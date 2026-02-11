“In every society there has to be a category of people who straighten things out when situations get complicated. Usually they are functionaries of the state. Where the state is not present, or where it does not have sufficient strength, this is done by private individuals.”

— Don Caló Vizzini, historical boss of the Sicilian mafia, in an interview with Indro Montanelli, Corriere della Sera, 1949

In 19th-century Sicily, 1,000 lemon plants cost 2,000 lire to cultivate and returned a profit of 14,000 lire. One thousand grape plants cost 60 lire and returned 50. A hectare of wheat cost 88 lire and yielded 200. Citrus cultivation produced more than sixty times the average profit per hectare of any other crop on the island.

In 2017, economists Arcangelo Dimico, Alessia Isopi, and Ola Olsson published a paper in The Journal of Economic History showing that this profitability, and the criminal organisation it fed, traced back to a specific event: the discovery that citrus cured scurvy. Using original data from an 1881-86 Italian parliamentary inquiry covering 143 Sicilian towns, they showed that mafia presence was more strongly associated with citrus cultivation than with any other crop, industry, or variable they tested. The finding held across every specification, dataset, and control they applied.

A version of this story has been circulating online as a viral post. Scurvy cure leads to lemon demand, lemon demand leads to Sicilian guards, guards become the mafia. The core claim is supported by the research. The details are largely invented. The real version is more instructive than the simplified one: it is a study in how wealth, poured into a broken institutional environment, produces not prosperity but extraction.

The Disease and the Cure

Scurvy is caused by vitamin C deficiency. Without adequate vitamin C, the body cannot produce collagen, the protein that holds connective tissue together. Capillaries break down. Gums bleed. Teeth loosen and fall out. Old wounds reopen. Limbs swell. Death can come suddenly, from internal haemorrhage, with no warning.

An estimated two million European sailors died from scurvy between 1500 and 1800. Magellan’s circumnavigation of 1519-1521 lost four-fifths of its crew. Vasco da Gama’s voyage of 1497 lost two-thirds. Commodore George Anson’s circumnavigation in 1740 killed 1,400 of his 1,900 men, most from scurvy. Lind himself put it plainly in his treatise: “the scurvy alone, during the last war, proved a more destructive enemy, and cut off more valuable lives, than the united efforts of the French and Spanish arms.”

The knowledge that citrus could treat the disease was not new. Da Gama’s crew discovered it too late in 1498. Sir Richard Hawkins wrote about it in 1593. John Woodall, surgeon-general of the East India Company, recommended it in 1617. The knowledge kept being discovered, and kept being forgotten.

A typical English sailor’s diet in this period consisted of a small portion of butter and cheese, a pound of bread or biscuits, dried beef, pork, or fish, and a gallon of beer. Fresh food was available but sailors had to pay for it out of their own pockets, and few did. Months at sea on this diet produced the predictable result.

Lind’s contribution was to test it systematically. In May 1747, aboard HMS Salisbury in the Channel Fleet, he divided twelve scurvy patients into six pairs. Each pair received a different treatment: cider, vitriol, vinegar, seawater, a paste of garlic and mustard, or two oranges and a lemon daily. After six days, only the citrus pair had recovered. It was, by most accounts, the first controlled clinical trial in the history of medicine.

He published his results in 1753. The Admiralty ignored them.

Part of the blame falls on Lind himself. He never stated plainly that citrus was the cure. Despite the clarity of his own trial, he believed scurvy’s true cause was dampness, and that citrus merely offered protection against it. Worse, he recommended a boiled juice concentrate called “rob,” whose preparation destroyed the vitamin C. Sailors drank rob daily and still developed scurvy. The medical establishment, committed to the theory that scurvy was a disease of putrefaction, treated the failures of rob as confirmation that Lind’s citrus findings were unreliable.

Forty-eight years passed. In 1795, largely through the efforts of physicians Gilbert Blane and Thomas Trotter, the Admiralty finally ordered that every sailor receive a daily ration of three-quarters of an ounce of fresh lemon juice. By 1797, the First Lord of the Admiralty visited Haslar Hospital and asked to see a scurvy patient. None could be found. By 1815, only two cases had been recorded in the previous four years of the Napoleonic Wars.

A disease that had killed two million sailors was eliminated by a daily squeeze of citrus juice. Global demand for lemons exploded.

Sicily’s Windfall

Sicily had the climate. Hot coastal plains, volcanic soil with a limestone base, and frost-free zones along the coast where lemon trees could survive. The trees have almost no tolerance for cold; flowers and fruit die after a few minutes below 1-2°C. This confined cultivation to a narrow band of coastal locations, concentrating the profits among a small number of producers.

Before the demand shock, lemons were used mainly for decoration and extracting essences, an aristocratic ornament. The naval and commercial demand for citrus juice turned them into one of the most valuable agricultural commodities in the Mediterranean.

In 1834, Sicily exported over 400,000 cases of lemons. By 1850, 750,000. By the mid-1880s, 2.5 million cases of Italian citrus were arriving in New York every year, most from Palermo. The land given over to citrus in southern Italy went from 7,695 hectares in 1853 to 26,840 hectares in 1880. Between 1898 and 1903, roughly 78 percent of total US lemon imports came from Italy.

The profitability figures cited at the opening of this essay come from the Damiani Parliamentary Inquiry of 1881-86. They were not anomalous. The American consul H.G. Powell estimated in 1908 that Sicilian lemon groves returned revenues of $200 per acre against costs of $25-60, leaving net profits of $140-175 per acre. The average wage of a picker was 1.5 lire per day. An average man could pick 5,000 fruits per day at a market price of 17 lire per thousand. Revenue per worker: 85 lire per day. Labour cost: 1.5 lire.

Sicily had become, in one historian’s phrase, a vast lemon juice factory. It was also a place with no functioning law, no reliable courts, and no state capable of protecting property.

The Institutional Vacuum

The viral post describes Sicily as “poor and largely lawless.” That understates a specific and long-compounding institutional failure.

Sicily had been colonised and ruled by Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Arabs, Normans, Spanish, and French. After the death of Frederick II in the 13th century, who had tried to build a centralised state, power devolved to feudal lords. Between 1583 and 1748, the share of Sicily’s population living under direct feudal jurisdiction rose from 44 to 58 percent. The Bourbon dynasty, controlling the island from 1816 to 1860, governed weakly and from a distance.

In 1812, a French-influenced constitution abolished feudal privileges. On paper. In practice, small-scale owners couldn’t afford the auctioned land, and the feudal structure persisted. The reforms also abolished feudal lords’ civic and judicial obligations without building anything to replace them. The old order was torn down. Nothing went up in its place.

Into this gap stepped the gabellotti, estate managers who worked as middlemen between absentee landowners and the peasant workforce. Many became landowners themselves after the land reforms. To defend their holdings against the brigandage that was everywhere in this period, they hired private guards called campieri. The contemporary observer Napoleone Colajanni noted that the most reliable way to hire an effective guard was to recruit him from the brigands, an arrangement that secured your estate against attacks from the guard’s former companions.

The coalition of gabellotti, campieri, and the compagnia d’armi (a Bourbon-era private militia that was itself corrupt) created a system of intimidation in which landowners who couldn’t afford protection became targets. They paid componende, essentially ransom, to recover stolen goods and livestock. This was the ecosystem researchers call the “proto-mafia.” It was already operating before the first lemon tree became a serious cash crop.

Italian unification in 1861 changed nothing fundamental. The new government couldn’t take effective control of Sicily or enforce law. Discontent deepened. Rebellions broke out, including the Palermo uprising of 1863. During this period, according to the historian Salvatore Lupo, the proto-mafia evolved into the organised criminal institution that would shape the next century and a half.

The Lemon and the Mafia

The citrus money didn’t create the mafia out of nothing. It flooded an environment already organised around coercion and private protection, and turned scattered local rackets into something larger, richer, and harder to dislodge.

The Dimico paper identifies three reasons citrus, not wheat, wine, or olives, became the mafia’s crop.

First, the profits were far beyond anything else on the island. Where profits concentrate, so does predation.

Second, the investment required to grow lemons was large and immovable. Irrigation, walls, years of waiting for trees to bear fruit. All of it sunk. A producer who had spent years building a grove could not walk away from a threat. He was captive to his own investment.

Third, lemons are easy to steal. A crew could strip a grove clean in a single night. Picking a few hundred ripe lemons in the dark was far simpler than harvesting olives or wheat. Walls and dogs were not sufficient protection.

