Maybe The Most Important Interview in My Lifetime I watch or listen to 1-2 interviews every single day and have been doing so for 25 years. Let's say I've watched or listened to at least 10,000 documentaries, interviews or podcasts over the last 25 years. I do have to document (for the record) that this interview may in fact be the most important interview of those 10,000, especially the discussion at the end about good and evil. I really believe divine intelligence is starting to speak through key people on this planet. I now see 4 women at this point and 2 men, as the most effective channelers of the divine knowledge today. This lady is one of them and I can't mention her name, or this (FB) post will go nowhere. Right here. I'm truly baffled by how on target this lady is. She is being guided by something beyond. That is what I believe. She tables today's problems PLUS the easy to implement solutions as well. A beautiful display of superior intelligence. Jason Christoff

In the late 1990s, as Catherine Austin Fitts navigated the corridors of Washington’s financial elite, she uncovered a staggering $21 trillion in undocumentable adjustments missing from U.S. government accounts, a revelation that crystallized her understanding of a financial coup d’état. This systematic siphoning, detailed in her explosive interview with Danny Jones, as passionately endorsed by health freedom advocate Jason Christoff, exposed a “breakaway civilization” funded by mortgage fraud and black budgets, operating beyond democratic oversight. Fitts, a former Assistant Secretary of Housing, connects this theft to a 500-year-old central banking warfare model, where printed money, backed by military force, sustains global dominance—a system now faltering as BRICS nations challenge the dollar’s reign. Yet, as she argues in The Invisible Corral: How Central Banking Enables a Control Grid, this financial architecture is but one facet of a broader control grid, integrating digital IDs, cashless systems, and AI-driven social credit mechanisms to enforce compliance. Christoff, that I have also interviewed in Interview with Jason Christoff, lauds Fitts’ clarity, asserting her insights channel a “divine intelligence” that unveils both the mechanisms of control and pathways to resist them. Her critique, sharper here than in her discussion with Tucker Carlson, frames the Trump administration’s acceleration of this grid—through Real ID and stable coins under the Genius Act—as a betrayal of liberty, a point she delivers with unyielding precision despite Jones’ underprepared questions.

Parallel to this financial predation runs what Fitts terms the “Great Poisoning,” a deliberate assault on human health through vaccines, contaminated food, pharmaceuticals, and environmental spraying, as explored in The Poisoning. This slow-kill strategy, she contends, serves dual purposes: reducing life expectancy to ease government benefit burdens and generating profits for industries that poison and then treat the afflicted. Since the 1995 budget deal’s failure, U.S. life expectancy has plummeted, a divergence from other industrial nations that Fitts links to fiscal policy’s grim arithmetic—fewer retirees mean fewer payouts. Her analysis, uniquely tying biological harm to financial motives, resonates with the author’s prior reflections on systemic poisoning. Fitts’ reference to Joseph Farrell’s work, that I have also highlighted in Babylon’s Banksters and Financial Vipers of Venice, grounds this poisoning in historical context, tracing its roots to Venetian banking models and post-WWII Nazi integrations into global power structures. Farrell’s scholarship, which Fitts amplifies, reveals a breakaway civilization wielding advanced technology, funded by stolen trillions, that considers itself above humanity. Yet, as Fitts notes, their technological supremacy is a facade, vulnerable to collective withdrawal of consent.

This interplay of financial extraction, biological sabotage, and spiritual warfare forms the crux of Fitts’ paradigm-shifting narrative, which Christoff heralds as potentially “the most important interview” of our time. She posits a universe alive with intelligent plasma, inherently resistant to centralized control, as Robert Temple’s work suggests, and influenced by interdimensional forces—demonic intelligences driving anti-human policies versus divine ones empowering freedom. Her call to action, rooted in Farrell’s cultural preservation ethos, urges individuals to redirect money from criminal banks like JP Morgan Chase to local institutions, as detailed in her building wealth curriculum. “Freedom is an all-or-nothing thing,” she declares, a sentiment echoed in [Babylon’s Banksters], where Farrell underscores the power of collective righteousness. By weaving state-level constitutional resistance with personal economic choices, Fitts offers a blueprint for dismantling the control grid, inviting readers to question the legitimacy of institutions masquerading as protectors. This article, building on her interview, unravels these threads, exposing the mechanisms that enslave and the moral courage required to reclaim sovereignty.

This is a necessarily long article.

With thanks to Catherine Austin Fitts.

Leave a comment

Share

Analogy

The Neighborhood Restaurant Analogy

Imagine you live in a neighborhood where there's been a beloved family restaurant that everyone has eaten at for generations. The restaurant used to be owned by a local family who lived in the community, knew all their customers, and served wholesome food made from local ingredients. The owners reinvested their profits back into the neighborhood, sponsored little league teams, and genuinely cared about their community's health and prosperity.

Over time, however, a large corporate chain quietly bought out the family restaurant, but they kept the same name, the same building, and even some of the same staff to maintain the illusion that nothing had changed. The new corporate owners don't live in the neighborhood and have no connection to the community. Gradually, they began changing the food - replacing fresh ingredients with processed alternatives, adding preservatives and chemicals, and sourcing from industrial suppliers that prioritize profit over quality. They discovered they could make much more money by getting people addicted to unhealthy food while simultaneously owning the medical clinics that treat the resulting health problems.

The corporate owners also realized they could maximize control over their customers by implementing a "loyalty program" that tracks every purchase, every preference, and every behavior. They installed cameras everywhere, monitored conversations, and began using this data to manipulate what people ordered and when they visited. The loyalty card became mandatory - first through attractive discounts, then by making it impossible to pay with cash. Eventually, the system became so sophisticated that it could control not just what people ate at the restaurant, but where they could go afterward, what they could buy elsewhere, and even who they could meet with.

Meanwhile, most of the neighborhood residents continue eating at the restaurant every day, not realizing that the family who used to own it has been gone for years, that the food is slowly poisoning them, and that the loyalty program is actually a surveillance and control system designed to manage their entire lives. They complain about feeling sick more often and notice their neighbors are sicker too, but they don't connect it to the restaurant because it still looks the same and the marketing keeps telling them the food is "healthy" and "safe." When a few neighbors try to warn others about what's really happening, they're dismissed as "conspiracy theorists" who should stop causing trouble.

The solution isn't complicated, but it requires the neighbors to act together. They need to stop eating at the corporate restaurant, destroy their loyalty cards, and support the new authentic family restaurants that have opened on the other side of town - places that serve real food, don't spy on their customers, and are owned by people who actually live in and care about the community. But this only works if enough neighbors make the change together, because the corporate restaurant's power depends entirely on people continuing to give them money and data. If even half the neighborhood stopped participating, the corporate system would collapse, and the community could return to genuine local ownership and healthy food.

The central message is that what appears to be legitimate government and business institutions are actually corporate control systems designed to extract wealth and health from the population while maintaining the illusion of normal democratic and economic activity. The solution requires people to recognize that their daily choices about where to put their money and cooperation are votes for either freedom or slavery, and that collective withdrawal of support from the control systems can restore genuine local ownership and healthy communities. Just as neighbors can choose authentic restaurants over corporate control, citizens can choose honest banks, ethical businesses, and righteous leadership over the predatory systems that have captured our institutions while wearing the masks of legitimacy.

12-point summary

1. The Financial Coup and Missing Trillions The United States has experienced a financial coup d'état that began in 1998, resulting in at least $21 trillion in missing money from government accounts. This represents the systematic extraction of resources from the official government to fund a parallel "breakaway civilization" that operates outside democratic oversight. The missing money correlates directly with the expansion of offshore financial havens and has been used to finance advanced technology, underground infrastructure, and a complete parallel governance system that considers itself above all national laws.

2. The Central Banking Warfare Model and Dollar System Crisis For over 500 years, the western world has operated on a central banking warfare model where bankers print money while military force ensures its acceptance globally. The United States has benefited enormously from running the global reserve currency, essentially getting something for nothing by exchanging printed dollars for real goods and services worldwide. However, this unipolar model is failing as BRICS nations challenge dollar dominance, forcing a fundamental rebalancing that threatens American living standards and requires new methods of maintaining control over both global resources and domestic populations.

3. The Digital Control Grid Implementation A comprehensive digital control grid is being rapidly implemented through three essential components: Real ID for precise individual identification, all-digital financial systems to eliminate cash and enable transaction monitoring, and social credit systems powered by AI to enforce behavioral compliance. This system would enable authorities to control individual behavior at an unprecedented granular level, including restricting what people can buy, where they can travel, and how they can live, essentially creating technological slavery disguised as digital convenience and security.

4. The Great Poisoning and Population Management The American population is being systematically poisoned through multiple vectors including contaminated food, pharmaceuticals, environmental spraying, and medical interventions, creating what amounts to a slow-kill genocide designed to reduce life expectancy and government benefit obligations. While other industrial nations maintained stable life expectancy, the United States has experienced declining life expectancy since 2000, accelerating dramatically during the pandemic. This poisoning serves dual purposes: reducing the population requiring government support while creating profitable industries that make money from both poisoning people and treating poisoned people.

5. Mortgage Fraud and Black Budget Financing Massive mortgage fraud, particularly through HUD and FHA programs, has served as a primary mechanism for financing black budget operations and the breakaway civilization. The fraud involves multiple mortgages on single properties, systematic property flipping through foreclosure inventories, and the use of Ginnie Mae guarantees to sell fraudulent securities internationally. Catherine discovered $11 million in daily losses from the FHA fund, with specific regions serving as "black holes" for money extraction that funded covert operations outside congressional oversight.

6. The Breakaway Civilization and Advanced Technology A breakaway civilization has developed using stolen public resources and now possesses advanced technology that may exceed official government capabilities. This parallel system originated from post-WWII operations, was enabled by the 1947 National Security Act and 1949 CIA Act, and has been further empowered by allowing corporations to control classified technology funded by taxpayers. The breakaway civilization considers itself separate from humanity and operates with its own military capabilities, underground infrastructure, and technological systems that function independently of traditional government oversight.

7. Corporate Control of Black Budget Technology Executive orders during the Reagan/Bush era allowed corporations to perform highly classified work, creating a system where the Treasury can issue unlimited bonds to fund corporate development of secret technology while moving taxpayer-funded innovations onto private corporate balance sheets. This creates enormous stock market profits that generate capital gains for investors and executives, who then make political contributions back to the politicians who awarded the contracts, essentially creating a legal money laundering operation that transfers public resources to private entities while enriching the participants.

8. Interdimensional Intelligence and Spiritual Warfare The current global control system appears to be influenced by what Catherine identifies as demonic interdimensional intelligence that promotes anti-human policies, while divine intelligence supports human freedom and flourishing. The universe itself is alive and intelligent, being composed of 99% plasma, and attempts at centralized technological control represent fundamentally anti-life policies that fight against the intelligent nature of reality itself. This spiritual dimension means that resistance requires accessing righteousness-based power rather than trying to compete with force-based systems using their own methods.

9. Trump's Acceleration of Control Grid Implementation Rather than resisting the control system, the Trump administration is accelerating its implementation at unprecedented speed, having been "put in by the bankers" because previous administrations weren't moving fast enough. The administration is aggressively pushing Real ID, eliminating cash through digitized government transactions, implementing stable coin systems through the Genius Act, and using DOGE operations to aggregate all American personal data into private AI systems for social credit scoring and behavioral control.

10. State-Level Constitutional Resistance State legislatures possess significant constitutional authority to resist federal tyranny and can implement laws that make control grid technologies illegal within their borders. This represents the most viable path for preserving constitutional rights since the federal government is financially dependent on the bankers and cannot implement real change that threatens the control system. Catherine has invested heavily in helping state legislators understand and exercise these constitutional powers as the primary mechanism for protecting freedom.

11. Individual Action and Economic Warfare Every individual can immediately impact the control system by withdrawing financial support from criminal institutions like JP Morgan Chase and redirecting resources to honest local banks and ethical businesses. The control grid depends on people's participation and financial support, so systematic withdrawal of cooperation can undermine its economic foundation. This includes examining retirement funds, investment portfolios, banking relationships, and daily spending to ensure money supports freedom rather than control systems.

12. The All-or-Nothing Nature of Freedom Freedom is "an all or nothing thing" where individual liberty depends on collective resistance, requiring millions of people to simultaneously refuse participation in control grid systems. The solution involves both individual responsibility for family protection from poisoning and community building based on righteousness rather than force, while understanding that technological control systems ultimately cannot overcome the intelligent, alive nature of the universe when people access divine intelligence and operate morally. The current moment represents a fundamental choice between technological slavery and spiritual freedom that will determine the future of human civilization.

70 Questions and Answers

1. What was Catherine Austin Fitts' background and career path that led her to understand global financial systems?

Catherine Austin Fitts grew up in Philadelphia where she became fascinated with money after witnessing how financial fraud destroyed property values in her neighborhood, including four boarded-up foreclosed properties that bore signs reading "by order of the assistant secretary of housing federal housing commissioner." This early exposure to the destructive effects of financial corruption sparked her determination to understand how money worked, initially at the neighborhood level. However, she discovered that to understand how money works in any US neighborhood, you literally have to understand how all the money on the planet works because the system is very centralized and organized globally.

She went to Wall Street to learn how all the money on the planet works, moving from department to department learning different markets until she realized that everything was being rigged from Washington through the Treasury and the Fed. This realization led her to Washington where she became a partner at Dylan Reed and later served as assistant secretary of housing and federal housing commissioner in the first Bush administration. Her role overseeing all mortgage markets, both credit and regulations, put her in direct contact with massive mortgage corruption, as a lot of the black budget was financed through mortgage fraud, giving her unprecedented insight into how the entire global financial system actually operates.

2. How does the central banking warfare model operate and why has it been the dominant system for 500+ years?

The central banking warfare model has operated for 500+ years as the fundamental business model for how the western world functions, with central bankers printing money out of thin air while the military ensures that people accept and use that currency. It's essentially two sides of the same coin - the bankers run monetary policy while the military and intelligence agencies back it up with force, including surveillance as an important component of that force mechanism. You literally need both elements functioning together because without the military backing, people wouldn't be compelled to accept the printed currency, and without the monetary creation, there wouldn't be resources to fund the military operations.

This model has dominated because it provides a self-reinforcing system where those who control money creation can fund the forces necessary to maintain their monetary control, while those forces ensure continued acceptance of the created money. The system works by having central bankers create currency and then using military power to make sure people take it, keeping the liquidity flowing globally. When you're running the reserve currency for the world like the dollar system, you have to make enough from running it to fund your military and intelligence operations, including governing sea lanes, being the global cop, and running the trade model, which requires enormous ongoing expenses that the monetary creation helps finance.

3. What is the relationship between monetary policy controlled by bankers and fiscal policy controlled by people's representatives?

For over a century, the model in America has been that bankers run monetary policy while the people's representatives run fiscal policy, with the whole basis of the American revolution being "no taxation without representation," meaning the people's representatives in Congress or state legislatures should control fiscal policy. However, over the last 20 years, there has been what Catherine calls a financial coup d'état where the bankers decided they couldn't trust the people and their representatives to manage the fiscal side, so they moved to take control of both monetary and fiscal policy. This represents a fundamental change from the constitutional system where fiscal decisions were supposed to remain with elected representatives accountable to the people.

The coup has progressed approximately 70% of the way, with about 30% more to go, and if it succeeds completely, Americans will lose the ability to determine taxation because the controllers will simply take money directly out of accounts without representation. This represents the complete opposite of the founding principle of no taxation without representation. The relationship has become one where if you're the president of the United States, it's like getting an allowance from your father - if you don't do what the financial controllers want, you won't get your allowance because you don't have financial sovereignty, and you also don't have information sovereignty since you can't have a private telephone call with 17 intelligence agencies monitoring everything.

4. How does the Federal Reserve system work, particularly the role of the New York Fed and primary dealers?

The Federal Reserve system works with the New York Fed serving as the depository for the federal government's bank account, essentially acting as the government's banker along with its member banks. The New York Fed is owned by its member banks, who choose its president while also performing depository functions for the Treasury, creating a system where the largest banks in the country both own and direct the New York Fed. The Treasury account sits at the New York Fed, and the member banks act as agents performing various functions for the Treasury, including the critical primary dealer function.

Primary dealers are authorized to borrow money using treasury bonds and bills, which is part of how currency gets into existence - they borrow money and put it into the Treasury bank account, representing about half of the federal government's funding (the other half coming from taxes). This means much of the money funding government operations comes from sources like retirement accounts and pension funds, including Norwegian pension funds or sovereign wealth funds, that buy treasury bonds. The system creates a situation where if you're the president and don't do what the financial controllers want, you won't get your funding, demonstrating how the structure removes financial sovereignty from elected officials and places it with the banking system that controls both the monetary creation and the government's access to funds.

5. What are the basic mechanisms of HUD mortgage fraud as depicted in the Tony Soprano TV show?

The basic HUD mortgage fraud mechanism works like a real estate version of "the joy of cooking" - there are thousands of recipes, but the most prominent involves properties in the Federal Housing Administration's foreclosed inventory. The process starts with a property worth $100,000 that HUD had financed with an insured mortgage, and when it defaults, HUD pays off the mortgage holder and takes back the property into their inventory. The fraudsters then sell this house to someone who does a quick fix-up, increasing its apparent value to $150,000, but then put a mortgage on it for $250,000 - much more than it's actually worth.

They then sell this over-mortgaged property to a non-profit organization that immediately defaults, causing HUD to pay off the $250,000 mortgage and take the property back into inventory, where the cycle can repeat multiple times. Catherine found properties in Chicago that had been financed and defaulted five times in a single year, generating massive amounts of money out the back door of the FHA fund. The fraud becomes even more profitable when fraudsters issue not just one mortgage but ten mortgages on the same house, putting them in mortgage pools wrapped by Ginnie Mae so they can be sold internationally to places like Dubai, where nobody knows the difference, allowing the systematic draining of money from the FHA fund as long as there's money to skim.

Fitts on The Great Poisoning

1. Multiple Vectors of Systematic Poisoning Catherine identifies the great poisoning as occurring through multiple coordinated channels including contaminated food, pharmaceuticals, environmental spraying (chemtrails), and medical injections. She emphasizes this is intentional rather than accidental, with mysterious ingredients appearing across all these vectors that serve the same ultimate purposes. The poisoning represents a comprehensive assault on human health through every possible exposure pathway. 2. Economic Incentive Structure The great poisoning creates "a tremendous number of industries in the United States that are making money from poison people and taking care of poison people and they're very resistant to stopping the poisoning." This creates a profitable cycle where the same interests profit from both creating illness and treating illness, making the poisoning economically self-sustaining since stopping it would eliminate major profit centers. 3. Life Expectancy Decline as Policy Tool While 19 other industrial countries maintained stable or improving life expectancy, the United States began experiencing systematic decline starting around 2000, with dramatic acceleration during the pandemic that "drops off the cliff." This decline serves as a mathematical solution to unfunded government liabilities - if people die sooner, they collect fewer benefits, helping balance government budgets without raising taxes or cutting other spending. 4. The 1995 Budget Deal Connection The systematic poisoning began after the 1995 budget deal failed to put government and retirement systems on sound financial footing. When the political system refused to properly fund these systems, authorities had only two choices: raise the retirement age or lower life expectancy. Since raising retirement age wasn't politically feasible, systematic poisoning became the chosen method to reduce the population requiring government support. 5. Healthcare Budget Impact The HHS budget of $1.8 trillion now exceeds the military budget of $857 billion, largely due to treating poisoned populations. Professor Mark Skidmore calculated that reducing disability rates back to 2010 levels would cut the HHS budget by half a trillion dollars, demonstrating the enormous fiscal impact of systematically poisoning the population. American healthcare costs almost double per capita compared to Switzerland while producing worse outcomes. 6. Targeting Vulnerable Populations The poisoning specifically targets elderly people and those with multiple health conditions during events like the pandemic, effectively reducing Social Security and Medicare obligations. Catherine notes that latest reports show Social Security finances have "improved" as a direct result of increased mortality, proving the poisoning serves budget balancing objectives. 7. Childhood Epidemic as Extinction Event The chronic illness epidemic among American children represents what Catherine calls "an extinction level event" that threatens the future viability of civilization. During RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearings, senators and congressmen refused to take responsibility for this epidemic, demonstrating that political leaders prioritize other interests over children's health and the nation's future. 8. Family Wealth Destruction During her time as an investment adviser, Catherine discovered that healthcare fraud was "the number one cause of family bankruptcy or loss of family wealth," with financial fraud being number two. This means the poisoning serves the dual purpose of reducing government benefit obligations while systematically destroying middle-class wealth through medical expenses. 9. Resistance from Poisoning Industries The industries profiting from poisoning people are "very resistant to stopping the poisoning" because it would eliminate their business model. This includes not just pharmaceutical companies but the entire medical-industrial complex that depends on chronic illness for revenue, creating powerful economic interests opposed to actual health and healing. 10. LED Lights and Blue Light Spectrum Catherine specifically mentions the Obama-era mandate to ban incandescent light bulbs and force adoption of LED lights that emit blue light spectrum similar to smart devices. This represents another vector of the great poisoning designed to "hijack your dopamine system" and disrupt normal biological functions through environmental light pollution. 11. Operating Systems in Human Bodies The poisoning includes installing what Moderna's chief scientific officer called "operating systems in people's bodies" through injections containing nano-particles and other technological materials. These materials create "organic barcodes" that make humans easier to track and control through telecommunications systems, representing the merger of biological poisoning with technological control systems. 12. Environmental and Food Contamination Clifford Carnicom's research shows that "biosynthetic engineered materials in the spray are exactly what's in the injections," indicating coordinated contamination through both environmental spraying and direct medical intervention. The food supply contains "mysterious ingredients" that appear intentional rather than accidental, creating comprehensive exposure through basic necessities of life. 13. Protection as Resistance Catherine emphasizes that protecting families from the great poisoning represents both individual survival and collective resistance to the control system. Healthy families can "think clearly, act independently, and resist control systems more effectively than poisoned families who are dealing with chronic illness and medical dependency," making family health protection both a personal responsibility and a political act of resistance.

6. How do multiple mortgages get issued on single properties and sold through Ginnie Mae pools?

Multiple mortgages get issued on single properties through a scheme where instead of issuing one legitimate mortgage, fraudsters create ten different mortgages on the same house and place them in mortgage pools that are wrapped by Ginnie Mae, the government-sponsored entity that guarantees mortgage-backed securities. This Ginnie Mae wrapping provides a government guarantee that makes these fraudulent mortgage pools appear legitimate and sellable in international markets. The securities can then be sold to foreign investors in places like Dubai, where the buyers have no way of knowing that multiple mortgages exist on the same underlying property.

This system works because the Ginnie Mae guarantee provides credibility and international marketability to what are essentially fraudulent securities, while the complexity and international nature of the sales make detection nearly impossible for foreign purchasers. The fraud generates enormous profits because each property can generate multiple mortgage payments while appearing to be backed by legitimate real estate assets. As long as there's money available to skim out the back door of the FHA fund, the scheme can continue generating profits for the perpetrators while systematically draining government resources and ultimately harming taxpayers who fund the FHA insurance that covers the losses when the fraudulent mortgages inevitably default.

7. What did Catherine discover when she became FHA commissioner regarding daily losses and regional variations?

When Catherine became FHA commissioner, she discovered the agency was losing $11 million per day in the single family fund, despite her legal requirement to run it on a self-sufficient basis where premiums charged for credit had to cover defaults and expenses. This massive daily loss came as a shock because nowhere in the extensive budget documentation - which would have stacked two-thirds of the way to the ceiling - did it indicate whether the agency was making or losing money. The budget officer initially told her that profitability information wasn't included in the budget, and when she demanded access to the accountants who had this information, she was told they reported to a different assistant secretary and she wasn't allowed to talk to them.

After using her political influence to get the accountants moved to report directly to her, Catherine demanded a regional breakdown of profits and losses across the ten federal regions and 80 field offices, since "all real estate is local." The analysis revealed that the FHA was making profits in eight regions but losing everything plus more in two specific regions: the Texas region (which included Arkansas) and the Colorado region. These two regions represented what was essentially a black budget operation - "the Bushes and the Clintons" - functioning as "a black hole of money just vanishing" through systematic mortgage fraud that was part of the broader Savings & Loan crisis cleanup occurring simultaneously in 1989.

8. How much money is missing from the US government and what are undocumentable adjustments?

As of 2015, there were $21 trillion in undocumentable adjustments from the US government, though Catherine clarifies this represents accounting irregularities that could include money both going out and potentially coming in, so it doesn't necessarily represent $21 trillion in missing cash. However, given everything she observed, she would be amazed if the actual amount missing wasn't at least that much. Additionally, the day before 9/11, Defense Secretary Rumsfeld announced that the Department of Defense was missing $4 trillion, though he publicly stated $2.3 trillion while the actual amount was $4 trillion, and HUD was missing $1 trillion from its financial statements between 1998 and 2015.

Undocumentable adjustments represent accounting entries that cannot be supported by proper documentation, essentially meaning the government's financial records show money movements that cannot be traced or verified through normal accounting procedures. Catherine had been working with a reporter on a major story about the missing money and what it meant per taxpayer in each state, calculating for each taxpayer how much money they were missing, with the story scheduled to come out the Friday after 9/11. The missing money represents what Catherine calls the financial coup that started in 1998, marking the beginning of systematic extraction of resources from the official government budget into unaccounted channels, representing the largest theft in human history.

