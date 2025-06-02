Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Di Chez's avatar
Di Chez
34m

I'm not one to give up and let the bad guys win, but common sense tells me there's no way out. However, the Bible was very clear things would get bad and continue that way until the rapture. God wins, we win, in the end...doesn't tick me off any less though!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
B. Keith Neely's avatar
B. Keith Neely
39m

Some new ideas here for me to process, some familiar, 2000 years ago the Bible prophesied the CBDC , "only those with the mark of the beast could buy or sell" and one world government, the anti- christ. So we are heading the way CAF says. That we are 70% there is not surprising to end times Bible preachers. But God is sovereign and with this CAF et al info we can pray and act to postpone that eventuality. . God wants us to have abundant life and freedom. May God give each of us wisdom on how to process and act on this stellar info disclosure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture