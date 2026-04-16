Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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eileen's avatar
eileen
2h

Who thinks that the Federal Reserve is federal and part of the government? Just like Federal Express is a private company, the Federal Reserve is also a private company. The name Federal has nothing to do with the government. No, the Federal Reserve is part of the same racket that this article talks about: a private central bank which coins our money. Not Congress, not the Treasury.

Take out a dollar bill and notice it says "Federal Reserve Note". In the commercial world a note means you owe money. IT IS A DEBT NOTE, not money. Who thinks the $36T in debt is real? It is as real as Federal Express is a real federal agency. CONGRESS IS FULL OF TRAITORS, who outsourced its power of the purse to a PRIVATE CENTRAL BANK. Under this system, that debt will only grow. Arguing over who increased the debt more is a DISTRACTION.

Our financial system is an illusion designed to keep you as a debt slave. To make the financial system real, the commercial entity 'USA, Inc' needs to be dissolved and a new government formed. When it is dissolved, the debt goes away. The coinage of money needs to be put back into the Treasury, backed by tangible assets. Lincoln was shot because he dared to issue Greenbacks, a currency issued by the Treasury. JFK was shot because he issued an EO that declared our money was to be backed by silver and that it was to be coined by the Treasury.

The Civil War didn't dissolve slavery. In 1871, Congress created another set of slaves: us instead of just African Americans, who went from one form of slavery to another. That is also when USA, Inc was created. Your state? It has a Dunn & Bradstreet number making it a corporation. How do you leave a corporation? Opt out. Quit, just like you would a job. It is not necessary to go full prepper, but it is necessary to be able to say 'No' to mandates, which are not laws. Laws are passed by a legislative body whom we the people authorize to rule us. Not administrative agencies telling you to get a gene therapy shot, or telling you to have your dog jabbed every year for a disease for which the dog has lifelong immunity or every three years for a disease that only exists (assuming it does) in the wild, not in fenced back yards!

History is full of lies, and now that the censorship has loosened, question and research everything you were told. It never ceases to amaze me how many lies we were told. It is almost like we are living in a hologram, except that the program isn't created by a programmer (although AI may be involved); it is created by the entertainment industry, the media, the education system and Wall St. It is enforced by the cartels that run the government, Big Food, Big Pharma, Big Ag, and for awhile Big Tech. Note all have the word Big in them. To see why, one only has to look at the Covid Scam. Who survived? The Big companies, most of whom are global. We think it's competition. It's not. The system is designed to squash small businesses, because they decentralize the distribution channels and the supply chains. Big allows consolidation and when you have consolidation, you have control.

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Sue's avatar
Sue
34m

Whoa!

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