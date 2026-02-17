Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

I was unaware of this informal vaxxed/unvaxxed study until now, but more than happy to contribute in my own small way.

Vaccinating my children is absolutely, without doubt, and far & away the single biggest regret of my life. I live with daily guilt. My #1 job as a mother is to raise healthy, successful, happy children: and I failed at the most essential of those.

Every time I have to have yet another conversation with school, family, or a doctor about my son’s autoimmune encephalitis and the myriad downstream effects, or my daughters ADHD, I have to stop myself launching into a hate-filled diatribe of verbal abuse against allopathic pediatrics & everybody within it.

I have spent over decade trying to recover my son - in particular - from the damage done to him by an ignorant, greedy pediatrician. I’ve flown across the country to find the right doctor, hired & fired countless, spent tens of $1000s OOP, and fought with many others. I want to scream from the rooftops to anybody and everybody I meet, “THEY ARE KILLING & INJURING OUR CHILDREN. PEDIATRICIANS ARE MONSTERS.”

But I don’t. Because they don’t want to hear it, or they don’t want to speak the words out loud, or they’re still wrapped in cognitive dissonance.

It’s f*cking miserable feeling this way.

" Observations that confirm the orthodoxy are “experience.” Observations that challenge it are “anecdotes.”...............I have experienced that more than enough times over the last 6 years from family and friends, simply for stating that getting my 2 children vaccinated in the early 1990s (when there were far fewer of theses completely useless snakeoils mandated) was the worse crime I could ever have committed against them, carried out through sheer ignorance and following a mantra.

The more you learn about this EVIL the worse it gets, and the conclusion that the ordinary 'provaxers' are the most ignorant , brainwashed, people on the planet regarding vaccination, is so obvious to arrive at having been one myself for 50 odd years!! I include medical 'professionals' in my conclusion because I divide their 'ignorance' into two categories.. Firstly you have the 'colour by numbers' type, who obey every order put in front of them, and lack any cognitive skills to think outside the box. The second type know what is going on, or have deep suspicions,but carry on dishing out these poisons a) because they are protected by the criminal authorities and b) they haven't the will , or are simply too cowardly to admit their qualifications and career have been built on a LIE ( Cindy fits into this category!!). BOTH types are completely useless!!

