I. The Fight

On the morning of February 28, 2026, joint American and Israeli airstrikes hit military and government targets across Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. Among the dead was Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose compound was destroyed.¹ Within hours, Iranian cities became ghost towns. Prisoners in Evin Prison were reduced to bread and water. UNESCO World Heritage Sites sustained damage. A US submarine sank an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean — the first American torpedo kill since the Second World War.²

This was not an abstraction. This was steel meeting concrete, fire meeting flesh. Missile launch rates from Iran dropped 92% within days as stockpiles depleted.³ Schools, hospitals, and the Grand Bazaar in Tehran were damaged. Whatever else this war is — and it is many things operating at many levels — at ground level it is men and women dying under falling buildings. That reality must be stated before any analysis begins, because the analytical framework this essay introduces could, if handled carelessly, be mistaken for a claim that none of this matters. It all matters. The dead are dead.

But five distinct analytical voices have been examining this war, and they do not all see the same thing. What they see depends on where they are standing — and how far down they are willing to look. A geopolitical analyst sees imperial continuity. A financial investigator sees a control grid snapping into place. A historian of oil wars sees a century-old pattern repeating. A former Wall Street insider sees central banking architecture operating beyond democratic reach.

Each is correct. Each is also incomplete.

What follows is a synthesis. It borrows a framework from combat sports to map what happens when you examine geopolitical conflict at different levels of depth. At ground level, the fight is real. At the apex, the architecture is designed so the house always wins. The distance between those two levels is where most analytical disagreements live, and where the most important questions hide.

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II. Ground Level — Where the Blood Is Real

Denis Rancourt, the Canadian physicist turned geopolitical analyst, makes a point that sounds obvious but is not: “geopolitics is real.”⁴ It is a corrective against a tendency in alternative media to dismiss all conflict as theater, all rivalry as pantomime, all geopolitics as professional wrestling. Rancourt’s position is grounded in observable material consequences. The US, he argues, will not peacefully adapt to emerging multipolar powers. It will use force, destruction, and violence to maintain hegemony, and it will do so for decades. Pauses may occur. Negotiations may be attempted. But the trajectory is aggression.

The Iran war vindicates this assessment with brutal specificity. On February 25, 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that a “historic” agreement with the United States was “within reach” ahead of renewed talks in Geneva.⁵ Three days later, the bombs fell. The negotiations were not a path to peace. They were staging. Rancourt warned of exactly this — that US diplomatic overtures toward Iran were setups for further assault rather than genuine peace efforts.

Brian Berletic, the Bangkok-based geopolitical analyst who runs The New Atlas, takes the ground-level case further. His argument is structural and civilizational: the United States has been exterminating indigenous populations, stealing land, and pilfering resources for nearly 200 years before Israel ever existed.⁶ The pattern runs from the American Midwest to Hawaii to the Philippines to Vietnam to Iraq to Iran without interruption. What makes anyone think, Berletic asks, that a nation that has done all of this would not be interested in controlling the most resource-rich region on Earth — with or without Israel?

Berletic is not offering a history lesson. He is making an analytical claim. People who blame Israel for “capturing” America are citing the symptom rather than the sickness. Israel is an extension of Western empire, not its origin. The US can continue existing as a rapacious empire with or without Israel. It did so for two centuries before Israel was created. But the crimes of Israel would be impossible without the US empire behind them.⁷

The same applies to Ukraine. Both are proxy instruments of US aggression — not independent actors dragging Washington into wars it would rather avoid. The Trump administration dumped the Ukraine conflict on the Europeans, freed up resources, and redirected them toward Iran. These are sequential deployments of the same imperial machinery through disposable partners: Ukraine to bleed Russia on its western flank, Israel to destroy Iran and sever China's energy supply from the east. Different theaters. Same director.

This cuts off a lazy analytical shortcut: the idea that if only one country or one lobby or one ethnic group could be removed, the machine would stop. The machine ran before any of these existed. It will run after they are gone. The imperial impulse is civilizational, and facing that is a prerequisite for understanding anything else.

At this level — the level of blood and rubble and depleted missile stocks — the fight is undeniably real. Iran’s military capacity is being degraded. Its sovereignty is under assault. Its people are suffering. But Iran is not merely absorbing punishment. It is fighting back. Iranian ballistic missiles and drones struck Israeli military and government targets, and nearly 60% of Iran’s launches were directed at US targets across the Gulf region — bases, naval assets, and the military infrastructure that Washington has spent three decades positioning in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the Emirates.⁸ A US soldier in Saudi Arabia became the seventh American casualty. The house’s regional enforcement arm and its forward-deployed military infrastructure are both taking real damage. Whatever is happening at the apex, this is not a choreographed exchange. The costs are flowing in both directions, and the aggressors are paying a price they did not budget for.

Dismissing any of this as theater is both factually wrong and morally grotesque.

But ground level is not the only level. And the view from higher up reveals patterns that a ground-level observer cannot see.

III. The National Level — Where Patterns Emerge

F. William Engdahl has spent four decades documenting the visible mechanism of Anglo-American imperial power: oil geopolitics. His research, spanning eight books and drawing on declassified documents, official speeches, and the public statements of policymakers themselves, traces a single continuous pattern from the early twentieth century to the present day.

The pattern: any nation sitting on significant oil reserves that pursues an independent path from Washington’s financial and energy architecture must be brought to heel. The method varies — coups, proxy wars, sanctions, direct invasion — but the logic never changes.

Iran fits this pattern exactly.

In 1953, the CIA overthrew Mohammed Mossadegh after he nationalized Anglo-Iranian oil. The coup installed a compliant Shah and redistributed Iran’s oil among the Rockefeller-linked American majors, British Petroleum, and Shell. The message to other oil-producing nations was explicit: nationalize your oil at your peril.⁹

In 1979, the Shah — whom Washington had installed — was himself removed when his nuclear energy program and deepening economic ties with France and Germany threatened American and British control. The Shah had contracted with French and German firms for twenty nuclear reactors, invested in European industrial companies, and was building energy bonds with Continental Europe that bypassed the Anglo-American system entirely.¹⁰ Engdahl documents that British Petroleum organized capital flight out of Iran, the BBC provided a full propaganda platform to Khomeini while refusing the Shah’s government equal time, and Anglo-American intelligence was committed to the Shah’s removal.¹¹

During the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-88, Washington secretly armed both sides. The CIA delivered battlefield intelligence to Saddam while the Bush network simultaneously armed Iran through what became the Iran-Contra channels. A former DIA official admitted signing off on documents that shared US satellite intelligence with both belligerents to produce a military stalemate.¹² The strategy was to prevent either side from winning — to keep both countries’ oil under effective pressure — while the only winners were those who controlled global oil flows and the vast cash volumes tied to them.

The 2026 war continues this sequence. Iran’s oil flows to China — 1.38 million barrels per day in 2025, representing over 80% of Iran’s exports — outside the dollar system, at discount prices, through informal channels that bypass Western financial controls.¹³ This is precisely the configuration that the 1992 Defense Planning Guidance — drafted by Dick Cheney and Paul Wolfowitz — was designed to prevent. That document stated plainly that “no rival superpower is allowed to emerge in Western Europe, Asia or the territories of the former Soviet Union.”¹⁴ The Pentagon called the endgame Full Spectrum Dominance.

Iran’s deepening integration with China and Russia — what Engdahl identified as a potential “Eurasian Iron Triangle”¹⁵ — represented exactly the kind of independent Eurasian coordination that the Wolfowitz Doctrine targeted. The proxy approach was no longer sufficient. The corridor from Tehran to Beijing had become too solid to manage through indirect methods.

The timing is instructive. The Iran war followed the Venezuela operation by weeks. In January 2026, the US seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and Trump announced that Washington would “take back” Venezuelan oil.¹⁶ China had been importing roughly 389,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan crude in 2025 — about 4% of its total seaborne imports, purchased at discount prices by the same independent Chinese refiners who bought Iranian crude.¹⁷ With Venezuelan supply now redirected toward Washington’s orbit, Chinese teapot refineries became even more dependent on Iranian crude. Then came the February 28 strikes on Iran.

The sequential logic is difficult to miss. First, cut China’s Venezuelan supply. Then eliminate its Iranian supply. The energy noose tightens around Beijing progressively, targeting the discounted, sanctions-evading supply chains that gave China a degree of energy independence from the dollar-denominated oil market. This is not a reading imposed from the outside. It is the observable pattern of events, unfolding in the order that serves the strategic objective Engdahl has documented for decades: prevent Eurasian energy independence.

Engdahl’s work makes the national-level case with documentary rigor. But his own evidence introduces something that complicates a pure reading of geopolitics as straightforward competition.

Consider: the same networks financed both sides of the Iran-Iraq War. The same banking system that recycled petrodollars into Third World debt in the 1970s administered the Volcker shock that sprung the trap in 1979. The same intelligence apparatus that installed the Shah removed him when his independence became inconvenient. The pretexts recycle — anti-communism in the 1950s, human rights in the 1970s, weapons of mass destruction in 2003, nuclear weapons in 2026 — while the underlying logic remains identical.

And in 2026, the pretext recycling was particularly transparent. During his February 24 State of the Union address, Trump accused Iran of reviving efforts to build nuclear weapons with capabilities threatening the US, Europe, and American bases overseas. American intelligence reports suggested that these alleged threats were unfounded, with such capabilities requiring until 2035 at the earliest should Iran have decided to pursue them.¹⁸ The intelligence contradicted the public justification. The war proceeded anyway.

At this level, patterns emerge that do not fit a reading of geopolitics as pure competition between independent actors. The same institutions profit regardless of outcome. The pretexts are manufactured against the evidence of the system’s own intelligence agencies. Oil prices spike — up 12% with natural gas rising over 40% since the escalation began¹⁹ — in ways that hurt consumers and importing nations but benefit producers, speculators, and the financial sector.

You begin to notice that while the fighters in the ring are genuinely hitting each other, the venue keeps collecting its percentage from every ticket.

IV. The Architecture — Where the House Reveals Itself

Catherine Austin Fitts — former Assistant Secretary of Housing under George H.W. Bush, former Wall Street investment banker at Dillon Read, and publisher of the Solari Report — has been mapping what she calls the “control grid” for over two decades. Her analysis operates at a level most geopolitical commentators never touch: the financial infrastructure beneath the visible machinery of empire.

In a February 2026 interview with Tucker Carlson — broadcast, by coincidence or otherwise, on the same day the bombs began falling on Tehran — Fitts laid out her framework.²⁰ The wars, she argued, are not primarily about oil, nuclear weapons, or regional power. They are about eliminating leakage from an emerging global financial control system.

Her key claim: the Wesley Clark “seven countries in five years” list — Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran — identifies nations whose central banks were not on board with the system being built.²¹ Bringing those central banks into the network was the actual objective. The pretexts — terrorism, WMDs, human rights — were packaging.

Iran, Fitts argues, is “the big leakage in the system” because its central bank operates outside the coordination network, its oil feeds China’s energy independence, and its participation in BRICS payment mechanisms threatens the interoperability that the control grid requires. If you are building a globally interoperable system of programmable money — digital currency that can be surveilled and controlled in real time, integrated with digital IDs, enforced through AI and satellite infrastructure — you cannot afford significant nodes operating outside your architecture.²²

Fitts’s analysis maps directly onto work I published in December 2025, “The Tower in Basel,” which traced the architecture of international central banking from the Rothschild banking dynasty through the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 to the Bank for International Settlements — the BIS — established in Basel, Switzerland in 1930.²³

The BIS describes itself as “a bank for central banks.” Sixty-three central banks hold membership. Its meetings are closed, its deliberations secret, its minutes never published. Its staff enjoy diplomatic immunity. Its assets cannot be seized. Its premises are beyond Swiss legal jurisdiction. Carroll Quigley, the Georgetown historian who had access to the archives of the groups that shaped Anglo-American policy, described the purpose plainly:

*”The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations.”*²⁴

Quigley was not a whistleblower. He was an insider who believed in the system’s aims. His description was scholarly, not adversarial. That makes it more damning, not less.

The mechanism that makes this architecture possible — and this is the layer that Engdahl gestures toward but Fitts and my own research address directly — is money creation itself. Banks do not lend existing deposits. They create new money at the moment of lending. The Federal Reserve’s own publications acknowledge this. Money enters circulation as interest-bearing debt owed to private institutions. The interest on that debt is never itself created. The arithmetic guarantees that aggregate debt will always exceed the aggregate money supply. The system requires perpetual borrowing to function and perpetual expansion to avoid collapse.²⁵

This is the mechanism that was deployed against the Third World in the 1982 debt crisis. Money was created by Western banks, lent to developing nations at variable interest rates, and then the cost of that money was tripled by the Volcker shock at the Federal Reserve. 109 debtor countries paid $658 billion in debt service on debts that had originally amounted to $430 billion — and still owed $882 billion at the end of the period.²⁶ They paid more than one and a half times what they borrowed and owed more than twice the original amount. The mathematics were not a malfunction. They were the architecture operating as designed.

Now apply this to Iran.

Iran’s central bank is not a BIS member. Iraq’s central bank governor met with the Bank of England governor in September 2025 to pursue integration into the international banking system. Libya — which was not a BIS member under Gaddafi — was approved for membership in June 2024, after years of civil war and regime destruction, with an invitation extended by BIS General Manager Augustín Carstens himself.²⁷ Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran remain outside.

The nations on Clark’s list share a common feature: at the time of their targeting, their central banks stood outside the BIS coordination network. The military and financial patterns align.

This is where Berletic’s analysis — correct at the level he operates — encounters a floor beneath the floor he is standing on. He is right that the imperial impulse predates the financial architecture. The British Empire was conquering and extracting for centuries before the BIS existed. But the architecture did not create the impulse; it institutionalized and scaled it. It gave the impulse a coordination mechanism, a monetary engine, and an enforcement system that no colonial viceroy ever possessed. Both observations are true simultaneously. The question is not which one is correct but how deep you are willing to look.

Fitts describes what comes next: the transition from analog debt control to digital programmable money. Stable coins and digital asset tokens, regulated through legislation like the Genius Act and the Clarity Act, can implement a social credit system through private issuers rather than central banks. The Treasury’s compliance pipe — know-your-customer, anti-money-laundering, sanctions enforcement — can be integrated with behavioral controls. The bridal and saddle, as Fitts puts it, must be placed on the horse before it leaves the barn.²⁸

This is not theoretical. The infrastructure is being built now, and carbon compliance is the use case driving its construction. In a January 2026 essay tracing the institutional genealogy of climate governance, I documented how the climate apparatus functions as a second pillar of dollar hegemony — a “carbon dollar” designed to complement and eventually extend the petrodollar system.²⁹ The petrodollar anchored the currency to oil; the carbon dollar anchors it to economic activity itself, since all production involves emissions. Simon Linnett, Executive Vice Chairman of N M Rothschild London, made the design objective explicit in a 2008 policy document: carbon credits should function as a “speculative global reserve currency,” regulated by a “World Environment Authority” to which nations must “subordinate, to a certain extent, some of their sovereignty.”³⁰

The BIS is building the transaction infrastructure to enforce this. Project Rosalind, conducted with the Bank of England, demonstrated what the technology provider calls a “three-party lock”: identity (who are you?), asset (what are you buying?), and permission (do you have the allowance?). Funds lock; the system evaluates conditions; if conditions pass, funds release; if conditions fail, the transaction reverts. Project Agorá, launched in 2024 with seven central banks and forty-one major financial institutions including JPMorgan, Visa, and Swift, moves this architecture from blueprint to implementation. BIS General Manager Carstens — the same official who extended Libya’s BIS membership invitation — called this infrastructure a “Neil Armstrong moment.”³¹ The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism became operational in early 2026. Digital Product Passports become mandatory for batteries in 2027. The EU Digital Identity Wallet becomes mandatory for banks by 2027. The convergence is specific: identity wallet plus product passport plus programmable payment equals conditional commerce. The three-party lock that checks carbon coefficients can check anything.

Iran’s refusal to participate in this architecture — like its refusal to participate in the petrodollar system — makes it architecturally incompatible with the system being built. The bombs are the kinetic expression of a compliance requirement.

The Ottoman Public Debt Administration, which installed 5,000 foreign tax collectors answering to European bondholders rather than the Sultan, was the nineteenth-century version of this. The IMF’s structural adjustment programs were the twentieth-century version. Programmable money is the twenty-first-century version. The technique scales. Only the instruments change.

V. The Casino

We have now moved through three levels. At ground level, the fight is real — bodies, rubble, depleted missile stocks, a dead Supreme Leader. At the national level, patterns emerge that complicate a pure reading of competitive geopolitics — both-sides financing, recycled pretexts, intelligence contradicting justification, the same institutions profiting regardless of outcome. At the architectural level, a coordination mechanism operates above nations, beyond democratic accountability, designing the monetary system so that the house always wins.

The gradient needs a framework. Combat sports provide one.

In mixed martial arts — the UFC — the fight is real. The punches land. The blood is genuine. The outcomes are uncertain. The fighters bear real risk. The referee enforces rules, but within those rules, the contest is authentic. The audience watches a genuine competition.

In professional wrestling — the WWE — the spectacle is choreographed. The moves are rehearsed. The outcomes are predetermined. The audience is meant to believe the fight is real, and some of the physical punishment is genuinely painful, but the trajectory is scripted. The promoter decides who wins before anyone enters the ring.

Applied to geopolitics: at ground level, the Iran war is UFC. The people in Evin Prison on bread and water are not performing. The Iranian frigate sunk by torpedo was not taking a scripted fall. The families under bombardment are experiencing authentic violence. Dismissing this as theater is obscene.

But at the apex — at the level of the BIS, the money creation mechanism, the coordinated monetary policy — the architecture looks more like a different kind of enterprise. Not a fight, but a casino.

The house sets the rules. The house takes its cut from every transaction. The house designs the games so that over time, money flows to the house. In that sense, the systemic outcome is predetermined: the house wins.

But within those rules, the games between players are real. The poker hands are genuinely dealt. Some players win fortunes; others are ruined. A player who goes all-in and loses does not get his chips back because the house designed the game. His loss is authentic.

The casino captures what neither pure UFC nor pure WWE can: genuine competition at one level coexisting with structural predetermination at another. Nations genuinely compete. People genuinely die. Sovereignty is genuinely destroyed. But the financial architecture collects its percentage regardless of who wins any particular contest.

The Cold War is the clearest historical demonstration.

Antony Sutton, working from State Department documents, corporate archives, and military records, produced three volumes documenting Western — specifically American — technological transfers to the Soviet Union from the 1917 revolution onward.³² The core finding: Soviet military-industrial capacity was substantially built by the same Western capital that simultaneously funded NATO to “contain” the Soviet threat. The truck factories that produced Soviet military vehicles used American technology. The steel plants that forged Soviet weapons systems were designed by American engineers. The ball-bearing plants essential to Soviet military production were equipped by American firms. Sutton’s research was not speculative. It was built on shipping records, patent transfers, and corporate filings.

Niall Ferguson’s research on the Rothschild dynasty identified the same logic operating a century earlier. During the Crimean War of 1853-1856, the Rothschilds lent £26 million to Britain while simultaneously lending to France and Turkey. Between 1859 and 1870, they “found themselves repeatedly on both sides of decisive conflicts.” Ferguson explicitly rejected any suggestion that war damaged their interests: “Far from weakening the Rothschilds’ position, the Crimean War had precisely the opposite effect in that it emphatically reasserted the Rothschild houses’ primacy in the field of public finance.”³³

The pattern is consistent across centuries. Finance both sides. The winner repays from strength; the loser repays from desperation. The house collects from both.

Applied to the Cold War: the proxy wars were lethally real. Tell the Vietnamese peasant burned by napalm that the Cold War was theater. Tell the Czech dissident in a communist prison. Tell the Korean family separated by a border drawn by foreign powers. For them, the fight was UFC. The suffering was authentic. Four million dead in Vietnam alone.

Yet at the financial apex, both sides coordinated through institutions that served the same interests. Both sides’ military budgets enriched the same networks. Both sides’ populations were taxed to fund the confrontation. Both sides’ governments accumulated debts denominated in currencies controlled by the same monetary architecture. Quigley’s description of “central banks of the world acting in concert” made no exception for ideological rivals. The competition was real at some levels. At the top, the house took its cut from both.

Which leads somewhere most analysts refuse to go.

VI. The Fabricated Terror

If both sides of the Cold War were financed by the same networks and coordinated through the same institutions, the house-always-wins framework holds even without questioning any specific factual premise. But one premise, if examined, collapses the remaining case for UFC at the apex level entirely.

The Cold War’s entire architecture — NATO, the Warsaw Pact, the arms race, Mutually Assured Destruction, the justification for military budgets consuming trillions of dollars, the division of the world into two armed camps for four decades — rested on a single foundational claim: that both sides possessed weapons capable of ending civilization. Nuclear weapons. The ultimate terror. The reason no direct conflict between great powers was possible, even as millions died in their proxy wars.

This was the mechanism that kept both populations compliant. Accept the military budgets. Accept the surveillance state. Accept the erosion of civil liberties. Accept the permanent war footing. Because the alternative was annihilation. The nuclear threat was the trump card that ended every argument about the cost of the Cold War. And it justified every proxy war, every covert operation, every regime change — because the direct confrontation that nuclear weapons prevented had to be channeled into indirect confrontations elsewhere.

I have written at length elsewhere about the evidence that nuclear weapons are a fabrication — that nuclear energy is real but nuclear weaponry as presented to the public is not. I will not relitigate that case here. Readers familiar with my previous work know the evidence. Those who are not can find it in my archives. What matters for this essay is the analytical implication.

If the foundational terror of the Cold War was fabricated, then the most consequential geopolitical confrontation of the twentieth century was managed theater at the apex level, however real the proxy wars were for the populations who fought and died in them. The arms race was not a contest between genuine adversaries racing toward mutual annihilation. It was a mechanism for extracting trillions from both sides’ populations, funneled through military-industrial complexes that answered to the same financial networks Sutton documented. MAD — Mutually Assured Destruction — was not a terrifying stalemate between genuine powers. It was a narrative device that kept the game running and the house collecting.

The framework holds even without this claim. The BIS coordination, the both-sides financing, the Sutton documentation, the Ferguson evidence of centuries-old both-sides lending — these are sufficient to establish that the Cold War’s apex was managed. The nuclear question is the capstone, not the foundation. You can reject it entirely and the casino framework still stands. But if you accept it, the framework goes from probable to near-certain.

Connect it to Iran and the capstone becomes structural.

Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union cited Iran’s “nuclear weapons” program as justification for military action. US intelligence said the threat was unfounded — that Iran’s long-range missile capabilities would require until 2035 at the earliest.³⁴ The nuclear pretext has been deployed against Iran for over two decades, through multiple administrations, across the entire span of the “continuity of agenda” that Berletic correctly identifies.

Consider how this pretext has functioned. Under the Shah, Washington actively encouraged Iran’s nuclear energy program — it was not a threat when the Shah was compliant. The moment Khomeini took power and Iran’s nuclear development continued without Washington’s permission, the same technology became an existential danger. The issue was never the technology. It was the independence of the state pursuing it.

If the foundational nuclear narrative is itself unreliable, then the pretext constructed on top of it is a pretext built on a pretext — managed narrative compounding upon managed narrative, while the bombs falling on Tehran remain lethally real. The population watches the nuclear threat with genuine fear. The house watches the population with the satisfaction of a casino owner watching gamblers who believe the game is fair.

The deepest evidence for the WWE interpretation at the apex level is not any single claim about weapons or wars. It is the opacity of the system itself. The BIS meetings are closed. Minutes are not kept. No written agenda exists unless a statute requires revision. Central bankers trust each other absolutely. In the words of a former Federal Reserve official who attended for fifteen years: “However much money was involved, no agreements were ever signed nor memoranda of understanding ever initialled. The word of each official was sufficient, and there were never any disappointments.”³⁵

A system confident in its ability to win a fair fight does not need that level of secrecy. The secrecy exists because the audience must never be certain whether they are watching a genuine contest or a managed one. That uncertainty is designed in. It is the architecture’s most essential feature.

VII. The Levels of the Fight

Five voices. One war. Different depths.

Berletic and Rancourt see the ground and national levels with clarity. The fight is real. Empire does what empire does. The imperial impulse is civilizational and continuous — 200 years of expansion, extermination, and extraction before Israel existed, and it will continue regardless. The continuity of agenda across administrations — Bush to Obama to Trump to Biden to Trump — is not a conspiracy theory. It is the observable behavior of a system that uses elected officials as disposable placeholders while permanent institutional interests pursue permanent objectives. Politicians are not making the decisions. The policies come from think tanks, and the think tanks serve the interests that fund them.

Berletic identifies the specific mechanism that keeps this continuity invisible to most observers. The US media — left, right, and alternative — connects each war to the administration that launched it, then flushes all the blame with that administration when it leaves office. The next president gets a fresh sheet of paper. Bush’s wars become Obama’s clean start. Obama’s expansions become Trump’s inheritance. Trump’s provocations become Biden’s problem. Biden’s groundwork becomes Trump’s war. The policies continue uninterrupted — the same think tank papers, the same institutional objectives, the same trajectory toward Iran and then China — while the public resets its outrage cycle every four to eight years. The audience only ever sees one round. Never the full fight card. Never the house’s ledger.³⁶

This is why most people cannot tell whether they are watching UFC or WWE. They are shown a series of disconnected crises — each one appearing to originate with the current administration, each one flushed from memory when that administration departs — rather than a continuous process spanning decades. The flush-and-reset cycle is itself part of the architecture. It is how the house keeps the audience focused on the fighters rather than on the venue.

Engdahl bridges the national and supranational levels. His documentary record of oil geopolitics — the 1953 Mossadegh coup, the 1973 oil shock, the 1979 Iranian revolution, the Iran-Iraq War, the 2003 Iraq invasion, the Arab Spring, the 2026 Iran war — traces a visible mechanism of control. But his own evidence points beyond itself. The both-sides financing, the coordinated monetary shocks, the petrodollar recycling, the manufactured pretexts contradicted by the system’s own intelligence — all of this suggests an architecture operating above the level of national competition.

Fitts and the central banking research I have published operate at the apex. The BIS as the coordinating node for 63 central banks. Programmable money as the next evolution of the debt-based control system. Iran as “the big leakage” that must be eliminated for the digital control grid to function. The wars serving a dual purpose: controlling energy flows (Engdahl’s thesis) and eliminating nodes that are architecturally incompatible with the emerging financial control system (the thesis Fitts and my work converge on).

Together, these five voices describe a structure with different properties at different levels.