9. What is the financial coup d'état and when did it begin?

The financial coup d'état began in 1998 when decisions were made to systematically extract money from the US government and put the government on what Catherine calls a "debt trap." This coup represents the bankers' decision that they couldn't trust the people and their elected representatives to manage fiscal policy, so they moved to take control of both monetary and fiscal policy, fundamentally changing the American system of government. The coup accelerated after a 1995 budget deal failed, when the president of the largest pension fund in the country told Catherine in 1997 that "they've given up on the country" and were "moving all the money out starting in the fall."

The coup has progressed approximately 70% of the way toward completion, with about 30% remaining, and if successful, it will eliminate Americans' ability to determine taxation since the controllers will simply take money directly from accounts without representation. This represents the complete destruction of the founding principle of "no taxation without representation." The coup was facilitated by the 9/11 attacks, which allowed much more black budget funding to move onto official budget through the Patriot Act, while simultaneously providing cover for the massive financial irregularities that were about to be exposed. The day before 9/11, the missing $4 trillion from Defense was announced, but after 9/11, nobody cared about financial accountability as resources poured into the national security apparatus.

10. How does the missing money relate to offshore havens and the breakaway civilization?

The missing money from the US Treasury and federal government correlates directly with the massive expansion of offshore financial havens, creating what Catherine describes as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" effect - when money started disappearing from the US government, offshore havens began ballooning simultaneously. This represents a systematic transfer of resources from the official US government to secret offshore accounts and entities that operate outside normal legal jurisdiction. The money has been used to finance what Catherine calls a "breakaway civilization" - essentially a parallel governance system that has broken away from traditional government oversight and accountability.

Catherine believes the stolen money has been used to finance a completely new system, comparing it to running a company where you keep old systems going while building new systems, steadily transferring resources until you're ready to shut down the old system and fully activate the new one. The amount stolen appears sufficient to run a global government on an endowment basis, suggesting the breakaway civilization has accumulated enough resources to operate independently. The money has funded enormous investments in black budget technology, infrastructure, invisible weaponry, secret space programs, and underground infrastructure to platform this parallel system, with the ultimate goal being the breakaway civilization "breaking back in" to take over official governance structures with complete control over the population.

Fitts on the Trump Administration and the Control Grid

1. Trump Was Put in Place by the Bankers Catherine states directly that "Trump was put in by the bankers to get the control grid" because "the other team in the uniparty wasn't moving fast enough" to implement the digital control systems. Rather than being an outsider fighting the establishment, Trump represents the bankers' chosen instrument for accelerating control grid implementation when previous administrations weren't implementing it quickly enough for their timeline. 2. Rapid Acceleration of Control Grid Implementation Trump is "moving very very fast" and "moving the control grid at high speed," implementing multiple components simultaneously rather than gradually. Catherine emphasizes this represents the fastest implementation of comprehensive control systems in American history, with all major components being pushed forward aggressively and simultaneously rather than incrementally. 3. Aggressive Real ID Implementation The Trump administration, particularly through Kristi Noem, is pushing Real ID implementation "like there's no tomorrow," creating the high-quality precision national ID system that's "interoperable with all the other IDs around the world." This represents the foundational identification infrastructure required for comprehensive digital control, making it impossible to participate in society without submitting to trackable identification. 4. Elimination of Cash Through Digital Government Transactions Trump is implementing an all-digital financial system by "making everybody interact digitally" with government systems, eliminating paper options for tax payments and Social Security transactions. While he "cancelled pennies," more significantly he's forcing all government interactions to be digital, creating a pathway where cash becomes unusable for essential transactions with government agencies. 5. Stable Coins Instead of CBDCs - Same Control, Less Accountability Trump says "no CBDCs but stable coin," but Catherine explains this provides the same control capabilities with less government accountability. Under the Genius Act, the banks that own the New York Fed create subsidiaries that issue stable coins, giving "more freedom" from congressional oversight while maintaining "interoperable" capability with social credit systems for population control. 6. DOGE as Data Mining and Social Credit Infrastructure Rather than investigating the "$20 trillion missing from DoD" or "trillion missing from HUD" to recover stolen money, DOGE took "the social security data, the IRS data and the Treasury payment data" and moved it into "private AI with XAI and Palanteer AI." This represents building "a social credit system that can be used to enforce control against the American people" rather than stopping actual fraud. 7. Privatization of Government Data for Control DOGE operations have taken comprehensive government data about every American and "privatize it" by moving it into private AI systems like "XAI and Palanteer AI," removing normal privacy protections and government oversight. This creates "social credit system" infrastructure that can enforce "control" and "basically lock them down with both enforcement and social credit" outside constitutional limitations. 8. Comprehensive Control Grid Checklist Implementation Catherine provides a systematic analysis showing Trump is implementing every component needed for complete control: "digital ID implemented that's very high-quality high precise - Check the box," "all digital financial system - Check the box," "interoperable money - Check the box," "social credit system - Check the box." This represents systematic implementation of all required control infrastructure. 9. Musk's Role in Data Extraction and AI Control Elon Musk's operations with XAI, combined with partnerships with Palanteer AI, have enabled "sucking all this data out" of government systems and moving it into private AI platforms outside normal oversight. Catherine estimates this data is "worth more than a trillion dollars" and provides the foundation for implementing "granular social control" over every American citizen. 10. The Genius Act as Financial Control Mechanism The Genius Act creates stable coin systems that will "create a huge market for the treasury bills and bonds" while allowing "stable coins" to be "sent out on Google payment and Apple payment and all the wallets around the world." This represents "the digital equivalent of the pallets of cash sent to Iraq" for global dollar expansion while enabling comprehensive financial control. 11. Acceleration Compared to Previous Administrations Trump's control grid implementation represents a dramatic acceleration compared to previous administrations, with Catherine noting that authorities chose Trump specifically because other approaches "weren't moving fast enough." The speed of implementation suggests urgency driven by the failing unipolar model and need to establish domestic control systems before economic collapse. 12. Healthcare Data Integration Through RFK Jr. Catherine notes that RFK Jr. appears to be "aggregating the healthcare data" which would be combined with "the healthcare data" along with Social Security, IRS, and Treasury data to create comprehensive profiles for control purposes. This represents integration of health surveillance with financial and behavioral monitoring for total population management. 13. Box Metaphor - Trump is Trapped Catherine states "I think Trump is in a box" and judges people "by what they're doing," suggesting Trump may not fully understand or control the implications of the policies being implemented through his administration. The "box" implies Trump operates within constraints set by the financial controllers who put him in power. 14. Opposition to Supporting the Control Grid Catherine faces criticism for "not supporting the president" but maintains that "if the president is implementing a digital control grid no I'm not going to support him on that," emphasizing that opposition to control systems transcends partisan politics. She prioritizes freedom over political loyalty, stating "I want to be free" regardless of which party implements tyranny. 15. Federal Government Financial Dependency Catherine emphasizes that "the federal government is financially dependent on the bankers" so "you can't implement real change inside the federal government," explaining why Trump cannot genuinely oppose the control system even if he wanted to. The structural financial dependence makes the federal government incapable of resisting banker demands for control grid implementation.

11. What is the breakaway civilization and how did it develop from post-WWII operations?

The breakaway civilization represents a parallel governance system that has literally broken away from traditional government oversight and accountability, functioning as a separate civilization that considers itself not subject to normal laws or democratic control. This group has accumulated so much advanced technology and resources that they operate independently from official government structures, viewing themselves as separate not only from the United States but from all nations and even from the human race itself. They have their own military capabilities, advanced weaponry, and technological systems that may be more powerful than official government forces, essentially creating their own air force, navy, and complete infrastructure.

The breakaway civilization developed from post-WWII operations when enormous amounts of "booty" were captured at the end of World War II, providing the initial capital base for this parallel system. The 1947 National Security Act and 1949 CIA Act created the legal infrastructure allowing secret operations to flourish, with the CIA becoming what Catherine calls "the most powerful banker in the world" on the covert side. The system was further enabled when corporations were authorized to do highly classified work through executive orders during the Reagan/Bush years, allowing the transfer of trillions of dollars worth of black technology to private corporations while keeping it secret and away from Freedom of Information Act requests, ultimately creating a corporate infrastructure that operates outside democratic control.

12. How did the National Security Act of 1947 and CIA Act of 1949 create the infrastructure for secret operations?

The National Security Act of 1947 provided the legal foundation for setting up secret infrastructure, giving authorities the ability to create covert operations outside normal government oversight and accountability. However, the more crucial CIA Act of 1949 literally required assassinating Secretary of Defense James Forrestal to get it passed, as he stood in the way of creating Israel, giving them nuclear weapons, and establishing the level of secrecy the act would enable. Forrestal also wanted disclosure on the black budget and opposed giving sovereign powers to what he saw as an organized crime syndicate, making his elimination necessary for the coup plotters.

The 1949 CIA Act made the CIA the most powerful banker in the world by creating financial mechanisms that combined covert violence with banking power, essentially making it the most powerful bank on the covert side while the Bank for International Settlements remained the most powerful on the official side. The act created a system where money could be appropriated to different agencies and then secretly clawed back to give to intelligence agencies, establishing a mechanism to constantly replenish covert funding. This legal structure, combined with slush funds from World War II and the exchange stabilization fund, created the foundation for a parallel financial system that could operate outside congressional oversight while maintaining the appearance of legitimate government operations.

13. What role did the Forestall assassination play in establishing the current system?

The assassination of Defense Secretary James Forrestal was essential to passing the CIA Act of 1949 because he stood as the primary obstacle to several key objectives that would enable the secret governance system. Forrestal opposed the creation of Israel and providing them with nuclear weapons, understanding that this would give sovereign powers to what he correctly identified as an organized crime syndicate. He also demanded disclosure on the black budget, wanting transparency in government operations that would have prevented the secret financial mechanisms that the CIA Act would enable.

Forrestal's elimination allowed the passage of the 1949 act that created the financial mechanism combining covert violence with banking power, making the CIA the most powerful banker in the world on the covert side. The act established the ability to appropriate money to various agencies and then secretly redirect it to intelligence operations, creating a self-replenishing covert funding system that operates outside congressional oversight. Without Forrestal's assassination, the legal infrastructure for the breakaway civilization could not have been established, as he represented the old guard committed to constitutional governance and transparency that had to be removed for the new secret system to flourish.

14. How do corporations now control highly classified technology and black budget operations?

During the Reagan years, when Bush ran the National Security Council and intelligence agencies, an executive order was created allowing corporations to perform highly classified work, fundamentally changing how black budget technology is controlled and developed. This means the Treasury can issue an infinite number of bonds and use that money to pay corporations for secret projects, including gifting them all the black technology funded by taxpayers and moving it onto corporate balance sheets in ways that generate enormous stock market profits. The corporate veil protects this technology from Freedom of Information Act requests, making it impossible for citizens to discover what their tax dollars have funded.

This system creates a massive kickback mechanism where government contracts that increase stock prices by multiples generate capital gains for investors and executives, who then make political contributions back to the politicians who awarded the contracts - essentially a legal money laundering operation funded by taxpayers. The corporations now own technology that was developed with public funds but remains completely secret and outside public control. Catherine estimates that if she could assert jurisdiction over these assets, they would belong to the American people since they were either gifted or stolen from public resources, but the breakaway civilization considers these assets their own property and operates as if they're not subject to American laws or any national laws.

15. What are the sovereign immunity entities and how do they operate above national laws?

Since World War II, a whole network of organizations has been created around the world that possess sovereign immunity, meaning they operate above national laws and outside normal legal jurisdiction. These include parts of the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and various entities throughout Latin America, all with different variations of sovereign immunity that allow them to conduct economic activities and other behaviors without being subject to national legal systems. This creates a meta-structure using international treaties and sovereign immunity entities that enables global governance outside the control of any individual nation's laws.

The sovereign immunity system allows the movement of enormous amounts of money and data secretly, as these entities can hold funds on their balance sheets and transfer them globally without normal legal oversight. For example, the $21 trillion missing from the US government could theoretically be moved to the Bank for International Settlements and held there indefinitely, then distributed to various countries who might donate portions to organizations like the Gates and Clinton Foundations. This network essentially creates a parallel legal system for running the world, because if you want to govern globally, you cannot be constrained by individual national laws, so sovereign immunity provides the mechanism to operate above all national legal systems while maintaining the appearance of legitimate international cooperation.

16. What is the Bank for International Settlements and how does it function as the central bank of central banks?

The Bank for International Settlements serves as the central bank of central banks, with the 63 largest and most important central banks in the world belonging to the BIS as members. The top central bankers meet there regularly to coordinate global monetary policy, and the BIS has a group called the Financial Stability Board that defines "systemically important institutions," which appear to receive benefits similar to sovereign immunity status. This gives the BIS tremendous power to move money and hold it on their balance sheet secretly, operating outside normal national banking regulations and oversight.

The BIS functions as the most powerful bank in the world on the official side, with the ability to facilitate massive secret money transfers between nations and institutions. Because of their sovereign immunity status, the BIS can hold enormous amounts of money indefinitely and use it for global operations that national governments cannot track or control. The BIS essentially coordinates global monetary policy among the world's major central banks while providing a mechanism for moving money that needs to stay hidden from national oversight, making it a crucial component of the global financial control system that operates parallel to and often in contradiction with national democratic governance.

17. How does the BIS potentially hide missing trillions and facilitate global money movement?

The BIS has the power to move money and hold it on their balance sheet secretly due to their sovereign immunity status, which means the $21 trillion missing from the US government could theoretically be transferred to the BIS and remain there indefinitely without normal oversight or accountability. The BIS could then use this money for global operations, moving it to various countries who might then make donations to organizations like the Gates and Clinton Foundations, creating a complex international money laundering system that operates above national laws. This sovereign immunity allows the BIS to facilitate financial transactions that would be illegal or traceable if conducted through normal banking channels.

The mechanism works because sovereign immunity entities can hold and transfer funds without being subject to national legal systems, creating what is essentially a parallel financial system for global governance. The BIS serves as the hub for this system, coordinating with other sovereign immunity organizations worldwide to move money and resources in ways that bypass democratic oversight and national sovereignty. This allows the breakaway civilization to fund their operations globally while maintaining complete secrecy about funding sources and destinations, using the legitimate-appearing international banking system to hide what amounts to the largest theft and money laundering operation in human history.

18. What is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and how does it enable complete control?

A Central Bank Digital Currency would be issued by the Federal Reserve, presumably through the New York Fed and its member banks who own and govern the Fed, creating a completely digital monetary system that enables unprecedented control over individual financial behavior. With CBDC, authorities can program rules about what people can do with their money and enforce those rules automatically through the digital system. For example, if they decide someone's health isn't adequate, that person's money won't work to buy pizza, or if someone tries to travel outside their designated area code or zip code, their digital money will stop functioning for gas or food purchases.

The CBDC system enables completely granular control that can be applied to individual people using AI and software, creating an entirely personalized control system for each of the world's 8 billion people. The system can collect all personal data and apply social credit scoring individually - if you're deemed "good," you might get slightly more travel privileges, but if you're "bad," you get locked out of the financial system entirely. This represents the digital equivalent of house arrest or imprisonment, where people can be controlled without physical detention simply by turning off their access to money, making it impossible to buy food, fuel, or any necessities for survival, creating a more efficient form of population control than has ever existed in human history.

19. How do stable coins under the Genius Act differ from CBDCs but achieve similar control objectives?

Under the Genius Act, stable coins would be created by subsidiaries of the banks that own the New York Fed - institutions like City Bank and JP Morgan Chase - rather than being issued directly by the Federal Reserve like CBDCs would be. These stable coins would be fully collateralized by treasury bills or bonds and would be interoperable with social credit systems, achieving the same control objectives as CBDCs but with an important structural difference. While CBDCs would make the Federal Reserve directly accountable to Congress with congressional jurisdiction, stable coins issued by private bank subsidiaries provide more operational freedom from congressional oversight.

The stable coin system is designed to create a huge market for treasury bills and bonds while allowing these digital currencies to be sent globally through Google payment, Apple payment, and various digital wallets, essentially getting people worldwide to abandon their local currencies in favor of dollar-based stable coins. The system will pump out massive amounts of private credit to make stable coins attractive, literally handing out money to encourage global adoption. This represents the digital equivalent of the pallets of cash sent to Iraq, but distributed globally through digital systems to establish dollar dominance while providing the technical infrastructure for the same granular control over individual spending and behavior that CBDCs would enable.

20. What is the Real ID system and why is it essential for implementing a control grid?

Real ID represents a high-quality, precision national identification system that is interoperable with identification systems around the world, serving as the foundational requirement for implementing a comprehensive digital control grid. To create effective population control through digital means, authorities need a reliable way to identify and track every individual, and Real ID provides this capability by creating standardized identification that works across all states and can interface with international systems. The Trump administration, particularly through Kristi Noem, has been aggressively pushing Real ID implementation as if "there's no tomorrow," demonstrating the urgency authorities feel about establishing this identification infrastructure.

Real ID becomes essential because digital financial systems and social credit scoring require precise individual identification to function properly - without knowing exactly who someone is, the system cannot enforce personalized restrictions on spending, travel, or other activities. The system must be able to definitively link digital identities to specific individuals to prevent people from circumventing controls through identity switching or false documentation. Real ID provides the foundation upon which all other control mechanisms depend, making it impossible to participate in the digital economy or society without submitting to the identification system, effectively forcing compliance with the broader control grid by making basic economic participation dependent on proper identification that can be tracked and controlled by authorities.

21. How does an all-digital financial system eliminate cash and enable granular control over individual spending?

An all-digital financial system eliminates cash by forcing all transactions to occur through digital platforms that can be monitored, controlled, and restricted in real-time by authorities. The Trump administration is implementing this by making tax payments and Social Security transactions completely digital, eliminating the option to pay with paper and forcing everyone to interact digitally with government systems. This creates a situation where every financial transaction becomes visible to authorities and subject to their control, since there's no way to conduct business outside the monitored digital system once cash is eliminated.

The granular control comes from the ability to program restrictions into the digital money itself using AI and software systems that can make entirely personalized rules for each individual. For example, during a lockdown scenario, your digital money might work to order pizza for delivery but won't function if you try to leave your house, or if you refuse a mandated medical treatment, your money simply stops working entirely. With artificial intelligence monitoring all transactions, the system can enforce incredibly specific rules about what each person can buy, where they can spend money, and when they can make purchases, creating a level of individual control that would be impossible with physical cash that can be used anonymously without digital tracking.

22. What is a social credit system and how is it being implemented through DOGE operations?

A social credit system monitors and scores individual behavior, then rewards or punishes people based on their compliance with government objectives, similar to systems already implemented in China but potentially more sophisticated with American technology. The system tracks everything people do, say, and think through digital surveillance, then feeds back information to nudge behavior in desired directions by providing benefits for compliance and restrictions for non-compliance. DOGE appears to be implementing this by aggregating Social Security data, IRS data, and Treasury payment data into private AI systems like XAI and Palanteer AI, creating comprehensive profiles of every American's financial and personal behavior.

Rather than going after the $20 trillion missing from DoD or the $1 trillion missing from HUD to stop fraud, DOGE took the approach of gathering all personal data about individual Americans and privatizing it through AI systems that can enforce social control. This represents building infrastructure for enforcing control against the American people rather than recovering stolen government money, suggesting the real purpose is population control rather than fraud prevention. The system would work by making benefits, services, and even basic economic participation dependent on maintaining an acceptable social credit score, effectively forcing compliance with government directives through economic coercion rather than direct legal punishment.

23. How do digital IDs, digital money, and social credit systems work together for complete control?

Digital IDs provide the precise identification needed to link every action to a specific individual, digital money eliminates the possibility of anonymous transactions, and social credit systems provide the behavioral scoring mechanism that determines what each person is allowed to do. Together, these three components create a comprehensive control system where authorities know exactly who is doing what at all times and can instantly reward or punish behavior through financial controls. The digital ID ensures there's no escape through false identity, the digital money ensures every transaction is monitored and controllable, and the social credit system provides the algorithmic framework for automatically enforcing compliance.

The integration happens through AI systems that can process vast amounts of data in real-time, monitoring every digital interaction and financial transaction while automatically adjusting each person's permissions and restrictions based on their social credit score. If someone's score drops due to non-compliant behavior, their digital money might stop working for certain purchases, their travel might be restricted through digital controls on transportation, or their access to services might be limited. This creates a seamless system of automated social control that operates without human intervention, making resistance extremely difficult since the punishment is immediate and comprehensive, affecting every aspect of modern life that depends on digital systems.

24. What data is being aggregated from Social Security, IRS, and Treasury for control purposes?

The most valuable data for building a control grid and social credit system is payment data, which reveals everything about people's lives, relationships, and behavior patterns through their financial transactions. Social Security data provides information about employment, benefits, and family relationships, IRS data reveals all income sources and financial relationships, and Treasury payment data shows all government interactions and transactions. Combined with healthcare data that RFK Jr. appears to be aggregating, this creates a comprehensive profile of every American that includes their financial resources, health status, family connections, political activities, and behavioral patterns.

This data aggregation represents what Catherine calls "unsiloing" information that was previously kept separate to protect privacy, moving it into private AI systems like XAI and Palanteer AI where it can be processed without normal government oversight or privacy protections. The combined dataset is worth more than a trillion dollars and provides the foundation for implementing granular social control, since authorities can use AI to analyze all this information and predict behavior, identify resistance patterns, and automatically enforce compliance through personalized restrictions. The data tells authorities everything they need to know about how to control each individual person, making it the most valuable surveillance and control tool ever assembled.

25. How does the internet of bodies concept relate to operating systems in human biology?

The internet of bodies concept involves installing technological systems directly into human bodies that can interface with telecommunications and digital technology, essentially creating what the chief scientific officer at Moderna described as "installing an operating system in people's bodies." This operating system would function like computer software but operate within human biology, designed to be "plug and play" for future medical interventions while making people's bodies easier to interact with through digital technology. The concept treats human beings similarly to how livestock are managed, with technological tagging and monitoring systems that create what amounts to an organic barcode within the human body.

The operating system installation appears to involve introducing nano-particles and other materials into the human body through various means including injections, food, and environmental exposure, with these materials designed to interact with telecommunications systems like 5G networks. The goal seems to be creating a direct interface between human biology and digital control systems, allowing authorities to monitor and potentially influence human behavior through technological means rather than external control mechanisms. This represents the ultimate fusion of the digital control grid with human biology itself, making resistance to the control system nearly impossible since the control mechanisms become integrated into people's physical bodies rather than remaining external technological systems.

26. What evidence exists for nano-particles and organic barcodes in injections and other substances?

Catherine recommends reviewing the patents and research on the internet of bodies, particularly work done at Purdue University's engineering department, which documents extensive research into integrating technology with human biology. The chief scientific officer at Moderna publicly stated they were "installing an operating system in people's bodies," describing something designed to work plug-and-play with future vaccines and medical interventions. Additionally, there are mysterious ingredients in food, environmental spraying, and injections that appear intentional rather than accidental, with the goal of creating what amounts to organic barcodes within human bodies.

Clifford Carnicom's research on global spraying indicates that the biosynthetic engineered materials found in environmental spray are exactly what's found in the injections, suggesting a coordinated effort to introduce these materials into human biology through multiple vectors. The materials appear designed to create the equivalent of livestock management systems applied to humans, with nano-particles that can interact with telecommunications systems and create trackable biological signatures. The evidence includes documented patents, scientific research, public statements by pharmaceutical executives, and analysis of materials found in both environmental sources and medical interventions, all pointing toward a systematic effort to technologically integrate human biology with digital control systems.

27. How do telecommunications systems potentially interact with materials in human bodies?

Telecommunications systems, particularly 5G networks, appear designed to interact with nano-particles and other technological materials that have been introduced into human bodies through various means including injections, food contamination, and environmental spraying. These materials can function as receivers and transmitters, creating a direct interface between human biology and digital communication networks that allows for monitoring and potentially influencing human behavior through electromagnetic signals. The integration creates what amounts to a biological internet where human bodies become nodes in a larger digital network controlled by authorities.

The interaction works through nano-particles that can respond to specific electromagnetic frequencies, essentially turning the human body into a biological antenna system that can receive and transmit data to telecommunications networks. This technology enables real-time monitoring of biological functions, location tracking that cannot be removed or disabled, and potentially the ability to influence mood, behavior, or physical health through targeted electromagnetic signals. The system represents the ultimate merger of surveillance technology with human biology, creating a control mechanism that operates at the cellular level and cannot be avoided through traditional means of avoiding digital surveillance, since the surveillance system becomes integrated into the person's physical body.

28. What is the "great poisoning" and how does it systematically reduce life expectancy?

The "great poisoning" represents a systematic effort to poison and kill the American population through multiple vectors including food contamination, pharmaceutical interventions, environmental spraying, and other means of introducing toxic materials into people's bodies. This poisoning has created a tremendous number of industries that make money from poisoning people and then treating the poisoned people, creating a profitable cycle of creating illness and managing illness rather than maintaining health. The system is very resistant to stopping the poisoning because so many economic interests profit from the current arrangement of making people sick and then providing expensive treatments.

The systematic nature becomes clear when examining life expectancy data, which shows that while 19 other industrial countries maintained stable or improving life expectancy, the United States began experiencing declining life expectancy starting around 2000, with a dramatic acceleration during the pandemic that dropped life expectancy off a cliff. The poisoning specifically targets elderly people and those with multiple health conditions, effectively reducing the number of people who need to receive Social Security and other government benefits. The COVID pandemic represented a mass atrocity that killed or disabled millions of Americans intentionally, serving as an acceleration of the ongoing poisoning program designed to balance government budgets by reducing the population that requires government support.

