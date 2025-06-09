Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Utopian Fool
6h

Another "inconvenient truth" bites the dust. Before the plandemic, I had fallen for virtually every trick in the book (gave to WWF, MSF and Amnesty International, raised thousands for Cancer research, believed in the Islamist threat whilst admiring the history of "plucky little Israel built in a desert through the blood, sweat and tears of "holocaust survivors", believed that money was real and that taxes paid for infrastructure and services for the "common good", moaned about "foreign aid" and World Bank "loans" whilst being completely oblivious to the fact that the populations of those "lucky recipients" never see a cent but end up footing the bill of a perpetual debt, believed that the "justice system" was impartial and would protect you. Heck, I was a bone fide brainwashed moron. Problem is, now that I know that everything is based lies and corruption, is it realistic to believe in finding a way to change that fact?

PamelaDrew
3h

Big time kudos and thanks for debunking so many bad models that support toxic policy!!

