What if the most terrifying weapon in human history—the device that has shaped geopolitics, justified trillions in military spending, and kept humanity in existential dread for eight decades—simply cannot exist? John Hamer makes precisely this claim in this detailed interview that methodically dismantles the nuclear weapons narrative while carefully distinguishing between nuclear energy, which demonstrably works in power plants worldwide, and nuclear explosions, which he argues are physically impossible. His investigation reveals that the Hiroshima hospital stood intact less than a mile from ground zero with no deaths, that scientists measured the Trinity test yield by dropping paper from a chair ten miles away, and that the uranium bomb design was never tested before deployment. Nuclear fission can generate heat for electricity—we see this daily in reactors that power cities—but Hamer explains why this same process cannot create the explosive blast that defines a weapon. If his evidence is correct, and it deserves serious examination, then we've been living under a manufactured terror that has extracted resources, shaped consciousness, and controlled populations since 1945 through nothing more than conventional explosives, clever photography, and the most successful psychological operation ever conducted.

The scientific argument against nuclear weapons rests on physics so basic it's almost embarrassing that we missed it. Two solid pieces of metal cannot become one by compressing them together—this violates fundamental laws of physics—yet this is exactly what we're told happens in both uranium and plutonium bombs. More damning still, nuclear fission requires thermal neutrons, slowed down by water or other moderators to 10,000 times less than their initial speed, to sustain any chain reaction. In reactors, this careful moderation creates controlled energy release. But in a bomb falling through the air? There's no moderator, no water, nothing to slow the neutrons down. They simply fly away at their original speeds without causing further fissions. This is why reactor meltdowns like Chernobyl and Fukushima puddle into radioactive slag rather than exploding—the physics of fission cannot create the rapidly expanding gases that define every explosion from firecrackers to conventional bombs. Thos Judge, whose parallel research corroborates Hamer's findings, puts it bluntly: trying to create a nuclear explosion is like trying to create a hurricane without air.

The historical evidence reveals a pattern of deception so brazen it would be comedic if the consequences weren't so severe. Major Alexander de Seversky, the US Army's chief inspector for both nuclear attacks, found Hiroshima and Nagasaki indistinguishable from the 62 other Japanese cities that had been conventionally firebombed—same burn patterns, same destruction radius, same wooden structures reduced to ash. He stated plainly that 200 B-29s with incendiary bombs could have achieved identical results. The Trinity test photos show soldiers watching without protection in broad daylight when the test supposedly occurred before sunrise, with shadows proving it was 8 AM, not the claimed 5:29 AM. Most revealing of all, a former British Prime Minister admitted in 1982 that Britain lacks an effective nuclear deterrent, adding carefully, "but it's not a problem because no one else has one either." Meanwhile, Hamer's brother, working security at Britain's Faslane submarine base with direct access to weapons storage, found no warheads—not even training dummies—where the nuclear arsenal supposedly resided.

The medical evidence from Hiroshima and Nagasaki provides perhaps the most damning contradiction to the nuclear narrative. Michael Palmer's meticulous 2020 analysis in "Hiroshima Revisited" reveals that survivors who claimed to look directly at the flash showed no retinal burns—a physical impossibility if they'd witnessed a nuclear detonation. Instead, victims displayed symptoms consistent with sulfur mustard exposure: corneal erosion, temporary blindness, and the distinctive pattern of injuries seen in chemical warfare casualties. Palmer documents how the isotopic composition of fallout samples matches reactor waste rather than weapons-grade material, how early radiation measurements were suspiciously low and poorly documented, and how tissue samples from victims were confiscated by U.S. forces and never returned. The book exposes how thermoluminescence studies used to "prove" the bombings relied on data manipulation and calibration factors that produced desired results regardless of actual measurements. Most tellingly, Palmer shows that the destruction patterns, medical symptoms, and physical evidence align perfectly with conventional firebombing combined with dispersed chemical agents—not with the unique signatures that nuclear weapons would necessarily leave behind.

If nuclear weapons are indeed impossible, as Hamer's evidence strongly suggests, then we're looking at the most successful fear-based control mechanism in human history. For eight decades, this fiction has justified NATO's existence, unlimited defense budgets, surveillance states, and international power structures that transcend national sovereignty. It has shaped not just policy but human consciousness itself—entire generations have internalized helplessness before governments possessing ultimate weapons. The nuclear myth has extracted trillions in resources while keeping populations in a state of manageable terror. Hamer has done extraordinary work compiling these evidence points, following his previous investigations into the Titanic and Lusitania narratives, and his courage in tackling such a foundational deception deserves support through his books, particularly his two falsification volumes on history and science. We should examine this evidence with the same rigor we'd apply to any scientific claim—because if even half of what Hamer and others have uncovered is accurate, it changes everything we thought we knew about the post-war world.

With thanks to John Hamer.

falsificationofhistory.co.uk

Leave a comment

Share

Firstly, I feel it is worth making the point that we only believe nuclear weapons exist because we are told that this is the case by our ‘rulers,’ and secondly because we have all seen the still pictures and videos of the infamous, horrifying and terror-inducing mushroom clouds, which are said to be the primary signature of any nuclear explosion. I sincerely doubt that anyone reading this has actually witnessed a nuclear explosion personally and as with any other psy-op we could name, images, still or moving no longer constitute proof of anything. The stunning advances in modern photo and video technology have seen to that, but even 70-80 years ago it was still possible to produce credible fakery of nuclear tests.

- John Hamer

1. Major de Seversky's military investigation found Hiroshima's hospital less than a mile from ground zero completely intact with no deaths - just some injuries from flying glass. How does this single fact demolish the entire nuclear narrative?

We are told that the Hiroshima ‘bomb’ aka ‘Little Boy’ was the equivalent of 15 kilotons (15 thousand tons) of TNT. Whether that was a nuclear explosion (it definitely was NOT) or a conventional explosion (likewise, impossible), the hospital in Hiroshima would have been instantly razed to the ground, if not completely ‘dustified,’ with literally hundreds of casualties.

2. Edward Stettinius Jr. openly stated "We are hoping for a tally of a million dead in Japan. But if they surrender, we won't have anything." What does this admission reveal about the true intentions of the Allied leadership?

Edward Stettinius Jr. was the US Secretary of State in early 1945 and the above quote tells us all we need to know about the true intentions behind the bombings, in my considered view. The 1940s/50s fake atomic bombs were all US and USSR joint propaganda. The deception was of course, fully approved by the US presidents Roosevelt and Truman and their close ‘friend,’ the mass murdering Soviet dictator Stalin, with provisions to keep it secret forever by making it illegal and punishable by death to be a whistle-blower. There is little doubt that the leaders of both countries agreed from the beginning in 1945, to falsify all information about atomic bombs to keep the masses in a constant state of fear of total annihilation. Fear is an extremely effective weapon used extensively to control populations. Fearful people are by their very nature much, much easier to control through the utilisation of the Hegelian Dialectic (problem, reaction, solution). During the cold war that followed, from 1945 to 1990, or even subsequently, not one single person was ever killed by nuclear weapons. Of course, as well as faking the original weapons, subsequent ‘improvements’ were also faked, so ongoing close yet secret cooperation continued to be necessary.

3. You mention there are three types of nuclear fission - peaceful controlled fission discovered by Otto Hahn in 1938, meltdown fission, and the alleged explosive fission. Why can the first two exist but not the third?

To succeed, nuclear weaponry required the first ever chain-reaction fission explosion, which up until that point in time was merely just theoretical. We are told that until activation is desired, the military fission is kept ‘sub-critical,’ that is, in a state of neutrality. In the case of a uranium bomb, this is achieved by keeping 61 kilos of pure uranium, solid metal fuel in a number of separate pieces, each below the critical size, in which state, no destructive fission can occur at all. In order to produce the explosion, the pieces of uranium are compressed together rapidly when neutrons come together at almost the speed of light. This process lasts for nanoseconds only and instantly vapourises any innocent people that just happen to be in the way, at the time.

This is abject nonsense and in reality, cannot possibly happen.

4. They claim nuclear weapons work by "compressing two solid pieces of metal together which causes them to explode." Can you explain why this is physically impossible according to the laws of physics?

Yes, they tell us that simply by suddenly compressing two pieces of solid metal together, that they will explode. So metal can explode in this way can it? Imagine that! I think not, somehow. Sad to say, people will actually believe anything they are told by scientists, assuming it is said with authority and published by a ‘credible’ source.

This third, destructive type of fission was and is still, pure pseudoscience and fantasy. There is no scientific evidence that explosive fission exists, except within highly suspect, ‘secret’ military documents.

To repeat for the avoidance of any doubt at all… two small metal pieces cannot become one by compressing them together, it is a scientific and physical impossibility and another example of the indiscriminate breaking of the laws of physics... and even if they could, they would not detonate destructively. Solid metal cannot simply explode, under any circumstances and nuclear fission is only possible under moderated and controlled conditions by using neutrons to produce energy in the form of electricity and heat. Not even the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can explain how fission, explosive or not, works, how to instigate an atomic explosion or how to prevent overheating of a nuclear power plant when cooling fails.

5. The alleged bombs at Bikini Atoll were supposed to create 100,000° Fahrenheit heat, yet you note that 1,300° Fahrenheit creates lava. What would 100,000° actually do to an island, and why do the before/after photos show grass huts and palm trees still standing?

100,000°F (c. 55,500°C) is an extremely high temperature, far beyond anything ever encountered on the surface of the Earth. For context, typical rock melting points are 2,000–3,000 °F (1,100–1,600 °C).

Rock vapourisation (boiling into gas) occurs at around 7,000–12,000°F (3,900–6,600°C), depending on the exact composition. At 100,000°F solid rock would not just melt—it would Instantly vapourise and all minerals (silicates, carbonates, oxides) would become plasma (a gas of ions and electrons). Rock would essentially become a searing plasma cloud, so, at that temperature there would be no more rock—it would be obliterated into plasma within microseconds.

This then of course makes a total mockery of the after-blast photos, clearly showing trees and other artefacts still intact.

6. Gamma rays travel at the speed of light and would destroy film instantly. How then did cameras allegedly capture all these nuclear test images when the gamma rays would have destroyed the film before any image could form?

Yes of course, capturing photographs and videos of these allegedly deadly blasts would be impossible! It is one hundred percent accurate to state that gamma rays travel at the speed of light and would not only destroy photographs and videos instantly but would also permanently blind any living creature unfortunate enough to be within observing distance and even wearing sophisticated eye protection equipment could not prevent this.

7. Little Boy (uranium) was never tested while Fat Man (plutonium) was allegedly tested at Trinity. Why would they deploy an untested uranium design first when they had a "proven" plutonium design?

Simply stated, this would be a ridiculous, thoroughly unscientific thing to do! To elaborate, it is extremely odd that the bomb tested at Trinity was a plutonium device, as was ‘Fat Man,’ the bomb allegedly used at Nagasaki? The bomb used firstly, at Hiroshima, ‘Little Boy,’ was a uranium bomb, so it was never tested at all in fact. Why would they allegedly drop the bomb that was untested, instead of the bomb that had been tested? It makes no logical sense whatsoever. But of course, it is a moot point in reality as neither of the two attacks actually were atomic in nature.