29. How do healthcare costs and disability rates relate to budget control and population management?

Healthcare costs have become so enormous that the HHS budget of $1.8 trillion now exceeds the military budget of $857 billion, with American healthcare costing almost double per capita compared to Switzerland's system while producing worse health outcomes. The disability rate has increased so dramatically that Professor Mark Skidmore calculated that cutting disability back to 2010 levels would reduce the HHS budget by half a trillion dollars, demonstrating the massive financial impact of systematically poisoning the population. This creates a situation where the cost of poisoning the population and then treating the poisoned people becomes a major budget drain that affects the entire economic system.

The relationship works as a formula where either money must be put into retirement and healthcare systems to properly fund them, or life expectancy must be reduced to balance the budgets by reducing the number of people requiring benefits. When the political system refused to properly fund these systems after the 1995 budget deal failure, the alternative became systematically reducing life expectancy through poisoning, which serves the dual purpose of reducing long-term financial obligations while creating profitable healthcare industries. The disability epidemic among children represents an extinction-level event that the political system refuses to address, demonstrating that budget considerations have become more important than public health, with senators and congressmen refusing to take responsibility for the chronic illness epidemic among children that threatens the future viability of American civilization.

30. What is the connection between the 1995 budget deal failure and subsequent life expectancy decline?

The 1995 budget deal represented a critical moment when a concerted effort was made to put the government and retirement systems on a sound financial basis, but this effort failed when the political system refused to make the necessary financial commitments. Following this failure, the president of the largest pension fund in the country told Catherine in 1997 that "they've given up on the country" and were "moving all the money out starting in the fall," marking the beginning of systematic resource extraction from American government and society. This budget deal failure forced authorities to choose between properly funding retirement systems or finding alternative ways to balance the budgets.

Since proper funding was rejected by the political system, the alternative became systematically lowering life expectancy so fewer people would live long enough to collect benefits, creating a mathematical solution to the unfunded liabilities problem. The charts clearly show that from the time the budget deal failed, life expectancy in the United States began declining while other industrial nations maintained stable or improving life expectancy, creating a divergence that accelerated dramatically during the pandemic. This represents a deliberate policy choice where rather than raising taxes or cutting other spending to fund retirement systems properly, authorities chose to implement policies that would reduce the population requiring benefits, using systematic poisoning and other life-shortening measures as fiscal policy tools.

31. How has the unipolar world model failed and what is the transition to multipolarity?

The unipolar model failed because the plan to collapse the Soviet Union, extract their resources, and use that wealth to maintain American dominance against China didn't work as intended. Catherine warned when she left Washington that "your plan won't work," and the failure in Ukraine served as the definitive message that the unipolar strategy had collapsed. The model required the United States to extract enough resources from running the global dollar system to fund both the military and intelligence operations needed to maintain global dominance, but the costs became unsustainable while competing powers like China and the BRICS nations developed alternative systems.

The transition to multipolarity is now being acknowledged even by officials like Secretary of State Rubio, who admits "it's a multipolar world now" after years of attempting to maintain unipolar control. This transition forces a fundamental rebalancing of the American model because the subsidy from running the dollar system, minus interest on debt, minus the cost of military and intelligence operations, no longer provides sufficient resources to maintain global dominance. The failure means the United States must find new ways to maintain its position, which explains Trump's discussions about making Canada the 51st state or acquiring Greenland - representing a shift from trying to expand east-west into former Soviet territory toward expanding north-south to access new resources and maintain the economic foundation for continued global influence.

32. What are the BRICS nations and how do they challenge the dollar reserve currency system?

The BRICS nations represent an alternative economic bloc that refuses to accept the Danny dollar system (Catherine uses this as an analogy for the US dollar), challenging American ability to extract resources globally through monetary dominance. When BRICS countries don't want to take dollars in exchange for their labor and resources, the United States loses its ability to subsidize the American way of life through global resource extraction. This represents a fundamental threat to the economic model that has supported American prosperity since World War II, where the United States could essentially print money and exchange it for real goods and services from around the world.

The BRICS challenge works by providing alternative systems for international trade and finance that bypass the dollar system, reducing global demand for dollars and limiting American ability to export inflation and import real resources through monetary manipulation. As more countries join alternatives to the dollar system, the United States loses the automatic subsidy that comes from running the global reserve currency, forcing Americans to actually produce value rather than simply extracting it through monetary dominance. This challenge is so serious that it requires fundamental changes to the American economic model, since the country can no longer depend on monetary extraction to maintain living standards and must transition to actual productive economic activity.

33. How does running the global reserve currency provide subsidies and what are the costs?

Running the global reserve currency provides enormous subsidies by allowing the United States to print dollars and exchange them for real goods and services from around the world, essentially getting something for nothing. Catherine explains this with the analogy of creating "Danny Jones dollars" on your computer and using them to pay for food and landscaping throughout your community - this represents an unlimited subsidy as long as people accept your printed money in exchange for their real labor and products. The dollar system works the same way globally, allowing Americans to consume far more than they produce by exchanging printed dollars for real resources from other countries.

However, the costs of maintaining this system are enormous and include funding the military and intelligence operations needed to ensure global acceptance of the dollar, governing sea lanes, acting as the global police force, and managing the entire international trade system. The subsidy only works if the benefits exceed these massive costs, but when those costs become too high relative to the benefits, the model fails. Additionally, the American people vote based on domestic issues without understanding the global requirements of maintaining dollar dominance, so authorities must essentially "buy off" the American population to get them to support policies necessary for maintaining the global system, adding additional costs that further erode the net benefits of running the reserve currency system.

34. What happens when the subsidy from the dollar system no longer covers military and intelligence costs?

When the subsidy from running the dollar system no longer covers the costs of military and intelligence operations needed to maintain it, the entire model breaks down and requires fundamental restructuring. This is what's happening now, which explains why Trump and other officials are "yelling at everybody at NATO" demanding that allies "share more" of the costs, because the mathematical relationship between benefits and costs no longer works for the United States. The message is that "the subsidy from the dollar system minus the interest on debt minus the cost of military intelligence is no longer working" and requires rebalancing to remain viable.

When the costs exceed the benefits, authorities must either find new sources of revenue, reduce costs, or fundamentally change the model to restore profitability. This explains the aggressive push for new territorial acquisitions, the implementation of domestic control systems to reduce the cost of managing the American population, and the acceleration of resource extraction from within the United States itself. The breakdown also explains why domestic control measures become necessary - if the global extraction model no longer provides sufficient resources, authorities must extract more from their own population while using control systems to prevent resistance to this internal extraction. The failure of the subsidy model forces a transition from external imperial extraction to internal colonial extraction, requiring much more sophisticated control mechanisms to manage domestic populations who won't voluntarily accept reduced living standards.

35. How do tariffs and other measures attempt to rebalance the failing unipolar model?

Tariffs represent one method of attempting to rebalance the economic model by forcing other countries to pay more for access to American markets while protecting domestic industries, but they also cause inflation that forces Americans to "cut back" their consumption levels. The tariff approach tries to extract more revenue from international trade while reducing American consumption to more sustainable levels, essentially trying to force Americans to live within their actual productive means rather than continuing to consume beyond what they produce. However, tariffs alone cannot solve the fundamental problem of the failed unipolar model and may actually accelerate the transition away from dollar dominance.

Other rebalancing measures include the aggressive implementation of control grid technologies to manage domestic populations more efficiently, the acceleration of resource extraction from American land and mineral resources (which Howard Lutnick estimates at $500 trillion in value), and the attempt to expand territorially into Canada and Greenland to access new resource bases. These measures represent desperate attempts to find new sources of wealth to maintain the economic model, but they also require much more sophisticated population control systems since Americans won't voluntarily accept reduced living standards. The rebalancing ultimately requires either finding new sources of external extraction or implementing internal colonial systems that can extract wealth from the American population while preventing resistance through technological control mechanisms.

36. What is Operation High Jump and what happened when Admiral Byrd encountered advanced technology in Antarctica?

Operation High Jump involved Admiral Byrd taking a naval force to Antarctica after World War II, but they returned very quickly after losing ships and personnel in what appears to have been an encounter with superior technology. Whatever happened during this operation demonstrated that American military forces encountered something that could decisively defeat them, forcing a rapid retreat and suggesting the presence of advanced technological capabilities in Antarctica that exceeded anything the United States possessed at the time. The Nazis were clearly operating in Antarctica during World War II, and the quick defeat of American forces suggests they encountered technology that was far more advanced than conventional military capabilities.

The encounter appears to have been a pivotal moment that influenced subsequent American policy regarding advanced technology and secret programs, demonstrating that superior technological capabilities existed outside American control. This may have accelerated efforts to develop comparable technologies through black budget programs and the integration of Nazi scientists into the American national security state. The operation revealed that American military supremacy was not absolute and that other entities possessed technological capabilities that could threaten American dominance, contributing to the urgency behind developing secret space programs and advanced weapons systems that could compete with whatever capabilities were encountered in Antarctica.

37. How did Nazi scientists and technology integrate into the US national security state post-WWII?

Over 4,000 Nazi scientists were brought into the American national security state after World War II, providing the technological foundation for advanced weapons and space programs that became central to American military capabilities. However, the integration went beyond just individual scientists - the Nazis as an organization never actually surrendered, even though the German government did, and substantial amounts of money and resources were moved out through "rat lines" that Allen Dulles helped facilitate while operating in Switzerland throughout the war. This created a situation where Nazi ideology, methods, and technology became embedded within American institutions rather than being defeated.

The integration was facilitated by people like Dulles who were "laundering money back and forth" and maintaining relationships with Nazi leadership throughout the war, even while America was supposedly fighting against them. Charles Higham's book "Trading with the Enemy" documents how American industrial interests actively supported the German war effort, including stopping ball bearing orders to US military forces so they could be redirected to Germany to keep German tanks operational. This reveals that a "meta structure" existed where American corporate and intelligence interests were collaborating with Nazis throughout the war, making the post-war integration a continuation of existing relationships rather than a defeat and absorption of enemy capabilities.

38. What evidence exists for advanced propulsion systems and secret space programs?

Catherine's theory suggests that military contractors have been taking money from the Pentagon since the 1970s or even 1950s to develop futuristic weaponry and alternative propulsion systems, with the breakthrough potentially occurring after the 1980 Voyager encounter with what was described as a "70-mile long plasma spaceship docked in Saturn's rings." The timing correlation between this potential discovery and the explosion of mortgage fraud and financial fraud suggests authorities suddenly needed "as much money as possible to come up to that level of civilization" because encounters with more technologically advanced civilizations historically don't end well for the less advanced society.

The legal structure enabling this development was established through the 1947 National Security Act and 1949 CIA Act, which created mechanisms for secretly funding advanced technology development outside normal oversight, with Eisenhower putting the CIA in charge of Area 51 security. The exchange stabilization fund and other financial mechanisms created after these acts provided the ability to constantly replenish covert funding for technology development. The evidence includes documented budget appropriations that can be secretly redirected to intelligence agencies, corporate involvement in classified projects that transfer taxpayer-funded technology to private balance sheets, and the enormous amounts of missing money that correspond to the scale of funding required for advanced technology development programs.

39. How do underground facilities and deep underground military bases function?

Underground facilities serve multiple functions including continuity of government operations, storage of sensitive materials and equipment, and housing advanced technology and operations that need to remain hidden from public view. Any good risk manager would create underground facilities for protection against various threats, and many of these bases are publicly announced or known to exist, though their full scope and capabilities remain classified. The infrastructure appears to be much more extensive than publicly acknowledged, with reports from truckers who deliver materials to these facilities suggesting the existence of full underground cities rather than simple storage or emergency facilities.

The facilities are powered through methods that may include nuclear energy or breakthrough energy technologies, since conventional fuel sources would be inadequate for large-scale underground operations and would create supply chain vulnerabilities that would compromise security. The scale of these operations is suggested by the enormous amounts of missing money from government budgets, which provide the funding necessary for massive underground construction and technology installation projects. Truckers who have delivered materials to these facilities report seeing extensive underground infrastructure that resembles cities more than simple military installations, suggesting a parallel civilization infrastructure that could support large populations independently of surface facilities.

40. What is breakthrough energy technology and why is it kept secret?

Breakthrough energy represents low-cost forms of energy that could dramatically reduce or eliminate current energy costs, with documented evidence dating back to Tesla and continuing through current research conducted by organizations like the Global Breakthrough Energy Movement. Catherine works with partners in the Netherlands who have been organizing conferences on breakthrough energy and secret space programs for over a decade, gathering inventors from around the world to discuss what's possible in energy technology. There's substantial documentation and evidence that much more efficient and affordable energy sources are available but remain suppressed or controlled.

