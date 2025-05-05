In the late 17th century, the founding of the Bank of England ushered in an era where private institutions could issue currency, fundamentally altering the trajectory of economic and political power. This system, perfected by the 1913 establishment of the Federal Reserve, as explored in The Federal Reserve, entrenched private control over fiat money creation—a process that generates wealth from nothing but debt. Far too few recognize how this mechanism has shaped history, fueling conflicts and consolidating global influence, as detailed in Understanding Bankers’ Wars. The essence of central banking is control, a force wielded through intergenerational wealth, as seen in the financial dynasties examined in The Rothschilds. This control now extends to a digital frontier, where currency is being repurposed as a tool for surveillance and behavioral enforcement, a theme central to this discussion between Tucker Carlson and Catherine Austin Fitts.

The evolution of this control grid, however, is not merely technological but systemic, rooted in a global financial architecture that operates beyond public accountability. The Bank of International Settlements, as discussed here, exemplifies this unassailable authority, orchestrating monetary flows with sovereign immunity. This system, intertwined with a network of illicit financial activities explored in The Single Global Mafia, thrives on opacity, laundering vast sums to sustain market liquidity and political power. Yet, as centralized digital currencies emerge, analyzed in Bitcoin and CBDC, they threaten to deepen this control, enabling real-time oversight of individual transactions. The historical critique of alchemy-like financial practices, as outlined in Babylons Banksters, underscores the enduring tension between monetary manipulation and societal freedom.

This trajectory—from historical banking monopolies to a digital corral—raises profound questions about autonomy and resistance. The private issuance of money, a centuries-old evil, has long served as a lever for domination, yet its modern iteration, cloaked in technological sophistication, demands new scrutiny. By integrating insights from the orchestrated wars, dynastic wealth, and illicit networks discussed across Understanding Bankers’ Wars, The Rothschilds, and The Single Global Mafia, it becomes clear that the digital control grid is not an aberration but an extension of a system designed to prioritize elite interests. This discussion thus serves as a critical lens, exposing how central banking’s past and present converge in a bid to redefine human agency in a controlled, digital age.

With thanks to Catherine Austin Fitts.

Analogy

Imagine a casino where you're invited to play as a free guest. The casino provides comfortable rooms, excellent food, and entertainment. Most guests focus entirely on the games, believing they have fair odds of winning if they're skilled and lucky.

But there's another reality operating simultaneously. The casino owners have designed a sophisticated system where the odds are permanently tilted in their favor. More importantly, they've built an elaborate underground facility beneath the casino, accessible only to them, where they monitor every player's behavior, control the temperature, lighting, and even the oxygen levels to influence decision-making, and can remotely adjust how much money appears in anyone's account.

While guests believe they're freely gambling according to transparent rules (the "official reality"), the owners are actually running a different game entirely (the "actual reality"). The most successful players aren't those who master the visible games, but those who recognize the dual-layer system and build relationships with other guests to create mutual support networks that function outside the casino's control mechanisms.

The truly important question isn't how to win more at the visible games, but whether to keep playing in a rigged casino at all - and if not, how to build alternative systems based on transparency, genuine prosperity, and human values rather than extraction and control.

12-point summary

1. The Central Banking Control System: The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland operates as the central bank of central banks with sovereign immunity (making it above the law) and the ability to move money secretly. This organization, along with its member central banks, forms the operational core of global financial control, with intergenerational pools of capital working through this system to manage global affairs.

2. The Financial Coup: Between 1998-2015, $21 trillion in "undocumentable adjustments" disappeared from US government accounts, particularly from the Department of Defense and Housing and Urban Development. This represents a deliberate movement of money out of the government and into what's termed a "breakaway civilization" - a parallel system with its own rules, technologies, and infrastructure.

3. The Digital Control Grid: A transition is underway from a currency system to a control system where digital money becomes a mechanism for enforcing behavior. Unlike previous mass control systems that operated through broad messaging, this new control grid can surveil, influence, and punish one person at a time using AI and custom algorithms, creating what amounts to a "digital concentration camp."

4. Underground Infrastructure: Research suggests approximately 170 underground bases exist across the United States, connected by transportation networks. These serve dual purposes: housing classified activities and providing refuge in case of extinction-level events. The missing trillions may have partially funded this massive secret infrastructure.

5. Breakthrough Energy Suppression: Advanced energy technologies that could provide very low-cost power reportedly exist but are suppressed for several reasons: potential weaponization by small groups, the loss of population control that would come with energy independence, and concerns about population growth if energy constraints were removed.

6. Space Development: Space colonization efforts by billionaires represent a continuation of a long-term plan to centralize capital for developing space capabilities. This serves multiple purposes: asteroid mining, deploying satellites for control systems, and creating a hedge against extinction events on Earth - essentially not "betting the ranch on one planet."

7. The Great Poisoning: America is experiencing skyrocketing rates of disability and chronic illness that are devastating both government budgets and personal finances. If the US returned to 2010 disability levels, it would save approximately $500 billion from the HHS budget alone. This health crisis undermines productivity while increasing costs at every level of society.

8. Money Laundering Reality: The US financial system launders $500 billion to $1 trillion annually in illegal money (from drugs, fraud, human trafficking), making America the global leader in money laundering. This isn't accidental but a structural feature providing liquidity for markets and government financing, creating moral hypocrisy where citizens want benefits without acknowledging their source.

9. Living Wealth vs. Financial Wealth: True prosperity requires integrating financial assets with living wealth (health, relationships, education, community). The "people bank" - networks of trusted relationships that provide mutual support - proves more reliable than institutional systems during crises, as demonstrated when exactly $250,000 flowed back during an 11-year litigation period.

10. FASAB Statement 56: Implemented during the Kavanaugh hearings, this administrative policy allows the government to move money secretly, declaring that constitutional provisions for financial transparency no longer apply. A "secret group of people" can now legally move funds off the books of the US government and 150 governmental entities, making financial statements effectively meaningless.

11. Depopulation Agenda: With AI reducing the need for human labor and concerns about resource constraints, elites appear to be planning for significantly smaller populations. This connects to longevity research among wealthy individuals who may anticipate dramatically extended lifespans (145+ years) while believing planetary resources cannot support everyone having the same opportunity.

12. Spiritual Resistance: Ultimately, the battle against control systems is characterized as a spiritual war requiring divine assistance. Maintaining joy despite dark circumstances ("the devil can have my house but cannot have my joy") represents a crucial form of resistance. Building cultures that embrace the divine while integrating living and financial wealth offers the path to freedom and prosperity beyond control systems.

30 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is the Bank of International Settlements and why is its sovereign immunity significant?

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) is the central bank of central banks, located in Basel, Switzerland. It has 63 of the most powerful central banks as its members, including the New York Fed and the Federal Reserve which became shareholders in 1994. What makes the BIS uniquely powerful are two critical features: it has sovereign immunity (meaning it's effectively its own country with its own police force and is above the law) and it can move money secretly.

This sovereign immunity is significant because it means no one has legal authority to move against the BIS except in minor situations like staff car accidents. Combined with its ability to secretly move and hold money on its balance sheet, this creates an entity that can facilitate massive financial movements without oversight or accountability. Effectively, the BIS could hold trillions of dollars moved from government accounts and park it anywhere in the world with complete secrecy and legal impunity.

Question 2: What does the term "$21 trillion in undocumentable adjustments" refer to?

Between fiscal 1998 (beginning October 1, 1997) and fiscal 2015, the US government reported $21 trillion in undocumentable adjustments in its financial statements. These are transactions that cannot be traced or verified through normal accounting procedures. This discovery came through research by Dr. Mark Skidmore of Michigan State University and Catherine Austin Fitts, who analyzed the financial reports of the Department of Defense and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The day before 9/11, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld publicly acknowledged $2.3 trillion in "undocumentable adjustments" at the Pentagon for just the previous year. The $21 trillion figure represents money that has effectively disappeared from government accounts with no paper trail or explanation. From a cash standpoint, the actual amount could be higher or lower as there's no way to verify without access to the actual bank records. This missing money is described as part of a "financial coup" where enormous sums were deliberately moved out of government control.

Question 3: How is the transition from a currency system to a control system being implemented?

The transition from a currency system to a control system involves building what's described as an "invisible corral" over a long period. Digital pieces of the control system have been quietly assembled for years, with an accelerating push toward complete digital currency by 2030. When these pieces integrate, they create what's effectively a "digital concentration camp" offering unprecedented control over individuals.

Unlike traditional mass media systems that broadcast to large audiences, this new control system can surveil, influence, and control one person at a time. With AI and software, each person can have a custom surveillance, nudging, and punishment system. The head of the Bank of International Settlements admitted this capability in October 2020 when he said, "The beauty of this is we can set the rules on how your money works and we have the technology to enforce them." This creates a system where someone can track individuals, set complex rules, and enforce them all through technology, allowing for instant enforcement of any behavior constraints by cutting off access to money.

Question 4: What is FASAB Statement 56 and how does it affect government financial transparency?

FASAB Statement 56 (Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board Statement 56) is an administrative policy implemented during the Kavanaugh hearings by a bipartisan effort involving the White House, Senate, and House representatives. This policy fundamentally changes government accounting by declaring that, as an administrative matter, the government does not have to obey constitutional provisions related to financial budgeting and disclosure, nor follow established laws and regulations.

This policy allows for the appointment of a secret group of people, through a secret process, to move money out of the financial disclosures of the United States government and approximately 150 governmental entities. When combined with national security laws, this policy also applies to major banks and contractors working with the government. The practical impact is devastating for transparency - financial statements from the Treasury or major banks become meaningless because a secret group can move whatever they want off the books without disclosure. From an investment perspective, this means half (or an unknown portion) of financial reality is now hidden.

Question 5: What evidence suggests the existence of underground bases in the United States?

Two years of research into underground bases conducted between 2021-2023 led to an estimate of approximately 170 underground bases in the United States, including facilities under the ocean around the country, connected by a transportation network. This conclusion came from systematically collecting and analyzing data and allegations about such facilities. Evidence also comes from firsthand accounts of contractors who have worked on these installations.

These bases serve two primary purposes according to the analysis: housing secret activities that need to be kept from public view (like aspects of secret space programs) and providing refuge in case of near-extinction events. The construction of these facilities accelerated after the Patriot Act, as documented in the Washington Post project "Top Secret America," which cataloged the explosion of money and building activity for classified installations. The Washington DC area reportedly contains underground facilities, including an egress from the White House via a "transformer box" on Constitution Avenue and installations near the VP's house at the Naval Observatory.

Question 6: What are "breakthrough energy" technologies and why might they be suppressed?

Breakthrough energy refers to alternative energy sources that could produce power at very low cost compared to conventional sources. These technologies have reportedly been developed by various inventors dating back to Tesla, and there have been conferences bringing together breakthrough energy inventors from around the world. Some of the technology may already be in use in specialized settings like advanced military vehicles or secret facilities.

The suppression of these technologies is attributed to several strategic concerns of those managing global resources. First, if widely implemented, breakthrough energy could be weaponized in dangerous ways by small groups without sovereign backing. Second, dramatically lower energy costs would make populations much harder to control as people would gain tremendous economic freedom. Third, reduced energy costs could lead to population explosions, creating environmental concerns. From a control perspective, keeping these technologies secret while using them in limited applications provides significant advantages to those who possess them while preventing disruptions to existing power structures.

Question 7: How is space colonization connected with the centralization of capital?

Space colonization requires enormous capital investment, which has been facilitated through the centralization of wealth into the hands of a few billionaires who then reinvest that money into space ventures (like Musk and Bezos). This concentration of capital provides the necessary resources for expensive space initiatives that wouldn't be possible with more distributed wealth. The globalization process itself may have been partly designed to centralize the capital needed for space development.

Space investment serves multiple purposes beyond just resource acquisition (like asteroid mining). Satellites are essential for implementing global control systems - putting up a ring of satellites combined with telecommunications infrastructure can help run a worldwide control grid that tracks and enforces financial movements. Additionally, elites may be concerned about geophysical risks to Earth, making investment in space a form of species-level insurance policy. By not "betting the ranch on one planet," those with access to concentrated capital can pursue a multiplanetary civilization as a hedge against extinction-level events.

Question 8: What geophysical risks concern elite decision-makers?

Elite decision-makers are reportedly concerned about several major geophysical risks that could threaten civilization. A primary concern is solar minimums - periods when changes in the Earth's distance from the sun cause significant climate shifts that dramatically impact agriculture and the economy's ability to feed populations. Historical analysis of solar minimums shows they can cause major societal disruptions.

Another significant concern involves cyclical extinction or near-extinction events that appear to occur approximately every 10,000-12,000 years in Earth's history. These could be triggered by various phenomena such as magnetic pole shifts or what's referenced in Chinese science fiction like "Three-Body Problem" - the unpredictable entry of other celestial bodies into our solar system causing catastrophic flooding and earthquakes. These concerns about potentially civilization-ending events may explain the construction of underground facilities and the push toward space colonization as insurance policies against human extinction.

Question 9: Who or what is "Mr. Global" in the context of global financial control?

"Mr. Global" is a nickname for the committee or group at the top of the global power structure that makes major decisions affecting the planet. Rather than being a single individual, Mr. Global appears to be a committee system of intergenerational pools of capital that work by consensus and operate according to certain rules. These are described as risk managers who are constantly extracting money from the financial system.

The exact identity of these people remains mysterious - "if you know their name, they're not one of the important owners." Instead of known individuals, the real power lies with intergenerational capital pools that persist beyond lifetimes. Some of these may operate through entities like the Harvard Corporation (which runs Harvard University and its endowment) with its self-perpetuating board controlling tens of billions in assets. The central banking bureaucracy, particularly focused around the Bank of International Settlements, appears to be the operational arm executing the policies set by these capital pools.

Question 10: What is the relationship between mortgage fraud and government operations?

Mortgage fraud is described as a "public-private partnership" between the New York Federal Reserve member banks and the federal government (particularly the Treasury and Federal Reserve). This partnership deliberately engineered massive mortgage bubbles to centralize capital. When attempts were made to clean up mortgage corruption at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, it became clear that the infrastructure was being intentionally set up to dramatically increase mortgage fraud.

The mechanics of this fraud involved using government guarantees through agencies like HUD and FHA to backstop risky loans, while banks generated enormous fees and offloaded the actual risk. This created a system where massive amounts of money could effectively be siphoned from the US government (taxpayers) while appearing legitimate. The mortgage system also served as one of the biggest sources of funds for the "black budget" and classified projects, creating incentives to maintain rather than reform corrupt practices. This partnership between the banking system and government agencies allowed for the large-scale extraction of wealth under the guise of expanding homeownership.

Question 11: What is the "red button scenario" regarding narcotics trafficking?

The "red button scenario" refers to a thought experiment presented to a group of spiritually-minded people who wanted to evolve society. They were asked to imagine a red button on a lectern that, if pushed, would stop all hard narcotics trafficking in their town, county, or state immediately - but would also offend those who control hundreds of billions to trillions in dirty money. Out of approximately 100 people dedicated to spiritual evolution, only one person was willing to push the button.

When asked why they wouldn't push it, the group admitted they feared their taxes going up, government checks stopping, and their 401ks and IRAs declining in value. This scenario revealed a fundamental problem: not that people wouldn't push the button, but that they wouldn't have an honest conversation about making the red button economically beneficial - "turning the red button green." The example illustrated how deeply the American economy relies on dirty money and how people want both their money and the story that they are good people, without facing the contradictions between these desires.

Question 12: What is the difference between "living wealth" and "financial wealth"?

Living wealth encompasses all the living things and relationships that contribute to human flourishing - people, family, culture, education, health, and community connections. It stands in contrast to financial wealth, which consists of monetary assets, investments, and financial instruments. True wealth requires integrating both types into a coherent whole, but most people have been trained to build financial equity without connecting it to living equity.

This disconnection leads to absurd situations where people with millions in the bank claim they can't afford organic food, despite healthcare costs being a primary cause of wealth diminution. Another example of this disconnection is when people prioritize putting money into the "national security state" over helping their children buy homes or building family prosperity. The Quaker approach to wealth illustrates proper integration - family members wouldn't even consider buying stock until they had provided for all their children's education at the best Quaker schools, prioritizing living wealth over financial accumulation.

Question 13: What does the concept of the "people bank" versus institutional banking mean?

The "people bank" is a network of trusted relationships with family and friends who provide financial and emotional support, particularly during times when institutional systems fail or turn against you. Unlike formal banking institutions that can be controlled or manipulated by central authorities, the people bank operates on trust, reciprocity, and genuine human connection. This concept became vital during the 11-year litigation period with the Department of Justice, when conventional financial systems were inaccessible.

The power of the people bank was demonstrated when exactly $250,000 that had been loaned or gifted to family and friends flowed back during the litigation period, allowing survival when formal systems had been weaponized. After winning the litigation, rather than reinvesting in a 401k or government-connected financial vehicle, the choice was made to "bonus out" $500,000 to the people bank, recognizing it as "the only bank in this world I trust." This approach emphasizes building networks of mutual support that can withstand institutional attacks and remain resilient even when formal systems are compromised.

Question 14: How did deglobalization reportedly begin during the 2008 financial crisis?

Deglobalization actually started before the 2008 crisis, with its roots in the 1997 Asian financial crisis that served as a wake-up call for Asian countries about the vulnerabilities of the global dollar system. The process accelerated in 2008 as the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) began organizing to create alternatives to the dollar system, which they viewed as being operated irresponsibly by the United States.

The fundamental tension was between the US desire for a unipolar model under dollar dominance versus other nations seeking a multipolar approach. Countries became increasingly resistant to the level of subsidy being extracted from them through the dollar system and chafed against rules and regulations imposed through it. This led to systematic efforts to build alternative financial architectures that could provide a "safe haven" outside dollar dominance. The financial crisis exposed vulnerabilities in the Western-designed system, giving additional impetus to countries looking to reduce their dependence on it and accelerating the fragmentation of the global economic order.

Question 15: What considerations drive depopulation as a policy agenda?

Several interlocking considerations drive elite interest in depopulation. With the rise of AI and automation, there's a reduced need for human labor, making large populations economically "unnecessary" from a management perspective. Additionally, if you're planning to move people to a "much lower economic footprint," having complete control through digital systems becomes "very convenient" - with fewer people being easier to manage than more.

Another factor relates to energy and resource constraints. If elites believe in the need to limit energy consumption for environmental reasons while simultaneously restricting access to breakthrough energy technologies, population reduction becomes a mathematical necessity. This connects to the phenomenon of biohacking and longevity research among elites, where figures like Sean Parker have suggested they might live to 145 years old. If such technologies exist but aren't intended for general distribution due to resource constraints, then depopulation becomes logical from the perspective of those who see themselves as destined for greatly extended lives while believing planetary resources cannot support everyone having the same opportunity.

Question 16: What is described as the "great poisoning" of America?

The "great poisoning" refers to a systematic degradation of American health that's having catastrophic effects on both individual well-being and government budgets. Analysis shows that if the United States returned to 2010 levels of disability, it would reduce the Health and Human Services budget by approximately half a trillion dollars from its current $1.8 trillion level. This poisoning manifests as dramatically increasing rates of chronic illness and disability.

The health crisis extends beyond government budgets to impact every level of the economy. Poisoned people become less productive, driving down economic output while simultaneously increasing healthcare costs for families, local governments, and states. This creates a vicious cycle where available resources are increasingly diverted to managing illness rather than building prosperity. The underlying causes aren't specified, but the implication is that this poisoning is deliberate or at least knowingly permitted, as it serves the interests of those profiting from healthcare while weakening the population's ability to resist control measures. This makes addressing the "great poisoning" not just a health issue but a fundamental requirement for maintaining freedom and prosperity.

Question 17: How does spirituality function as resistance to control systems?

Spirituality provides essential foundations for resisting control systems by connecting people to something beyond material concerns and establishing moral frameworks that transcend immediate self-interest. When facing overwhelming power structures, the recognition that "this is a spiritual war" shifts the battleground from purely material resistance (which can be crushed) to a realm where control systems have less reach. The statement "If we can face it, God can fix it" embodies this approach - acknowledging difficult realities while maintaining faith that divine intelligence can work through humans who face truth.