And this also makes no sense… after the war had ended, it was not expected that the inefficient ‘Little Boy’ design would ever again be required, and so all its specifications, plans and diagrams were therefore destroyed. The Manhattan Project cost around thirty billion dollars (more than one third of a trillion dollars in today’s values) so does it really make any sort of sense that they would spend numerous man-years of time and billions of dollars on constructing a ‘successful’ nuclear weapon, use it once, and then simply destroy all record of its plans and diagrams? Surely they would have all been preserved for posterity and historical record, if for no other purpose.

8. Major de Seversky concluded that 200 B-29s with incendiary bombs could achieve the exact same damage pattern seen in Hiroshima. What specific evidence supports his assessment that these were conventional firebombing raids?

The chief inspector of the US Secretary of War for the two ‘nuclear attacks’ in the aftermath of the bombings was US Army Major Alexander de Seversky who also investigated many other heavily, ‘conventionally’ bombed cities throughout Japan and Europe. On each occasion, he firstly conducted an aerial survey followed by a thorough investigation on the ground, and surprisingly he detected a similar pattern in every city he examined, including Hiroshima and Nagasaki, evidently due to the methodologies used by the bombers as well as the nature of the targets bombed.

He was prepared for and anticipated shocking sights in Hiroshima and Nagasaki yet found them to be exactly the same as all the rest of the bomb-devastated cities he had surveyed. There was no bald spot at the centre of the blast, as there should have been according to ‘predictions’ and the metal framework of the buildings standing in the very epicentre of the bomb blast were still intact—again defying common assumptions regarding nuclear blasts. Some bricks had been blown out of those buildings in the areas closer to the actual blast point, but the main Hiroshima hospital, only a mile away from the epicentre of the explosion, suffered nothing more than having its windows blown out and no one in the building was even injured, let alone killed. I repeat for the avoidance of doubt, people in the hospital in Hiroshima only one mile away from the alleged blast’s epicentre were unharmed by the explosion! De Seversky stated that…

“It was my considered opinion, I told correspondents in Tokyo, that the effects of the atom bombs – not of future bombs, but of these two – had been wildly exaggerated. If dropped on New York or Chicago, one of those bombs would have done no more damage than a ten-ton blockbuster; and the results in Hiroshima and Nagasaki could have been achieved by about 200 B-29s loaded with incendiaries… …It was obvious that the blast could not have been so powerful as we had been led to believe. It was an extensive blast rather than intensive. I had heard of buildings instantly consumed by unprecedented heat. Yet here I saw the buildings structurally intact, and what is more, topped by undamaged flag poles, lightning rods, painted railings, air raid precaution signs and other comparatively fragile objects.”

9. The Trinity test photos show soldiers watching without protection, shadows proving it was 8 AM not 5:29 AM as claimed, and they conducted a "rehearsal" with conventional explosives spiked with radioactive isotopes. Why fake so many elements of a supposedly real test?

There certainly are problems with the alleged time of the Trinity test. Apparently it was originally scheduled for 4.00 am local time and as sunrise in central New Mexico on the 16th July would have been at about 6.00 am, why would they schedule an important test in the pitch darkness? And additionally, if the test was indeed scheduled for 4.00 am, why were all the cameramen there? They could not possibly have obtained any decent images of the event, beyond the initial flash. But in actuality, the detonation actually allegedly occurred at 5.29 am, still a good thirty minutes before local sunrise time. So how did they manage to obtain all the daylight images?

The above picture was allegedly taken a half-hour before sunrise! The Moon must have been a good deal brighter in those far-off days, in that case. This should not even be twilight and although human eyes do not respond too well to twilight, cameras tend to appreciate it even less. Also, these cameras would have been saturated with radiation – of which there would have been plenty, and as previously stated, that destroys film, of course. Therefore, nothing about the story we have been told makes any sense whatsoever.

