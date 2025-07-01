utobian A post shared by @utobian

In the late 20th century, the Human Genome Project heralded a new era of medical promise, with scientists like Francis Collins proclaiming that decoding human DNA would unlock the secrets of common diseases, from cancer to diabetes. This vision, rooted in the belief that genes predominantly drive health outcomes, fueled billions in research and spawned an industry of genetic testing and personalized medicine. Yet, as Jonathan Latham meticulously documents in The Great DNA Data Deficit, decades of genome-wide association studies (GWAs) have revealed a startling truth: genetic contributions to common diseases are negligible, accounting for a mere 5-10% of risk, scattered across dozens of genes with minimal individual impact. This failure, starkly illustrated by Collins’s own unremarkable genome scan, undermines the genetic determinism that has dominated medical discourse. As The Emperor's New Genes argues, the persistent faith in genetic causation mirrors a scientific fairy tale, where researchers, like tailors weaving invisible cloth, conjure elaborate explanations—rare variants, epigenetics, mitochondrial DNA—to salvage a failing paradigm. Meanwhile, environmental evidence, from migration studies showing rapid disease shifts to lifestyle interventions slashing diabetes risk by 89%, points to diet, pollution, and social conditions as the true drivers of health. This disconnect, however, is not merely scientific misstep; it carries a darker lineage. As Eugenics and the Elite reveals, the eugenicists, once discredited, went to hide within genetics, cloaking their deterministic ideologies in molecular guise. Their influence persists, as Eugenics Rebooted contends, in modern genetic narratives that shift blame from industrial toxins to individual DNA.

Just as a pie with 70% beef earns the label "beef pie," this genetic edifice, described by me as "at least 70% fraud, possibly as high as 90%” is a “fraud pie.”

It serves a deep purpose for the oligarchy, acting as cover for mass poisoning and industrial pollution and fraud. Genetics, laden with exaggerated and untrue claims, has become a fraudulent chicken laying the fraudulent egg of virology, which in turn birthed the equally fraudulent egg of vaccinology. This cascade of deception, far surpassing the CO2 climate change narrative in scope, protects powerful interests by deflecting scrutiny from environmental culprits—chemical exposures, processed foods, and urban stressors—onto unchangeable genes. The DNA Paradox underscores this irony, noting that while DNA’s molecular elegance captivates, its practical utility in predicting disease is "bleak," as geneticists like Andrew Clark have admitted. The historical context amplifies this critique: the same institutions that once endorsed eugenic sterilization now fund genetic research, which, as Latham notes, attracts resources because it absolves governments and corporations of responsibility. “It takes two to lie,” as Homer Simpson quips in a moment of unintended profundity, and the genetic paradigm thrives because politicians, corporations, and researchers all benefit from the fiction.

Yet, this unraveling of genetic determinism offers hope. If diseases are not fated by DNA but shaped by environment, as evidenced by Seventh Day Adventists’ eight-year longevity advantage through simple lifestyle choices, then humanity can reclaim agency over health. Latham’s work challenges readers to question the genetic narrative’s sanctity, exposing its contradictions—twin studies’ inflated heritability, ignored environmental data—and its utility to powerful interests. We need a paradigm shift, where health is not a genetic lottery but a landscape shaped by choices, policies, and the courage to confront industrial harm. The fraud pie of genetics, with its eugenic roots and cascading deceptions, is the “ring to rule them all,” but its exposure invites a future where environmental action redefines human vitality.

With thanks to Jonathan Latham and Allison Wilson.

The Great DNA Data Deficit: Are Genes for Disease a Mirage? – Jonathan Latham

Analogy

The Great Garden Mystery: An Analogy for Understanding the DNA Data Deficit

Imagine you're a gardening expert who has been telling people for decades that the reason some gardens flourish while others fail is primarily due to the "genetic quality" of the seeds. You've built an entire industry around this belief - selling expensive seed testing services, promising personalized gardening based on genetic analysis, and securing massive funding to study seed genetics. Governments love this explanation because it means they don't have to regulate the pesticide companies or address soil contamination. The chemical companies love it because plant failures can be blamed on "bad genetics" rather than their products.