On a practical level, spirituality fosters courage, persistence, and community - vital resources for resistance. The reminder that "the devil can have my house and the devil can have my car but the devil cannot have my joy" represents a profound act of spiritual resistance: maintaining internal freedom even amid external control. This spiritual foundation also provides the motivation for long-term thinking beyond individual lifetimes, creating the basis for trust and becoming "agreement capable" - essential for building alternatives to control systems. Ultimately, the transcendent values provided by spirituality directly counter the nihilistic, materialistic foundations of control systems.

Question 18: What is the "breakaway civilization" concept?

The "breakaway civilization" concept describes a parallel system developed by elites that operates separately from and not subject to the laws of existing civilization. This term, made famous by Richard Dolan, refers to how the national security state, beginning with black budget projects, has evolved into an entirely separate societal structure with its own rules, technologies, and infrastructure. The $21 trillion in missing government money may have partially funded this alternative civilization.

This breakaway structure follows a pattern similar to how companies transition between systems - running new and old systems in parallel before eventually bringing down the original system. The underground bases, secret transportation networks, and advanced technology development represent the physical infrastructure of this separate civilization. With $21 trillion, at even a 5% interest rate, there would be sufficient resources to finance what amounts to a private government operating beyond constitutional constraints. The construction of this parallel system represents a deliberate strategy to create escape mechanisms from the problems facing mainstream society, rather than solving those problems for everyone.

Question 19: How do Wall Street, Washington, and illegal money flows intersect?

In 2000, a Department of Justice spokesperson admitted that the US economy launders $500 billion to $1 trillion annually in illegal money (from narcotics, financial fraud, human trafficking, etc.), making America the global leader in money laundering. This isn't an accident but a structural feature of the system - Wall Street, Washington, and illegal cash flows form an integrated ecosystem where each component supports the others.

This relationship manifests in several ways: first, the financial system depends on the liquidity provided by illegal cash flows to finance government deficits and support stock market valuations. Second, politicians face a nearly impossible situation where voters demand government benefits and low taxes (legal money) while the financial system requires accommodation of illegal flows. Finally, everyone wants the story of "I am good" while benefiting from corrupt systems - leading to what's described as the "Bushes approach": "You all are good Christians, here's your check, don't ask questions." This institutionalized hypocrisy allows Americans to enjoy the economic benefits of illegal money while maintaining a self-image of moral uprightness.

Question 20: What role do university endowments play in the global financial system?

University endowments, particularly the Harvard Endowment, function as powerful investment syndicates and intergenerational pools of capital with significant influence in the global financial system. The Harvard Corporation specifically (which runs both the university and its endowment) is described as "one of the most important investment syndicates in the world." With assets exceeding $50 billion, including a 39% private equity portfolio, it represents a "flagship in the world of investment."

These endowments operate with significant tax advantages, typically spinning off only about 4% annually to fund university operations (far less than paying taxes would require) while using the institutions to generate intellectual and human capital that benefits their investment activities. The structure of entities like the Harvard Corporation - run by a self-perpetuating board where members select their own replacements - creates a vehicle for perpetual capital accumulation outside democratic control. This model was reportedly developed to compete with the Catholic Church's 2,000-year advantage of diplomatic immunity and tax exemption. The fight over who controls such boards represents a struggle for control of these massive capital pools and their associated power.

Question 21: How can one maintain joy while confronting dark realities?

Maintaining joy amid darkness requires a conscious decision not to allow negative forces to "steal your joy." This approach was crystallized in a moment of insight when a pastor declared "the devil can have my house and the devil can have my car but the devil cannot have my joy." This represents a profound recognition that while external circumstances may be controlled by others, your internal state remains your sovereign territory.

The concept of maintaining a "state of amusement" is presented as an essential practice when confronting troubling information about control systems and corruption. When team members at Solari Report lose their state of amusement, it becomes the team's job to help restore it. This isn't naive positivity but rather a spiritual discipline - recognizing that facing reality is the doorway to finding real solutions, while simultaneously refusing to be crushed by that reality. As expressed in the metaphor from "The Never-Ending Story," one must resist "the Nothing" - forces that suck meaning out of everything - by consciously preserving joy and meaning despite attempts to destroy them.

Question 22: What impact did the Patriot Act have on government financing?

The Patriot Act fundamentally transformed government financing by facilitating the movement of enormous sums of money into the national security state. It's characterized as the "Control and Concentration of Cash Flow Act" because it successfully shifted significant funding onto the official budget for classified and secretive programs that previously relied on more problematic off-budget methods.

Prior to the Patriot Act, black budget and secret financing for government classified projects had become increasingly dysfunctional, with mortgage fraud serving as one of the biggest sources of funds. The post-9/11 legislation streamlined this process, making it "much easier to get enormous amounts of money for the national security state." This represents one of many "stacked functions" achieved through the legislative response to 9/11, suggesting the legislation's financial aspects were a deliberate feature rather than an accidental byproduct. While presented publicly as security measures, these changes facilitated a massive expansion in classified spending without the previous constraints.

Question 23: What is the difference between "official reality" and actual reality?

"Official reality" is the sanctioned narrative promoted through media, education, and government channels - the version of events acceptable at "cocktail parties." Actual reality describes how the world truly functions, particularly regarding financial flows, power structures, and control systems. The critical mistake many people make is using official reality to guide their personal and financial decisions, leading to disastrous outcomes when facing the actual functioning of systems.

This distinction is so important that it forms the second pillar in the Solari "Building Wealth" curriculum under "Navigation Tools." The guidance is explicit: official reality is for social navigation, while actual reality must guide your time and money decisions. Many people fall victim to financial fraud and healthcare fraud precisely because they believe official narratives about how these systems work. Understanding both realities is necessary - one for social functioning and one for protecting yourself and your assets. This dual knowledge requirement creates additional cognitive burden but is essential for survival in a world where official narratives deliberately mislead about core economic and political realities.

Question 24: What are "systemically important institutions" and why are they treated differently?

"Systemically important institutions" are financial entities designated by the Financial Stability Board under the Bank for International Settlements as being too critical to the functioning of the global financial system to be allowed to fail or face normal legal consequences for wrongdoing. This designation effectively places these institutions above the law, creating a two-tier legal system where the largest financial players operate under different rules than everyone else.

This special status manifests most clearly in the approach to law enforcement. When these institutions break laws, rather than facing prosecution like ordinary citizens or businesses, they merely pay what amounts to a "kickback" to the Department of Justice - essentially a share of their illegal profits. This approach was exemplified when Eric Holder's Department of Justice declined to prosecute HSBC for significant legal violations. By extending aspects of the BIS's sovereign immunity to these designated banks through the New York Federal Reserve, the system ensures that the most powerful financial institutions can operate outside normal legal constraints while maintaining the facade of law-based governance for everyone else.

Question 25: How might AI be used to implement sophisticated control systems?

AI creates unprecedented capabilities for implementing control systems by enabling customized surveillance, influence, and constraint mechanisms for each individual person. Unlike previous mass media systems that broadcast to large audiences, AI-powered systems can track, analyze, and manipulate one person at a time with tailored interventions. This represents a fundamental shift from broad societal control to precision management of individuals.

The integration of AI with digital currency creates particularly powerful control capabilities. If movement restrictions are implemented, the system can automatically disable financial access when someone travels beyond permitted boundaries. Similarly, if pharmaceutical mandates are established, non-compliance could trigger immediate financial penalties or complete account freezing. This creates what's described as each person having "their custom surveillance, influence, nudging, and control system." The computing infrastructure being developed through data centers provides the processing power for these individualized control mechanisms, effectively creating a "digital concentration camp" where financial penalties for non-compliance can be automated and resistance becomes extraordinarily difficult.

Question 26: What is the true purpose of the expanding data center infrastructure?

The massive expansion of data centers, described as "the only sort of crackling sparkling piece of the real estate market right now," serves primarily as infrastructure for sophisticated control systems rather than merely supporting commercial computing needs. These facilities are candidly described as "control grids" or "control nodes" that will provide the computational backbone for monitoring and managing populations through AI, digital currencies, and integrated surveillance.

