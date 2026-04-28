A reader pointed me toward a lecture — a recording of a Canadian PhD scientist tracing the history of vaccination from the ancient world through to the present day, delivered as part of a week-long seminar on natural approaches to health. She urged me to watch it and share it.

The lecture is by Dr. Raymond Obomsawin. The seminar series was Life Science Seminars International, and the seven-part DVD set is available through Amazing Discoveries.¹ The lecture in question — Immunity, Infectious Disease, and Vaccination — can also be found on the Internet Archive.²

The reader was right. The material is extraordinary. What follows is the essay I built from it.

A note on framing: Raymond operates within a germ theory paradigm. He uses terms like “infectious disease,” “immune system,” and “immunity” as though they describe real biological categories. Regular readers know I don’t share that framework. But Raymond’s data stands regardless of which paradigm interprets it. The historical mortality charts, the cross-country correlations, the indigenous harm pattern — these are documented observations. You don’t need to accept germ theory to see what the injections are doing. Where I present Raymond’s findings, I use his framing. Where I interpret, I use mine.

The Man Who Saw the Pattern

Raymond Obomsawin was born in Syracuse, New York, on August 16, 1950. He was of Oneida and Abenaki ancestry, a Wolf Clan member of the Oneida Indian Nation. He held an M.Sc. and a Ph.D. from Columbia University with concentrations in health science and human ecology. He produced over 85 academic and professional publications.³

His career reads like a deliberately constructed vantage point. He served as founding Chairman of the National Commission Inquiry on Indian Health. He was Director of the Office for National Health Development at the National Indian Brotherhood, which became the Assembly of First Nations. He was Executive Director of the California Rural Indian Health Board. He was Senior Advisor on First Nations Health at the National Aboriginal Health Organization. He was Executive Director for a First Nations Health Centre on Canada’s West Coast.⁴

Internationally, he managed overseas operations for CUSO — Canada’s largest international development NGO — covering programmes in over 30 countries. He served as Evaluation Analyst at the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), and later as Senior Advisor on Indigenous Knowledge.⁵ He co-chaired a United Nations Environment Program expert group on genetic use restriction technologies.⁶

No one could say Raymond Obomsawin lacked credentials. He had spent decades inside the institutions — indigenous health systems, international development agencies, government advisory bodies. He was not an outsider looking in. He was an insider who looked at the data and could not unsee what it showed.

He and his wife Marie-Louise had three children: Sunrise, Sunbeam, and Sundown. None of them received the prescribed regimen of childhood vaccines. They were repeatedly exposed to children with active childhood illnesses. None of them ever fell sick. Raymond attributed this to natural immunity — in terrain terms, their bodies were never compromised by the injections, and their internal environment remained strong enough that illness never took hold.⁷

Raymond Obomsawin passed away on December 28, 2021, at the age of 71, at home surrounded by family.⁸

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The Doctor in the Desert

To understand what Raymond found, you have to start with what Dr. Archie Kalokerinos found — independently, on the other side of the world, two decades earlier.

Kalokerinos was the medical director of the Collarenebri health centre in the Northern Territory of Australia. When he arrived, the death rate among Aboriginal infants and small children was approximately 50%. Every second child was dying.⁹

He began as a conventional physician who believed in vaccination. What changed him was observation. After routine injections — tetanus, diphtheria, polio, whooping cough — infants became ill. Some became extremely ill. Some died. The reactions were not always the ones listed in the standard medical literature. They were, in his words, “very strange reactions indeed.”¹⁰

The critical moment came in 1975–76. A politician responsible for Aboriginal health in the Northern Territory called Kalokerinos to report that the infant death rate had doubled in a single year, and was on track to double again. Kalokerinos investigated. He went through every factor he could think of. The answer hit him, as he later described it, “like a bomb.” The politician had told him: in an endeavour to improve the Aboriginal mortality we stepped up the vaccination campaigns.¹¹

They were injecting sick children. Malnourished children. Children whose bodies lacked the nutritional reserves to process what was being put into them. And if a mother didn’t want her child injected, they chased her. Kalokerinos saw health workers pursuing Aboriginal families on foot and in Land Rovers, grabbing children and forcibly vaccinating them. If the child survived the first injection, they came back weeks later with booster shots. Then more. Then polio shots on top.¹²

Kalokerinos discovered that he could reverse many of the acute reactions by administering large doses of vitamin C — intramuscularly or intravenously. The death rate under his care dropped dramatically. Over 90%.¹³

He expected the authorities to take an interest. Their reaction was, in his words, “one of extreme hostility.”¹⁴

The government hired a team of three scientists to investigate his claims. The team was headed by Glenn Dettman. After six months of investigation, Dettman switched sides and joined Kalokerinos against the government.¹⁵

In 1995, after forty years in the field, Kalokerinos gave his final assessment: “My final conclusion after forty years or more in this business is that the unofficial policy of the World Health Organisation and the unofficial policy of ‘Save the Children Fund’ and almost all those organisations is one of murder and genocide. They want to make it appear as if they are saving these kids, but in actual fact they don’t.”¹⁶

Kalokerinos died in March 2012 at the age of 84.

The Pattern Crosses Oceans

Raymond Obomsawin encountered Kalokerinos’s work through the American Natural Hygiene Society in Buffalo, New York.¹⁷ He later travelled to Australia, interviewed Kalokerinos at the Redfern Health Centre in Sydney, and invited both Kalokerinos and Dettman to speak in Ottawa at Carleton University.¹⁸

What struck Obomsawin was the parallel. He was watching the same thing happen to indigenous populations in North America that Kalokerinos had documented in Australia. Different continent, different government, different decade — identical pattern. Malnourished children with compromised terrain, targeted by mass vaccination campaigns, absorbing the damage that better-nourished populations could partially mask.

Obomsawin’s sister, a registered nurse, had worked at the Cherokee Native American hospital in western North Carolina. While there, she met a man who had worked in multiple Indian Health Service hospitals throughout the western United States. She asked him what he believed was the most serious health problem facing Native Americans. She expected him to say alcohol or diabetes. His answer was vaccine damage. “You will not believe what I’ve seen in these hospitals,” he told her, “and the children and the deformities and the brain damage.”¹⁹

Two witnesses in Australia. Two witnesses in the United States. None of them knew each other at the outset. All of them reporting the same observation: indigenous children, already compromised by nutritional deficiency and toxic burden, were being damaged and killed by the very programmes that claimed to protect them.

Canada’s First Nations: The Numbers

The Canadian data turns anecdote into epidemiology.

Between 1997 and 2000, tuberculosis among First Nations on-reserve and Inuit populations was estimated at 25 times higher — 2,500% — than the Canadian-born non-Aboriginal population rate.²⁰

The BCG vaccine — the standard tuberculosis vaccine — had been widely administered to Aboriginal peoples for decades, since the mid-twentieth century. Generation after generation received it. Fifty years later, the TB rate among vaccinated populations was 25 times the rate of the general population.²¹

A study of First Nations in western Canada found that disseminated BCG — the injected material itself spreading through the body — was increasing mortality among children with depleted vitality. The vaccine was not merely failing to prevent tuberculosis. It was killing some of the children it was injected into.²²

Obomsawin placed this against the broader context. TB death rates in Canada had been falling precipitously since the 1880s — long before any vaccination programme existed. By the time BCG was introduced in some provinces in 1948 and others in 1954, the decline was already over 90% complete. In the United States, which never adopted BCG for mass use at all, the TB decline followed an almost identical curve — approximately 97–98% reduction, no vaccine involved.²³

The same pattern held for every disease he charted. In England and Wales, measles mortality had fallen by over 98% before measles vaccination began in the mid-1960s. When he plotted measles decline against scurvy decline on the same chart — scurvy being a condition caused by nutritional deficiency, not by any pathogen — the two curves were nearly parallel. Both declined together as nutrition improved. Measles declined for the same reason scurvy did: the terrain improved.²⁴

Obomsawin compiled these charts across multiple conditions, multiple countries, multiple decades. Canada, England, Wales, the United States, New Zealand, Australia. Measles, tuberculosis, pertussis, diphtheria. The pattern was always the same: 90–98% declines before vaccination, with the medical establishment then claiming credit for the final few percentage points.²⁵

The CIDA Suppression

In the 1980s, the Canadian government committed substantial funding — approaching $150 million — to the Expanded Programs of Immunization in Southeast Asia through CIDA.²⁶

Obomsawin was sent as an evaluation analyst to assess the programme’s impact. What he found did not please the government. The vaccination programmes were not improving children’s health. They were causing harm — including deaths following vaccination. He documented his findings in an evaluation report.²⁷

The Canadian government refused to publish it.²⁸

Obomsawin expanded his findings into his seminal report, Universal Immunization: Medical Miracle or Masterful Mirage? — a comprehensive document challenging the scientific, developmental, and humanitarian basis of mass vaccination as a global policy.²⁹ The report remains available online for those who look for it, but it was never given the institutional platform it warranted.

