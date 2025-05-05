Lies are Unbekoming

http://www.paulstramer.net/2025/05/this-is-how-it-ends-and-begins.html

http://www.paulstramer.net/2025/05/international-public-notice-about-qfs.html

International Public Notice: About QFS and "Reset Warnings"

 By Anna Von Reitz

All of this referenced "narrative" is being brought to you by the renegade mercenary-military and their pals at the CIA.  The QFS was drummed up at Wright-Patterson AFB by CIA Operatives and Programmers and Adjuncts in the "Military". It's Black Ops garbage and narrative, narrative, narrative....  

There are no "quantum computers" yet.  There are experimental models and the rest is just talk to keep the Normies coming.  So there is no "Quantum Financial System".  There is only a relatively advanced multi-bit algorithmic system embedded in a block chain large enough to handle the bandwidth of such a system.  

Like the "atomic bomb" that turned out to be an advanced metallic incendiary bomb instead, the QFS is more quasi-military BS, more false advertising and whipped cream they are loading on as they attempt to set up a new systems monopoly to replace the old Swift System transfer monopoly. 

Everyone, use your heads.  The problem isn't because it was called the "Swift System" and was controlled by the IMF.  The problem is that the Swift System was a transfer monopoly, and so is the QFS.  

But as we have seen, the military in this country isn't military in nature, it's mercenary in nature and has been unlawfully converted in this manner since the 1860's.  Everything that we have seen, everything that we have suffered ever since has been brought to us through and by this same criminally misdirected "military" cabal.  

Yes, we said it -- a military cabal, just as bad or worse than any civilian cabal, and they have been sitting in catbird seats, aiding and abetting and expediting every bit of nastiness and war for profit that has happened in this world since 1860.  

They are not the Nice Guys just because they are "military" or because they are opposed to the other Nice Guys who happen to be "civilian" --- the truth is that they are all Bad Guys, just two different varieties of snake slithering around in their respective snake pits. 

The Surveillance State.  The Funky Money.  The Federal Reserve.  The Bonds.  The bonds on our labor.  Our enslavement.  Our indentured servitude.  The theft of our basic identity as living people in possession of our own country, as Americans owed the guarantees of the Constitutions, all of it ---- took place under "military" supervision, with "military" participation, and "military" betrayal. 

All the "missing" children?  800,000 per year in this country alone? You all think that this happened without the direct participation and knowledge of "the military" and "the police", too?   And the courts and the "justice system"?   

What happened is that they sat up one morning and said, "Oh, no! They are on to us!  We've got to do something or it's our ass for grass!"   So they did rouse themselves and they have been cleaning things up and shutting things down.  They had to, if only to scrub the crime scenes of all evidence connecting their own precious selves to it.  

Some of you are blinking back tears.  Some are saying, "Don't listen to the Federation people. They never believe anything."  

That's right.  We don't.  We let the facts speak for themselves. 

Millions of people go missing from this planet every year, but nobody ever seems to know who they are or where they went.  Those milk cartons with all the photos of missing children?  Those weren't lost dog ads.  Those were advertisements.  

Milk. Pizza. Food items for monsters. 

So when the military is telling you all about their valiant efforts to save the children and blowing up deep underground bases and all the rest --- nod appreciatively and think, you sons of bitches knew all about it all along, and did nothing but profit from blackmailing the blackmailers.  Thank you very much for your service. 

It wasn't until they knew that we were closing in on them that they stirred their stumps at all, and then it hasn't been the big sweeping drama they portray.  More like street vendors rolling up their tents at the end of the day, old Cold War facilities being shut down, and evidence caches being deleted.  

If the "military" and Donald Trump were all that they are supposed to be, why are Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg still in the light of day?  Why is Larry Fink fat and happy?  Jamie Dimon? Warren Buffet?  G.W.?  Benjamin Netanyahu?  Silverstein?  Why is Scott Bessant, a bag man for the so-called investment banks and securities brokers, now Secretary of the Treasury?  And why is Jim Rickards, the architect of much of the financial skullduggery -- including the Petro Dollar -- crowing about breaking into a $150 Trillion Dollar Civil War Era "trust fund" that is never explained to the people of this country --- as the answer to the present problems? 

From Ulysses S Grant to the current day -- all of this fetid history happened on the military's watch, while the "military" was purportedly in control of everything, and they didn't even spare the rank and file of their own officer corps or the enlisted.  

Either they were in control and were abject criminals, treasonous scum, thieves and murderers -- or they weren't in control, and were limp-wristed, incompetent, and acting in gross breach of trust.  

We are tempted to ask, "Which is it?" --- but decorum mitigates against it.  

Look at what these worthless pieces of shit did when push came to shove during the Pandemic?  Nothing.  They aided and abetted.  They let their own ranks be decimated.  And here they still are, pandering and bowing and scraping to the criminals in Congress who are ultimately responsible for all of this.  

And still they are still trying to cheat, defraud, control, and steal from average people who have put their trust in "the military" which hasn't been our military in a very long time.  They still aren't admitting the bankruptcy of the UNITED STATES Corporation. They still aren't being honest with the public about the financial audits that the "Department of Government Efficiency" is conducting. 

The CIA and other Baddies set this whole currency reset speculation up intending to cash in themselves.  All the  "investors" were just pawns in their schemes.  You, the investor footing the bill, get the 10-20% and they and their bosses get all the rest.   

You'd have to be totally bonkers to go along with any of this -- the monetary system they've set up to enrich themselves, the whole "reset" blah, blah, blah.  If they get away with it initially, they won't get away with it for long.  

So the real choice, Number Three, is to hike up your skirts, contact the Treasury of the country of origin and ask for the truth.  Call the office of the Zimbabwean Ambassador.  Call the Zimbabwean Treasury Office.  Write them a letter and get it straight from the horse's mouth.  Stop believing all this crap. 

Most of all, people, stop letting your public employees, military or civilian, rule over you like you were mentally incompetent.  The employers call the shots, not the employees.  

Hello?  Reality check in progress.... 

These people are limited to conducting their business in the District of Columbia for a reason.  There is a reason that there is a "Federal Capitol" and a "National Capitol".  Grow up.  Learn.  Get your poop in a group and get moving. 

If you expect any group of employees to be honest and fair toward their employers with no effort on the part of the employers to enforce their contracts and limitations for them, then you expect something that is not in the basic playbook of human nature.  You, Employers, have to play your part, use your own heads, and stand up for yourselves. 

Trump worship is not the answer.  And neither is any uncritical belief in or faith in "the military".  The military is as full of skunks as a used car lot.  And often as full of baloney. 

They have risked their lives all right, and they have gone through hell all right, and most of them have been too deluded to grasp the fact that they've been lied to, used, and abused as cheap-cheap-cheap Lower Than Bargain Basement Cheap Mercenaries for hire --- but that is no reason to think that they are suddenly all geniuses and that they have your best interests at heart, or even the best interests of humanity at heart.  

These same people have been paid to think up "More Better" ways to kill people and destroy the environment, both purposefully and as collateral damage --- for profit --- for 160 years.  That's been their "Mission". 

Now, do we expect them and the industrialists and bankers who have been using their services for fun and profit to do a 180 degree spontaneous reversal, and self-direct a new mission for themselves?

Of course, they are strategically scheming to take over the world's commercial trade routes, scheming to control critical canals, scheming to build new canals, scheming to control oil, scheming to selectively develop oil, scheming to

Thank you for posting the details of this interview in such a useful format. I loved seeing the notes on spritual resistance and the commitment to joy. I have been working my whole life in living wealth. And yes - breakthroughs in energy tech (and also quantum biology) are so close - but depend on a moral choice to embrace nonviolence and truthfulness. We are certainly approaching a tipping point, and it doesn't look good - but we are still here which means the miracles inherent in life remain possible <3