Then you decide to conduct the most comprehensive study ever undertaken - examining the genetics of seeds from thousands of gardens across the world, spending billions of dollars to identify which genetic variants make plants thrive or fail. But when the results come in, you discover something shocking: the genetic differences between seeds account for only 5-10% of whether gardens succeed or fail. Even more puzzling, this tiny genetic effect is scattered across dozens of different genes, meaning that even plants with the "worst" genetic combinations still have nearly average chances of success.

Meanwhile, you can't ignore the obvious environmental evidence staring you in the face: gardens that get good soil, clean water, appropriate sunlight, and freedom from toxic chemicals flourish regardless of their seed genetics. When gardeners move their plants from contaminated industrial areas to clean environments, the plants immediately start thriving. When communities switch from industrial farming practices to organic methods, their garden success rates jump from 20% to 90% in a single growing season. Simple changes like improving soil quality and reducing chemical exposure can prevent 89% of plant failures.

But instead of accepting these results, you and your fellow seed geneticists start making increasingly desperate claims: maybe the "real" genetic factors are hiding in the plant's mitochondria, or perhaps there are rare genetic variants with huge effects that you haven't found yet, or maybe epigenetic factors are at work. You organize conferences titled "Finding the Missing Heritability of Garden Success" and continue insisting that genetics must be the answer, even though your own research proves otherwise.

The analogy reveals the absurdity of the current situation in medical genetics: just as garden success obviously depends on environment rather than seed genetics, human health clearly depends on lifestyle, diet, chemical exposures, and social conditions rather than genetic predisposition. The "great DNA data deficit" isn't really a deficit at all - it's the discovery that we've been looking for answers in the wrong place while ignoring the obvious environmental factors that actually determine whether people (like plants) thrive or struggle with disease.

12-point summary

1. The Genetic Revolution Has Failed to Deliver: Despite billions of dollars invested and over 700 genome-wide association studies covering 80 different diseases, genetic research has consistently failed to find the major disease genes that were confidently expected to exist. Francis Collins's own genome scan perfectly illustrates this failure - despite being conducted by a leading geneticist with the best available technology, his results showed average disease risk for virtually everything except a modest 6% increase in diabetes risk, revealing nothing meaningful about his health prospects that wasn't already known from population averages.

2. Genetic Contributions to Common Disease Are Negligible: The most comprehensive genetic studies ever conducted show that genes contribute at most 5-10% to common diseases like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and mental illness. Even more problematic, these tiny effects are scattered across dozens of genes for each disease - for example, at least 40 genes for type 1 diabetes, 27 for prostate cancer, and 32 for Crohn's disease. This means that even if someone inherited every known "bad" genetic variant for a disease, their risk would barely differ from the population average.

3. Twin Studies Are Fundamentally Flawed: The primary evidence supporting genetic causes of disease comes from twin studies, but these studies systematically overestimate genetic contributions by excluding most environmental variation from their analysis. Since twin pairs share homes, schools, diets, and social environments, these studies only measure differences within twin pairs while treating the much larger environmental differences between families and communities as if they don't exist. This methodological flaw explains why twin studies suggest high genetic contributions to diseases that clearly show environmental causation in real-world populations.

4. Environmental Evidence Is Overwhelming and Consistent: Multiple types of evidence demonstrate that environment, not genes, drives common disease patterns. Populations that migrate acquire the diseases of their new countries; genetically unchanged populations can shift from 0% to 80% disease prevalence in a single generation when adopting Western lifestyles; and modest lifestyle interventions can reduce disease risk by enormous amounts - for example, reducing type 2 diabetes risk by 89% through basic changes in smoking, weight, exercise, and diet.

5. Medical Geneticists Are Engaged in Scientific Special Pleading: Rather than accepting their negative results, geneticists have constructed increasingly elaborate explanations for why disease genes must be "hiding" in places like rare variants, epigenetics, or mitochondrial DNA. These explanations require overturning established genetic principles and have consistently failed when tested. This represents classic scientific behavior where researchers defend failing theories through ever more unlikely explanations rather than reconsidering fundamental assumptions.

6. Genetic Determinism Serves Powerful Political and Economic Interests: Politicians embrace genetic explanations because they reduce government responsibility for public health and avoid confronting profitable industries that contribute to disease. Corporations benefit because genetic determinism shifts blame from their products to individual predispositions, protecting them from regulation and liability. Medical researchers have discovered that genetic studies attract funding far more easily than environmental research, creating career incentives to pursue genetic explanations regardless of evidence.

7. The "Missing Heritability" Problem Reveals Fundamental Contradictions: Geneticists claim that twin studies prove genes must cause disease, so the failure to find these genes represents "missing heritability" that must be hiding somewhere. However, this argument depends entirely on accepting twin study results despite their methodological flaws and their contradiction with epidemiological evidence. If twin studies are unreliable, as substantial evidence suggests, then there is no missing heritability to explain - the genetic contribution to disease is simply much smaller than assumed.

8. Personalized Genomics and Genetic Medicine Have No Future: The failure to find meaningful genetic contributions to common diseases eliminates the scientific basis for personalized genetic testing, genetic-based drug development, and other promised applications of genetic medicine. Leading scientists have acknowledged that the likelihood of personalized genomics ever predicting common diseases is "bleak" and this goal should be abandoned altogether. The pharmaceutical industry's strategy of targeting genetic pathways for drug development lacks scientific foundation.

9. Lifestyle Interventions Demonstrate Remarkable Disease Prevention Power: Real-world examples show that environmental modifications can produce dramatic health improvements. Seventh Day Adventists live 8 years longer than average Americans through basic lifestyle practices (no smoking, no drinking, vegetarian diet), while research shows that modest lifestyle changes can prevent 89% of type 2 diabetes cases. These examples suggest that much greater improvements might be possible through more comprehensive environmental modifications focused specifically on health optimization.

10. Current Disease Patterns Are Not Natural or Inevitable: The genetic paradigm has normalized Western diseases as natural consequences of aging and genetic predisposition, but the evidence shows these diseases were rare historically and remain uncommon in populations that haven't adopted Western lifestyles. Common diseases represent responses to specific environmental conditions associated with industrialization rather than inevitable expressions of human genetics. This realization transforms disease from genetic fate into preventable environmental damage.

11. Policy Changes Could Dramatically Improve Population Health: Since environmental factors drive disease patterns, governments have enormous power to improve public health through policies that support healthy choices rather than protecting harmful industries. Examples include food labeling, junk food taxation, pollution regulation, and funding unbiased research into environmental causes of disease. The environmental understanding of disease raises the stakes for policy-makers by demonstrating that current policies are robbing citizens of potentially decades of healthy living.

12. Environmental Understanding Offers Genuine Hope for Human Health: Unlike genetic determinism, which presents disease as unchangeable fate, environmental causation means that dramatic improvements in human health and longevity are achievable through controllable factors. If humans can change their environment for the worse (as industrialization demonstrates), they can also change it for the better. This framework suggests possibilities for extending healthy life expectancy far beyond current norms and replacing the typical Western pattern of degenerative aging with sustained vitality throughout longer lifespans.

40 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What prompted Francis Collins to have his own genome scanned, and what were the key results?

Francis Collins decided to have his genome scanned because he believed that the technology of personalised genomics had finally matured enough to yield meaningful results. As the most prominent medical geneticist of his time and soon-to-be head of the US National Institutes of Health, he wanted to demonstrate the value of this technology. The outcome of his scan even inspired him to write "The Language of Life," a book urging every individual to secure their place on the personalised genomics bandwagon.

The results of Collins's scan were remarkably unrevealing. For North American males, the probability of developing type 2 diabetes is 23%, while Collins's own risk was estimated at 29% - a modest 6% increase that he highlighted as the outstanding finding. For all other common diseases, including stroke, cancer, heart disease, and dementia, Collins's likelihood of contracting them was completely average. Rather than demonstrating the success of genetic scanning, Collins's results actually illustrated the failure of genetics to reveal meaningful information about long-term medical prospects, showing nothing that wasn't already known from population averages.

Question 2: What are Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAs) and what were they expected to accomplish?

Genome-Wide Association Studies represent the logical extension of the human genome sequencing project, designed to capitalize on the thousands of minor genetic differences between individuals that have been catalogued. The technique was developed because traditional genetics methods, which worked well for rare diseases in inbred populations, were inadequate for finding genes expected to cause common diseases in diverse populations. GWAs use statistical methods to screen large human populations, employing minor DNA differences to tag disease genes and identify the precise locations of gene variants associated with susceptibility to common disorders.

The expectations for GWA studies were enormous. They were anticipated to finally reveal the genes behind human illness, with over 700 separate studies completed at a combined cost of billions of dollars, covering about 80 different diseases including dozens of cancers, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, mental illnesses, and autism. Once these gene variants were identified, they would become the launchpad for the personalised genomic revolution, enabling prediction of individual disease risk and development of targeted treatments. The technology was seen as the key to transforming medicine through genetic insights into common diseases.

Question 3: What have GWA studies actually discovered about genetic contributions to common diseases?

GWA studies have produced remarkably consistent and disappointing results across virtually all common diseases studied. In study after study, applying GWAs to every common non-infectious physical disease and mental disorder, only genes with very minor effects have been uncovered. The genetic variation confidently expected by medical geneticists to explain common diseases simply cannot be found, with the genetic contribution to major diseases accounting for at most around 5 or 10% of all disease cases.

The few genetic effects that have been discovered are distributed among large numbers of genes, each with only minute individual effects. For example, human populations contain at least 40 distinct genes associated with type I diabetes, 27 genes associated with prostate cancer, and 32 genes associated with Crohn's disease. Even if a person was born with every known 'bad' genetic variant for a disease, which is statistically highly unlikely, their probability of contracting the disease would still only be minimally altered from the population average. This means that the hoped-for outcome of detecting genes that cause personal risk to deviate significantly from average has largely failed to materialize.

Question 4: Which diseases represent the main exceptions where significant genetic factors have been found?

The exceptions to the general failure of genetic research fall into three distinct categories. The first group consists of single gene, mostly rare genetic disorders whose discovery predated GWA studies, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anaemia, and Huntington's disease. These conditions, while important for affected families, are relatively rare and do not account for disease in most people, as rare diseases are typically defined as affecting fewer than 1 in 1,000 people.

The second category includes a handful of genetic contributors to common diseases that were also discovered before the GWA era. These are few enough to list individually: a fairly common single gene variant for Alzheimer's disease, and the two breast cancer genes BRCA 1 and 2. The third and most notable success of GWA studies themselves has been the identification of five genes, each with a significant role in age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which together determine approximately half the predicted genetic risk for this common degenerative eye disease. Apart from these specific exceptions, genetic predispositions have been shown to play negligible roles in the major killers in Western countries.

Question 5: How do medical geneticists explain the failure of GWA studies to find major disease genes?

Medical geneticists do not dispute the GWA results themselves but have constructed elaborate explanations for why disease genes must have been missed by the methodology. Rather than accepting that genes might not be significant causes of common diseases, they assume that genetic variation must be hiding in some previously unexplored genetic territory. This perspective was formalized in a lengthy review published in Nature titled "Finding the Missing Heritability of Complex Diseases," authored by 27 senior scientists including Francis Collins, which should be understood not as a scientific contribution but as an effort to conceal the gaping hole in medical genetics.

The proposed hiding places for missing genetic variation include several possibilities: there may be very many genes with exceedingly small effects that somehow add up to significance; disease genes may be highly represented by rare variants with large effects that haven't been detected; disease genes may have complex genetic architectures that current methods can't unravel; or they may exist as gene Copy Number Variants. Additional suggestions have emerged including mitochondrial DNA, epigenetics, and statistical anomalies. However, all these hypotheses require an enormous quantity of genetic variation - more than 90-95% of that for 80 human diseases - to be hiding in what were previously considered genetically unlikely places, essentially requiring the science of genetics to be turned on its head.

Question 6: What is the "missing heritability" concept and why was it proposed?

The "missing heritability" concept emerged as medical geneticists' primary explanation for the failure of GWA studies to find expected disease genes. This argument is based on heritability measurements derived from twin studies, which suggest that genes must play major roles in common diseases. Since these twin studies indicate high heritability for various conditions, geneticists argue that the genetic contribution must exist somewhere, even if GWA studies cannot find it. Francis Collins and others use this reasoning to justify continued searching for genetic causes despite the overwhelming negative evidence.

