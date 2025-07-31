Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D M Barr's avatar
D M Barr
7h

I pray the day will soon arrive when it will be illegal to mandate ANY and ALL vaccines. Although censored and hidden, EVERY study of vaccinated humans versus never vaccinated humans shows that the unvaccinated are THE HEALTHIEST PEOPLE ON EARTH. The never vaccinated have NO SIDS, autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, autoimmune diseases, food allergies, asthma, ear infections, sinus infections, juvenile arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and more. 

To learn more: Read the book “Vax Facts” by 30 years in practice pediatrician Paul Thomas MD.

And remember, (to repeat) the following problems and diseases (that are a huge income source for BigPharma and the medical industrial complex) are not seen in unvaccinated children: SIDS, autism, ADHD, neuro-developmental disorders, speech delays, psoriasis, childhood eczema, food allergies, autoimmune diseases, asthma, juvenile diabetes, juvenile arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, lupus, chronic sinusitis, chronic ear infections, shaken baby syndrome, and more. IT IS NOT “A COINCIDENCE” at all. 

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Mark Seager's avatar
Mark Seager
6h

There are other issues. With the liability shield it firstly means that big pharma have a vested interest in expanding the definition of the word "vaccine" as the experimental gene therapy proved.

The other issue is it loads research towards "vaccines" as opposed to ordinary medicines meaning the whole industry will become skewed towards vaccines which have a very poor record except for creating new diseases. Big pharma obviously have no interest in proper prevention of sickness as they would be out of business.

It will rapidly get like they are with promoting new drugs with parents and discovering problems with those that the patent has run out or doesn't exist such as ivermectin and vitamins.

Governments would be wise to do their own research and not interfere in the market at all as it rarely makes things better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture