Lies are Unbekoming

Noreen
7h

As a college student in the late 80's I had to do a paper on a chosen subject in a human sexuality course. I chose birth in America. One of the best books I discovered was Birth as an American Rite of Passage By Robbie Davis-Floyd. This was, at the time and may be still, the most fact driven list of cause and effect of how labor and birth go dangerously wrong in all the books, peer reviewed sources, articles I could find. It documented every complication connected to "labor/birth management". As this article says, this mismanagement, aka mother and baby abuse is all to bill insurance companies to keep the abuse profit rolling in as one unnecessary interventions leads to another that leads to a slippery slope of abuse to Mom and baby. The only way most women can cope with the trauma they and their babies experienced to to convince themselves that it was a good thing they were in the hospital because they or their baby would have died if they were anywhere else. Women, take back your sovereign power and do your research and connect to your home birth community. When women found out I've had three healthy, sacred, safe home births I hear this response, "Oh, I wanted a home birth too but my husband wouldn't agree." Well, mine didn't either. He said, "Just so you know, if anything at all goes wrong I would never forgive you." OK. I did my research. I trusted my health before I became pregnant, during my pregnancy and learned that most of the list of things that do go wrong are tied to unnecessary medical mismanagement, aka abuse for profit. I also came to the reality that sometimes things do go wrong. Life isn't without risks. That's why you build a team of experienced, non medical people that you trust to support you and baby during this miraculous time and event. The system will not change. We are the change.

Barbara
9h

Thank you for this comprehensive list of assaults on women and babies during their most vulnerable time in life. We worked hard to anticipate and avoid as many interventions as possible with the planned home birth-turned-hospital birth of our oldest, but got caught off guard by the hearing test required by the state before we could take her home. We agreed to it because although it seemed ridiculous, it was not invasive. She failed it. Of course she failed it, I thought—hadn’t her ears been full of amniotic fluid for months? So we were sent home with a fistful of brochures and resources for deaf children and an appointment with a pediatric specialist (which we cancelled when we got home). Other than a few bouts of selective hearing as a teenager when it came to chores, hearing was fine. In light of all this it gave me extraordinary pleasure that she went on to become one of the top musicians in the state in high school and has perfect pitch. The system has so many ways of entrapping you through fear if you don’t keep your wits about you.

