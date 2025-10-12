Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aure0Sky (Christine)'s avatar
Aure0Sky (Christine)
18m

What a lovely synchronistic post to open this morning. For many months now I have inwardly and innately come to the comprehension that pleasure is not some sin but the light of God's manifestion in everything. So many years it has taken me to shed the indoctrinated taboos of too much pleasure. Of course I am not speaking of hedonistic practices but the simple joy of holding my loves' hand as we walk at sunset, the swaying dance of a field of Windflowers in the chilled Autumn breeze... dogs running with noses to the ground and tails wagging...

Also listened to a Carl Jung discourse this morning on sexuality and returning to balanced libido and eros. When sex once again becomes an expression of the sacred it bears the gifts of renewed vitality, imagination, and the flow of creation.

So much more to say but will leave it here for the time being. Gratitude for 'Lies are Unbekoming' and the subjects shared on this Substack.

❤️‍🔥 Christine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2m

to realize that walking in the rain with the dog is divine. that the cardinals on the handrail feeding on the seeds I poured, is a blessing. Life is full of happiness, but most people have no time for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture