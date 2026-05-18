The brain has no fuel reserves of its own — thirty seconds of internal margin, then nothing. Every gram of glucose it consumes across a lifetime arrives from the liver, which stores 75 to 100 grams of glycogen and releases roughly ten grams an hour. Across an eight-hour night the brain alone draws 52 grams. The Honey Revolution: Restoring the Health of Future Generations (2008) traces what happens when the modern adult goes to bed with the liver tank half empty, which is the routine condition produced by the cultural prohibition on eating before sleep. Glycogen runs out around three in the morning. The brain triggers cortisol and adrenaline. The body breaks down muscle protein through gluconeogenesis to manufacture replacement glucose. Repeated 365 nights a year for fifty or sixty years, this single mechanism drives most of what medicine treats as separate chronic diseases — central obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, memory decline, depression, and the dementias.

Mike McInnes is an Edinburgh pharmacist, member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, and the originator of the bedtime-honey thesis through his earlier book The Hibernation Diet (UK 2006). Ronald Fessenden, MD, MPH, encountered McInnes’s work through a Kansas beekeeper and entered an extended correspondence over the biochemistry. Fessenden wrote the introduction to the US edition of The Hibernation Diet in 2007 and co-authored the present volume the following year. The collaboration combines a clinical pharmacist’s understanding of how compounds actually behave in tissue with a physician’s training in metabolic disease — neither author is a celebrated figure in mainstream nutrition science, and both write explicitly against the dietary establishment that produced the conditions they describe.

The book appeared at the peak of a forty-year experiment. HFCS had risen from a 1970s industrial novelty to over 40% of all caloric sweeteners added to American foods, with the top quintile of consumers ingesting more than 3,000 calories of it per day. Two-thirds of American adults were overweight or obese; nearly 20% of children were medically obese; 24 million carried a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis with another 57 million pre-diabetic. The direct cost of diabetes alone exceeded $174 billion in 2006. Sports science had organised itself around muscle glycogen since Hultman’s 1960s work and treated the liver as a peripheral concern. Mainstream dietetics continued to recommend the low-fat, high-refined-carbohydrate framework whose population-level results were now visible in the clinic statistics. The 1878 Petition to the United States Senate and Congress, reproduced in the book’s appendices, documents an identical adulteration crisis — table syrups manufactured by boiling cornstarch with sulphuric acid, sold under labels that misrepresented the contents — establishing that the pattern of substituting industrial corn-derived sweeteners for traditional foods was already a documented public-health complaint over a century before HFCS arrived in soft drinks.

The book operates within the broader terrain tradition by addressing metabolic root causation — chronic depletion of liver glycogen, chronic adrenal stress hormone release, chronic exposure to refined sugars the liver cannot process without producing damage — rather than treating downstream symptoms one organ system at a time. The full summary unpacks the glucokinase mechanism by which fructose liberates the gatekeeping enzyme that allows the liver to store glycogen at all; the IGFBP-1 signalling pathway through which the depleting liver warns the brain and triggers the muscle-protein breakdown cascade; the four distinct antimicrobial mechanisms of honey (hyperosmolarity, low pH, enzymatic hydrogen peroxide release through glucose oxidase, and methylglyoxal in Manuka varietals) validated by twenty-first-century research and prescribed on Sumerian clay tablets in 2100 BC; and the 2007 trial in which buckwheat honey outperformed dextromethorphan as a children’s cough suppressant. A tablespoon of honey before bed prevents the three-in-the-morning cortisol surge. The intervention costs a few dollars a week. The high school teacher’s question, recorded in the book’s introduction after she grasped the mechanism, was why hasn’t my doctor told me about this?

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