The technology is kept secret because if everyone had access to breakthrough energy "on an out of control basis," it would eliminate the ability to control populations through energy scarcity and costs. Energy control represents one of the primary mechanisms for social and economic control, so releasing breakthrough energy technology would fundamentally undermine existing power structures that depend on energy scarcity to maintain dominance. Additionally, if breakthrough energy became widely available, population growth and resource consumption would likely increase dramatically as people gained access to unlimited cheap energy, creating environmental pressures that current leadership considers unmanageable without technological control systems to regulate usage and population behavior.

41. How much energy do data centers and AI systems require compared to traditional uses?

Data centers and AI systems require enormous amounts of energy that dwarf traditional energy usage patterns, with Bloomberg reporting that planned data centers for Texas alone will need 30 new nuclear plants by 2030 to meet their energy requirements. This represents an exponential increase in energy demand that far exceeds what traditional industries and residential usage require. Bitcoin alone was using more energy than entire countries - three years ago it consumed more energy than Switzerland, and by 2023 it was using approximately 140% of all the energy consumed by the Netherlands, demonstrating the massive energy requirements of digital systems.

The energy consumption becomes even more staggering when considering the broader control grid infrastructure that involves digitizing everything through the "internet of bodies," "internet of forests," and comprehensive sensor networks throughout natural environments. Managing and processing all this data using AI systems requires massive computational power that translates directly into enormous energy consumption. China is building nuclear plants "right and left" partly to meet these energy demands, while the control grid ironically becomes the most energy-wasteful system ever created - far more wasteful than allowing 8 billion people to have breakthrough energy and increased living standards, revealing the fundamental inefficiency and unsustainability of the technological control approach.

42. What was observed in Saturn's rings in 1980 and how did it potentially influence financial policy?

When Voyager passed Saturn in 1980, observers reportedly saw what they called "the thing in the ring" - what appeared to be a 70-mile long plasma spaceship docked in Saturn's rings that seemed to be extracting energy from the ring system. This observation coincided precisely with the explosion of mortgage fraud and financial fraud that Catherine witnessed in her professional career, suggesting a potential connection between the discovery of advanced technological capabilities and the sudden urgent need for massive amounts of funding. The theory suggests that authorities realized they needed "as much money as possible to come up to that level of civilization" because historically, encounters between more and less technologically advanced civilizations don't end well for the less advanced society.

The timing correlation suggests that the discovery of superior technology may have triggered a crash course in technological development requiring enormous financial resources, which could explain the systematic extraction of trillions of dollars from government budgets and the tolerance for massive financial fraud that followed. Popular Mechanics reported that the Voyager camera "magically shut down" during this encounter, suggesting official efforts to suppress information about what was observed. If authorities concluded they were facing a technological challenge requiring rapid advancement to competitive levels, this would explain both the massive financial extraction and the acceleration of secret space programs and advanced technology development that characterizes the subsequent decades.

43. Who is "Mr. Global" and how does the committee structure that runs the world operate?

"Mr. Global" is Catherine's nickname for the committee system that makes the big decisions for running the world, representing the intergenerational pools of capital and the people responsible for managing global risk and resources over long time periods. In Catherine's experience, the system operates through committees and consensus rather than individual dictators, bringing together people from different industries and occupations to coordinate and collaborate on major decisions. The decision-making process involves rolling up big questions and unresolved issues to venues like the Bohemian Grove, where attendees meet to "chew over the big things" and make decisions that then get implemented through the political system.

The committee structure works by using various meeting locations and organizations like Bilderberg meetings, Council on Foreign Relations executive committees, and other coordination venues where representatives from banking, military, intelligence, corporate, and other sectors can collaborate on global policy. Once these committees agree on a direction, it becomes very difficult to change course because the decision involves coordinating across 20 different industries and sectors, so "you can't just go to the left" when everyone has been told "we're going to go to the right." The system manages both official policy through government channels and unofficial policy through the sovereign immunity entities and breakaway civilization infrastructure, creating a parallel governance system that operates above national laws and democratic oversight.

44. How do groups like Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg, and Council on Foreign Relations coordinate policy?

The Bohemian Grove functions as a key decision-making venue where appropriations recommendations from congressional committees get reviewed and major policy decisions are made during summer meetings, with participants then returning to Washington where staff prepare everything for budget votes in September and implementation in October. The Grove serves as the location where "big decisions are made by consensus" involving people from all different industries and occupations who need to coordinate their activities. If this consensus process breaks down and results in "a real food fight," it creates serious problems for implementation, so maintaining agreement among diverse stakeholders becomes crucial for effective governance.

Bilderberg meetings appear to serve a more international function, potentially managing the "booty" captured at the end of World War II and coordinating policy among international partners, while the Council on Foreign Relations executive committee handles domestic coordination among American elites. These organizations work together to ensure that major policy decisions involve input from banking, military, intelligence, corporate, and other sectors before implementation. The coordination is necessary because modern governance requires collaboration across multiple industries and institutions, and these venues provide the forums where different sectors can negotiate their interests and reach agreements that everyone can support, creating the consensus necessary for effective policy implementation across the complex modern economy and political system.

45. What role does interdimensional intelligence play in global power structures?

Catherine believes the current global power structure is heavily influenced by what she calls "interdimensional intelligence," which includes both demonic and angelic forces that operate from other dimensions and interact with human affairs. She thinks too much of the current leadership has become "deeply involved in the occult and demonic kinds of intelligence," which influences their decision-making and explains some of the particularly destructive and anti-human policies being implemented. This interdimensional influence represents a spiritual dimension to the global power struggle that goes beyond purely material or political considerations.

The demonic intelligence appears to promote policies that harm human flourishing and spiritual development, while divine or angelic intelligence supports human freedom, creativity, and spiritual growth. Catherine notes that only "a demonic intelligence would come up with" the plan to use digital technology for centralized control of an alive and intelligent universe, suggesting that the current control grid represents fundamentally anti-life and anti-spiritual policies. The spiritual dimension means that resistance to the control system isn't just political or economic but represents a fundamental battle between forces that support human dignity and freedom versus forces that seek to reduce humans to controlled biological units, making the current struggle as much about spiritual warfare as about political and economic systems.

46. How does plasma physics and the alive, intelligent universe concept challenge centralized control?

According to Robert Temple's book "A New Science of Heaven," 99% of the material in the universe is plasma, and plasma is both alive and intelligent, meaning the entire universe is alive and intelligent rather than dead matter that can be manipulated mechanically. This means humans share intelligence with all life, making the universe a living, conscious system rather than a mechanical one that can be controlled through technological manipulation. Catherine references "Lord of the Rings" where trees show up to help during the final battle, suggesting this represents a real phenomenon where all life can collaborate intelligently when needed.

This understanding makes centralized digital control fundamentally impossible because it attempts to mechanically control a living, intelligent system that will naturally resist and adapt to control efforts. The plasma universe concept suggests that consciousness and intelligence are fundamental properties of the universe itself rather than emergent properties of complex mechanical systems, meaning that technological control systems are attempting to override the basic intelligent nature of reality itself. This explains why centralized control systems ultimately fail - they're fighting against the fundamental nature of an intelligent universe that naturally tends toward freedom, creativity, and collaborative intelligence rather than mechanical control and domination.

47. What is the Collins Elite and their conclusions about ET phenomena being demonic rather than extraterrestrial?

The Collins Elite was a group within American military intelligence that investigated the ET phenomena and concluded it represented demonic intelligence rather than visitors from other planets, as documented in Nick Redfern's book "Final Event." According to their investigation, the UFO and alien contact phenomena represented Biblical demonic activity rather than extraterrestrial visitation, fundamentally changing how these encounters should be understood and addressed. Their research suggested that what people interpreted as advanced alien technology was actually supernatural demonic manifestation designed to deceive humans about the true nature of reality.

One of the most significant discoveries the Collins Elite made was that in many ET abduction events, calling on Jesus Christ would stop the experience immediately, demonstrating the spiritual rather than technological nature of these encounters. This finding supports the interpretation that these phenomena represent spiritual warfare rather than contact with advanced physical civilizations from other planets. The Collins Elite's conclusions suggest that much of what's interpreted as advanced technology or alien contact actually represents interdimensional spiritual entities using deception to influence human affairs, making the proper response spiritual and religious rather than technological or military.

48. How does calling on Jesus Christ reportedly stop certain supernatural encounters?

According to Nick Redfern's documentation of the Collins Elite findings, many people who experienced ET abduction events discovered that calling on Jesus Christ would immediately stop the experience, suggesting these encounters are spiritual rather than technological in nature. This indicates that what people interpret as advanced alien technology or extraterrestrial contact actually represents demonic spiritual entities that are subject to divine authority and can be repelled through Christian spiritual practices. The effectiveness of invoking Jesus Christ demonstrates that these phenomena operate in the spiritual realm rather than the physical realm and are therefore subject to spiritual laws rather than physical ones.

This finding has profound implications for understanding the nature of reality and the current global spiritual battle, suggesting that much of what appears to be advanced technology or alien influence actually represents spiritual warfare between divine and demonic forces. If calling on Jesus Christ can stop supposed "alien" encounters, this indicates that the supernatural phenomena often associated with advanced technology are actually spiritual deceptions designed to make people believe in technological rather than spiritual solutions to human problems. This supports Catherine's view that the current global control system represents fundamentally demonic intelligence working to separate humans from their spiritual power and divine connection through technological dependency and control.

49. What are the criminal and civil penalties that JP Morgan Chase has paid and what do they reveal?

Catherine's research documented $42 billion in criminal and civil money penalties that JP Morgan Chase paid between 2006 and 2018 for financial activities that clearly involved defrauding and harming people with full knowledge of the consequences. The penalties covered a wide range of fraudulent activities, but the most revealing example involved the Madoff Ponzi scheme, where JP Morgan Chase served as the only bank account for Madoff's operation after the mid-1990s. When Catherine interviewed attorney Helen Chaitman, who represented Madoff victims, she discovered that JP Morgan Chase knew Madoff wasn't buying any securities because there was no securities custodian, yet they continued to facilitate the operation.

Under banking laws, JP Morgan Chase was required to know that Madoff was not purchasing securities, making them "the senior partner" in the Ponzi scheme rather than an innocent bystander. The fact that they would run with huge balances from Madoff while knowing no actual securities were being purchased demonstrates their active participation in defrauding investors. The $42 billion in penalties represents just the documented cases where they were caught and forced to pay, suggesting the actual scope of their fraudulent activities is much larger. This pattern reveals that major banks operate with the understanding that fraud penalties are simply a cost of doing business, since the profits from fraud far exceed the penalties when they're occasionally caught.

50. How does crime that pays become crime that stays in the financial system?

Catherine uses the principle "crime that pays is crime that stays" to explain how the financial system perpetuates criminal behavior by making fraud more profitable than legitimate business, even after accounting for occasional penalties and prosecutions. The financial crisis demonstrated this perfectly when $27 trillion in taxpayer money was used to bail out the same institutions that had committed massive fraud, essentially rewarding criminal behavior with enormous profits while socializing the losses onto taxpayers. This creates a system where crime is not only tolerated but actively subsidized by public resources.

The mechanism works because the profits from financial crime are so enormous that even large penalties become acceptable business costs rather than deterrents, while the bailout system ensures that criminal institutions will be rescued if their crimes threaten system stability. JP Morgan Chase's $42 billion in penalties, for example, represents a small fraction of their profits from the fraudulent activities that generated those penalties, making the penalties essentially a licensing fee for continued criminal operations. The system stays criminal because the authorities depend on the criminal profits to fund their operations, creating a symbiotic relationship where stopping the crime would eliminate the funding source for the enforcement system itself, making reform impossible within the current structure.

51. What happened during Catherine's 11 years of litigation with the federal government?

Catherine's 11 years of litigation began after she left the Bush administration and started Hamilton Securities Group, which was competitively hired by the Clinton administration to be financial adviser for the FHA and led $10 billion of mortgage auctions trying to stop mortgage fraud. However, the Clinton administration "had other ideas" and "wanted to take the mortgage fraud the other way so we could have the financial crisis," creating a conflict that ultimately led to massive legal warfare against Catherine. The litigation involved 18 audits and investigations, 12 tracks of litigation, physical harassment, and a smear campaign that she describes as being "right out of the movies," comparing her experience to Will Smith's character in "Enemy of the State."

The litigation represented the government's attempt to destroy Catherine and her company because they were interfering with the planned mortgage fraud that would enable the financial crisis and the systematic extraction of trillions of dollars from the American economy. The parallels to "Enemy of the State" were so exact that Catherine's office was located right next to where Will Smith's character's office was depicted in the movie, and like the movie, everything seemed crazy until she found people who could explain how covert operations actually work. The 11-year process was designed to financially destroy her, legally intimidate her, and prevent her from continuing to expose the systematic fraud that was being used to finance black budget operations and the breakaway civilization.

