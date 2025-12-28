Part 5 ended with a woman prepared. Tracked by apps, optimized by supplements, screened and monitored through months of prenatal care, she arrives at the hospital having been a patient since before conception. The machinery of medicalized reproduction has been warming up for her. Now it engages.

These thirteen interventions span the hours from admission through immediate postpartum—the concentrated window when the most dramatic interventions cluster. The Foley bulb forcing open a cervix not yet ready. Cytotec inducing contractions with a drug its manufacturer warns against using in pregnancy. The Friedman curve diagnosing “failure to progress” based on data from sedated women in 1955. The confined positioning that narrows the pelvis at the precise moment it needs to open. The separation of mothers and babies for “observation” that disrupts the biological processes observation claims to protect.

What makes this phase distinctive is its pace. Prenatal interventions unfold over months. Labor interventions cascade in hours, sometimes minutes. A woman who declines one intervention faces immediate pressure to accept the next. The timeline compresses; the decision space shrinks. By the time she’s pushing—often on her back, often numb from the waist down, often exhausted from Pitocin contractions stronger than her body would have produced—the cascade has been running so long she can’t remember what spontaneous labor was supposed to feel like.

One intervention in this series is different. Pulse oximetry screening for critical congenital heart defects represents what good screening looks like: a test for a serious condition that can be detected before symptoms appear, with available treatment, minimal harm from false positives, and evidence that it saves lives. Its inclusion is deliberate. The contrast illuminates what distinguishes justified intervention from manufactured necessity. Most interventions in this series fail the test that pulse oximetry passes.

The interventions documented here don’t exist because birth is dangerous. They exist because the system that manages birth requires activity to justify itself. A woman laboring quietly, progressing on her own timeline, pushing in whatever position her body chooses, keeping her baby skin-to-skin while the cord pulses—this woman generates no billing codes, no documentation, no institutional record of heroic intervention. The system isn’t designed for her. It’s designed for the emergency it helps create.

Part 7 will follow the baby: the nursery procedures, the feeding interventions, the monitoring that continues after birth. But here, in the hours surrounding delivery, is where the cascade reaches its peak intensity. These are the interventions that transform birth from an event a woman’s body accomplishes into a procedure performed upon her.

Leave a comment

Share

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

85. Foley Bulb Cervical Ripening: Forcing What Won’t Open

The Foley catheter was designed to drain bladders. Now it forces open cervixes.

The procedure involves threading a balloon catheter through an “unfavorable” cervix—one that hasn’t begun to soften and dilate on its own—and inflating it with 30 to 80 milliliters of saline. The pressure against the internal os mechanically stretches cervical tissue, theoretically mimicking the hormonal ripening that would occur naturally if labor were allowed to begin spontaneously.

The Bishop score determines whether a cervix is “favorable” for induction. A score below 6 traditionally indicated an unripe cervix unlikely to respond well to Pitocin alone. But the threshold has crept upward. Cervixes scoring 6, 7, even 8—scores that would have been considered adequate for direct oxytocin induction a generation ago—now routinely receive mechanical ripening first. The intervention expands to fill available indications.

Once the bulb is placed, the cascade begins immediately. Hospital admission is required. An IV line is placed. Continuous fetal monitoring is initiated. A timeline starts ticking. The bulb typically falls out or is removed when the cervix reaches 3-4 centimeters—at which point Pitocin augmentation almost always follows, because a mechanically dilated cervix doesn’t mean labor has begun. It means a cervix has been forced open. The body still hasn’t initiated the coordinated hormonal symphony that characterizes spontaneous labor.

A 2012 Cochrane review comparing mechanical methods to prostaglandins found that balloon catheters had lower rates of uterine hyperstimulation. This finding is frequently cited as evidence of safety. What receives less attention: the same review noted lower hyperstimulation compared to prostaglandins, while some earlier studies raised concerns about infectious morbidity. The comparison reveals the problem. We’re debating which method of forcing labor is least harmful, not whether forcing labor is indicated.

The woman whose cervix is “unfavorable” at 39 weeks may simply have a body not yet ready for labor. The Bishop score was developed to predict success once induction was already decided upon—not to determine whether induction should occur. A low score at 39 weeks often becomes a higher score at 40 or 41 weeks without intervention. The cervix ripens when the fetus is ready, when the hormonal signals align, when the pregnancy reaches its natural completion.

But waiting requires patience that modern obstetrics has largely abandoned. The unfavorable cervix becomes a mechanical problem requiring a mechanical solution. The balloon forces dilation. Pitocin forces contractions. The epidural manages the pain these forcing interventions create. The cascade, once initiated, rarely reverses.

The intervention doesn’t speed natural processes; it replaces them entirely.

86. Cytotec (Misoprostol) for Labor Induction: The Drug That Shouldn’t Be There

Cytotec was developed to prevent stomach ulcers in patients taking NSAIDs. It has never been approved by the FDA for use in pregnant women. Its manufacturer has explicitly warned against its use in pregnancy for over two decades. Hospitals across America use it to induce labor every day.

The story of misoprostol in obstetrics is a case study in how cost and convenience can override safety data, manufacturer warnings, and regulatory caution.

In August 2000, G.D. Searle & Company sent a letter to more than 200,000 obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. The letter was unambiguous: “Cytotec administration by any route is contraindicated in women who are pregnant because it can cause abortion.” The letter enumerated serious adverse events reported from off-label obstetric use: maternal or fetal death, uterine hyperstimulation, rupture or perforation requiring uterine surgical repair, hysterectomy, amniotic fluid embolism, severe vaginal bleeding, fetal bradycardia. The manufacturer explicitly stated it had not researched the drug for labor induction and did not intend to.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists responded within months. Rather than heeding the manufacturer’s warning, ACOG issued a committee opinion defending misoprostol’s use, arguing that the adverse events occurred primarily with high doses and in women with prior cesareans. ACOG continues to endorse misoprostol for cervical ripening and labor induction.