The concept essentially frames the problem as a methodological failure rather than a fundamental error in assumptions about genetic causation. By invoking "missing heritability," geneticists can maintain that genes for disease must exist because twin studies suggest they do, while simultaneously explaining away the consistent failure of the most comprehensive genetic studies ever conducted. This approach allows the genetics community to preserve their theoretical framework and continue pursuing genetic explanations, even when faced with evidence that contradicts their core assumptions about the genetic basis of common diseases.

Question 7: What are the proposed hiding places for supposedly missing genetic variation?

Medical geneticists have proposed numerous hiding places where the supposedly missing genetic variation might reside. The primary suggestions include genes with exceedingly small effects that might somehow combine to create significant disease risk, rare variants with large effects that haven't been detected by current methods, and genes with complex genetic architectures that confound standard analytical approaches. Copy Number Variants (CNVs) were initially considered promising candidates, though this explanation has already been largely ruled out by subsequent research, with studies concluding that CNVs will not account for the heritability void left by genome-wide association studies.

More recent proposals have expanded to include mitochondrial DNA, epigenetics, and various statistical anomalies as potential repositories for missing genetic effects. However, each of these explanations faces significant theoretical problems. For epigenetics, there is scant evidence that important traits can be inherited through acquired modifications of DNA. For rare variants with strong effects, there should be historical evidence of such variants causing major illnesses in past populations, yet no such evidence exists. The fundamental issue with all these hypotheses is that they require an enormous quantity of genetic variation to be hiding in locations that genetics theory would consider highly unlikely, essentially demanding that established genetic principles be completely overturned.

Question 8: How do twin studies work and what do they claim to measure?

Twin studies estimate heritability by calculating disease incidence in monozygotic (genetically identical) twins versus dizygotic (fraternal) twins who share 50% of their DNA. The basic logic is that if monozygotic twin pairs share disorders more frequently than dizygotic twins, a genetic factor must be involved. The resulting calculation produces a heritability measurement (h2) that is considered an estimate of the relative contribution of genes and environment to disease risk across the population from which the twins were selected.

These studies have been conducted many times across various diseases and have strong defenders among modern geneticists who view them as classic experiments providing fundamental evidence for genetic influences on human disease. When Francis Collins talks about "missing heritability," he is referring to these twin studies as the foundation for believing that genes must play major roles in common diseases. The heritability measurements from twin studies typically show high genetic contributions to diseases, creating the expectation that GWA studies should find corresponding genetic variants. However, this expectation has not been fulfilled, leading to the current crisis in medical genetics where twin study predictions cannot be reconciled with molecular genetic findings.

Question 9: What are the fundamental criticisms of twin study methodology?

The primary criticism of twin study methodology centers on how environmental variation is defined and measured. Twin studies work through pairwise comparisons, meaning they only measure variation within each twin pair rather than across the broader population. Since each twin pair normally shares location, parenting styles, food, schooling, and other environmental factors, much of the environmental variability that exists between individuals in the wider population is excluded from the analysis. This methodological limitation means that heritability calculations fail to adequately incorporate environmental variation and artificially inflate the relative importance of genes.

This criticism represents a specific example of a more general problem formulated by Richard Lewontin: that gene contributions to traits normally depend on the particular environment, while susceptibility to environment depends on genes. Consequently, there can be no universal constant like heritability that defines their relationship to one another. The method implicitly defines environment only as differences within twin pairs, while treating the much larger environmental differences between different families, communities, and populations as if they don't exist. This fundamental flaw in methodology explains why twin studies consistently suggest high heritability for diseases that show clear environmental causation in epidemiological research.

Question 10: What does Richard Lewontin argue about heritability as a concept?

Richard Lewontin of Harvard University argues that heritability is fundamentally flawed as a concept for understanding the relationship between genes and environment in human traits. His central criticism is that gene contributions to any trait normally depend on the particular environment in which they operate, while susceptibility to environmental factors depends on an individual's genetic makeup. Because of these complex interactions, there can be no universal constant such as heritability (h2) that meaningfully defines the relationship between genetic and environmental factors across different populations and environments.