52. How do death threats and intimidation tactics work to suppress information?

Death threats against Catherine came when she attempted to publish her book "Dylan Reed and the Aristocracy of Stock Profits" for the third time, with threats specifically targeting someone in her family to force her to stop publication. The threats were delivered through intermediaries who were carefully chosen so they didn't necessarily understand they were part of a threatening operation, creating plausible deniability while still delivering the message effectively. The system works by using people who know Catherine personally - including acquaintances and people she knows - to deliver messages that appear to come from concerned friends but actually represent coordinated intimidation.

The sophistication of the threat delivery system demonstrates how intimidation operations use social networks and trusted relationships to maximize psychological impact while minimizing legal exposure for the actual perpetrators. Catherine took the threats seriously because she assessed there was "a reasonably good chance that they would do it," forcing her to choose between continuing to expose corruption and protecting her family's safety. The effectiveness of this system lies in its use of personal relationships and social connections to deliver threats, making it difficult to prosecute while creating maximum psychological pressure on targets who must choose between their mission and their family's safety.

53. What surveillance and harassment methods are used against those who expose the system?

Catherine experienced the full spectrum of surveillance and harassment methods, ranging from government employees to contractors to what she calls "stringers" - gig workers who receive assignments on smartphones to follow specific people around for daily pay. The surveillance ecosystem includes professional government operatives at the top level, government contractors in the middle, and temporary workers at the bottom who may be drug addicts or other vulnerable people just earning gig money without understanding the larger operation they're supporting. This creates a multi-layered system that provides both professional surveillance capabilities and plausible deniability.

The harassment methods include physical surveillance, financial warfare through audits and investigations, legal harassment through multiple tracks of litigation, smear campaigns to destroy reputation and credibility, and systematic interference with business operations and personal relationships. The system is designed to impose enormous financial and psychological costs on targets while creating the appearance of legitimate law enforcement or regulatory activity. The effectiveness comes from the sustained, multi-year nature of the harassment that eventually exhausts targets' financial and emotional resources, making continued resistance unsustainable for most people who lack the resources and determination to withstand years of coordinated attacks.

54. How do gig workers and stringers participate in surveillance operations?

Gig workers and stringers represent the bottom tier of surveillance operations, receiving assignments through smartphone apps that direct them to follow specific people or conduct other surveillance activities for daily pay, often without understanding the larger purpose or context of their assignments. Many of these workers are vulnerable populations including drug addicts who need money for drugs, unemployed people seeking any available income, or others in desperate financial situations who will accept surveillance work without asking questions. This creates a large, flexible workforce for surveillance operations while providing multiple layers of separation between the actual authorities ordering surveillance and the people conducting it.

The gig economy structure makes surveillance operations much more difficult to detect and prosecute because the people actually conducting surveillance often have no knowledge of who is ultimately directing their activities or why specific individuals are being targeted. The stringers receive simple instructions like "follow this person today" without understanding whether they're working for law enforcement, intelligence agencies, private investigators, or other entities. This system provides enormous surveillance capabilities at low cost while creating plausible deniability and making it nearly impossible for targets to identify who is actually responsible for the surveillance, since the visible operatives are just temporary workers with no knowledge of the larger operation.

55. What was the Russian recruitment attempt and how did it relate to mortgage securities?

In 2005, Catherine was approached at an international conference by someone who claimed to be advising Putin and made a sophisticated attempt to recruit her to work for Russia, offering compelling arguments about Russia building a superior culture compared to America's declining system. Catherine consistently refused, telling him "nobody likes a traitor" and that "you have to dance with the guy you came to the party with," despite his warnings that Americans would "never trust you" and "never let you back." When she returned home to Montana, something felt wrong about the intense pressure to settle her litigation, and she began researching the situation.

Her investigation revealed that Russia and their wealth funds were the number two holder in the world of US mortgage securities at that time, suggesting the recruitment attempt was actually orchestrated by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to get her out of the country so they wouldn't have to pay the money they owed her from the litigation. The Russians weren't actually trying to recruit her - the American mortgage agencies were using the appearance of Russian recruitment to pressure her into leaving the country, which would have allowed them to avoid paying the settlement. Once Catherine discovered this connection, the litigation was quickly resolved and she was paid the money owed, confirming that the "Russian recruitment" was actually a domestic operation designed to eliminate her legal claims against the mortgage agencies.

56. How does Trump's administration accelerate rather than resist the control grid implementation?

Trump was "put in by the bankers to get the control grid" because "the other team in the uniparty wasn't moving fast enough" to implement the digital control systems that authorities needed to maintain power in the face of the failing unipolar model. Rather than slowing down the implementation of control systems, Trump is "moving very very fast" to implement all the components necessary for comprehensive population control. The administration is aggressively pushing Real ID implementation through Kristi Noem "like there's no tomorrow," forcing all Americans into a high-quality precision national ID system that's interoperable internationally.

Trump is also accelerating the transition to an all-digital financial system by eliminating paper options for tax payments and Social Security transactions, forcing everyone to interact digitally with government systems where all transactions can be monitored and controlled. Through the Genius Act, the administration is implementing stable coin systems that provide the same control capabilities as CBDCs but with less direct government accountability. The DOGE operations under Musk are aggregating all personal data from Social Security, IRS, and Treasury into private AI systems that can implement social credit scoring and personalized control systems, representing the fastest implementation of comprehensive control grid infrastructure in American history.

57. What specific policies and actions demonstrate the rapid implementation of digital control systems?

The Trump administration is implementing digital control through multiple coordinated policies including aggressive Real ID implementation that forces all Americans into a precision digital identification system, elimination of paper options for government transactions that forces digital interaction with all government systems, and the Genius Act that creates stable coin systems capable of the same granular control as CBDCs. The administration is also accelerating the transition away from cash through tax policy changes and Social Security digitization that make it increasingly difficult to conduct transactions outside monitored digital systems.

The DOGE operations represent perhaps the most significant acceleration, taking Social Security data, IRS data, and Treasury payment data and moving it into private AI systems like XAI and Palanteer AI that can process comprehensive profiles of every American for social credit scoring and behavioral control. Rather than investigating the $20 trillion missing from DoD or the $1 trillion missing from HUD to recover stolen funds, DOGE focused on aggregating personal data about Americans and privatizing it for control purposes. The coordination between Real ID for identification, stable coins for financial control, and AI data aggregation for behavioral scoring represents the fastest implementation of a comprehensive control grid in history, with all three components being pushed simultaneously at maximum speed.

58. How does Elon Musk's role with XAI and data mining support control grid objectives?

Elon Musk was raising capital for XAI while simultaneously having a partnership deal with Palanteer AI, and Catherine's assessment is that this partnership was used to extract massive amounts of government data into private AI systems outside normal oversight and accountability. The data extraction appears to have occurred through what Catherine calls "the just do it method," where enormous amounts of valuable government data were simply transferred to private AI systems without proper authorization or safeguards. This data includes Social Security information, IRS records, and Treasury payment data - essentially the most valuable personal information about every American citizen.

The value of this data extraction is enormous, worth more than a trillion dollars and representing the foundation for implementing comprehensive social credit scoring and behavioral control systems. By moving this data into private AI systems rather than keeping it under government control with normal privacy protections, Musk's operations have created the infrastructure for personalized control systems that can monitor and restrict individual behavior without the legal constraints that would apply to government surveillance. The partnership with Palanteer AI, which has existing contracts with Treasury and IRS enforcement systems, creates a comprehensive private surveillance and control network that operates outside constitutional limitations while having access to all government data about American citizens.

59. What is the Genius Act and how does it facilitate stable coin control mechanisms?

The Genius Act creates a stable coin system where the banks that own the New York Fed - institutions like City Bank and JP Morgan Chase - create subsidiaries that issue stable coins fully collateralized by treasury bills or bonds, providing the same control capabilities as CBDCs but through private bank subsidiaries rather than direct government issuance. This structure provides more operational freedom because while CBDCs would make the Federal Reserve directly accountable to Congress, stable coins issued by private subsidiaries operate with less congressional oversight while maintaining interoperability with social credit systems for population control.

The stable coin system is designed to create massive global demand for treasury bills and bonds while allowing digital currencies to be distributed worldwide through Google payment, Apple payment, and various digital wallets, essentially forcing global populations to abandon their local currencies in favor of dollar-based stable coins. The system will "pump out massive amounts of private credit" to make stable coins attractive, literally handing out money to encourage adoption while establishing the infrastructure for comprehensive financial control. Catherine describes this as "the digital equivalent of the pallets of cash sent to Iraq," representing a massive expansion of dollar influence globally while providing the technical infrastructure for the same granular behavioral control that CBDCs would enable.

60. How do state legislatures have constitutional power to resist federal control grid implementation?

State legislatures possess significant constitutional powers that can be used to slow down and stop control grid implementation, and Catherine has invested extraordinary amounts of money over the last two years helping state legislatures understand and exercise these constitutional powers. The states have authority under the Constitution to protect their citizens from federal overreach and can implement policies that make control grid technologies illegal or unenforceable within their borders. This includes rejecting Real ID implementation, prohibiting CBDC and stable coin adoption, and protecting citizens' privacy rights against federal data mining operations.

Catherine's organization has created extensive resources and political action programs to help state legislators understand their constitutional authority and implement effective resistance to federal control systems. The state-level approach is crucial because the federal government is "financially dependent on the bankers" and cannot implement real change that threatens the control grid, making state-level resistance the most viable path for protecting constitutional rights and individual freedom. The building wealth curriculum and political action resources provide specific guidance for citizens to work with their state legislators to implement constitutional protections against federal tyranny.

61. What can individuals do to stop financing and supporting the control system?

Individuals can immediately stop financing the control system by examining how their money supports the institutions and people implementing the control grid, starting with pulling money out of banks like JP Morgan Chase that have paid billions in criminal penalties and actively participate in fraudulent operations. Catherine demonstrates that many people who consider themselves "health freedom activists" are actually financing the very systems they oppose through their retirement funds, stock investments, and banking relationships. If just 10% of Americans called their brokers and said "I am not financing any of this evil doing, pull my money out of all these bad guys," it would create immediate and significant impact on the financial foundations of the control system.

The approach extends beyond banking to include refusing to do business with, support, date, or associate with people and organizations that implement control grid policies, essentially creating economic and social consequences for participation in the control system. Catherine emphasizes that "we are implementing this" ourselves through our daily choices about where to put our money, where we work, and how we live our lives. The solution requires millions of people to "proceed to behave" differently by systematically withdrawing their financial and social support from institutions and individuals who advance the control grid while redirecting that support toward honest banks, ethical businesses, and freedom-supporting organizations and people.

62. How does moving money from large criminal banks to local institutions create change?

Moving money from large criminal institutions to good local banks and credit unions creates immediate impact because it withdraws financial resources from the institutions that implement the control grid while strengthening honest financial institutions that would "love to diminish" the power of the corrupt system. Catherine's organization provides a four-part series on how to identify great banks and credit unions, emphasizing that there are "a tremendous number of great banks and honest bankers in this country" who represent alternatives to the criminal mega-banks. The impact comes from both the withdrawal of resources from criminal institutions and the strengthening of ethical alternatives that can provide banking services without participating in fraud and control systems.

The strategy works because the large criminal banks depend on deposits and customer relationships to maintain their operations, and systematic withdrawal of support undermines their financial foundation while sending a clear message that their criminal behavior has consequences. Local banks and credit unions typically operate with much higher ethical standards and are more accountable to their local communities, creating genuine alternatives to the mega-bank system. Catherine notes that while some people cannot avoid using large banks for certain specialized purposes, the majority of people are "free to move their money" and choosing convenience over ethics when they continue banking with criminal institutions like JP Morgan Chase despite knowing about their fraudulent activities.

63. What is the building wealth curriculum and how does it promote financial independence?

The building wealth curriculum represents Catherine's comprehensive educational program designed to help individuals understand how to build genuine wealth while avoiding the traps and fraud that characterize the current financial system. The curriculum teaches people how to identify and avoid financial fraud, which Catherine discovered was "the number one cause of family bankruptcy or loss of family wealth" during her time as an investment adviser, with financial fraud being the second leading cause. The program provides practical education about how money really works, how to identify honest financial institutions and advisers, and how to build wealth through legitimate means rather than participating in fraudulent systems.

The curriculum emphasizes both individual financial independence and collective action, teaching people how to use their "time and money to do things that help other people be free because you and I can't be free unless everybody else is free." This approach recognizes that individual wealth building must be connected to community strengthening and cultural development to be sustainable in the long term. The program provides specific guidance about investment screening, banking relationships, and financial decision-making that supports freedom rather than control systems, helping people build wealth in ways that strengthen rather than undermine the foundations of free society.

64. How does protecting families from the great poisoning contribute to resistance?

Protecting families from the great poisoning represents one of the most important forms of resistance because it directly counters the systematic effort to reduce life expectancy and create chronic illness that serves both population control and profit generation objectives. Catherine emphasizes that individuals should be "doing everything in your family to make sure your water, your food, your whole way of life is protecting your family from the great poisoning," recognizing that family health represents both individual survival and collective resistance to the control system. Healthy families can think clearly, act independently, and resist control systems more effectively than poisoned families who are dealing with chronic illness and medical dependency.

The resistance aspect comes from understanding that the great poisoning is designed to create profits for industries that make money from poisoning people and then treating poisoned people, while simultaneously reducing the population that requires government benefits and making people too sick to effectively resist control systems. By protecting family health through clean water, organic food, avoiding toxic medical interventions, and creating healthy living environments, families opt out of the profit system that depends on systematic poisoning while maintaining the physical and mental capacity necessary for sustained resistance. Catherine notes that people living in beautiful places with access to clean resources have particular advantages in protecting their families from poisoning, making family health protection both a personal responsibility and a political act.

65. What role does morality and righteousness play in opposing force-based power systems?

Morality and righteousness provide an alternative source of power that operates independently of force-based systems, offering what Catherine describes as the ability to "call on divine intelligence not just as an individual but as a group" and maintain "the ability to make and keep contracts across time and space and communicate across time and space freely and openly." This represents a fundamentally different kind of power than force-based systems that ultimately depend on guns and violence, providing access to what Catherine calls divine intelligence that can accomplish things that force cannot achieve. The biblical stories of Gideon and Jericho illustrate how righteousness-based power can overcome seemingly superior force-based power.

The contrast becomes crucial because "8 billion people operating that power is more powerful than all the bombs and the demonic force" combined, but only if people understand and access this alternative power source rather than trying to compete with force-based systems using the same methods. Catherine emphasizes that "if you train a population to operate without morals you make them powerless," explaining why the control system works so hard to undermine moral foundations and ethical behavior. The righteousness-based approach requires people to get their power from doing what's right rather than from accumulating force, creating a sustainable foundation for resistance that cannot be overcome through technological or military means because it operates from spiritual rather than material sources.

66. How can divine intelligence and community cooperation overcome technological control?

Divine intelligence operates through what Catherine describes as the fundamental nature of an alive and intelligent universe where "life is alive and intelligent" and "we share intelligence with all life," making centralized technological control ultimately impossible because it attempts to mechanically control a living, conscious system. The universe being made of plasma that is both alive and intelligent means that technological control systems are fighting against the basic intelligent nature of reality itself, which naturally tends toward freedom, creativity, and collaborative intelligence rather than mechanical domination. Community cooperation amplifies this divine intelligence by creating networks of people who can "make and keep contracts across time and space and communicate across time and space freely and openly."

The practical application involves communities of people operating from moral principles and divine connection, creating what amounts to "agreement capability" that allows complex coordination without central control, similar to how healthy ecosystems function through intelligent cooperation rather than centralized management. When people learn to access divine intelligence and operate righteously, they gain abilities that technological systems cannot replicate or control, including intuitive communication, synchronistic coordination, and creative problem-solving that emerges from spiritual connection rather than technological processing. This creates resilient communities that can function independently of technological control systems while accessing sources of intelligence and coordination that surpass anything artificial intelligence can provide.

67. What is the difference between power from righteousness versus power from force?

Power from force ultimately depends on weapons and violence, operating through fear and coercion to compel compliance, while power from righteousness comes from divine connection and moral authority that inspires voluntary cooperation and generates creative solutions that force cannot achieve. Force-based power requires constant surveillance, control systems, and escalating violence to maintain dominance, making it inherently unstable and expensive to maintain, while righteousness-based power grows stronger through use and creates sustainable cooperation that benefits everyone involved. Catherine illustrates this difference by noting that "8 billion people operating that power is more powerful than all the bombs and the demonic force" but only when people access righteousness rather than trying to compete with force using more force.

The practical difference appears in how problems get solved and how communities function, with force-based systems requiring complex technological control mechanisms to prevent resistance, while righteousness-based systems generate voluntary cooperation and creative intelligence that solves problems efficiently and sustainably. Force-based power ultimately comes "out of a gun" and depends on the ability to impose consequences through violence, while righteousness-based power comes from alignment with divine intelligence and natural law that provides access to solutions and capabilities that force cannot access. The key insight is that attempting to fight force with force keeps people trapped in the force-based paradigm, while accessing righteousness provides a completely different kind of power that operates from spiritual rather than material sources.

68. Why is it essential that millions of people refuse to participate in the control grid?

The control grid can only function if enough people participate in it to make it economically and technologically viable, so mass refusal to participate represents the most effective way to prevent its implementation. Catherine emphasizes that "you and I can't be free unless everybody else is free - it's an all or nothing thing," meaning individual resistance alone is insufficient and systemic change requires millions of people simultaneously withdrawing their cooperation from control grid systems. The economic foundation of the control grid depends on people using controlled banking systems, digital identification, and digital financial systems, so mass withdrawal of participation would undermine the financial viability of maintaining these control mechanisms.

The technological requirements of the control grid also become unsustainable if large numbers of people refuse to participate, since the system depends on comprehensive data collection and universal adoption to function effectively. Mass resistance creates a situation where authorities cannot maintain control systems without enormous costs while dealing with large populations who operate outside their control mechanisms, eventually making the control systems more expensive to maintain than the benefits they provide. Catherine's approach emphasizes that resistance must be "millions of us proceed to behave" differently rather than waiting for political solutions, because the control grid is being implemented through individual choices about banking, technology use, and cooperation with digital systems rather than just through government mandates.

69. What specific actions can create the cultural and financial changes needed to preserve freedom?

The specific actions begin with individual choices about "time and money" - where people put their hours and where they spend their resources - because these represent the concrete foundation of economic and cultural systems. Catherine emphasizes using "your time and money to do things that help other people be free" while systematically withdrawing support from institutions and people that implement control systems. This includes moving money to honest banks, refusing to do business with criminal institutions, avoiding companies that participate in the control grid, and actively supporting businesses and organizations that promote freedom and ethical behavior.

The cultural change requires what Catherine learned from Joseph Farrell about "saving the culture" through individual choices about "building the culture that we want to live in and doing it with all of our time and money." This means creating alternative economic and social networks that operate on principles of righteousness and mutual support rather than force and control, while teaching others how to identify and avoid the fraud and control systems that dominate current institutions. The approach requires coordinated action where millions of people simultaneously make different choices about their banking, shopping, work, associations, and daily activities, creating parallel systems that can eventually replace the control grid institutions while providing practical alternatives for people who want to live freely.

Fitts on Joseph Farrell

1. Academic Background and Career Transition Joseph Farrell has a PhD from Oxford in patristics (ancient Christian theology) and intended to have a serious academic career after his doctorate. However, he "walked smack into the fact that the American academic institutions were all not interested in serious scholarship and were headed the wrong way," forcing him to abandon traditional academia. He grew up in South Dakota and at one point worked as a casino dealer to support himself after leaving the academic world due to its corruption and lack of intellectual integrity. 2. Scholarly Expertise and Research Focus Farrell is described as "a great scholar" who goes "way back in history" - sometimes "a thousand, 2,000 years" - examining how historical power structures like "the Venetians and the Venetian model rolled into the central banking model" or "how did the Nazis roll into the breakaway civilization." His expertise spans ancient history, theology, science, the secret space program, and he's "absolutely brilliant" at integrating information across these diverse fields in ways that financial experts cannot. 3. Books on Breakaway Nazi Civilization Farrell has published numerous books documenting how there is a "breakaway civilization of Nazi origin," exploring how Nazi ideology, methods, and technology became embedded within post-WWII power structures rather than being defeated. His research shows that "the Nazis never surrendered" even though "the German government surrendered," and he traces how this breakaway Nazi civilization evolved into current global power structures through careful historical analysis. 4. Integration of Covert Operations with Financial Analysis While Catherine's expertise was in finance and investment, she found that "Joseph was the only" person who could incorporate "the black budget and the covert side of the economy" which was "getting bigger and bigger and bigger" into financial analysis. Even though "Joseph's expertise is patristics and theology and ancient history," he was "better on the financial system than the financial guys because he could integrate all the information related to the secret governance system and science." 5. Quarterly News Analysis Partnership Catherine and Joseph do quarterly recordings called "News Trends and Stories" lasting "5 to 10 hours" where they analyze "what happened over the last quarter of the last year" on "a very integrated basis." They examine "the top 10 to 15 stories" and include sections on "unanswered questions" and "inspiration," providing comprehensive analysis that integrates financial, political, historical, and spiritual dimensions of current events. 6. Cultural Preservation Philosophy Farrell taught Catherine a crucial concept: "we can't save the government necessarily but we can save the culture." Initially Catherine "had no idea what that meant" as "an investment banker," but Farrell helped her understand "the power of each one of us in our personal lives building the culture that we want to live in and doing it with all of our time and money." This represents a shift from trying to reform institutions to building alternative cultural foundations. 7. Expertise in Science and Technology Farrell is "very good on science" and has deep knowledge of advanced technology, secret space programs, and breakthrough energy systems. His scientific understanding allows him to analyze technological developments and their implications in ways that pure financial analysts cannot, providing crucial context for understanding how advanced technology relates to economic and political power structures. 8. Russian Orthodox Faith and Theological Perspective Farrell is "Russian Orthodox" and "very devout," taking "his theology seriously," which provides a spiritual framework for analyzing global events and power structures. Catherine notes that she's "always getting yelled at because I'm not Russian Orthodox" but values his theological perspective as essential for understanding the spiritual dimensions of the global control system and resistance to it. 9. Personal Relationship and Organ Music Catherine and Joseph have a close personal relationship, with Catherine organizing a crowdfunding campaign to buy him a digital organ because he "plays the organ" and was depressed from dealing with dark content. The crowdfunding became "like a little cult" where "about 200 people in the Salary network" contributed, leading Catherine to become interested in organ music and attending "great organ concerts" in European cathedrals for "electromagnetic healing." 10. Reconstruction and Plunder Analysis Farrell recently published a book on "reconstruction after the Civil War" specifically to "warn people this is what plunder looks like" because he and Catherine "always knew as these guys plundered all around the world that they've said they were going to come back and plunder North America." His historical research provides crucial context for understanding current asset stripping and wealth extraction operations. 11. Integration of Multiple Disciplines Farrell's unique value comes from his ability to integrate "petristics and theology and ancient history and all these other things" with current financial and political analysis, providing historical context and spiritual understanding that pure financial or political analysts lack. Catherine emphasizes that "there's no topic that you've talked about that he's not right, has something fascinating to say about anything." 12. Collaborative Approach to Complex Analysis Their partnership represents a model of collaborative analysis where Catherine's financial expertise combines with Joseph's historical and theological knowledge to provide comprehensive understanding of complex global systems. Their quarterly sessions lasting up to 10 hours demonstrate the depth and integration required to understand how ancient power structures, modern technology, financial systems, and spiritual warfare intersect in current global events.

70. How does working with state legislatures help implement constitutional protections against federal tyranny?

State legislatures possess constitutional authority to protect their citizens from federal overreach and can implement laws that make federal control grid systems illegal or unenforceable within their borders, providing a crucial avenue for resistance that operates within the constitutional framework. Catherine has invested heavily in helping state legislators understand their constitutional powers and providing them with practical resources for implementing effective resistance to federal tyranny. State-level action is essential because the federal government is "financially dependent on the bankers" and cannot implement changes that threaten the control system, making state resistance the most viable path for constitutional protection.

The constitutional foundation works because states retain sovereignty over many areas of governance and can refuse to implement federal programs that violate constitutional rights, including rejecting Real ID systems, prohibiting CBDC adoption, protecting citizens' privacy rights, and implementing laws that prevent federal data mining and surveillance operations. Catherine's building wealth curriculum includes extensive resources for citizens to work effectively with their state legislators, providing both educational materials about constitutional authority and practical guidance for political action that can achieve concrete results. The state-level approach creates multiple centers of resistance that are much harder for federal authorities to control than centralized resistance, while providing legal and constitutional foundations for protecting freedom that can withstand federal pressure and legal challenges.

Share Lies are Unbekoming

Share

I appreciate you being here.

If you've found the content interesting, useful and maybe even helpful, please consider supporting it through a small paid subscription. While 99% of everything here is free, your paid subscription is important as it helps in covering some of the operational costs and supports the continuation of this independent research and journalism work. It also helps keep it free for those that cannot afford to pay.

Please make full use of the Free Libraries.

Unbekoming Interview Library: Great interviews across a spectrum of important topics.

Unbekoming Book Summary Library: Concise summaries of important books.

Stories

I'm always in search of good stories, people with valuable expertise and helpful books. Please don't hesitate to get in touch at unbekoming@outlook.com

Baseline Human Health

Watch and share this profound 21-minute video to understand and appreciate what health looks like without vaccination.