The appeal is obvious: misoprostol is cheap—a fraction of the cost of prostaglandin gels. It’s stable at room temperature, requiring no refrigeration. It doesn’t require IV administration. For resource-limited settings and budget-conscious hospitals, these advantages proved compelling enough to override the manufacturer’s explicit warnings.

But the critical difference between misoprostol and other labor induction agents is this: once administered, it cannot be retrieved. A Pitocin drip can be stopped immediately if hyperstimulation occurs. Misoprostol, whether given orally or vaginally, continues working until metabolized. If contractions become dangerously strong, if the uterus begins to rupture, the drug cannot be recalled.

The current FDA-approved label for Cytotec contains language that should give any clinician pause: “There may be an increased risk of uterine tachysystole, uterine rupture, meconium passage, meconium staining of amniotic fluid, and Cesarean delivery due to uterine hyperstimulation with the use of higher doses of misoprostol, including the manufactured 100 mcg tablet. The risk of uterine rupture increases with advancing gestational ages and with prior uterine surgery, including Cesarean delivery.”

The label also states plainly: “No company has sent the FDA scientific proof that misoprostol is safe and effective for these uses.”

In December 2001, Tatia Oden French entered a hospital in Oakland, California, to deliver her first child. She was 32 years old, healthy, with a full-term pregnancy. Because she was calculated to be nearly two weeks past her due date, she was given Cytotec to induce labor. Ten hours later, both she and her baby daughter, Zorah, were dead—victims of an amniotic fluid embolism following uterine hyperstimulation.

Tatia’s mother, Maddy Oden, founded the Tatia Oden French Memorial Foundation and has petitioned the FDA for over twenty years to restrict misoprostol’s use in pregnant women. The FDA’s response has been limited to adding a patient information sheet to its website. The drug remains available for off-label use.

Women induced with Cytotec are rarely told it was developed for stomach ulcers. They’re rarely told its manufacturer has warned against its use in pregnancy. They’re rarely told the FDA has never approved it for labor induction. They’re told it’s “standard of care.”

The gap between what informed consent requires and what women actually learn before receiving this drug is vast enough to constitute its own intervention.

87. Forceps Delivery: The Instrument That Forgot How to Be Used

Obstetric forceps look like oversized salad tongs with curved metal blades. They grip a baby’s head at the temples, applying traction force to pull the infant through the birth canal when pushing alone hasn’t accomplished delivery. In skilled hands, they can resolve genuinely obstructed labors. In unskilled hands, they create catastrophic injuries to both mother and child.

The documented risks to infants include skull fractures, intracranial hemorrhage, facial nerve palsy, and brachial plexus injuries—damage to the network of nerves controlling the arm and hand. Maternal risks include severe perineal lacerations: tears of the muscle or wall of the rectum occur in approximately 10% of forceps deliveries, compared to 3% of unassisted births. Third- and fourth-degree tears—the most severe categories, extending through the anal sphincter or into the rectal mucosa—are significantly more common after forceps than spontaneous delivery. Long-term consequences include pelvic organ prolapse, fecal incontinence, and chronic pelvic pain.

Forceps use has declined dramatically. In 1990, over 5% of all births in the United States were delivered by forceps. By 2022, that number had fallen to 0.5%. The decline reflects several forces: fear of litigation, the increasing availability of cesarean section as an alternative, and—most significantly—the collapse of training.

Most residency programs no longer expect graduating obstetricians to be proficient in mid-cavity forceps deliveries. A 2007 study found that substantial proportions of residents graduated feeling incompetent in instrumental deliveries. The instrument that once allowed vaginal delivery in difficult cases has become a relic, its skills fading from institutional memory.

This creates a dangerous paradox. Forceps are rarely used because few practitioners feel competent using them. When they are used, outcomes are often poor—because the practitioners using them lack experience. A 2025 study examining trends from 2016 to 2023 found that while overall rates of forceps delivery continued to decline, obstetric anal sphincter injuries among forceps deliveries actually increased—from 9.3% in 2016 to 14.0% in 2023. Fewer procedures, worse outcomes. The skill atrophies with disuse.

The cascade connection is direct. Epidurals numb the pushing reflex, making it harder for women to push effectively. Pitocin can exhaust the uterine muscle. Continuous monitoring keeps women on their backs, a position that narrows the pelvic outlet. Friedman’s curve diagnoses “failure to progress” when labor doesn’t match arbitrary timelines. These interventions create the conditions that historically called for forceps—then hand the instrument to clinicians who’ve rarely used it.

The question isn’t whether forceps have a legitimate role in obstetrics. Sometimes babies need help getting out. The question is what happens when an instrument that requires extensive training to use safely becomes too rare to train on, too litigation-prone to practice, and too unfamiliar to perform competently when genuinely needed.

When it goes wrong, it goes catastrophically wrong. When it goes right, it was probably unnecessary—the product of a cascade that forced labor into timelines and positions the body never chose.

88. Routine Suctioning at Birth: Treating Normal as Emergency

The baby emerges. Within seconds, someone inserts a bulb syringe into the newborn’s mouth and nose, suctioning out fluid before the infant has drawn its first breath. This has been standard practice for decades—so routine that most parents don’t question it, most providers don’t think about it, and most birth plans don’t address it.

The major neonatal resuscitation guidelines recommend against it.

The Neonatal Resuscitation Program, the World Health Organization, the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation, and the American Heart Association have all concluded that routine suctioning of healthy newborns provides no benefit and may cause harm. The 2020 ILCOR guidelines state explicitly that suctioning should be reserved for obvious airway obstruction, not performed as a default.

The evidence is consistent: babies who receive routine suctioning have lower oxygen saturation levels in the first minutes of life. A WHO review of the evidence found that suctioned babies had lower Apgar scores and took longer to achieve stable oxygen saturation compared to babies whose airways were cleared by simple wiping. The intervention meant to help breathing actually impairs the transition it claims to support.

The mechanism is physiological. The posterior pharynx is rich in vagal nerve fibers. Stimulating this area with a suction catheter can trigger reflex bradycardia—a sudden drop in heart rate—as well as cardiac arrhythmias and apnea. Deep suctioning is worse; guidelines specifically warn against probing the posterior pharynx or esophagus. But even superficial suctioning activates vagal reflexes in some newborns.

The cascade potential is immediate. Suctioning drops the baby’s heart rate. The monitor alarm sounds. Staff respond to bradycardia—bradycardia they just caused. More intervention follows: stimulation, oxygen, possibly positive pressure ventilation. The chart documents a baby who “needed help” in the first minutes of life. The suctioning that created the problem disappears into the category of routine care, invisible because it’s done to everyone.

The rationale for routine suctioning seems intuitive: clear the airways so the baby can breathe. But term newborns have been clearing their own airways for millions of years. The fluid in their lungs is rapidly absorbed after birth; residual secretions in the mouth and nose are typically managed by the baby’s own gag reflex and swallowing. The bulb syringe isn’t assisting a natural process—it’s preempting one.

Even meconium-stained amniotic fluid doesn’t require routine suctioning. Earlier guidelines recommended aggressive suctioning—even endotracheal suctioning—for babies born through meconium. Current evidence shows this doesn’t prevent meconium aspiration syndrome in vigorous babies. If the baby is breathing, crying, and has good muscle tone, the presence of meconium in the fluid doesn’t change the recommendation: don’t suction routinely.

The practice persists because doing something feels more responsible than doing nothing. A baby covered in amniotic fluid, taking first breaths, seems to need help. The bulb syringe provides an action, a visible intervention, a way to demonstrate attention. That the intervention may harm more than it helps doesn’t register against decades of habit.

The baby who would have transitioned beautifully in ninety seconds gets suctioned at thirty. Their oxygen dips, their heart rate drops, and suddenly they “needed help.” The intervention created the emergency it claimed to prevent.

89. Routine Oxygen Administration to Newborns: When More Is Damage

The 1992 international guidelines for newborn resuscitation recommended 100% oxygen as standard practice. This was not based on clinical trials—it was based on precedent, on the assumption that more oxygen meant better outcomes. The evidence now shows the opposite. Babies resuscitated with room air—21% oxygen, what we all breathe—have lower mortality rates than those resuscitated with pure oxygen.

The meta-analysis is striking: a 30% reduction in mortality when newborns are resuscitated with air instead of 100% oxygen. One death prevented for every twenty babies. Several hundred thousand deaths potentially avoidable worldwide by simply not flooding newborn lungs with oxygen they don’t need. Current guidelines now recommend starting term infant resuscitation with 21% oxygen—room air—and increasing only if the baby doesn’t respond. Major changes to ILCOR guidelines occurred between 2005 and 2010, finally recommending room air over 100% oxygen.

The toxicity of oxygen to newborns isn’t new knowledge. Australian pediatrician Kate Campbell published her findings in 1951, demonstrating the link between high oxygen therapy and blindness in premature infants. The condition, now called retinopathy of prematurity, results from oxygen-induced damage to developing retinal blood vessels. Unrestricted oxygen use in the 1940s and 1950s caused an epidemic of blindness—an estimated 10,000 children blinded, 7,000 in the United States alone. We learned this lesson, forgot it, relearned it, and are still failing to apply it consistently.

The mechanism is oxidative stress. Newborns—especially premature newborns—have immature antioxidant defenses. Flood their tissues with oxygen and reactive oxygen species accumulate faster than developing systems can neutralize them. The damage extends beyond eyes: bronchopulmonary dysplasia (chronic lung disease), damage to the developing gut, potentially increased risk of brain injury. Studies have also found associations between oxygen at birth and increased risk of childhood leukemia.

Normal newborn transition involves a gradual rise in oxygen saturation. A healthy term newborn at one minute of life has an oxygen saturation around 60-65%. This is normal. By ten minutes, it rises to 85-95%. But staff trained to panic at anything below 90% see that initial 65% and reach for the oxygen. They’re treating normal physiology as an emergency, creating the very oxidative stress that causes the problems oxygen was meant to prevent.

The baby who appears “blue” in the first minute isn’t sick. They’re transitioning. Acrocyanosis—blueness of the hands and feet—is normal and can persist for hours. Central cyanosis that doesn’t resolve is a different matter. But the reflex to apply oxygen to every baby who doesn’t immediately turn pink treats the appearance of emergency rather than the presence of one.

The cascade connection is direct. Suctioning (Intervention 88) drops oxygen saturation. Staff respond with supplemental oxygen. The chart documents a baby who “needed oxygen,” obscuring that the need was iatrogenic. The suctioning caused the desaturation; the oxygen treats the suctioning, not the baby.

Preterm infants present a more complex picture—their immature lungs may genuinely require support. But even here, the trend is toward lower initial concentrations, carefully titrated upward based on pulse oximetry rather than blasted at 100% from the first breath. The days of flooding incubators with oxygen and creating epidemics of blindness should be behind us. In many delivery rooms, they’re not.

Room air works. For most term newborns, it’s all they need. The oxygen mask applied “just in case” isn’t precaution—it’s intervention with documented harm.