At ground level: UFC. The suffering is real, the violence is real, the consequences are irreversible. Any analysis that treats this as mere theater is not only wrong but contemptible.

At the national level: ambiguous. Genuine competition coexists with patterns that suggest management. Oil wars are real wars fought for real resources, but the same networks profit regardless of outcome, and the pretexts are manufactured with such consistency that the pattern itself becomes evidence.

At the apex: the house always wins. The financial architecture is designed to collect its percentage from every conflict, every crisis, every reconstruction. The central banks coordinate. The money creation mechanism extracts perpetually. The debts compound. The system expands — through debt traps for nations that accept its terms, through other instruments for nations that refuse.

VIII. What This Means

The framework matters because it determines whether resistance is possible, and if so, what kind.

If the fight is pure UFC at every level, then resistance through multipolar alliance — BRICS, China-Russia-Iran coordination, alternative payment systems, de-dollarization — is a viable strategy. Build a coalition strong enough to defeat the hegemon, and the problem is solved.

But the evidence at the apex level introduces a complication. The People’s Bank of China has attended bimonthly Basel meetings since 1996. China’s reserves remain overwhelmingly dollar-denominated. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock have been instrumental in building Chinese capital markets. After more than a decade of BRICS rhetoric about de-dollarization, no concrete alternative system has emerged. The yuan’s share of global reserves remains marginal.³⁷ The appearance of rivalry provides pressure relief — populations on both sides can believe alternatives exist, that the contest remains open — while the central banks of all major economies coordinate in the same tower, under the same immunity, following the same logic.

Fitts raised the China question with Carlson and left it open: China was developed by European and US capital, and the question is what obligations it has to that capital. China’s technological innovation is astonishing, she acknowledged. Its Mandarin class has institutional depth that America’s ruling class conspicuously lacks. But its demographic crisis is real, its real estate crisis is profound, and its currency has not achieved anything close to reserve status despite years of effort. The distrust of Chinese economic partnerships among nations that have experienced them runs deep.

None of this means the multipolar challenge is fake. The suffering in Iran proves it is not. China’s 1.4 billion barrels of strategic oil reserves are not theater. Russia’s military capacity is not choreographed. The competition at the national level is genuine, and the consequences for populations are real regardless of what happens at the apex.

The house has a problem of its own. Emmanuel Todd, the French historian and demographer whom Denis Rancourt has called “the most brilliant living geopolitical and socioeconomic analyst,” documented in The Defeat of the West that the financial architecture is losing its connection to physical power.³⁸ The West cannot produce enough artillery shells for Ukraine despite a combined GDP dwarfing Russia’s. America graduates 7.2% of its students in engineering; Russia graduates 23.4%. US manufacturing fell from 44.8% of global production in 1928 to 16.8% in 2019. Todd identifies the cause as what he calls a “Super Dutch Disease” — dollar dominance makes financial speculation more profitable than actual production, hollowing out the industrial base that military and economic enforcement ultimately require. The house still sets the rules and collects its cut, but the building is deteriorating. Financial architecture requires physical enforcement capacity, and the gap between the two is widening.

James Corbett has identified a related fracture specific to the Iran war: the petrodollar bargain itself is inverting.³⁹ The arrangement depended on Gulf states pricing oil in dollars and recycling surpluses into Treasuries in exchange for American military protection. Iranian retaliation against US bases across the Gulf has converted that security guarantee into a security liability — the bases that were supposed to protect the Gulf states have made them targets. Medvedev explicitly made this case to Gulf audiences. Meanwhile, Iran floated allowing tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if cargo is traded in yuan. The house’s foundational deal with its most important players is breaking down because the players are discovering the house can no longer protect them. This may be the thing that ultimately breaks the casino model — not a player winning the game, but the house discovering it can no longer maintain the premises.

But if the house wins regardless of who prevails among the players — if the financial architecture collects its percentage whether the US maintains hegemony or China rises to parity — then the multipolar transition may be less a revolution than a reconfiguration. Different players at the table. Same house rules. Same house cut.

If the apex is managed, then resistance must target the architecture itself. Not this war or that administration, not this lobby or that ethnic group, but the money creation mechanism, the BIS coordination network, the digital control grid being assembled through stable coins, digital IDs, and programmable enforcement.