Years later, as reported by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Mogensen and colleagues published similar findings from West Africa. In Guinea-Bissau, children injected with DTP during the early 1980s had five to ten times greater mortality than their unvaccinated peers. Girls who received DTP died at ten times the rate of unvaccinated children. The study, published in EBioMedicine in 2017, was designed as a natural experiment: a birthday-based system created an injected cohort and a similarly situated uninjected control group. The healthier children were the ones who received the injections — and they still died at five times the rate. The bias ran against the finding, making it harder to dismiss.³⁰

What Obomsawin found in Southeast Asia in the 1980s, Mogensen documented in West Africa thirty years later. The same result. The same suppression.

The Diabetes Signal

Dr. J. Bart Classen’s research added a dimension that most of Obomsawin’s audience had never encountered. Classen found that vaccination programmes were triggering different metabolic responses in different populations. Type 1 diabetes appeared more frequently in Caucasian populations following vaccination. Type 2 diabetes appeared more frequently in Asian, Native American, and Inuit populations.³¹

Some children, Classen reported, were developing both type 1 and type 2 diabetes simultaneously — a phenomenon that puzzled the medical community because the two conditions are treated quite differently.³²

Then Japan provided the natural experiment. Around 2004, the Japanese government withdrew the requirement for schoolchildren to receive the BCG vaccine. Within a short time, the type 2 diabetes rate among Japanese children dropped by approximately 50%.³³

The British pertussis data showed the same relationship in reverse. In the late 1970s, a study linking the pertussis vaccine to brain damage frightened the British public. Pertussis vaccine coverage collapsed between 1978 and 1982. During those same years, insulin-dependent diabetes rates declined. As public confidence in the vaccine recovered and coverage climbed back up, diabetes rates rose in tandem.³⁴

Two vaccines. Two populations. Two directions of change. Both telling the same story: when the injections stop, the metabolic damage recedes. When they resume, the damage returns.

For indigenous populations already carrying disproportionate rates of diabetes, this finding is not academic. Canadian First Nations communities have some of the highest diabetes rates in the developed world. The establishment attributes this to diet, lifestyle, and alleged genetic predisposition. No one is studying the injection history.

The Dutch Study

In 2004, a group of parents in the Netherlands decided to answer a question that no government, hospital, or university was willing to investigate. They privately financed a national study with a straightforward design: compare the health outcomes of fully vaccinated children against children who received no vaccines at all.³⁵

The results, as Obomsawin presented them, were stark:

Ear infections: approximately 200% higher in the vaccinated group

Throat inflammation: approximately 400% higher

Convulsions and collapse: approximately 700% higher

Aggressive behaviour: several hundred percent higher

Eczema, asthma, and chronic lung disease: more than double the rate

Antibiotic use: more than double the rate

High-pitched prolonged crying — a recognised symptom of neurological distress in infants — more than double the rate³⁶

The study had to be privately financed because the medical establishment refused to conduct it. The reason for the refusal tells you what they expect the answer would be.

The Cross-Country Correlation

Obomsawin compiled a comparison of under-five mortality rates across developed countries, measured against the number of vaccines on each country’s childhood schedule. The data was from 2007.³⁷

Sweden: 11 vaccines on the schedule. Low under-five mortality.

Japan: 11 vaccines. Low mortality.

Finland: 12 vaccines. Low mortality.

Norway: 13 vaccines. Low mortality.

Then the numbers climb.

Switzerland: 16 vaccines.

Australia: 27 vaccines.

Canada: 28 vaccines.

United States: 36 vaccines.

The United States, with the most aggressive vaccination schedule in the developed world, had the highest under-five mortality rate among these nations. Canada was second. Australia third.³⁸

Shortly after Obomsawin compiled this data, a peer-reviewed study confirmed the correlation: countries administering more vaccines had higher infant mortality rates.³⁹

Correlation does not establish causation. But the absence of any investigation into the correlation — the refusal to conduct the study that would clarify the relationship — tells you something about what the institutions are protecting.

What the Body Tells Us

The terrain explains every observation in this essay.

Kalokerinos found that malnourished Aboriginal children died from injections that better-nourished children survived. The vitamin C connection made this explicit: the children’s bodies lacked the nutritional resources to process and expel the toxic load of the injections. When he supplemented with high-dose vitamin C — supporting the body’s cleansing capacity — the death rate dropped by over 90%. He was not treating a disease. He was supporting the terrain.

Indigenous populations worldwide carry higher toxic burdens, greater nutritional deficiencies, and more environmental stress than the general population. They are the canary. What damages them overtly damages everyone — but in populations with better nutritional reserves, better sanitation, and lower baseline toxic exposure, the damage manifests more slowly, more subtly, as the chronic conditions that define modern industrial health: conditions labelled autoimmune, metabolic disorders, neurological decline, allergies, behavioural disturbances.

The Dutch study showed precisely this. Even in well-nourished Dutch children, the damage was visible — doubled rates of eczema, asthma, ear infections, behavioural disorders. The difference between indigenous and non-indigenous populations is not whether the damage occurs. It is how fast, how visibly, and how fatally.

The Mechanism of Silence

Obomsawin’s career illustrates how suppression works in practice. It is not dramatic. No one sends men in dark suits. The mechanism is bureaucratic.

He submitted his CIDA evaluation report documenting harm from vaccination programmes in Southeast Asia. It was not published. He compiled historical mortality data showing the major conditions declining by 90–98% before vaccination. It was not incorporated into textbooks. He presented cross-country correlations between vaccine schedules and childhood mortality. No government funded a follow-up study.

The absence of the study is the strategy. If the vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated comparison is never conducted by an institution with authority, the evidence remains “anecdotal” — a word that means observed by individuals but never confirmed by the institutions that refuse to look.

The VAERS system in the United States demonstrates the same principle. It is, by the government’s own description, a “passive surveillance system” that captures only “a small fraction of actual adverse events.”⁴⁰ Estimates range from 2% to 10% of actual events being reported.⁴¹ Doctors are trained to attribute reactions to coincidence, prior illness, or parental error. The system is designed to undercount, and then the undercounting is cited as evidence that the problem is small.

What Raymond Left Behind

Edda West, co-founder of Vaccine Choice Canada, wrote in her tribute to Obomsawin after his death:

“Raymond Obomsawin, Ph.D. was a courageous man who stood for the highest principles in health care. He was an early pioneer calling out the injuries and deaths that follow mass vaccination programs.”⁴²

His report Universal Immunization: Medical Miracle or Masterful Mirage? remains available online. His 2009 compilation of graphs — titled Immunization Graphs: Natural Infectious Disease Declines; Immunization Effectiveness; and Immunization Dangers — is still downloadable.⁴³ His lecture series through Life Science Seminars International is still accessible for those who search for it.

These are the primary sources. The charts. The data. The historical records. The evaluation reports that governments refused to publish. They exist, and they say what they say.

Dr. Shiv Chopra — a senior Health Canada scientist for over 30 years, originally trained in vaccine development in Britain, who was fired for telling the truth to a Senate committee about bovine growth hormone — summarised his own conclusion in 2011: “Vaccine induced adverse reactions, including autism, diabetes, cancer, allergies and various neurological disorders continue to amount and more so where vaccines are used the most. For all these reasons, I refer to vaccines as cluster bombs, which, when injected, explode in all parts of one’s body and knock out some of the most critical organs and tissues. Therefore, my opinion on this subject is that no currently used vaccine does any good to anyone’s health, and every vaccine is potentially dangerous to everyone’s health.”⁴⁴

Raymond Obomsawin spent his career inside the institutions that administer these programmes to indigenous populations. He watched the data. He compiled the evidence. He wrote the reports. The institutions refused to publish them, refused to act on them, refused to fund the studies that would have confirmed or refuted them.

The populations with the least power to refuse are the ones absorbing the most damage. That is not a theory. It is the documented, repeated, cross-continental pattern that Kalokerinos saw in Australia, that the Indian Health Service worker saw in the American West, that Obomsawin documented in Canada, that Mogensen measured in Guinea-Bissau, and that the historical mortality data confirms everywhere anyone has looked.

The documents exist. The data exists. The pattern exists.

What does not exist is the willingness of any institution to look.

References