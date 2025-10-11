Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

“CO2 is greening the planet, not destroying it.” — my man! Yes, this report looks to be direct and headed in the right direction!

This was one of the very first revelations I came to way back: we need more CO2 not trying to control it. Trying to do so is “anti-human”

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-climate-change-is-wrong-dangerous

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mishelle Shepard's avatar
Mishelle Shepard
8h

I'd like to see them discuss the manufactured weather--the geoengineering, weather mod, the . . . chemtrails . . . gasp. The monster hail storms, the tornadoes that aren't predicted and pop up night or day (I've personally experienced one, indeed terrifying), the filth in the skies which can be seen very clearly, not just 'persistent spreading contrails'. Go out at night, beam your flashlight straight up, and look at the filth you are breathing for just a moment, and maybe another idea will come to mind about what's going on with our environment and atmosphere. The CO2 debate is just one more way to keep folks eyes off the geoengineering.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture