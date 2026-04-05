Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1d

I have stated many times on many substack platforms that America as we have been taught (brainwashed into believing) is a fictional entity , a fraud set up from the get go by the Crown (Rothschild banking cartel) as a system for wealth extraction. A mining operation so to speak.For most of us having gone through the indoctrination sausage machinery we call education it would seem impossible to understand how this could all be set up and managed through the centuries and seemingly under the radar. In most cases it takes some monumental black swan event such as the JFK murder, 911, or hopefully now the present invasions of sovereign countries by a rouge out of control maniacal leader. But the tell tale signs have been there to different degrees all along.Too many to go into but when looked at one after another is like a road map showing the starting point ,the journey ,and finally the intended destination. We live in a fictional land . A shining city on the hill example of democracy and freedom ,morality and justice.So they have told us over and over and over again . But reality tell another story and it is a sad one. Once one questions any of the false narratives it pushes you go down the rabbit hole and you eventually wind up in a very unpleasant place called reality. Nothing will be possible change wise until the majority of Americans fall down that hole and come out the other side. It is my contention having now questioned history for decades that history being told by the so called victors is usually an inversion of the truth. This website has demonstrated this hard fact more than any ,every day, twice or three times a day with great detail and should be lauded for doing so. Here again I will leave a link to the great Steppenwolf's history lesson of American penned in the early 1970s America/suicide/monster is a tour de force and is as relevant today as when it was written

https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=steppenwolf+lyrics+to+monster+lyrics&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
1d

Thank you. I am in almost complete agreement with your analysis, except for one thing. The House does not always win.

If we live under a sovereign moral code which overrides every form of man-made law in existence (call that sovereign God) and that moral code says there are repercussions and consequences to actions taken, both right and wrong, then there is no justification for promoting the idea that everything is pre-determined and it is futile to even try to mount a resistance to it.

In your defense, you have given us a way out and a back-of-the-napkin plan to implement. What follows from that will be determined by the number of people who take your advice to heart and begin to put it into action, regardless what it costs them personally.

This is where each one of us can build on that sketch by changing the way we live and operate in our own daily lives. Instead of throwing up our hands and claiming there is nothing we can do, we can build our faith in the future, in the only truth that matters, in the belief that right will triumph over might and money, and commit to following that path no matter where it leads.

Good work, Unbekoming. Keep koming.

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