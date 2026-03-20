Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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eileen's avatar
eileen
6h

I started becoming aware of this disconnect (or imbalance) when I got a dog. It is true that training gets the dog to obey commands like sit, stay, down, wait or whatever one or two word phrase gets the dog to do what you want. Then I tried something: I sent an image, actually a video clip of a dog doing a sit, and he did it. With three tries, with the word 'sit' so he knew what I meant.

Such communication is possible when one engages the right brain and exercises the mental discipline necessary to stop brain chatter (left brain activity). In my opinion, the presence required to use telepathy or other forms of energetic communication enables the right brain to receive energetic inputs from another sentient life form; such an energetic connection also allows heart centered communication with the said sentient being, where transmission to the being becomes possible.

Having been trained in chiropractic neurology (sometimes called 'functional neurology'), I have spent years trying to figure out the neural pathway and the vagus nerve is one candidate. It is the longest nerve in the body and innervates the heart, the gut and other centers where we perceive 'feel' or 'knowing'. Now, after trying to understand something like grounding and why it works, I came up with fascia, something which acupuncturists use in their practice. The more I understood fascia, the more I realized that it too provides a connection to the outside world.

We can talk all day about the importance of exercise, but my idea is that movement of charged particles interact with the Earth's magnetic fields, to provide the fiber so to speak that enables this to occur. Movement is what makes this happen. Once the input enters the nervous system, it can be processed by the (usually the right) brain. If you look at what the right brain responds to, they are energetic in nature: sound frequencies (music), color (light frequencies), vibration or other things we can't quite describe. In our culture, the hardest thing about percieving right brain input is silencing brain chatter. I think this is what is meant by mental discipline as practiced by accomplished martial artists. It is the lack of certainty which triggers the left brain.

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Tony Cecala's avatar
Tony Cecala
6h

I’m reading this in tears now, as the suffering in the world is so clearly exposed in this piece. The remedy is not to castigate the left brain, but to recognize that we can, with some effort, master our attention. This essay resonates strongly with something I’ve seen in the ReSurfacing exercises from the Avatar® Course: attention is not one thing with one setting. There is focused attention, broad contextual attention, immersive attention, observational attention, and the ability to shift viewpoint deliberately. The breakthrough lies not in choosing one mode over another, but in recovering enough agency that attention can be placed, widened, narrowed, or released intentionally. In that sense, this beautifully complements McGilchrist’s point: different modes of attention disclose different worlds, and development involves learning to use those modes consciously rather than being unconsciously governed by them.

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