This is why the carbon dollar matters beyond the climate debate. The researcher known as ESC, who has documented the BIS conditional payment projects in real time, identifies the deeper pattern: “What’s being built isn’t a climate system — it’s general-purpose eligibility infrastructure with climate as the current use case.”⁴⁰ The three-party lock that checks carbon coefficients can check health status during a pandemic, information behavior during a “misinformation crisis,” or political reliability during an emergency. The architecture is domain-agnostic. The rails don’t care what they carry. Climate provided the moral justification for building the infrastructure; the infrastructure will outlast the justification. Each managed crisis — Soviet threat, climate emergency, pandemic, AI risk — builds infrastructure that persists after the specific narrative fades. Each iteration normalizes arrangements that would have been unthinkable a generation earlier.

Fitts’s practical recommendations become, in this light, not lifestyle choices but acts of structural resistance: use cash, bank with community institutions, divest from the companies building the control grid, invest in local production, refuse digital ID systems, support state-level legislation against programmable money. These are not symbolic. They are attacks on the architecture’s revenue base and its surveillance infrastructure.

Get the level wrong and you get the solution wrong. If you think you are watching UFC, you train for a fight. If you understand you are in a casino, you stop playing the house’s games.

IX. The System Continues to Function as Designed

The bombs falling on Tehran are real. The people in Evin Prison on bread and water are real. The Iranian frigate sunk in the Indian Ocean is real. The families in ghost-town cities who fear going outside are real. At ground level, this is UFC and it is lethal.

But the house is already positioning for the aftermath.

When this war ends — however it ends — Iran’s reconstruction will require credit. That credit will come with conditions. Those conditions will include central bank “reform,” integration into international payment systems, compliance with Basel capital standards, and acceptance of the regulatory frameworks that make programmable money possible.

The Ottoman precedent is precise. After the Sultan defaulted in 1875, European bondholders arrived in Istanbul — not generals but bankers, carrying briefcases rather than swords. The Decree of Muharram transferred the empire’s most lucrative revenue streams to a foreign corporation governed by a board representing the banks of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Austria. The corporation hired 5,000 of its own tax collectors who answered to the bondholders, not the Sultan. For three decades, roughly one-third of all Ottoman government revenue went directly to this body. The Sultan ruled in name. The bondholders ruled in fact. The final payment on Ottoman debt was made in 1954 — exactly one hundred years after the first loan.

The digital version will be more efficient. No need for 5,000 tax collectors when compliance can be embedded in the currency itself. No need for a foreign corporation headquartered in Istanbul when the Treasury’s compliance pipe can monitor every transaction in real time. The technique does not need to be invented. It only needs to be digitized.

Iraq’s central bank governor was already meeting with the Bank of England in September 2025. Libya was admitted to the BIS in June 2024, invitation extended by the General Manager himself. The pattern does not hide. It does not need to. The mechanism is so boring, so technical, so wrapped in the language of “capital adequacy” and “banking supervision” and “financial stability,” that almost no one watches it operate.

Fitts would not be surprised. She observed that the really important mechanisms of power are structured to be invisible — not through concealment but through tedium. The third rail carries the power, but no one watches it because the trains are more interesting.

The tower in Basel still stands. The central bankers still gather there, every two months, behind doors no journalist may enter, producing no minutes, accountable to no electorate. The debts of nations are still denominated in currencies the debtors do not control and cannot create. The interest still compounds.

The suffering is always real. The finance is designed so the house always wins.

The only question that remains is which level of the fight you choose to see — and whether you are willing to look up from the spectacle in the ring long enough to notice the house taking its cut from every seat.

How to Explain It to a 6 Year Old

You know how wrestling is on TV? The wrestlers are big and strong and they really do hit each other. It hurts. The blood is sometimes real. But someone tells you the winner was already picked before the match started. The guy running the show decided who wins. The wrestlers didn’t know, but the boss did.

Now imagine a different thing. Imagine two kids having a real fight in the playground. Nobody planned it. They’re really angry. They’re really hitting each other. That’s a real fight.

Here’s the tricky question: what if the playground itself was owned by someone who made money every time kids fought? He doesn’t tell them to fight. He doesn’t pick the winner. But he built the playground so that kids would fight — maybe he made it too small, or put only one swing in it. And every time a fight breaks out, he sells tickets to the other kids to watch.

The fight is real. The kids really get hurt. But the guy who owns the playground makes money no matter who wins.

That’s what this essay is about.

There are countries fighting a real war right now. People are really getting hurt. That part is real — like the playground fight, not like wrestling.

But way up above the fight, there are people who built the playground. They made the money that everyone uses. They made the rules for how countries borrow and pay back. And they make money from the fight no matter who wins — just like the playground owner selling tickets.

The fighters think they’re fighting for themselves. And they are. But the playground owner doesn’t care who wins. He just needs fights to keep happening so he can keep selling tickets.

The question is: should you keep watching the fight? Or should you look up and ask who built the playground?

References