And please do not imagine for a moment that the above scene is being lit by the explosion, as that is not the case. If it were indeed lit by the explosion, the shadows would be directly behind them, but we can see that the shadows are to the left of the soldiers in the picture. Plus, according to contemporary reports, the detonation only “lit the mountains for one or two seconds.” This picture depicts a scene several minutes beyond that point. The length of the shadows actually proves this is not at sunrise, and much less before sunrise. The seated soldier in the middle foreground of the photo above is about ½ inch tall on my computer screen and his shadow is about 1½ inches long, an increase of 300%, which means that the sun is about 18° above the horizon. That would indicate a time of around 8.00am.

But to answer the question succinctly, they had to fake all the elements of a real test as it was obviously impossible to actually undertake a ‘real’ one. It is all elaborate, but not that clever, fakery and so easy to pick huge, gaping holes in the nonsense spouted by the mainstream. Of course, a whole tissue of lies is so difficult to maintain and remain foolproof and this is the distinct advantage we researchers have when investigating these issues.

10. Galen Winsor swam in reactor cooling ponds daily, drank the water, and licked uranium in public demonstrations for decades, dying of natural causes in his 80s. What does his decades of direct physical contact with supposedly lethal radioactive materials prove about radiation dangers?

I believe that it demonstrates beyond any doubt that nuclear radioactivity is not at all what the mainstream tells us regarding the dangers involved. Emphasising the inherent danger of radioactivity contributes greatly to the fear factor surrounding the entire issue.

As part of the synthetically manufactured atomic hysteria in 1947, twenty-six young men who worked closely with these alleged ‘weapons of mass destruction’ were ‘critically contaminated’ by plutonium. However, in 1980, a medical survey was conducted of the twenty-four who were still alive and who had lived with plutonium inside them for thirty-three years. This survey concluded that they had all lived normal lives and only two of them had died in the intervening period—one was killed in a traffic accident and the other due to a similarly irrelevant reason. This information was taken from an article published in the UK’s Financial Times in 1980.

11. The International Atomic Energy Agency itself cannot explain how explosive fission works. If the world's premier nuclear agency can't explain the basic mechanism, what does this tell us about the validity of the science?

Not even the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can explain how fission, explosive or not, works, how to instigate an atomic explosion or how to prevent overheating of a nuclear power plant when cooling fails. The IAEA considers that regulating atomic energy safety is a national responsibility, even though it is itself an international agency and its ideas regarding the safety of nuclear power plants and their commissioning and operation therefore reads like satire.

In my view it is all too convenient that a supposed controlling body cannot explain, even cursorily, how its own ‘science’ works. But of course, realistically how could it? Explosive fission is not real.

12. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the only major Japanese cities mysteriously spared from bombing until August 1945, and both were 90% wooden construction. How perfectly convenient was this for creating maximum propaganda impact?

Seversky also pondered upon why Nagasaki and especially Hiroshima had even been chosen as targets since they had no military value whatsoever. They would have been very easily destroyed by fire as the majority of the structures in these two cities were shoddy, poor quality, and insubstantial wooden houses. However, they would have easily served the purpose of someone planning to elicit maximum propaganda value for the amount of destruction caused, as such structures are easily destroyed by fire. So, what did de Seversky conclude…?

In reality the damage was a result of carpet incendiary bombing as with all the other Japanese cities. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were ‘strangely’ not attacked at all until the ‘nuclear attacks’ whereas 95% of ALL the other Japanese cities were virtually razed to the ground. Significantly the two ‘nuked’ cities were both mainly of 90%+ wooden construction and secret US Government documents actually prove they were fire-bombed and not nuked.

13. The 1994 Independent article revealed British scientists faked their H-bomb tests in the 1950s as "an act of supreme patriotism," with even Harold Macmillan being deceived. What specific methods did they use to maintain this deception?

This article (transcribed below in its entirety) appeared in the British mainstream newspaper, The Independent on Thursday 24th March 1994 under the headline below.

“Last week the United States announced it was extending its moratorium on nuclear testing - including the testing of British nuclear weapons in the Nevada desert - for another year, until September 1995. That is after the non-proliferation treaty is due for renewal, in May 1995, and could mean the end of British nuclear tests for good.

If so, it will be the final chapter in a story that goes back to an elaborate bluff in the late 1950s over the nation's early H-bombs. Declassified documents from the Public Records Office reveal scientists claimed they had successfully tested three bombs when, in fact, two were duds. The third made a big bang but it was not an H-bomb.

For almost four decades, ‘Short Granite,’ ‘Purple Granite’ and ‘Orange Herald’ have been the official codenames of British H-bombs tested in the Pacific in 1957. Reported by newspapers of the day as evidence of Britain’s triumphant entry into the Elite club of H-bomb nations, which then only included the United States and the Soviet Union, the two ‘Granite’ tests were of H-bomb design, but they fizzled, and ‘Orange Herald’ was a massive A-bomb.

The bluff was so successful that even defence chiefs not directly involved were kept in the dark, and the then prime minister, Harold Macmillan, was also misled.✕

The two ‘Granite’ bombs used hydrogen isotopes instead of the uranium and plutonium fuel used in the older A-bombs, but the devices were duds, according to an obscure report by the National Radiation Protection Board based on the newly declassified figures. The Aldermaston bluff is also confirmed by the authors of a new US book on British nuclear weapons history, published this week in Washington.

A handful of academics in Britain and the US, including Professor Norman Dombey of the University of Sussex and his co-author, Eric Grove, formerly of the Royal Naval College, have suspected the bluff for some time. They thought all three bombs might have been H-bomb attempts using a formula adopted earlier by the Russians – who also failed to produce a big bang first time around.

Now the record confirms their suspicions but shows the formula for the ‘Granite’ bombs was the same as that used by the Americans, the so-called ‘two-stage H-bomb’ invented and successfully tested by Edward Teller and Adam Ulam. The explosive yield expected from the Teller-Ulam design was at least in the megaton range - the equivalent of 1 million tons of TNT, more than 70 times bigger than the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. The two ‘Granite’ bombs produced less than one third of a megaton.

One of several remarkable aspects of the hoax is that it was carried out as an act of supreme patriotism by probably no more than a dozen scientists led by Sir William Penney, the director of the nuclear weapons factory at Aldermaston. In 1954, Churchill had ordered him to make a bomb in the megaton range for use in the Blue Steel and Blue Streak missiles, which were later cancelled. As work on the bombs proceeded, public protest over fallout from the US bomb tests was growing and the scientists at Aldermaston knew their time for aerial tests was short.

In the 1957 tests, which took place on the Malden Islands in May, Sir William Penney was concerned that the two-stage H-bomb design in the ‘Granite’ bombs had been so hurriedly put together that they would not work, so he inserted ‘Orange Herald,’ the older, proven uranium bomb as a ‘fall-back,’ and that is the one British journalists watched being detonated and wrote up as though it was an H-bomb.

What has surprised Dombey and Grove is that the scientists were able to extend their hoax into the uppermost reaches of the British defence establishment.”

Whilst not providing conclusive proof of an overall hoax, it does at least provide evidence of the extent to which the nuclear weapons industry is prepared to go in order to deceive us all.

14. Operation Greenhouse in 1951 had actual scripts - "second draft script for Operation Greenhouse" appears on US government websites. Why would real nuclear tests need Hollywood-style scripts?

Of course, ‘real’ tests would not need scripts—but faked ones may well do! This photo is taken directly from the Lookout Mountain website and is depicted in relation to ‘Operation Greenhouse’ which was a nuclear test series from 1951 at Eniwetok Atoll which is comprised of several small islands in the remote South Pacific region. It is extremely interesting that Operation Greenhouse was actually scripted. I could understand the event being recorded maybe, but scripted? Why would a nuclear test need to be scripted? A fictional event would probably require a script but not a real one. Real events do not need scripts. This prominently placed photograph on a government website also proves the maxim that the Elite always follow and that is ‘hiding evidence in plain sight,’ also known as ‘revelation of the method.’ Whether you believe this or not, it is common practice. The Elite, governed only of course by their slavish devotion to the ancient mystery school teachings, firmly believe that by subtly showing us what they are doing, that this exonerates them of their actions, no matter how utterly insidious or psychopathic these may be.

15. Fat Man went from the huge "Gadget" at Trinity to a deployable bomb in just 24 days, despite having insufficient plutonium for even a second test. How does this timeline defy basic weapons development logic?

Consider the difference between the ‘Gadget’ and ‘Fat Man.’ The ‘Gadget’ was the nickname for the test device exploded at Trinity and yet ‘Fat Man’ allegedly exploded at Nagasaki twenty-four days later. Is it not incredible that the technology was deemed perfect first time around or alternatively had been refined in a matter of a mere three weeks?

It is obvious from contemporary photographs, that the ‘Gadget’ was much bigger than the ‘Fat Man’ bomb, so in the intervening three weeks, the ‘Gadget’ would have to have been made much smaller and simpler to fit within the shell of ‘Fat Man,’ whilst providing the same result. Truly a miracle of modern science, would you not agree?

And this also raises the question that if ‘Fat Man’ was already built and was smaller and simpler, then why was the ‘Gadget’ so large, cumbersome, and complex? They were both built at the same time—they had to have been, and although they announced that they had been working on this project for many years, in truth they had been working on it for only one year.

The first enriched uranium did not arrive at Los Alamos until the June of 1944 and it is unfeasible to believe that they began constructing this weapon minus uranium. Plus, this totally contradicts their statements about the building of ‘Jumbo.’ ‘Jumbo’ was the container built just in case the Trinity ‘Gadget’ failed to detonate correctly, and which would then recover the plutonium as they apparently did not have enough for a second test – although it was not even used at Trinity. So how did they have enough for the ‘Fat Man’? From whence did that extra quantity suddenly appear?

“By the time it (Jumbo) arrived, the reactors at Hanford produced plutonium in quantity, and Oppenheimer was confident that there would be enough for a second test.” Wikipedia™

This is the official explanation for why ‘Jumbo’ was not used at Trinity. But this indicates that at the time of the Trinity test, they still were unsure whether the new plutonium would be used in a second test, or in a bomb destined for Japan. They were also not sure that the amount of plutonium was sufficient, and Oppenheimer actually had to state publicly that he was ‘confident that there would be enough for a second test,’ which indicates that there was a huge question around this issue at the time. Regardless, it certainly indicates that ‘Fat Man’ had not been filled at that time. Should we assume that it had already been built and left empty, just in case the Trinity test was successful, and Truman subsequently ordered its immediate delivery to Japan?

Even if they had enough plutonium from Hanford to fill ‘Fat Man,’ they would have had to ship-in the plutonium, fill ‘Fat Man,’ calibrate it, load it, etc., all in less than three weeks. In fact, they announced that they did it in about nine days, since ‘Fat Man’ left Kirtland on 26th July. It beggars belief that this would be undertaken in such indecent haste since it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to ‘rush’ work on such an allegedly unstable device – it would be very poor practice and more pertinently, extremely dangerous. In addition, there was no necessity at all for haste as Japan had already been defeated, was desperately trying to surrender and there was no reason to bomb them further, much less to bomb them with the first ever nuclear weapons. Incidentally, in addition to all the foregoing, before the Trinity test was undertaken, there had been a ‘rehearsal’ around two months earlier. In this rehearsal, 108 tonnes of high explosive were detonated in exactly the same location and suspiciously, this ‘conventional’ explosion was spiked with radioactive isotopes and gamma ray producers, an action which was even fully admitted by the directors of the project.

16. Japan tried to surrender for over a year before August 1945, but the US kept refusing their attempts. What does this documented fact reveal about the real reason for deploying these "ultimate weapons"?