90. Friedman’s Curve and “Failure to Progress”: The 1950s Data Still Running Modern Labor

In 1955, a young obstetric resident named Emanuel Friedman published a study that would dictate how American hospitals manage labor for the next six decades. He observed 500 women at a single hospital in New York City and drew a sigmoid-shaped curve showing how cervixes should dilate over time. The graph became gospel. Labor that didn’t match the curve was diagnosed as “failure to progress”—a diagnosis that remains the most common reason for unplanned cesarean sections.

The demographics of Friedman’s sample should have limited its application from the start. All 500 participants were white—the study was conducted during segregation, when Black women were excluded from the hospital where Friedman worked. Ninety-six percent were sedated with Demerol and Scopolamine in what was called “Twilight Sleep.” Fifty-five percent had forceps deliveries. The cesarean rate was 1.8%. These women, drugged into semi-consciousness and having their babies pulled out with metal instruments, became the standard against which all subsequent labors would be measured.

The curve established that “active labor” began at 4 centimeters of dilation, after which the cervix should dilate at approximately 1.2 centimeters per hour for first-time mothers. Fall below this rate, and you’re failing to progress. Exceed arbitrary time limits, and intervention becomes mandatory.

For fifty years, hospitals used this curve to manage—and mismanage—labor. Women whose bodies worked differently were diagnosed with dysfunction. Labors that simply took longer were declared arrested. The diagnosis triggered intervention: Pitocin to force faster contractions, artificial rupture of membranes, and ultimately cesarean section when the body still refused to match the curve. The cesarean rate climbed from 4% in 1965 to over 30% today.

The Friedman curve was finally challenged by contemporary data in 2010. Zhang and colleagues analyzed over 62,000 labors from 19 hospitals in the Consortium on Safe Labor—the largest study of modern labor patterns ever conducted. Their findings contradicted Friedman fundamentally. Active labor didn’t begin at 4 centimeters; it began around 6. Labor progressed far more slowly than Friedman observed: it could take more than 6 hours to progress from 4 to 5 centimeters and more than 3 hours from 5 to 6 centimeters—rates that would have been diagnosed as failure to progress under Friedman’s standards.

Put simply: normal labor is much slower and more variable than the 1955 data suggested. Women diagnosed with “failure to progress” under Friedman’s criteria were often progressing normally—just not fast enough to match a curve derived from sedated women six decades earlier.

ACOG and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine acknowledged this in 2014, recommending that Consortium on Safe Labor data replace Friedman’s standards. Active phase arrest should not be diagnosed until at least 6 centimeters—not 4. A slow but progressive labor should not indicate cesarean. Patience, not intervention, should be the default.

But guidelines change slowly in practice. Many hospitals still apply Friedman-era thinking. The partograph—a labor progress chart derived from Friedman’s work—remains standard. The language persists: “failure to progress,” “dysfunctional labor,” “arrest disorder.” The clock still ticks.

The woman laboring at her own pace finds herself measured against outdated standards. Her cervix at 5 centimeters after ten hours isn’t failing—it’s normal, according to contemporary data. But the chart shows deviation from expectation, and intervention follows. The diagnosis creates the emergency it claims to identify.

91. Confined Positioning and Bed Restriction During Labor: Making the Pelvis Smaller

MRI studies have measured what happens to the pelvis when a woman lies flat on her back versus when she squats or kneels. The interspinous diameter—the narrowest part of the pelvic outlet, through which the baby’s head must pass—widens by 0.6 to 0.7 centimeters in upright positions. The bispinous diameter increases from 12.6 to 14.5 centimeters when moving from supine to kneeling squat—an expansion of nearly 2 centimeters, or 15%. The woman lying on her back is literally birthing through a smaller opening than the woman who can move freely.

For most of human history, women gave birth upright—squatting, kneeling, standing, or seated on birthing stools. Ancient Egyptian reliefs show Cleopatra kneeling, attended by five women. Birthing stools date to Babylon, 2000 BC. The shift to horizontal birth began in 17th-century France. François Mauriceau, a physician who viewed pregnancy as illness—he called the baby a “tumor of the belly”—advocated for the recumbent position in 1668 because it gave surgeons better access. Legend attributes additional influence to King Louis XIV, who reportedly enjoyed watching his mistresses give birth and found upright positions obstructed his view. Whether royal voyeurism shaped obstetric practice is debated, but the timing aligns: the lithotomy position spread through Europe as physician-attended birth replaced midwifery, and America became the first country to adopt the flat position as routine medical procedure.

The position serves the provider, not the patient. A 2017 Cochrane review of 30 trials involving over 9,000 women found that upright positions shortened the second stage of labor by an average of six minutes, reduced episiotomies, and showed fewer abnormal fetal heart rate patterns. The lithotomy position significantly narrows the pelvic outlet. A woman lying flat pushes against gravity while compressing her own vena cava, which reduces blood flow to the uterus and potentially to the baby.

Yet most American women still give birth lying down. The reason is technology. Continuous electronic fetal monitoring requires the woman to wear two belts around her abdomen, which shift when she moves. Epidurals limit leg mobility. IV lines tether her to the bed. The labor and delivery bed itself is designed for provider access, positioned at convenient working height with stirrups ready. Each intervention constrains movement, and the constrained movement then necessitates more intervention. The woman who cannot walk, squat, or kneel labors less efficiently, experiences more pain, and is more likely to receive Pitocin to strengthen the contractions her immobilized body cannot produce on its own.

A 2013 Cochrane review of 25 trials found that walking and upright positions during the first stage of labor shortened labor by about an hour on average. Women in upright positions had reduced risk of cesarean section and required less epidural anesthesia. The evidence was classified as moderate to high quality. No harmful effects of mobility were documented.

The 2017 Cochrane review on second-stage positioning also found no increase in severe perineal tears with upright positions, contrary to common assumption. While some studies showed slightly higher rates of minor tears in squatting positions, this appears related to how quickly the perineum stretches rather than to position itself—and is outweighed by the reduction in episiotomies and assisted deliveries.

Despite this evidence, hospital design and protocol continue to assume the laboring woman will stay in bed. Wireless fetal monitors exist but remain uncommon. Walking epidurals are technically available but rarely encouraged. The nurse who must watch multiple monitors at a central station cannot simultaneously support a woman walking the halls. The system is built for surveillance, not movement.

The language itself reveals the assumption: “labor bed,” “delivery bed,” “get her onto the bed.” The bed is the default. Movement is the deviation requiring special permission. The woman who wants to labor in the shower, walk the corridors, or squat during contractions is requesting accommodation rather than exercising normal physiology. The burden falls on her to advocate for what her body already knows how to do.

92. Routine Mother-Baby Separation: The Nursery That Shouldn’t Exist

For most of human history, newborns stayed with their mothers. The separation of mothers and babies after birth is a twentieth-century invention, created not for infant welfare but for institutional convenience.

When hospitals replaced homes as the primary site of birth in the early 1900s, they built nurseries with large viewing windows where newborns were cared for en masse, apart from their mothers. The 1943 Standards and Recommendations for Hospital Care of Newborn Infants specified that viewing windows allow “relatives to see the new bundles of joy” while keeping babies behind glass for infection control. But solid walls would have controlled infection more effectively than windows. The nursery was designed for display—rows of bassinets visible to fathers who, for most of the twentieth century, met their newborns through a pane of glass.

The separation had practical origins. Chloroform and later Twilight Sleep sedated mothers into incapacity, making them unable to care for their babies after birth. Nursery staff fed formula to newborns while mothers recovered. When heavy sedation fell from favor in the 1970s, the nurseries remained. The justification shifted from maternal incapacity to infection control: babies were removed to a “safe place” and returned only for scheduled feeds.

The evidence now shows this separation causes the very problems it claimed to prevent.

A 2023 Cochrane review of 69 trials involving over 7,000 mother-infant pairs found that immediate skin-to-skin contact after birth improves breastfeeding success dramatically. About 75% of babies receiving early skin-to-skin contact were breastfeeding exclusively at one month, compared to 55% in groups that did not receive skin-to-skin contact. The review concluded that the evidence is now strong enough that further trials comparing skin-to-skin with separation “may no longer be justifiable”—it would be unethical to randomize babies to the inferior treatment.

The first hour after birth—now called the “golden hour”—represents a sensitive period when both mother and baby are primed for bonding. Newborns placed skin-to-skin exhibit a predictable sequence of nine instinctive behaviors culminating in self-attachment to the breast. Babies who self-attach during this first hour have fewer breastfeeding problems throughout infancy. Interrupting this sequence—for weighing, measuring, bathing, eye drops, vitamin K injection—disrupts instinctive behaviors that may not fully recover.

The physiological benefits extend beyond breastfeeding. Skin-to-skin contact regulates the newborn’s temperature, heart rate, breathing, and blood sugar. Separated babies have higher stress hormone levels. Mothers who hold their babies immediately have earlier placental expulsion, reduced bleeding, and lower rates of postpartum depression. The WHO, UNICEF, and the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative all recommend that mothers and newborns remain together continuously from birth.

Yet separation persists. A 1968 hospital guide unearthed recently showed newborns on “display” only at set times—2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 to 7:45 p.m.—with babies brought to mothers only for scheduled nursing at 9:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. This schedule served institutional efficiency, not infant needs. Modern hospitals have moved toward rooming-in, but the infrastructure of separation remains embedded. Nurseries still exist for “observation.” Babies are taken for baths, hearing tests, metabolic screening—procedures that could be performed at the bedside but often aren’t. The cesarean mother wakes from anesthesia to find her baby has been in the nursery for hours. The exhausted mother is encouraged to “get some rest” while staff care for her newborn down the hall.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how quickly separation reasserts itself when institutions feel threatened: many hospitals separated COVID-positive mothers from their newborns despite WHO guidance, and breastfeeding rates dropped significantly for pandemic-era births.

The nursery window that once let fathers glimpse their newborns is an artifact of an era when birth was something done to women while they were unconscious. The evidence now says separation requires justification. Togetherness is the biological default.

93. Glucose Screening and Supplementation: The New Acceptable Reason to Separate

The fear of low blood sugar has become the new “acceptable” reason to separate mothers and babies in the immediate hours after birth. The concern is legitimate—severe, prolonged hypoglycemia can cause brain damage. The application of that concern has metastasized into routine screening, formula supplementation, and NICU admissions for babies experiencing normal physiology.

Healthy term newborns drop their blood sugar rapidly after birth. Within the first three hours, glucose can fall as low as 20-25 mg/dL (1.1-1.4 mmol/L). This is normal. It happens because the placental glucose supply has ended and the baby’s own metabolic systems are activating. Healthy infants compensate through gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, and ketogenesis—the same metabolic flexibility that allows adults to skip meals without brain damage. Breastfed babies, in particular, generate ketone bodies that serve as alternative fuel for the brain during this transition.

Yet hospitals screen up to 30% of all newborns for hypoglycemia in the first 12 to 36 hours of life. The threshold for intervention has varied wildly across institutions and eras—anywhere from 18 to 60 mg/dL (1.0 to 3.3 mmol/L). There is no consensus on the definition of neonatal hypoglycemia because no study has established a blood glucose concentration below which brain injury reliably occurs in asymptomatic, otherwise healthy babies.

The cascade is predictable. A heel stick shows 38 mg/dL. The baby is asymptomatic—alert, feeding, normal tone. But the number triggers protocol. Formula supplementation is offered because it raises blood sugar faster than colostrum. The baby is separated for NICU observation. An IV is placed. Breastfeeding is disrupted at the precise moment when frequent nursing would have prevented the problem and established the mother’s milk supply. The intervention creates the feeding difficulty it was meant to prevent.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine protocol is clear: “Transient, single, brief periods of hypoglycemia are unlikely to cause permanent neurologic damage.” No study has shown that treating low glucose levels in asymptomatic infants improves short-term or long-term outcomes compared to no treatment. The babies most likely to suffer neurologic injury are those with severe, prolonged, symptomatic hypoglycemia—a different population entirely from the healthy newborn with a marginally low screening result.

Glucose gel, rubbed into the cheeks, has emerged as an alternative to formula supplementation or IV dextrose. The Sugar Babies trial showed that dextrose gel reduced NICU admissions for hypoglycemia and reduced formula supplementation. Its advantage is allowing mother and baby to stay together while addressing the low glucose. But even glucose gel treats a number, not necessarily a clinical problem. And it requires that the number be obtained in the first place—heel sticks that may be unnecessary for asymptomatic babies without risk factors.

The irony is that separation itself causes hypoglycemia. Skin-to-skin contact stabilizes blood sugar. Early and frequent breastfeeding prevents low glucose. The baby taken to the nursery for observation, given formula by bottle, placed under a warmer instead of on mother’s chest—this baby is more likely to develop the metabolic instability the protocol claims to prevent.

Infants of diabetic mothers represent a genuinely high-risk group; high insulin levels in the baby can cause dangerous hypoglycemia that requires monitoring and sometimes IV glucose. But the screening protocols designed for these babies have expanded to include large-for-gestational-age infants, small-for-gestational-age infants, late preterm infants, and babies whose mothers received certain medications—categories that now encompass a substantial portion of all births.

The goal—preventing brain damage—is unassailable. The method—separating healthy babies from their mothers based on numbers that may represent normal physiology—undermines the breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact that would prevent hypoglycemia more effectively than protocol.

94. Private Cord Blood Banking: Selling Biological Insurance No One Will Use

The marketing materials arrive in the obstetrician’s office, are handed out at prenatal classes, and populate targeted ads on pregnancy apps. “Preserve your baby’s stem cells.” “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” “Biological insurance for your family’s future.” The private cord blood banking industry—projected to be worth $23 billion globally by 2025—sells parents a product that, for most families, will never be used.

The probability that a child will ever need their own stored cord blood for an autologous transplant is somewhere between 1 in 400 and 1 in 200,000 over a lifetime, depending on which estimate you use. A 2009 cost-effectiveness analysis used a baseline assumption of 0.04%—roughly 1 in 2,500. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Medical Association all recommend against private cord blood banking as “biological insurance.” Their reasoning is straightforward: the chance of using it is too remote to justify the cost.

More fundamentally, stored cord blood often cannot be used for the very diseases parents most fear. A child who develops leukemia cannot be treated with their own cord blood because those stem cells already contain the premalignant cells that caused the disease. A child with a genetic disorder cannot be treated with their own cord blood because those cells carry the same genetic mutation. Autologous transplants—using one’s own stored cells—are contraindicated for most conditions that would actually require a stem cell transplant.

The numbers tell the story. Worldwide, approximately 4 million cord blood units sit in private banks. Approximately 800,000 are stored in public banks. Over the past two decades, more than 35,000 transplants have been performed using cord blood from public banks. Fewer than 1,000 autologous transplants—using privately banked cord blood for the child it came from—have been performed in the same period. A survey of private cord blood banks by the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation found that of approximately 460,000 units banked, only 99 had been shipped for use in treatment.

Private cord blood banking costs $1,200 to $2,500 for collection, plus $50 to $70 monthly for storage—potentially $20,000 or more over twenty years. For that money, families receive something that has less than a 1 in 1,000 chance of ever being used, and that cannot treat most of the conditions they imagine it protecting against.

The marketing is carefully calibrated to parental anxiety. Websites feature testimonials from families whose children were “saved” by banked cord blood—cases that are genuine but statistically rare and usually involve directed donation for a sibling with an existing condition, not prophylactic storage for a healthy child. The messaging emphasizes future potential: stem cell research is advancing, new treatments are emerging, the list of treatable conditions is expanding. This is technically true but functionally misleading—it sells hypothetical future value while obscuring present limitations.

The contrast with public banking is striking. Donated cord blood goes into a registry accessible to anyone who matches. Public donation is free. The probability that donated cord blood will actually help someone is vastly higher than the probability that privately banked cord blood will help the family that stored it. The AAP, ACOG, and AMA all endorse public cord blood banking when the option is available. Yet private banking companies market far more aggressively than public banks, and physician offices distribute their pamphlets as if they were medical recommendations rather than advertisements.

The one circumstance where private banking makes sense is when a family already has a child with a condition treatable by stem cell transplant—leukemia, sickle cell disease, severe immunodeficiency. In that case, banking a sibling’s cord blood for potential directed donation is medically indicated. This is exactly what the professional societies recommend. It is also a tiny fraction of private banking’s customer base.

For everyone else, private cord blood banking represents a solution to a problem that almost certainly will not occur, for conditions it likely cannot treat, at a cost that could fund years of the child’s actual healthcare needs. The industry thrives because it sells something more powerful than medicine: the feeling of having done everything possible for one’s child.

95. Aggressive Stimulation: When Normal Transition Gets Rushed

Ninety percent of newborns breathe spontaneously at birth without any intervention. The remaining 10% require some assistance—usually just drying, warmth, and gentle stimulation. Less than 1% need advanced measures like positive-pressure ventilation or chest compressions. These statistics from the Neonatal Resuscitation Program frame the central problem: hospital protocols designed for the 10% who need help are often applied to the 90% who don’t.

The first breath represents a dramatic physiological feat. The lungs, filled with fluid throughout gestation, must inflate with air for the first time. The circulatory system must redirect flow from the placenta to the now-functioning lungs. Oxygen sources shift from umbilical blood to atmospheric air. This transition takes time—seconds to minutes—and unfolds according to the baby’s own timeline.

But the stopwatch starts ticking the moment the baby emerges. If the infant is not breathing or crying within 60 seconds, current guidelines call for intervention. Before that clock runs out, stimulation intensifies. Drying with towels. Rubbing the back. Flicking the soles of the feet. What begins as gentle encouragement can escalate quickly when staff become anxious about a baby who isn’t performing on schedule.

A 2018 case report described a newborn who arrived at a code team with extensive bruising and scratch marks on the back—iatrogenic injuries from overly vigorous rubbing during the first minutes of life. The baby’s blood work was normal; there was no bleeding disorder. The cause was staff anxiety translated into physical force.

The 2020 and 2025 AHA guidelines are explicit: “Infants who are breathing well or crying are cared for skin-to-skin with their mothers and do not need interventions such as routine tactile stimulation.” Stimulation should be limited to drying and rubbing the back and soles of the feet—not slapping, shaking, or hanging by the feet. These seem like obvious prohibitions, yet they appear in resuscitation textbooks precisely because they have occurred.

A 2022 systematic review found that evidence for tactile stimulation during neonatal resuscitation is “striking” in its absence. The authors identified only six studies evaluating stimulation’s effect on breathing, heart rate, and oxygenation—a remarkably thin evidence base for a practice performed millions of times annually. WHO guidelines note there is “very weak evidence from animal studies” that tactile stimulation helps initiate breathing and “no clear evidence that additional stimulation beyond thorough drying is helpful.”

The cascade operates at the level of staff anxiety. A baby lies quietly, eyes open, not yet crying. The transition is proceeding normally—the baby is pink, has good muscle tone, heart rate above 100. But the absence of a lusty cry triggers protocol. Staff begin stimulating. The baby, startled, cries. The cry is documented as evidence that stimulation “worked,” when the baby might have begun breathing moments later without intervention.

The irony is that aggressive handling can disrupt the very processes it aims to support. Skin-to-skin contact with the mother regulates temperature, stabilizes heart rate, and promotes the calm alertness that precedes spontaneous breathing. Separation for “assessment,” vigorous rubbing, bright lights, cold hands—these stressors can delay rather than encourage transition. A 2020 observational study found that 81% of noncrying newborns who received stimulation while the cord was still intact began breathing, compared to 69% when stimulation was given after cord clamping. The intact cord provides a backup oxygen supply while transition unfolds naturally.

The evidence supports patience. Waiting while observing. Keeping the baby warm and skin-to-skin while the cord pulses. Reserving aggressive intervention for the small minority who genuinely need it. The baby who takes 45 seconds to breathe spontaneously has not failed a test. The protocols that treat normal variation as an emergency create the anxiety they claim to address.

96. Pulse Oximetry Screening: The Genuinely Good Test

This intervention is different from most in this series. Pulse oximetry screening for critical congenital heart defects (CCHD) represents screening that works—a simple, noninvasive test that identifies babies who would otherwise go home and die.

Critical congenital heart defects affect approximately 6 in every 10,000 newborns. These are structural heart abnormalities—transposition of the great arteries, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, tetralogy of Fallot, and others—that require intervention within the first days or weeks of life. Before universal screening, some of these babies passed their physical examinations, appeared healthy, were discharged, and collapsed at home when the ductus arteriosus closed. About 25% of babies born with heart defects have critical forms, and without intervention, mortality rates for some of these conditions approach 100%.

The test is elegantly simple. A pulse oximeter measures oxygen saturation in the baby’s blood. The screen is performed after 24 hours of age—timing that reduces false positives while still catching problems before discharge. Sensors are placed on the right hand (preductal) and either foot (postductal). Oxygen saturation below 95%, or a difference of more than 3% between the hand and foot, prompts further evaluation.

The evidence is strong. A Cochrane review of 21 studies involving over 457,000 newborns found sensitivity of 76.3% and specificity of 99.9%. The false-positive rate was only 0.14%. For every 10,000 babies screened, five of six with CCHD will be detected, one will be missed, and 14 will have false positives requiring further evaluation. Since mandated screening was implemented in all 50 U.S. states, early infant deaths from CCHD have decreased by 33%—approximately 120 deaths prevented per year.

The cascade from a failed screen leads to evaluation, not harm. Echocardiogram is the definitive diagnostic test. When CCHD is found, treatment can be planned rather than delivered as emergency intervention. When CCHD is not found, the failed screen often identifies other causes of hypoxemia—pneumonia, sepsis, respiratory problems—that also benefit from early recognition.

The concerns about false positives generating parental anxiety appear to be minimal in practice. Studies have found that parents widely accept the test and that false-positive results do not lead to more lasting anxiety compared to true-negative results. The false-positive rate for pulse oximetry screening is lower than for universal newborn hearing screening or thyroid screening. An echocardiogram costs money and takes time, but it is not harmful, and it resolves uncertainty quickly.

This is what good screening looks like: a test for a serious condition that is common enough to matter, that can be detected before symptoms appear, that has available treatment, and that catches problems with minimal harm from false positives. The test is painless, takes only a few minutes, and can be performed by any trained staff member.

The critical question is what pulse oximetry screening teaches about the interventions that precede it in this series. The difference between good screening and harmful intervention lies in the balance: Is the condition serious enough? Is the test accurate enough? Does intervention help more than harm? For CCHD screening, the answer to all three questions is yes. For many other interventions in pregnancy and birth, the answer is not so clear—and the cascade from positive results causes more harm than the conditions being screened for.

Pulse oximetry screening should be universal. It is. And it should remain so.

97. Routine Fundal Massage: The Intervention Without Evidence

Minutes after birth, while a mother is holding her newborn for the first time, a nurse approaches and begins pressing firmly on her abdomen. The fundal massage—or “fundal check” as it’s sometimes euphemistically called—involves locating the top of the uterus through the abdominal wall and kneading it to stimulate contraction. For many women, it is the most painful part of their entire birth experience.

The rationale is hemorrhage prevention. Postpartum hemorrhage remains a leading cause of maternal death globally, and uterine atony—failure of the uterus to contract after delivery—accounts for approximately 70% of cases. The theory is that manual stimulation helps the uterus “clamp down” on the blood vessels at the placental site. The World Health Organization includes uterine massage as part of active management of the third stage of labor.

The evidence does not support routine use.

A Cochrane review of uterine massage for preventing postpartum hemorrhage found the results “inconclusive.” The first trial included showed no difference in hemorrhage rates between massage and no massage. A larger trial of 2,000 women found that when synthetic oxytocin was used, massage provided no additional benefit. The group receiving massage alone—without oxytocin—had the highest rates of heavy bleeding. A subsequent study of approximately 2,400 women found that adding 30 minutes of continuous uterine massage to oxytocin did not reduce blood loss compared to oxytocin alone.

The Cochrane authors noted: “Recent research suggests that once an oxytocic has been given, as was the case in the studies included in this review, there is limited scope for further reduction in postpartum blood loss.” In other words, when Pitocin is administered—as it routinely is in hospital births—the massage appears to add nothing except pain.

About one-third of women in the research trials reported that the procedure was painful. This statistic likely understates the reality of clinical practice, where the distinction between gentle assessment and aggressive massage often blurs. The term “devil’s massage” circulates in birth communities—women warning each other about an experience they weren’t prepared for and often weren’t asked to consent to.

The distinction matters: assessment versus intervention. A gentle hand on the abdomen to check whether the uterus is firm and contracted is reasonable postpartum monitoring. Vigorous kneading of a uterus that is already well-contracted—performed routinely, repeatedly, without indication—is a different matter. Australian clinical guidelines specify that fundal massage “should only be performed if the uterus is soft. A uterus that is firm, central and contracting properly does not require massaging; this may worsen bleeding or disrupt the normal placental separation.”

The routine nature of the practice is the problem. Nurses report that “every preceptor” during training includes routine fundal massage regardless of medical need. The procedure is performed on a schedule—every 15 minutes, every 30 minutes—rather than in response to clinical signs. Women who have just given birth, exhausted and vulnerable, are not typically asked permission before staff begin pressing on their abdomens.

When there is active bleeding—blood soaking through pads, large clots, signs of hemorrhage—uterine massage is indicated and potentially lifesaving. The WHO recommends it as a first-line intervention for postpartum hemorrhage. This is precisely where it belongs: in the treatment of actual problems, not the prevention of theoretical ones.

For routine postpartum care after uncomplicated birth with prophylactic oxytocin, the evidence supports gentle assessment rather than aggressive massage. The uterus can be checked without being kneaded. A new mother can hold her baby without interruption. The first hour after birth—the “golden hour”—can be protected rather than punctuated by a painful procedure that adds nothing to the oxytocin already circulating in her bloodstream.

These thirteen interventions represent the concentrated intensity of hospital birth. The Foley bulb and Cytotec that force labor to begin. The Friedman curve that diagnoses failure in normal progress. The supine positioning that narrows the passage. The suctioning and stimulation that interrupt transition. The separation that disrupts bonding. The massage that adds pain without benefit.

One intervention—pulse oximetry screening—shows what justified intervention looks like. The contrast is instructive. A test that catches serious problems, causes minimal harm, and saves measurable lives. Most interventions in this series cannot make that claim.

Part 7 follows the newborn through the hours and days after birth: the nursery protocols, the feeding interventions, the screening cascades. The system that captured the mother before conception now turns its attention to her child. The machinery continues.

Leave a comment

Share

Support Independent Research

This work remains free because paid subscribers make it possible. If you find value here, consider joining them.

What paid subscribers get: Access to the Deep Dive Audio Library — 170+ in-depth discussions (30-50 min each) exploring the books behind these essays. New discussions added weekly. That’s 100+ hours of content for less than the price of a single audiobook.

[Upgrade to Paid – $5/month or $50/year]

Get in touch Essay ideas, stories, or expertise to share: unbekoming@outlook.com

New Biology Clinic

For those of you looking for practitioners who actually understand terrain medicine and the principles we explore here, I want to share something valuable. Dr. Tom Cowan—whose books and podcasts have shaped much of my own thinking about health—has created the New Biology Clinic, a virtual practice staffed by wellness specialists who operate from the same foundational understanding. This isn’t about symptom suppression or the conventional model. It’s about personalized guidance rooted in how living systems actually work. The clinic offers individual and family memberships that include not just private consults, but group sessions covering movement, nutrition, breathwork, biofield tuning, and more. Everything is virtual, making it accessible wherever you are. If you’ve been searching for practitioners who won’t look at you blankly when you mention structured water or the importance of the extracellular matrix, this is worth exploring. Use discount code “Unbekoming” to get $100 off the member activation fee. You can learn more and sign up at newbiologyclinic.com