This infrastructure buildout faces a critical constraint in energy requirements. The scale of computing power needed for comprehensive population control would require either widespread implementation of breakthrough energy technologies (currently suppressed), substantial nuclear expansion (with Bloomberg reporting that Texas alone would need 30 new nuclear plants), or continued reliance on fossil fuels (contradicting decades of climate messaging). This energy question forces difficult choices for control system architects - either reveal previously suppressed energy technologies, dramatically expand nuclear capacity despite safety concerns in a non-agreement-capable society, or revert to fossil fuels while abandoning climate change narratives.

Question 27: What warnings did Sir James Goldsmith make about globalization in 1994?

In 1994, Sir James Goldsmith appeared on Charlie Rose to warn against approving the Uruguay round of GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) and instituting the World Trade Organization. His analysis of globalization's consequences was remarkably prescient, identifying three major destructive impacts that would follow: the hollowing out of the middle class in Western countries, the devastation of Western culture, and significant degradation of food quality.

What makes Goldsmith's warnings particularly significant is that they weren't speculative - the leadership implementing globalization reportedly knew these consequences would occur. The deliberate nature of this destruction raises profound questions about motivations. Several possibilities are suggested: the desire to centralize capital for space development, preparation for an inevitable financial "reset" that occurs approximately every hundred years in the central banking system, and the belief that controlling globalization was preferable to allowing others to lead the process. Rather than being unintended consequences, the destruction of Western middle classes and cultures appears to have been an anticipated and accepted cost of implementing the globalist agenda.

Question 28: How might "placebased" financial management offer solutions?

"Placebased" financial management focuses on optimizing resource allocation within specific geographic communities by providing transparent data about financial flows. This approach reveals tremendous inefficiencies in how government money is currently spent - for example, finding neighborhoods where $250,000 was being spent per unit to build public housing when $50,000 could buy and rehabilitate a foreclosed property in the same area. By reorganizing spending at the local level, resources could be multiplied four or five times without requiring additional funding.

The Solari "Community Wizard" software tool was designed to facilitate this approach by allowing anyone to download data and analyze financial flows in their community to identify optimization opportunities. When this efficiency-focused approach was presented to program administrators, the response revealed why such solutions aren't implemented: "But how would we generate fees for our friends?" This highlights how current spending patterns prioritize extraction and political patronage over community well-being. The placebased approach offers a path to reengineering economic systems "one neighborhood at a time" without requiring complex political consensus, instead using existing resources more effectively through transparency and local control.

Question 29: How did the Canadian truckers incident demonstrate financial control mechanisms?

The Canadian truckers protest provided a clear demonstration of how financial control can be weaponized against political opposition. When the government disapproved of the truckers' protests, they simply "cut off their money" - not just for the protestors themselves but also for supporters who helped them. This showed how quickly financial access can be terminated based on political positions, without due process or judicial review.

This incident was part of a broader pattern of "debanking" occurring throughout North America, where individuals are denied banking services based on their political or religious views. While Tennessee passed legislation prohibiting banks above a certain size from debanking customers for political or religious reasons, no similar federal protection exists in the United States. This demonstrates the vulnerability of even politically organized groups to financial system manipulation and foreshadows how digital currency systems could make such control even more immediate and comprehensive. The ease with which financial exclusion was implemented reveals how traditional banking systems are already evolving into sophisticated control mechanisms, even before full digital currency implementation.

Question 30: What is the relationship between central banks and national governments?

The relationship between central banks and national governments has fundamentally inverted the constitutional order, with central banks now effectively controlling governments rather than the reverse. Since 1913, central bankers have controlled monetary policy (the process by which currency is issued and credit is managed). What's happening now is an attempt to also capture fiscal policy (control over taxation and government borrowing), which would complete their domination of government finance.

This power shift creates a "Boston Tea Party moment" where taxation without representation becomes the norm. A nominee for Controller of Currency during the Biden administration wrote that central bank digital currency provided "the perfect tool to deal with inflation" because "you just freeze everybody's bank accounts." This ability to unilaterally restrict financial access without democratic input represents a profound constitutional crisis. The relationship between states and the federal government has been similarly corrupted through financial dependence - as one Idaho senator explained, while he wanted to implement the Constitution, his constituents preferred the extra 19 cents on the dollar they received from Washington. This financial dependence has effectively "bought people out of the constitution" and normalized federal government operations "far outside the law."