The Japanese government had indeed been attempting to surrender for many months by mid-1945, but their pleas had been ignored by the American powers-that-be. Indeed it is a popular, albeit cynically engendered public misconception that credits the dropping of the two atomic devices on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 6th and 9th August 1945, respectively with ending the war months early and saving the lives of millions.

With WWII rapidly coming to a close, the Elite needed an excuse to move into the next phase of their long-term agenda, aka the ‘Cold War.’ The attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki sent a clear message to the Soviets and indeed the rest of the world and it was already known by the American branch of the Elite that the Soviets would not sit idly by and let American military technology intimidate and dominate them. The Soviets had already begun work on their own version of the terror weapon, subsequently helped enormously and probably intentionally by the wholesale leaking of atomic secrets by double agents. Within a year or so of the end of the war, the Russians (allegedly) had their own atomic devices and thus was born the ‘Cold War’ and the great ‘arms race’ of the second half of the twentieth century, designed solely to terrify, and as an excuse to suppress, the populations of the whole world in much the same way as the contemporary, bogus ‘war on terror’ works today.

The Americans and British blatantly and repeatedly ignored desperate Japanese attempts to unconditionally surrender, as of course had been the case with Germany almost throughout the entire duration of the war, because firstly they wanted to drag out the war for as long as possible and also, they needed to actually demonstrate to the world, the ‘devastating effects’ of the atomic bomb, otherwise the planned psy-op known as the ‘Cold War’ could not have generated the same terror in people’s minds.

17. Chernobyl is now a wildlife haven, Fukushima never caused Pacific contamination, and neither Hiroshima nor Nagasaki show elevated radiation or cancer rates. How do these measurable facts contradict everything we're told about radiation danger?

Why has Chernobyl in Russia remained a haven for wildlife if radiation is so deadly and why has Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania remained open if it was supposedly leaking copious amounts of radioactive elements for a long period and causing cancer en-masse in the adjacent population?

We were assured that the radiation fallout from the Fukushima disaster in Japan would contaminate the entire Pacific Ocean and even contaminate the west coast of the US, causing widespread cancer among the residents of coastal cities, plus many other radiation-associated health problems. This never happened. In fact I personally spent two weeks in Los Angeles in early 2014, three years after the Fukushima disaster, which would have allowed plenty of time for the Fukushima radiation to drift across the Pacific and using a reliable, portable Geiger counter, proved that all readings fell within the normal ‘safe’ range, despite extensive testing in various different locations and different altitudes.

And another question springs to mind. Why were there no electricity blackouts in Japan after Fukushima exploded, when only one power plant remained open subsequently? Nuclear power is supposed to account for one third of their energy, but this had no discernible, detrimental effect on the Japanese power supply.

We are also told that nuclear power plants, such as the one at San Onofre in Southern California leaks, but beachgoers have been using the beaches right beside it for many years and no one is known to have suffered any ill effects.

Indian Point, in upstate New York, is alleged to be leaking radioactive material into the drinking water of New York City. Why has no one reportedly died from this? Both Diablo Canyon and Oyster Creek are among many other nuclear plants which are said to continually leak. Maybe they are all just steam plants after all!? Yucca Mountain in Nevada is supposedly a huge nuclear waste storage facility, but in reality, is it simply just a huge, deep underground military base (DUMB)?

Maybe the answer to all these questions is because it is all sheer fakery and deception? That would indeed explain all the above anomalies.

All the above information and much, much more besides may be found in John Hamer’s best selling book, ‘The Falsification of Science.’

John Hamer Official (bitchute.com)

Amazon.co.uk: John Hamer: Books, Biography, Blogs, Audiobooks, Kindle

falsificationofhistory.co.uk

Twitter / X: @johnhamerauthor

https://sixty-degrees-south.com/

Leave a comment

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.