The mafia moved into every level of the citrus supply chain. They offered protection to growers, and those who refused found their groves stripped. They acted as brokers (sensali) between producers and exporters. They set prices. They enforced contracts that the courts could not. When a sale was agreed, a fruit was placed on the grove’s gate to signal that the property was under mafia protection.

The statistical analysis confirms this picture. Using the Damiani Inquiry data from 143 Sicilian towns, the researchers coded whether lower court judges (pretori) identified mafia as the dominant form of crime in their district, then tested whether mafia presence was associated with the cultivation of various crops.

Citrus production was the strongest predictor. At the mean, producing citrus increased the probability of mafia activity by 20 percent in the baseline model. When the researchers used an instrumental variable approach, with frost-free days as a proxy for citrus suitability to address the possibility of reverse causation, the effect rose to 54 percent. No other crop showed a comparable impact. Wheat, olives, grapes, sulphur: none had a robust association.

The results held when the researchers controlled for land fragmentation, plantation scale, population density, trust in law enforcement, distance from railways, tenancy contract length, and provincial fixed effects. They held with a different dataset from 1900. They held across every specification tested.

The paper does not claim lemons were the sole cause. Citrus is identified as the most robust predictor among several factors. Land fragmentation (Bandiera, 2003) and sulphur mining (Buonanno et al., 2015) also played roles. The authors position citrus alongside these explanations, not above them. But citrus explained more of the variation in mafia presence than anything else the researchers measured.

What the Viral Post Gets Wrong

The post describes guards who “organised into a syndicate and gave themselves a name: mafiosi.” There is no evidence for this. The word mafioso in pre-unification Sicily described someone with proud or courageous behaviour. It carried no criminal meaning. A mafioso was a man who had earned local respect by standing up to brigands. The word shifted in meaning over decades. It was not invented at a founding moment.

The post presents a single chain: scurvy cure → lemons → guards → mafia. The reality was a demand shock interacting with pre-existing institutional weakness, feudal collapse, failed land reforms, brigandage, and the specific economics of a fragile, high-value crop. The mafia came out of a system, not a sequence.

The narrative details — guards realising they had more power than farmers, groves mysteriously damaged, a conscious founding of a syndicate — are dramatic invention placed on top of a real statistical finding. The protection racket is accurate in substance. The origin story is not.

The Resource Curse, Sicilian Style

The Dimico paper frames its findings within the “resource curse” literature, the body of research showing that windfall wealth from natural resources often damages rather than develops the societies that receive it. Oil in Nigeria. Minerals in the Congo. Diamonds in Sierra Leone. High-value resources flowing into weak institutional environments produce extraction, not growth.

Sicily’s lemons were its oil. The demand shock created enormous rents in geographically concentrated locations, in a society where the state could not protect property and people did not trust each other or the courts.

The resource curse framework also answers a question the viral post never raises: why did the mafia appear in some Sicilian towns and not others? The entire island shared similar political conditions, similar poverty, similar Bourbon misgovernment. If those factors alone explained the mafia, it should have appeared uniformly. It did not. It appeared where the citrus money was. The institutional weakness was the necessary condition. The lemon money was the sufficient one.

The Cascade

A Scottish naval surgeon runs a clinical trial on twelve sailors in 1747. The medical establishment ignores it for 48 years. The Admiralty mandates lemon juice in 1795. Scurvy vanishes from the fleet. Demand for lemons surges. Sicily, with its particular climate, becomes the dominant supplier. Profits flow into a society with centuries of compounded institutional failure. Private protection markets consolidate into organised crime. That criminal organisation is still operating 140 years later, across multiple continents, in drug trafficking, extortion, political corruption, and murder.

Lind’s experiment was good science. The Admiralty’s mandate was sound policy. The Sicilian lemon boom was a rational market response. The mafia was a rational institutional response to the conditions all of this created. Each step follows from the one before it. None were foreseeable from the starting point.

Consequences do not stop where interventions do. They move through systems and find the weaknesses. The men who mandated lemon juice for British sailors were not thinking about Sicilian land tenure or Bourbon-era militias. There was no reason they would be.

The Damiani Inquiry documents sit in the Archive of State in Rome. The Dimico paper is publicly available from Queen’s University Belfast. The statistical association between citrus cultivation and mafia presence in 1880s Sicily is among the most robust findings in the economic history of organised crime. The pattern it documents — wealth entering a broken system and becoming a permanent structure of extraction — is not confined to lemons, and not confined to Sicily.

