one in which commercial incentive generates spectacle, spectacle generates public faith, and public faith generates demand for the product — regardless of the product’s actual performance.

19. What is the constitutional theory of cancer, and how does Hale argue the surgical-local doctrine suppressed alternative approaches?

The constitutional or blood theory of cancer — the earliest conception of the disease, held by what Hale identifies as the ablest medical minds of prior centuries — holds that cancer originates not locally but systemically, in a vitiated bloodstream produced by prolonged toxemia. The local tumor is the end product, not the beginning — “the outward growth” of an internal condition. Dr. Robert Bell of Battersea Hospital framed it precisely: “We may as well expect to stop the growing of apples by picking them off of the trees, or stop the springing of dandelions by cutting off the blossom and leaving the root in the ground, as to expect to destroy malignancy in the human body by attacking the outward growth.” Bell documented six cases of malignant internal cancer — most recurrent after operation, all dismissed as “inoperable and incurable” — which he restored to normal health through fasting, dietary reform, and thyroid extract. Willard Parker, who held the chair of surgery at Columbia for 30 years, wrote in 1880 that “cancer is to a great degree one of the final results of a long-continued course of error in diet.”

The suppression of the constitutional theory operated through institutional mechanisms. Dr. L. Duncan Bulkley, founder of the New York Skin and Cancer Hospital, documented that cancer mortality doubled after the American Society for the Control of Cancer launched its surgical propaganda campaign — then was expelled from the hospital he had spent forty years building and removed from the American Society for Cancer Research. Dr. Bell in England sued the British Medical Society for calling him a “quack” and won £10,000 in damages. A woman lecturer who broadcast Dr. Bell’s constitutional findings over Westinghouse’s WJZ radio station received a letter from the director of Columbia’s Crocker Institute demanding the broadcasts be stopped — calling her “a female quack” and claiming “any doctor knows that what this woman says is not true.” The director was apparently unaware that his own institution’s most distinguished surgeon, Willard Parker, had published the same views fifty years earlier. Cancer surgery, Hale notes, was “probably the most lucrative branch of modern medical practice since appendectomies declined in popularity” — an estimated $80 million per year in operations alone, while cancer mortality climbed steadily upward from fourth to second place as a cause of death.

20. How does Hale characterize vivisection and human experimentation, particularly the use of orphans, prisoners, and children?

Hale distinguishes between animal vivisection — which she argues has contributed nothing of practical value to medicine, citing named physicians and surgeons who testified to this effect — and human vivisection, which she treats as the graver offense because its subjects rarely consented and sometimes could not. The tuberculin testing experiments provide her most documented cases. Dr. Samuel McC. Hamill and associates at St. Vincent’s Catholic orphanage in Philadelphia tested 160 children using four methods: drops of tuberculin in the eye, skin-scraping with fluid application, tuberculin ointment, and subcutaneous injection. Of the 160 children, only 50 showed signs of tuberculosis; the remaining 110 had “no clinical evidences of the disease” — yet 52 of these healthy children were suffering from other ailments including typhoid, and even three typhoid-stricken toddlers received multiple tests. When the experimenters witnessed the “cruel effects” of the eye test, they expressed regret — then returned to the orphanage for more experiments, only to be denied admission by the Catholic Sisters who had “apparently been advised of their mistake in admitting them in the first place.”

Dr. L. Emmett Holt, professor at Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, reported in the Archives of Pediatrics performing over 1,000 tuberculin tests on ward patients at the Babies’ Hospital, most under two years of age, including “extremely sick and dying children” — from whom, by his own admission, “in no cases were positive reactions obtained.” The tests produced no useful diagnostic information from these subjects and carried known risks. Holt acknowledged that “an intense or prolonged reaction sometimes occurs which is not pleasant to see, and in pathological conditions, may be followed by disastrous results.” The New York Evening Post investigated, reversed its initial defense of Holt, and acknowledged that the charges against him were substantiated by his own published article. Neither Holt nor Hamill faced professional consequences. Holt continued as New York society’s preferred “baby specialist” for twenty years. Hamill went on to national prominence — appointed to the Hoover White House Conference on Child Health and Protection, where he helped shape policies affecting the very population he had experimented upon.

21. What was the Evans Resolution of 1911, and how does Hale describe the AMA’s consolidation of medical monopoly?

At the Annual Convention of the American Medical Association in Los Angeles in 1911, Dr. W.A. Evans, one-time Health Commissioner of Chicago, delivered what Hale considers one of the most revealing statements in the history of American medicine: “As I see it, the wise thing for the medical profession to do, is to get right into and man every great health movement; man health departments, tuberculosis societies, child and infant welfare societies, housing societies, etc. The future of the profession depends on keeping matters so that when the public mind thinks of these things it automatically thinks of physicians, and not of sociologists or sanitary engineers. The profession cannot afford to have these places occupied by other than medical men.” This was published in the Journal of the A.M.A., September 16, 1911, and Hale treats it as a documented confession of a deliberate plan to monopolize public health infrastructure for the benefit of one school of medicine.

The program was thoroughly executed. Within twenty-four years of the Evans Resolution, Hale documents, every branch of public health service throughout the country was “completely manned and dominated by the exponents of ‘regular medicine.’” Practitioners of homeopathy, osteopathy, naturopathy, and chiropractic — all licensed under state laws — were excluded from health boards, public hospitals, army camps, state prisons, workmen’s compensation bureaus, and all tax-supported institutions where care of the sick was indicated. Hale frames this as a violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act: “if monopoly is a bad thing when applied to the interchange of material commodities, how much greater menace to life and liberty it is when it restricts the free play of remedial agencies for the relief of human suffering.” Yet no political fulmination against trusts ever touched the AMA — “the most colossal of all monopolies, the most relentless pursuer of competitors, and the closest of all ‘close corporations.’”

22. How did the Hoover White House Conference on Child Health demonstrate the exclusion of non-allopathic practitioners?

President Hoover’s 1929 call for a White House Conference on Child Welfare produced a body of 1,200 “experts” organized into 150 working committees, chaired by Dr. Ray Lyman Wilbur, an ex-president of the AMA. The Eastern Osteopaths, sensing the medical monopoly in formation, passed a resolution of protest at their annual convention, arguing that “the ‘regulars’ held no patent royal on solicitude about the child life of the nation.” No osteopath was invited to sit on the conference. The National Chiropractic Association sent officials to Washington, where they spent days on “the chilly outskirts of the Conference” before someone whispered to the presidential ear that chiropractors “are rather numerous in the country at present and are extraordinarily well organized” — and that another presidential election was two years away. The chiropractors were ushered not into the President’s presence but into that of Dr. Wilbur, who invited them to submit their suggestions in writing for “most careful consideration.” Three years later, Hale notes, the White House conferees were still “carefully considering” the chiropractic recommendations.

The Conference’s report revealed a structure in which medical control was built into every section: Medical Service, Public Health and Administration, Education and Training, and The Handicapped. The first three were entirely under allopathic direction. The fourth — ten million “defective and handicapped children” out of forty-five million — was in Hale’s reading the consequence of the first three. The Conference’s own committee on communicable diseases reported that 50 to 75 percent of the nation’s crippled children owed their condition to infantile paralysis and tuberculosis. Hale’s argument is that the institution producing the disabilities was the same institution appointed to study them — and that the appointment of Dr. Hamill, whose orphan experiments had been documented by the New York Evening Post, to shape national child health policy, exemplified the self-perpetuating character of medical authority.

23. What happened in the Cravath case, and what does Hale argue about the legal system’s role in protecting medical authority?

Hale attended the trial of Cravath v. Orme in a Southern California justice’s court and reported it firsthand. Dr. Cravath sued the Orme parents to collect his fee after they refused to pay, claiming his serum injection — administered against the mother’s wishes and over her protest — had killed their baby. Both parents swore under oath that at the time of the injection the baby was convalescent, pronounced out of danger by the doctor himself, and sitting up in bed playing with her doll. After the injection, the baby “had fallen back with a scream and gone into a comatose state from which she could be aroused with great difficulty, and then only for a moment, until she died in convulsions.” Every element of this testimony was ruled inadmissible. The father was not permitted to testify that his baby “appeared bright and cheery” that morning — this was judged a technical matter requiring “expert opinion.” The mother’s observations of her own child’s collapse were ruled “incompetent, immaterial and irrelevant” because not uttered by an expert.

