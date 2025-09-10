Lies are Unbekoming

John Malone
32m

There is one reason this cannot be true. People like Fermi and Feynman would have to be in on it. They'd have to have agreed to pretend there was a nuclear program at Los Alamos, pretended to go through the motions for months/years, and then pretend the test explosion happened. I'd say there is a zero % chance of this.

Stateless3
2m

Fission of Uranium is, of course, a natural process. Still, the equations used to calculate the energy output are nonsense, as they are based on Einstein's theory of Special Relativity, which is BS. The H-bomb supposedly uses 'fusion', of course, and the concept of 'mass defect' was devised to enable the enormous energy outputs they claimed molecules like Hydrogen and Helium contain by measuring atomic mass differences and plugging them into Einstein's E = mc² equation. No one has EVER observed any of these particles. In fact, now they claim there are hundreds of these particles. Just like viruses, they are observed indirectly, ie, invented. Mass does not magically convert itself into Energy. Even Galileo would have nodded his head in derision at this absurdity. You have to look at the origins of these people to understand who they were and what their goal was. Enough said, but Leo Szilard, probably one of the most corrupt and evil minds to walk the surface of the Earth, was not only the originator of the chain reaction idea, but also instrumental in setting up the Salk Institute. It was Jonas Salk, a close friend of course of Szilard (not his real name), who gave us the poisonous Polio stab. As we know, Szilard got his idea for his weapon of mass destruction from H.G. Wells' book, 'The World Set Free'. Szilard even quoted this book as one of his sources in one of his scientific papers!

