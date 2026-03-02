Lies are Unbekoming

john herzog
2h

It is obvious to me that it was built by the Amish. I gather there was at least 2 million of them at the time. As far as I can tell, they’re the only people on earth that could’ve got that.

Factscinator
1h

One of the most compelling explanations for the so-called “impossible tolerances” can be found in K19: The Great Pyramid by Fehmi Krasniqi. 😊 The documentary argues that large portions of the Great Pyramid were constructed using limestone concrete and mold-casting techniques rather than purely by chiseling solid stone blocks. 🧱

Instead of carving and hauling millions of precisely cut blocks, limestone available on site could have been broken down, mixed, and poured into wooden molds to set in place. 🏗️ This would naturally explain the razor-tight joints, precise angles, and minimal gaps between massive blocks — features that seem extraordinarily difficult to achieve using only copper chisels and primitive hand tools. 🔨

The casting method also helps make sense of the commonly cited 20-year construction timeline. ⏳ Coordinated teams working in shifts could prepare and pour material efficiently, rather than spending decades cutting and transporting fully quarried stones. 👷‍♂️

The film emphasizes human ingenuity over fantastical alien theories. 👽 Archaeological evidence suggests the builders were skilled, well-fed craftsmen working in organized crews — not slaves. 🍞 Worker villages near Giza show bakeries, medical care, and structured labor systems — hardly the conditions of disposable forced labor. 🏠

Concrete casting offers a grounded, human explanation for one of history’s greatest engineering feats. 🌍

For more, check out this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMAtkjy_YK4&t=5137s

