This Q&A summary springs from an adapted translation of a 2012 lecture by practicing physician K.P. Kravchenko, who channels the forgotten health wisdom of Hieromartyr Seraphim Chichagov—a man whose life wove together medicine, faith, and resilience. Born in 1856 to Russian nobility, Chichagov served as a military officer before becoming an Orthodox priest and metropolitan, only to be martyred in 1937 under Soviet persecution. His insights, spanning herbal remedies and a revolutionary focus on blood quality, offer a striking counterpoint to today’s health paradigms. We’re indebted to Roman Empire, a Substack voice, for shining a light on Chichagov’s work, which reveals a truth that stings: our ancestors knew more about staying well than we do now, blending practical physiology with a spiritual reverence for the body’s design.

What we call progress in health often looks more like a slow slide into ignorance—a deliberate fogging of what once was clear. Kravchenko’s lecture, rooted in Chichagov’s system, argues that we’ve lost touch with the body’s natural healers: clean, thin blood sustained by a properly functioning stomach, and herbal synergies that work with our innate rhythms. Modern medicine, with its pills and symptom-chasing, has built a wall of amnesia around these older truths, dismissing them as quaint relics. Chichagov saw health as a harmony of body and soul, where plants like willow bark soothed inflammation while prayer steadied the spirit—ideas that feel both ancient and startlingly fresh to curious minds today.

Seraphim Chichagov’s story fuels this rediscovery. After losing his wife, he turned to priesthood, penned Medical Conversations blending herbalism with theology, and preserved Saint Seraphim of Sarov’s legacy before facing execution at 81. His system, as Kravchenko unpacks it, insists there’s no “cure” to chase—just a return to the body’s own wisdom through blood quality, precise meal timing, and nature’s pharmacy. This Q&A invites health-curious readers to peel back layers of forgotten knowledge, questioning whether our shiny new tools have dulled a sharper, older understanding. In Chichagov’s world, health isn’t invented—it’s remembered.

Sources for this Post:

Related Posts

Analogy

Imagine a magnificent medieval castle with a complex system of waterways. The castle represents your body, and the waterways represent your blood circulation. The main water source is a powerful pump (your stomach) that not only supplies water but also adds a precise amount of purifying agent (hydrochloric acid) to keep the water clean and flowing freely.

The castle has a master control tower (the thyroid) that oversees everything, sending messages to various checkpoints (endocrine glands) to regulate water flow. At the castle entrance, there's a strict gatekeeper (stomach sphincters) who controls what comes in and when. The castle also has an intricate filtration system (kidneys) that keeps the water clean, and various storage rooms (joints, spine, skin) where excess waste can be stored if the filtration system becomes overwhelmed.

The castle operates on a precise schedule, with specific gates opening and closing at certain times (body's 24-hour cycles). When everything works perfectly, the water flows freely, keeping all parts of the castle clean and functioning. However, if the pump begins adding too little of the purifying agent, or if the control tower becomes compromised, the water becomes thick and sluggish. This leads to clogged passages, waste accumulation in storage rooms, and various parts of the castle beginning to malfunction.

Modern medicine often focuses on fixing individual leaks or blockages (treating symptoms), while this system emphasizes maintaining the quality and flow of the water itself (blood quality). Just as you wouldn't fix a castle's water problems by patching individual leaks while ignoring contaminated water, you cannot achieve true health by treating individual symptoms while ignoring blood quality.

Most importantly, the castle was designed to be self-maintaining when all systems work as intended. The key to its upkeep isn't in adding external fixes but in ensuring the original systems - the pump, control tower, and filtration - all function according to their natural rhythms and purposes.

12-point summary

Blood Quality is Fundamental: The cornerstone of health lies in maintaining clean, thin blood with proper chlorine concentration (0.9%). This blood quality determines every aspect of health, from brain function to cancer prevention. Clean blood acts as the body's primary healing mechanism. The Stomach's Vital Role: The stomach produces 2.6 gallons of gastric juice daily, with 2.1 gallons entering the bloodstream to maintain critical chlorine levels. This makes the stomach not just a digestive organ but the primary maintainer of blood quality and the body's natural disinfectant system. Timing is Everything: The body operates on precise 24-hour cycles, with the stomach actively producing acid from 5 AM to 5 PM. Eating after 6 PM disrupts this natural rhythm, preventing proper cell regeneration and leading to undigested food that compromises blood quality. This timing principle forms the basis for proper health maintenance. The Endocrine Connection: The thyroid gland, particularly through its production of thyroxine, activates over 500 liver functions including immune response. When the endocrine system fails, often due to emotional stress and environmental factors like microwave radiation, the body loses its ability to recognize and address health threats. The Sodium-Potassium Balance: Proper health requires maintaining specific ratios of sodium (6-8 grams daily) to potassium (2-3 grams daily). Modern diets, especially those high in yeast products, disrupt this balance, leading to cellular dysfunction and various health problems including heart issues and strokes. The Truth About Disease: There is no "cure" in the traditional sense. Instead, diseases represent symptoms of poor blood quality and compromised body functions. By restoring proper blood quality and organ function, the body naturally addresses these conditions through its innate healing mechanisms. The Kidney-Skin Connection: When kidneys can't properly filter blood due to its viscosity, the body stores waste products in alternative locations, manifesting as moles, age spots, and various joint conditions. This explains why seemingly unrelated symptoms often share a common root cause in blood quality. Natural Water Production: The body creates pure, distilled water through protein synthesis and digestive processes, challenging conventional wisdom about required water intake. This self-sufficiency extends to most nutritional needs when the body functions properly. The Diet Reality: Food choices should focus on maintaining proper sodium-potassium balance rather than following rigid rules. The system advocates for yeast-free products, proper food timing, and preparation methods that reduce potassium content while supporting stomach acid production. The Emotional Factor: Emotional stress directly impacts health by disrupting hormone production, particularly affecting thyroid function and stomach acid production. This makes emotional balance crucial for maintaining physical health. Simple Solutions: Many health issues can be addressed through straightforward interventions like using salt water for angina attacks or testing thyroid function with iodine. These solutions work by supporting the body's natural healing mechanisms rather than masking symptoms. Prevention Over Treatment: The system emphasizes preventing health issues by maintaining proper organ function rather than treating symptoms after they appear. This approach views the body as perfectly designed for self-healing when its basic functions are properly supported.

40 Questions & Answers

Question 1: What is the fundamental principle of Seraphim Chichagov's medical system and how does it differ from conventional medicine?

The fundamental principle centers on blood quality and circulation as the root cause of all health conditions. Rather than treating specific diseases or symptoms, this system focuses on maintaining proper blood circulation and ensuring blood remains thin and clean through the correct functioning of the stomach and endocrine system. The quality and quantity of blood, along with its proper circulation, determine overall health status.

Conventional medicine focuses on treating symptoms and specific diseases with medications, while Chichagov's system emphasizes the body's self-healing capabilities. The system maintains that medications only mask symptoms while potentially damaging the stomach and other organs, leading to worse blood quality. Instead, it promotes working with the body's natural rhythms and maintaining proper organ function to achieve optimal blood quality.

Question 2: How does blood quality affect overall health according to this system?

Blood quality serves as the foundation for all bodily functions and health conditions. When blood becomes thick and viscous due to improper stomach function or hormonal imbalances, it leads to poor circulation in small vessels, particularly affecting the brain, eyes, and extremities. This results in various symptoms including memory issues, fatigue, vision problems, and eventually more serious conditions like thrombophlebitis and organ dysfunction.

The system emphasizes that dirty, viscous blood prevents proper nutrient delivery and waste removal throughout the body. When blood quality deteriorates, it affects everything from brain function to skin health, leading to the development of moles, age spots, and various chronic conditions. The body's ability to maintain clean, properly flowing blood directly impacts its capacity for self-healing and maintaining optimal health.

Question 3: What is the significance of the 0.9% chlorine concentration in blood?

The 0.9% chlorine concentration in blood acts as a natural disinfectant and solvent within the body. This specific concentration dissolves blood clots, plaques on blood vessels, dead cells, microbial flora, sand and stones in the gallbladder and kidneys, and even abnormal growths throughout the organism. The stomach maintains this crucial percentage through its production of hydrochloric acid.

If this concentration drops due to bile entering the stomach and neutralizing hydrochloric acid, the blood becomes thicker and loses its ability to dissolve waste products and maintain proper circulation. The resulting thick blood leads to various health issues, from minor circulatory problems to more serious conditions like strokes and heart attacks. This precise percentage of chlorine is so important that hospitals administer 0.9% saline solution during emergencies to restore proper blood consistency.

Question 4: Why does the system consider that "there is no cure at all" and what is the alternative approach?

The system maintains that conventional treatments merely address symptoms without affecting the underlying cause of illness. Since all diseases stem from poor blood quality and disrupted circulation, treating individual symptoms with medications only masks the problem while potentially damaging the stomach and further deteriorating blood quality. The phrase "there is no cure" acknowledges that only God can heal, while medical interventions should focus on supporting the body's natural healing processes.

The alternative approach focuses on restoration rather than treatment. By maintaining proper organ function, especially of the stomach and endocrine system, the body can naturally maintain optimal blood quality and circulation. This self-restorative approach works with the body's innate healing capabilities rather than attempting to cure specific conditions. It emphasizes timing of meals, proper nutrition, and maintaining hormonal balance to support the body's natural healing processes.

Question 5: How does emotional state impact blood quality and circulation?

Emotional factors, particularly stress, anger, and other intense emotions, directly affect the endocrine system, especially the adrenal glands. When adrenaline is produced more frequently due to emotional stress, it disrupts the production of other crucial hormones, including those that regulate fluid retention and organ function. This hormonal imbalance leads to various physiological disruptions that affect blood quality.

The emotional impact extends to the thyroid gland, which often fails first due to emotional factors combined with environmental stressors like microwave radiation. This failure disrupts bile production and proper stomach function, leading to the neutralization of necessary stomach acid and subsequent deterioration of blood quality. The system emphasizes that emotional stability is crucial for maintaining proper hormonal balance and, consequently, blood quality.

Question 6: What role does the thyroid gland play in overall health?

The thyroid gland produces two critical hormones that regulate numerous bodily functions. The primary hormone, thyroxine, consists of four iodine atoms and is crucial for activating the liver's 500 different functions, particularly immune function. When released into the liver, this hormone enables the body to recognize and fight various threats, from bacteria to tumors. Without proper thyroid function, the body becomes blind to developing health issues.

The second thyroid hormone, triiodothyronine, is essential for calcium absorption and overall metabolism. The thyroid's dysfunction, often due to iodine deficiency in endemic regions and emotional factors, leads to widespread health issues including osteoporosis, metabolic disorders, and various chronic conditions. The gland's proper function is so crucial that its failure is considered responsible for approximately 90% of all pathologies.

Question 7: How do hormones affect blood circulation and metabolism?

Hormones serve as the body's control system, regulating blood vessel dilation and constriction while maintaining proper circulation throughout the organism. The endocrine system, through its network of glands, produces hormones in minute quantities that activate various organs and control their functions. These hormones enter the blood and directly influence vessel size and blood pressure, affecting overall circulation patterns.

When hormonal balance is disrupted, particularly through emotional stress or environmental factors, it leads to metabolic disorders affecting the entire body. The system compares this to a chandelier where each bulb represents an organ, and the endocrine system acts as the switch controlling their function. Hormonal imbalances can exist without obvious symptoms, yet they fundamentally affect blood quality and circulation throughout the body.

Question 8: What is the connection between the endocrine system and cancer development?

The endocrine system, particularly the thyroid gland, plays a crucial role in the body's ability to recognize and respond to abnormal cell growth. When the thyroid functions properly, it triggers the liver to produce immunoglobulins that fight against various threats, including tumors. However, when the endocrine system fails, the body loses its ability to identify and combat cancer cells, allowing them to develop unnoticed.

This explains why cancer often doesn't cause pain in its early stages - the body hasn't recognized its presence due to endocrine dysfunction. The system maintains that cancer isn't a disease to be treated but rather a symptom of endocrine system failure and poor blood quality. By restoring proper endocrine function and blood quality, the body regains its natural ability to identify and eliminate abnormal cells.

Question 9: How does iodine deficiency affect thyroid function and overall health?

Iodine deficiency, particularly common in regions far from seas and oceans, severely impacts thyroid function since thyroid hormones require iodine atoms for formation. Without adequate iodine, the thyroid can't produce proper amounts of thyroxine, leading to reduced liver function and compromised immune response. This deficiency creates a cascade of health issues as the body loses its ability to maintain proper metabolism and defend against various threats.

The modern environment exacerbates this problem through increased exposure to microwave radiation from cell phones and towers, further compromising thyroid function. While iodized products exist, the iodine often evaporates during cooking or processing, making it difficult to maintain adequate levels through diet alone. The system suggests testing iodine absorption through simple skin tests and emphasizes the importance of proper iodine levels for overall health maintenance.

Question 10: What is the relationship between adrenal glands and fluid retention?

The adrenal glands produce fifty different hormones, including aldosterone which regulates fluid retention and release in the body. When the adrenals are stressed, particularly through emotional factors that increase adrenaline production, the production of other hormones including aldosterone becomes compromised. This disruption leads to improper fluid regulation, causing swelling and weight gain that isn't related to fat accumulation but rather to water retention.

The increased production of adrenaline during stress situations forces the adrenals to reduce the production of their other hormones, creating a hormonal imbalance that affects the entire body. This imbalance manifests not only in fluid retention but also in various metabolic disturbances that can't be corrected through traditional means like dieting or medication. The solution lies in addressing the underlying emotional stressors and supporting proper adrenal function.

Question 11: Why is the stomach considered crucial for overall health?

The stomach's importance stems from its dual role in producing hydrochloric acid and maintaining blood quality. It generates 2.6 gallons of gastric juice daily, with 0.5 gallons used for digestion and the remaining 2.1 gallons entering the bloodstream to maintain the critical 0.9% chlorine concentration. This concentration acts as a natural disinfectant and solvent, dissolving everything from blood clots to abnormal growths throughout the body.

The stomach functions as both a digestive organ and a barrier against pathogens. Its acid production not only breaks down food but also sterilizes everything that enters the body, preventing parasites and harmful bacteria from reaching the intestines. When stomach function becomes compromised, particularly through medication use or improper eating timing, it loses its ability to maintain proper blood chlorine levels, leading to a cascade of health issues throughout the body.

Question 12: How does hydrochloric acid production affect blood quality?

Hydrochloric acid production directly influences blood consistency and its ability to function as a cleansing agent. When the stomach produces adequate acid, the blood maintains its proper chlorine concentration, allowing it to dissolve waste products, dead cells, and pathogenic materials throughout the body. This acid production ensures blood remains thin and capable of circulating through even the smallest capillaries.

If hydrochloric acid production becomes compromised, particularly through bile entering the stomach and neutralizing the acid, blood loses its natural solvent properties. This leads to thicker, more viscous blood that cannot properly circulate or clean the body's tissues. The reduction in blood quality results in various health issues, from minor circulatory problems to serious conditions like thrombophlebitis and organ dysfunction.

Question 13: What is the relationship between bile and stomach function?

Bile, a powerful alkali produced by the liver, should normally enter the duodenum to aid in food digestion and intestinal cleansing. However, when thyroid function becomes compromised, bile release timing becomes disrupted, allowing bile to enter the stomach after meals. This creates a condition called dyskinesia, where bile enters the stomach at inappropriate times, neutralizing the essential hydrochloric acid.

The neutralization reaction between bile and stomach acid produces water and salt sediment, effectively reducing the stomach's ability to maintain proper blood chlorine levels. This disruption not only impairs digestion but also leads to thicker blood and various circulatory problems. The system emphasizes that this bile-stomach relationship demonstrates how endocrine dysfunction can create a cascade of health issues throughout the body.

Question 14: How does timing of meals affect stomach acid production?

The stomach operates on a strict circadian rhythm, producing acid from 5 AM to 5 PM. During this period, cells that produce hydrochloric acid are actively working but also being continuously digested by the acid they produce. After 5 PM, the stomach needs time to regenerate these cells, making any food consumed after 6 PM difficult to digest properly and potentially harmful to overall health.

To maintain optimal stomach function, meals should be consumed in small portions every two hours during the active period, with the most protein-rich foods eaten in the morning when acid production is strongest. This timing allows the stomach to maintain consistent acid levels while preventing the cells from being digested too quickly. Evening meals should consist of easily digestible carbohydrates to allow the stomach proper recovery time.

Question 15: What causes heartburn according to this system?

Heartburn results from a mechanical issue with the stomach's sphincter valves rather than excess acid production. When emotional stress triggers adrenaline release, it can cause these valves to spasm and remain partially open, allowing stomach acid to enter the esophagus or bile to enter the stomach. This explanation challenges the conventional view of "increased acidity" as the primary cause of heartburn.

The condition is fundamentally a hormonal issue rather than an acid production problem. The system maintains that the pH of stomach acid is fixed, and what appears as varying acidity levels actually reflects problems with valve function and hormone regulation. Addressing emotional factors and supporting proper hormonal balance becomes key to preventing heartburn, rather than attempting to reduce acid production.

Question 16: How does this system view cancer and its development?

Cancer develops when the body's natural ability to recognize and eliminate abnormal cells becomes compromised due to endocrine dysfunction and poor blood quality. Rather than viewing cancer as a disease to be fought, the system sees it as a symptom of the body's inability to maintain proper immune function through the thyroid-liver axis. This perspective explains why cancer often develops without pain - the body hasn't recognized its presence due to compromised function.

The system maintains that cancer can be addressed more effectively and quickly than many other conditions by restoring proper thyroid function and blood quality. When the thyroid works correctly, it triggers the liver to produce immunoglobulins that can identify and eliminate cancer cells. This approach focuses on supporting the body's natural healing mechanisms rather than attacking the cancer directly through conventional treatments.

Question 17: What causes thrombophlebitis and how does it affect the body?

Thrombophlebitis develops when blood becomes viscous due to insufficient chlorine levels, causing it to form clots primarily in small vessels and capillaries. This condition begins when bile regularly enters the stomach, neutralizing hydrochloric acid and reducing the blood's chlorine concentration. The thickened blood starts clogging small vessels, particularly affecting the limbs, brain, and other areas rich in capillaries.

The effects of thrombophlebitis extend beyond simple circulation problems. When brain capillaries become affected, it leads to memory issues, fatigue, and reduced cognitive function. The reduced oxygen supply to various tissues results in problems ranging from hair loss to vision issues, as the muscles controlling eye function become oxygen-deprived. This creates a cascade of health issues that all stem from the initial blood quality problem.

Question 18: How do heart attacks and strokes develop according to this perspective?

Heart attacks and strokes occur when larger blood vessels become sealed due to long-term blood quality issues. The system explains that these conditions develop gradually as blood becomes increasingly viscous due to insufficient chlorine levels, eventually affecting major vessels rather than just capillaries. This perspective views these events not as sudden occurrences but as the culmination of long-term blood quality deterioration.

The traditional treatment of these conditions with medications often exacerbates the underlying problem by further damaging stomach function and blood quality. While emergency treatments like saline solution can temporarily restore proper blood consistency, the system emphasizes that preventing these conditions requires maintaining proper stomach function and blood quality over time, rather than treating symptoms as they arise.

Question 19: What is the connection between kidney function and various health conditions?

The kidneys act as blood filters, continuously processing blood to remove waste products, particularly urea salts. When blood becomes thick due to insufficient chlorine levels, these filters become increasingly clogged with salts, sand, and stones, compromising their ability to remove toxins from the body. This dysfunction leads to the accumulation of ammonia salts throughout the body's tissues.

To protect the brain from these toxic compounds, the body begins depositing these salts in various locations, leading to conditions like atherosclerosis, osteochondrosis, and joint problems. When these storage locations become full, the body develops moles and age spots as alternative ways to sequester these toxins. This explains why many seemingly unrelated health conditions can stem from primary kidney dysfunction caused by poor blood quality.

Question 20: How do moles and birthmarks relate to kidney function?

Moles and birthmarks develop as the body's secondary defense mechanism when the kidneys can no longer effectively filter urea from the blood. These skin manifestations represent the body's attempt to protect vital organs, particularly the heart and brain, from accumulating toxic urea salts. The color of these marks matches the color of urea, indicating their role as storage sites for these waste products.

The distribution of moles, particularly their concentration on the upper body, reflects the body's prioritization of protecting vital organs. Their appearance, especially in children after antibiotic use, signals compromised kidney function and blood quality. The system views these marks not as mere cosmetic issues but as important indicators of internal organ function and blood filtration capacity.

Question 21: What is the importance of the sodium-potassium balance in diet?

The sodium-potassium balance fundamentally affects cellular function and nerve impulse transmission throughout the body. Daily requirements include 2-3 grams of potassium and 6-8 grams of sodium, with food needing significantly more sodium than potassium to maintain proper equilibrium. This balance determines how well nutrients enter cells, waste products exit cells, and nerve impulses transmit between cells.

When potassium levels become too high relative to sodium, cells begin to swell as water is drawn into them to prevent bursting. This cellular swelling leads to various issues including muscle cramps, headaches, and heart problems. The excess potassium blocks proper nerve impulse transmission between cells, creating spasms and blockages that can manifest as serious conditions like angina pectoris or contribute to stroke risk. The solution lies not in reducing sodium but in maintaining the proper ratio between these essential elements.

Question 22: Why should eating stop at 6 PM?

The stomach operates on a strict 12-hour cycle, producing hydrochloric acid from 5 AM to 5 PM. After 6 PM, the stomach enters its regeneration phase, during which the cells that produce hydrochloric acid must recover from being exposed to the acid they produce throughout the day. During this recovery period, the stomach lacks the necessary acid to properly digest food, making any food consumed after 6 PM difficult to process.

Food eaten after 6 PM remains undigested in the stomach until the next day, leading to fermentation and decay. This creates toxic byproducts that enter the bloodstream, causing symptoms like bad breath, morning grogginess, and lack of appetite upon waking. By respecting this natural cycle and allowing the stomach its recovery period, the body can maintain proper digestive function and blood quality, leading to better overall health and natural hunger signals in the morning.

Question 23: How should meals be structured throughout the day?

Meals should align with the body's natural digestive rhythms, with the strongest protein-rich foods consumed in the morning when hydrochloric acid production is at its peak. This includes foods like eggs, meat, fish, or dairy products. Small portions of 150-250 grams should be eaten every two hours during the active period to prevent excessive acid accumulation while maintaining steady digestion.

As the day progresses, meals should transition to lighter, more carbohydrate-based foods, especially for dinner. Carbohydrates are primarily digested by pancreatic enzymes rather than stomach acid, making them more appropriate for evening consumption when stomach acid production is declining. This structured approach ensures optimal digestion while allowing the stomach proper time to regenerate its acid-producing cells during the nighttime rest period.

Question 24: Which foods should be avoided and why?

Foods high in potassium pose the greatest concern, particularly yeast products, which contain concentrated potassium that disrupts the sodium-potassium balance. This category includes conventional breads, sweets, honey, dried fruits, legumes, and nuts. While these foods aren't completely forbidden, their consumption should be carefully limited as they can rapidly lead to blood thickening and circulatory problems.

Yeast products deserve special attention as they're considered among the most problematic foods. Beyond their high potassium content, yeast causes blood fermentation and interferes with healthy cell reproduction. The system advocates for replacing traditional yeast breads with sourdough or yeast-free alternatives. Additionally, foods that haven't been properly prepared to reduce their potassium content, such as unsoaked potatoes, should be avoided or prepared correctly to minimize their negative effects.

Question 25: What is the significance of yeast in diet?

Yeast represents one of the most problematic dietary elements as it significantly disrupts the body's sodium-potassium balance. Being of animal rather than plant origin, yeast causes fermentation in the blood and interferes with cell membrane function, potentially preventing healthy cells from reproducing properly. This makes yeast products particularly dangerous for cardiovascular health and overall blood quality.

The system identifies yeast as a primary contributor to heart attacks and strokes due to its dramatic effect on blood viscosity. Just 100 grams of yeast-containing bread provides an entire day's worth of potassium, making it especially problematic for maintaining proper blood consistency. This understanding leads to the recommendation of completely avoiding yeast products in favor of naturally fermented alternatives like sourdough or yeast-free breads.

Question 26: How can one test thyroid function at home?

The system provides a simple home test using 5% iodine solution to assess thyroid function. This test should be performed around 9 PM when the thyroid is most active. By applying iodine stripes to both wrists, one can observe how quickly the iodine is absorbed, with faster absorption indicating greater iodine deficiency. The test takes advantage of the thin skin and visible blood vessels at the wrists for optimal observation.

The comparative absorption rates between left and right wrists can indicate potential one-sided pathologies, as healthy glands typically work alternately month by month. If one side absorbs iodine more quickly, it suggests a higher susceptibility to problems on that side, potentially manifesting in conditions like uneven leg veins or other asymmetrical health issues. This simple test provides valuable information about thyroid function and potential health imbalances.

Question 27: What natural remedies are suggested for angina attacks?

Instead of conventional heart medications that can damage the stomach, the system recommends using hot salt water to address angina attacks. Half a glass of hot water should be mixed with sea salt to taste, as individual chlorine needs vary. This solution works within five minutes by increasing sodium levels in the blood plasma, allowing proper nerve impulse transmission and relieving the spasm causing the chest pain.

This approach addresses the underlying cause of angina - excess potassium blocking nerve impulses - rather than merely masking symptoms. The hot water ensures rapid absorption, while the salt provides the necessary sodium to restore proper cellular communication. This simple remedy aligns with the body's natural healing mechanisms without introducing harmful medications that could further compromise stomach function and blood quality.

Question 28: How should water be consumed according to this system?

Water consumption should align with the body's natural filtration cycles, with mineral-rich water being most beneficial after 6 PM when the kidneys are actively filtering blood. The system challenges conventional wisdom about constant hydration, suggesting that a healthy body requires minimal additional water beyond what it synthesizes through food digestion and metabolic processes.

To ensure proper mineral content when drinking water, the system suggests using pharmacy-grade saline solution as a reference for taste when adding sea salt to filtered water. This helps maintain the correct mineral balance without over-diluting blood sodium levels. The emphasis is on quality and timing rather than quantity, with the understanding that excess water consumption, especially during meals, can dilute stomach acid and impair digestion.

Question 29: What is the proper way to prepare potatoes to reduce potassium content?

To make potatoes safer for consumption, they should be cut and soaked in water overnight to remove excess potassium. The water absorbs the potassium content, making the potatoes less likely to disrupt the body's sodium-potassium balance. After soaking, the potatoes can be prepared through any cooking method - boiling, frying, or steaming - after discarding the soaking water.

This preparation method allows people to enjoy potatoes while minimizing their potential negative effects on blood quality and circulation. The system acknowledges that many people desire to include potatoes in their diet, and rather than completely prohibiting them, offers this practical solution to make them more compatible with maintaining proper mineral balance in the body.

Question 30: How can spices contribute to better health?

Spices play a crucial role in stimulating hydrochloric acid production in the stomach, thereby supporting proper digestion and blood quality. Traditional spices like mustard, horseradish, and various hot peppers help maintain the stomach's barrier function against parasites and harmful bacteria. This explains why warmer climates traditionally use more spices in their cuisine, as they face greater challenges from parasitic organisms.

The system points to India as an example, where despite challenging sanitary conditions, the population has survived due to their extensive use of spices that boost stomach acid production. This natural approach to maintaining stomach health through spices represents a traditional wisdom that aligns with the body's self-healing mechanisms. Local herbs like mustard and horseradish provide similar benefits in regions where tropical spices aren't naturally available.

Question 31: How do the kidneys filter blood and what affects this process?

The kidneys function as sophisticated biological filters, continuously processing blood to remove waste products, particularly urea salts. Like a water filtration system where cartridge effectiveness depends on water quality, kidney function directly relates to blood consistency. When blood maintains proper chlorine levels, it remains thin and easily filtered, allowing the kidneys to effectively remove waste products and maintain optimal function indefinitely without becoming clogged.

However, when blood becomes viscous due to insufficient chlorine levels, the kidneys begin accumulating deposits of salts, sand, and stones, progressively compromising their filtering capacity. This reduced function manifests in various ways, from the appearance of moles and age spots (representing stored urea) to joint problems and atherosclerosis as the body seeks alternative storage locations for waste products it cannot properly filter. The solution lies not in treating the kidneys directly but in maintaining proper blood quality through stomach function and chlorine levels.

Question 32: What is the connection between stomach function and brain health?

The stomach's production of hydrochloric acid directly influences brain health through its effect on blood quality and microcirculation. When the stomach maintains proper acid production, the resulting blood consistency allows optimal circulation through the brain's extensive network of tiny capillaries, ensuring proper oxygen and nutrient delivery to brain tissue. This circulation is crucial for maintaining cognitive function, memory, and overall brain health.

When stomach function becomes compromised, leading to thicker blood, the brain's microcirculation suffers first. This reduced circulation causes various cognitive symptoms including fatigue, memory problems, and decreased ability to process information. The brain's prioritized position in the body means it's particularly sensitive to blood quality changes, making proper stomach function essential for maintaining mental clarity and cognitive performance throughout life.

Question 33: How does the system explain protein synthesis and water production?

Protein synthesis in the body serves as a remarkable water-production mechanism through the combination of amino acids. When food proteins are broken down into amino acids in the intestines, these components contain both alkaline and acidic groups. As the body rebuilds its own proteins from these amino acids, each connection between amino acids produces pure, distilled water as a byproduct of the neutralization reaction between acid and alkaline groups.

This natural process creates the purest possible water, superior to any artificial filtration method. The system emphasizes that the body can generate significant amounts of water through normal metabolic processes, explaining why healthy organisms require minimal additional water intake. This understanding challenges conventional wisdom about necessary water consumption, suggesting that a properly functioning body is largely self-sufficient in meeting its water needs through food digestion and protein synthesis.

Question 34: What role do unconditional reflexes play in health?

Unconditional reflexes govern the body's essential functions independently of conscious control, operating on precise 24-hour cycles that regulate organ function, hormone production, and metabolic processes. These reflexes ensure that each organ works and recovers according to specific timeframes, maintaining the body's intricate balance without requiring conscious intervention. Understanding these reflexes provides insight into why timing of meals and activities significantly impacts health.

The system emphasizes that these reflexes represent the perfect design of the human body, enabling self-regulation and healing when allowed to function properly. Problems arise when modern lifestyles and emotional stresses interfere with these natural rhythms, disrupting the body's ability to maintain health through its innate mechanisms. Restoring health often involves aligning daily activities with these natural reflexes rather than fighting against them.

Question 35: How does the system explain vision problems and their resolution?

Vision problems primarily stem from compromised blood circulation affecting the eye muscles and optic nerve. When blood becomes viscous due to poor stomach function, the eye muscles receive insufficient oxygen, leading to spasms that cause various vision problems including nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. The constant movement required by eye muscles makes them particularly sensitive to oxygen deprivation.

The system suggests that vision problems can improve naturally when blood quality and circulation are restored. Long-term oxygen deprivation leads to dystrophy and eventual atrophy of the optic nerve, resulting in progressive vision loss. However, by addressing the underlying blood quality issues through proper stomach function and timing of meals, the body can potentially reverse these conditions, reducing or eliminating the need for corrective lenses.

Question 36: How did the Soviet medical system impact this alternative approach?

The Soviet medical system's adoption of German healthcare models led to a shift from holistic Zemstvo doctors, who treated the whole person, to a system of narrow specialization focusing on individual symptoms. This change fundamentally altered how medicine was practiced, moving away from traditional understanding of the body's interconnected nature toward a more compartmentalized approach. This shift made it increasingly difficult for alternative healing systems to maintain their presence in mainstream medicine.

The persecution of alternative approaches culminated in tragic events like Seraphim Chichagov's execution at Yuzhnoye Butovo, demonstrating the system's intolerance for medical perspectives that challenged the established paradigm. The suppression extended to Pavlov's complete works on physiology, leaving only simplified versions of his research available and limiting understanding of the body's complex regulatory systems.

Question 37: What historical evidence supports this system's effectiveness?

The system draws on centuries of observational evidence, from traditional healing practices to documented cases of recovery. Historical examples include the effectiveness of spices in preventing illness in India despite challenging sanitary conditions, and the success of Zemstvo doctors who treated patients holistically rather than symptomatically. These historical practices align with the system's emphasis on supporting the body's natural healing mechanisms.

Modern case studies, including the woman who followed similar principles from age 12 and showed complete absence of moles by age 42, provide contemporary evidence of the system's effectiveness. Additionally, documented cases of cancer recovery, including a woman from Belarus with multiple metastases who recovered following these principles, offer compelling support for the system's approach to health restoration rather than disease treatment.

Question 38: How does the system view the body's natural healing abilities?

The system presents the human body as the pinnacle of creation, designed with complete self-sufficiency in maintaining health. It posits that the body contains all necessary mechanisms for self-regulation and healing, requiring no artificial supplements or interventions when functioning properly. This perspective views health problems not as failures of the body but as disruptions to its natural healing capabilities.

The emphasis lies on restoring rather than treating, based on the understanding that the body inherently knows how to maintain health when its basic functions are properly supported. This contrasts sharply with conventional approaches that rely on external interventions. The system suggests that by aligning with the body's natural rhythms and maintaining proper organ function, particularly of the stomach and endocrine system, natural healing abilities can be fully activated.

Question 39: What role does physiology play in the timing of organ functions?

Physiology operates on precise 24-hour cycles where organs alternate between periods of work and recovery. Each organ has specific active times during which it performs its functions most effectively. Understanding these cycles is crucial for maintaining health, as activities like eating and drinking need to align with these natural rhythms for optimal function.

The stomach's cycle, working from 5 AM to 5 PM, exemplifies this timing principle. This understanding explains why eating late disrupts digestion and why certain activities are more beneficial at specific times. The system emphasizes that health improvements come from working with these physiological rhythms rather than against them, allowing each organ its proper time for both function and recovery.

Question 40: How does this system integrate with traditional medical knowledge?

The system builds upon traditional medical wisdom while providing scientific explanations for ancient practices. It incorporates understanding from various historical medical traditions, including the use of spices for digestive health and traditional timing of meals, while explaining these practices through the lens of blood quality and organ function. This integration creates a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern physiological understanding.

However, the system stands apart from both traditional and modern medicine by focusing on blood quality as the fundamental determinant of health. While it acknowledges the value of both traditional and modern medical observations, it provides its own framework for understanding how the body maintains health through proper blood quality and circulation, offering a unique perspective that combines historical wisdom with practical application.

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

For COVID vaccine injury

Consider the FLCCC Post-Vaccine Treatment as a resource.

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.