Jury selection required each juror to affirm faith in regular medicine — “Have you any objection to, or prejudice against the medical profession?” — making acceptance of the medical creed a qualification for jury service. The judge instructed the jury that they “may not set up a standard of your own, but must be guided in that regard solely by the testimony of physicians,” and that “the plaintiff’s care, skill and diligence are not to be tested by the result of the treatment.” The doctor was vindicated; the parents were ordered to pay. Hale’s analysis is that this system “practically permits doctors to try their own cases.” In all other court proceedings, jurors are told they are “as competent judges of questions of fact as His Honor on the Bench.” But when a doctor’s reputation is at stake, “not only the jurors, but witnesses, counsel, and ‘his honor on the bench’ are estopped from putting their own minds to work on the points at issue, and may think and speak only by the medical card.”

24. What was Senator Glass’s battle over condemned dairy cattle, and what did the Illinois Legislative Committee discover about the tuberculin test?

Senator Carter Glass of Virginia, owner of a thoroughbred dairy herd, fought a six-year legal battle costing $12,000 against the Virginia Livestock Sanitary Board after state veterinarians condemned two of his heifers based on tuberculin testing. Glass won complete vindication in the Virginia courts: the State Livestock Board was abolished, the offending state veterinarian was dismissed, and the Virginia Legislature transferred the board’s functions to the State Board of Agriculture. The case was documented in Senate Document No. 85, which Glass presented to Congress in 1928. Other dairy farmers had suffered similar losses and submitted in silence. Glass was the first with sufficient resources and determination to challenge the system.

During the Glass trial, the proceedings incorporated the findings of the Illinois Legislative Committee of 1909–1911 — the first, last, and only official investigation of tuberculin testing ever conducted in the United States. Over two years, the committee heard testimony from the leading veterinarians, pathologists, bacteriologists, and health officials in the country. Their unanimous verdict: “the tuberculin testing of all dairy cows and the elimination of reactors is unnecessary, useless and wasteful.” Illinois passed a law prohibiting compulsory tuberculin testing in 1911 — overwhelmingly approved by the legislature. The medical-political establishment’s response was comprehensive: the 11,000 copies of the Shurtleff Report “suddenly vanished from public view” and could not be found in any public library or state agricultural college until the American Medical Liberty League obtained a copy from a committee member and republished it in 1925. The Illinois law was made a dead letter through “ceaseless agitation and bullying tactics” and formally repealed in 1930. Perhaps most revealing was the veterinary science professor retained by Glass as an expert, who confirmed privately that “the tuberculin test was largely wrong, unreliable, and should be radically revised” — then refused to testify publicly, explaining: “Should I go on the stand and tell the truth under oath, my usefulness as a veterinary scientist would be destroyed.”

25. How were epidemics manufactured in New York (1920), Kansas City (1921), and Pittsburgh (1924), and who benefited?

New York, 1920: Health Commissioner Royal S. Copeland represented to the Board of Estimate that the city faced imminent epidemics of smallpox, cholera, black plague, and more. The Board granted $200,000 in emergency funds above the regular Health Department appropriation. Copeland then obtained a waiver from the Civil Service Commission to hire 169 persons without competitive examination. The “epidemics” did not exist outside Copeland’s representations — Health Department records showed no such threats. Mrs. Ellen Shaw Barlow of the Civil Service Reform Association sued, and the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court unanimously ruled the entire proceeding “without warrant of fact or authority.” By that time, however, the scheme had cost the city over $800,000, and Copeland was safely seated in the United States Senate.

Kansas City, 1921: The Jackson County Medical Society, at a time when “business was very dull in doctors’ offices” and hospitals were running at less than 50 percent attendance, met and “created a smallpox epidemic by resolution.” The Advertisers’ Protective Bureau investigated afterward: health conditions had been “exceptionally favorable,” with only five smallpox cases reported in July. November produced 213 cases — fewer than other cities that declared no epidemic — and many of these were cases “which in the absence of the scare would have been classified as something else.” Unofficial estimates placed the number of paid vaccinations at 200,000, yielding approximately half a million dollars in fees to physicians. The economic damage to Kansas City’s merchants, who saw their holiday business collapse under the epidemic scare, went uncompensated. Pittsburgh, 1924, underwent a similar vaccination campaign with approximately one million vaccinations — Hale cites figures indicating that vaccination deaths exceeded smallpox deaths in that episode. The pattern across all three: medical authority manufactured the crisis, benefited financially from the response, and suffered no consequences when the manufacture was exposed.

26. What constitutional and religious-liberty arguments does Hale make about compulsory medical treatment and the right to choose one’s healer?

