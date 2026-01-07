Lies are Unbekoming

Roger Mitchell
4h

"The first one to plead his cause seems right, until his neighbor comes and examines him." -- Proverbs 18:17

The essay is a worthy response to the fear engendered by Webb's thesis and shows us another way out of the dilemma we face. I agree completely with the conclusion reached here.

Unlimited parasitism will kill both the host AND the parasite, which is a possibility here, but more likely, the powers that be want to keep their cow alive producing milk. Unfortunately for them, the structure they have built is like a Jenga tower, becoming more rickety and unstable as time goes on until something happens, until the wrong block is pulled, and the whole edifice crashes. At that point, another system will be built, but it will not be the same as the one previous. It may be better or worse, but it will not be identical.

Kris Kristofferson wrote that, "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose..." and it should be evident that, in the universal "taking" envisioned by Webb, an enormous number of people would immediately become "free", with nothing left to lose except their lives and could engender the notion that it would be better to die with honor than to live in abject slavery, creating a situation which the "Takers" would be powerless to control and order. When you have lost everything except your understanding of what is true and right, then you no longer have to be afraid and it is of no importance how large the force arrayed against you or how well-equipped it is.

Matthew 10:28 can be rewritten like this: "Do not be afraid of those who have the power to take everything away from you because, once they have done so, their power over you is gone." This does not mean that we welcome the "taking" to attain freedom, but that we should never, ever, give in to our fears about what MIGHT happen. Que sera, sera! Whatever will be, will be, and there is no sense in worrying yourself sick about the possibility.

Contrary to Kristofferson, it is not the loss of our possessions which makes us free but rather the willingness to lose them for the sake of truth, which is that we are not the sum of our possessions and we cannot be destroyed if they are taken away from us.

"There is nothing which can stop a man who knows he's right and keeps on coming." -- Louis L'Amour

Live well! Live fearlessly!

Wendel
6h

Very interesting

It would be great to know what mr Webb thinks of your article

Have you reached out to him?

