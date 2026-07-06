Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Bryan Manson's avatar
Bryan Manson
1h

The tragedy are all the "actors" (ie whores) who do, and will continue to do, it all for money.

Truman was but one person. A minority of the grossest kind. Kind of like you and me.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

Just as the Truman show encompasses the world in dark spell, so too does medicine and especially vaccines: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

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