Hale frames the medical monopoly as a constitutional violation analogous to established religion. Just as the American Constitution forbids making acceptance of any creed a condition for performing a public duty, the monopolization of tax-supported health institutions by one school of medicine effectively establishes allopathic practice as a state religion of healing. “There doesn’t seem to be any better Constitutional ground for governmental discrimination between healing sects than between religious sects.” Practitioners of homeopathy, osteopathy, naturopathy, and chiropractic are all licensed under state laws — their legality is not in question. Yet they are excluded from every tax-supported institution: public hospitals, health boards, army camps, prisons, veterans’ hospitals, asylums. Citizens who pay taxes to support these institutions are denied access to the type of care they prefer within them.

Hale extends this argument to the “germ carrier” theory, which she treats as the medical equivalent of heresy prosecution. “Typhoid Mary” — Mary Mallon, a domestic servant in New York City — was arrested in 1907, branded in the newspapers, and imprisoned on North Brothers Island for twenty-eight years on the arbitrary ruling that she was a “carrier” of typhoid, despite having no symptoms and despite contrary evidence offered by her and her associates. There was “absolutely no proof of it except the health officer’s guess.” The carrier theory itself, Hale argues, was invented to salvage Koch’s postulate that causative germs should only appear with their assigned disease — when germs were found abundantly in healthy people, the healthy people were reclassified as dangers to society rather than the theory being reclassified as wrong. If applied consistently, the carrier theory would require quarantining millions: 35 percent of the population carrying influenza bacilli, one percent carrying diphtheria, four percent carrying typhoid. “Within the space of a few months, we would all be in quarantine as a protection against each other.”

27. How were disabled veterans denied their choice of treatment in government hospitals, and what does Hale’s personal lobbying experience reveal?

Hale recounts receiving a letter in February 1930 from ex-servicemen in San Jose, California, asking for legislation to permit disabled veterans in government hospitals to choose osteopaths or chiropractors instead of the allopathic treatment provided. The men felt their disabilities were “chiefly the result of the army-camp doctor’s over-zealous hypodermic, and his ill-judged surgical operations.” The request seemed especially reasonable given that the government had provided training in these manipulative schools for certain ex-soldiers after the war. Hale made the rounds of the California congressional delegation, who “one and all promptly ‘passed the buck’ to Director-General Hines of the Veterans’ Bureau,” saying they could not sponsor any legislation not first approved by the Bureau. From one congressman she learned that he was currently pleading the cause of three veterans before the Bureau: two who had been “made totally blind by an army vaccination against smallpox” and a third “driven insane by an anti-typhoid vaccination followed by a spinal puncture.” The Bureau was fighting their compensation claims because it was “unwilling to admit their disabilities were caused by the army-camp treatments, although the evidence in all three cases was clear and inescapable.”

Director Hines’s response to the San Jose request reflected what Hale characterizes as the AMA’s “perfect control” of the Veterans’ Bureau. The Director wrote that the Bureau had a responsibility to provide the best available medical care and that this meant allopathic medicine — effectively foreclosing the possibility of any alternative treatment regardless of the veterans’ preferences or their experience of the medical system that had disabled them. The men who had been blinded or driven insane by army vaccinations were denied compensation. The men who wanted non-allopathic care were denied choice. Hale presents this as the endpoint of the Evans Resolution’s logic: once the medical profession controlled all public health institutions, the citizens those institutions were designed to serve had no recourse. The broken men in army hospitals — who of all citizens had the strongest claim to choose their own healers — found that their sacrifice had purchased not freedom but subjection to the same medical authority that had damaged them.

28. What role did libraries, press, radio, and academic institutions play in suppressing dissenting medical evidence?

Hale documents suppression across every channel through which dissenting information might reach the public. Crookshank’s two-volume History and Pathology of Vaccination — written by the Professor of Comparative Pathology and Bacteriology at King’s College, London — became nearly impossible to find. “Medical libraries for the most part have ruled it off their shelves, and rarely may one stumble on it in an old private bookcase.” Creighton’s work met the same fate. Alfred Russel Wallace’s Wonderful Century, which contained a chapter against vaccination, was allegedly altered in posthumous editions. The 11,000 copies of the Illinois Shurtleff Report on tuberculin testing — an official government document containing unanimous expert testimony against the practice — “suddenly vanished from public view” and could not be found in any library or state agricultural college for fourteen years. In Chicago, 1926, when an ordinance was passed exempting citizens from compulsory vaccination, Hale reports that Health Commissioner Dr. Bundesen denied the ordinance existed — though it was on the books.

The Westinghouse WJZ radio censorship of a cancer lecture illustrates the reach of suppression into new media. A single letter from the director of Columbia’s Crocker Institute — calling a woman lecturer “a female quack” for citing Dr. Robert Bell’s published findings on constitutional cancer treatment — was sufficient to shut down further broadcasts. The AMA’s destruction of alternative cancer facilities, the press’s refusal to publish accounts that contradicted medical orthodoxy (Hale notes that “no editor in America would dare print” the Orme mother’s account of her baby’s death), and academic institutions’ complicity in maintaining one-sided narratives all contributed to what Hale describes as an information environment in which “for one person who has heard about Béchamp, millions have heard about Pasteur.” The suppression was not centrally coordinated but structurally reinforced: medical authority controlled the institutions that trained physicians, licensed practitioners, compiled statistics, published research, advised libraries, and staffed the regulatory bodies that governed public health.

29. What does Hale mean by calling modern immunology “medical voodoo,” and how does she connect it to ancient superstition?

The title is not rhetorical provocation but a structural argument. Hale traces a continuous line from the ancient priest-physicians who mingled incantations with prescriptions, through the medieval reliance on saints’ relics, to the modern injection of animal disease-cultures — and argues that the operative mechanism in each case is the same: the authority figure performs a ritual whose supposed efficacy rests on invisible forces the patient cannot verify, sustained by the patient’s fear and the practitioner’s social power rather than by demonstrated results. The shift from incantation to inoculation replaced one set of invisible agents (demons, angry gods) with another (germs, antibodies), but the relationship between practitioner and patient remained structurally identical. The patient submits to a procedure on faith; the practitioner claims exclusive competence to understand the invisible forces at work; dissent is treated as dangerous ignorance; and the failure of the procedure is attributed to the patient’s noncompliance or to insufficient application of the method, never to the method itself.

The “voodoo” label also carries a specific epistemological charge. Voodoo works by symbolic manipulation — by acting on a representation of the thing rather than the thing itself. Hale argues that modern immunology does precisely this: it produces disease artificially (through injection) and claims to have thereby prevented disease naturally — confusing the map with the territory. The failed contagion experiments demonstrated that germs introduced through natural channels did not produce disease; Koch’s postulates failed systematically; the statistical record showed diseases declining before vaccination and increasing after it; the mechanism by which vaccines were supposed to work (producing antibodies) was contradicted by the toxemia theory’s more parsimonious explanation of post-illness immunity. Yet the practice continued and expanded, sustained not by evidence but by institutional momentum, commercial incentive, legal compulsion, and the suppression of contradictory data — precisely the mechanisms that sustained ancient healing superstitions in their day.

30. What is Hale’s central methodological argument about the competence of lay researchers to evaluate medical evidence?

Hale positions herself explicitly as “a lay researcher of medical records” — and far from treating this as a limitation, she argues it is a qualification. The lay researcher is not bound by the professional loyalties, career pressures, and institutional investments that constrain physicians. She can read Jenner’s original pamphlet and note that the Royal College of Physicians initially rejected it as absurd — a fact that medical historians suppress or minimize. She can read the Army’s own typhoid statistics and observe that the disease had virtually disappeared before vaccination was introduced — a fact that the medical establishment buries under selective citation. She can read De Kruif’s admiring biography of Pasteur and extract from it a documented record of plagiarism, fabrication, and intellectual brutality — evidence that the biographer himself supplied while urging the reader to overlook it. “I am not an immunologist,” she might have said in anticipation of the objection. “I can, however, read the documents.”

The methodological argument goes deeper than personal qualification. Hale contends that the essential questions about vaccination and immunology are not technical but empirical: Did the vaccinated populations fare better or worse than the unvaccinated? Did disease decline before or after the introduction of vaccines? Do the official statistics support or contradict the official claims? These are questions that require literacy, arithmetic, and access to public records — not a medical degree. The medical profession’s insistence that “only experts may testify” — embodied in the Cravath case, in the suppression of lay analysis, in the contempt directed at non-physician critics — functions not as quality control but as information control. When a father cannot testify that his baby was playing with a doll before the injection and lay dying after it, when a professor of veterinary science admits privately that the tuberculin test is unreliable but refuses to say so publicly because “my usefulness as a veterinary scientist would be destroyed,” the exclusion of lay intelligence from medical evaluation is not protecting the public from ignorance — it is protecting the profession from accountability.

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