Lewontin's position represents a fundamental challenge to the entire enterprise of using heritability measurements to understand disease causation. He argues that the relationship between genes and environment is so context-dependent that attempting to assign fixed percentages to their relative contributions is scientifically meaningless. This perspective is shared by other prominent geneticists, including Martin Bobrow of Cambridge University, who has called human heritability "a poisonous concept" and "almost uninterpretable." If one accepts either that heritability is consistently inflated due to methodological problems or that it is essentially meaningless as Lewontin suggests, then the primary evidence supporting genetic susceptibility as a major cause of disease disappears entirely.

Question 11: How does myopia illustrate the contradiction between genetic and environmental evidence?

Myopia serves as a perfect example of the fundamental contradiction between twin study results and real-world epidemiological evidence. A large body of research demonstrates that myopia is an environment-induced disorder caused by factors such as night lighting, close reading, lack of distance viewing, and diet. The environmental evidence is particularly compelling because genetically unchanged populations have been observed switching from close to 0% myopia prevalence to over 80% prevalence in a single generation under the influence of Westernization. This dramatic change in disease prevalence within the same genetic population provides clear proof of environmental causation.

Despite this overwhelming environmental evidence, twin studies estimate myopia has a heritability of about 0.8 out of a possible 1.0, suggesting that genetic causes dominate environmental ones. These findings are clearly incompatible with the epidemiological data, yet no satisfactory resolution has ever been proposed. This same contradiction between twin study results and epidemiological evidence is repeated for almost every human disease, highlighting the fundamental problems with using heritability measurements to understand disease causation. The myopia example demonstrates how twin studies can produce results that directly contradict observable reality about disease patterns in human populations.

Question 12: What evidence exists for environmental causes of common diseases?

Environmental evidence for disease causation is abundant and comes from multiple types of studies that consistently point to lifestyle and environmental factors as primary drivers of common diseases. People who migrate acquire the spectrum of diseases characteristic of their adopted country, while populations that adopt Western habits or move to cities with Western lifestyles acquire Western diseases. These migration and lifestyle transition studies provide simple but compelling evidence that environment, not genes, determines disease patterns across populations.

Specific intervention studies demonstrate the power of environmental modifications in preventing disease. Researchers have shown that very moderate improvements in lifestyle can reduce an individual's probability of contracting type 2 diabetes by 89%, requiring only that subjects smoke less than average, keep trim, exercise moderately, and avoid eating too much fat. The Seventh Day Adventists, who are non-smoking, non-drinking vegetarians, live on average to 88 years - eight years beyond the average American life expectancy. These examples suggest what can be achieved with relatively modest lifestyle changes and indicate that even greater improvements might be possible with more focused health-related modifications.

Question 13: How do migration patterns and population studies challenge genetic explanations for disease?

Migration studies provide some of the most compelling evidence against genetic explanations for common diseases because they demonstrate rapid changes in disease patterns that occur far too quickly to be explained by genetic factors. When populations migrate from one country to another, they consistently acquire the disease spectrum characteristic of their new environment rather than maintaining the disease patterns of their genetic heritage. This pattern is observed repeatedly across different populations and different types of migration, creating a robust body of evidence that disease patterns follow environmental rather than genetic factors.

The speed of these changes is particularly damaging to genetic explanations. Genetic compositions of populations don't change significantly over one or two generations, yet disease patterns can shift dramatically within this timeframe when environmental conditions change. Similarly, when populations adopt Western habits or move to urban environments with Western lifestyles, they develop Western diseases regardless of their genetic background. These observations are difficult to refute because they are so straightforward and consistent, yet they directly contradict the genetic determinism that has dominated medical thinking about common diseases.

Question 14: What lifestyle interventions have been shown to dramatically reduce disease risk?

Several lifestyle interventions have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in reducing disease risk, far exceeding what would be expected if genetic factors were primary determinants. The most striking example involves type 2 diabetes prevention, where researchers demonstrated that very moderate lifestyle improvements could reduce an individual's probability of developing the disease by 89%. The intervention required only that participants smoke less than average, maintain healthy weight, exercise moderately, and limit fat intake - relatively modest changes that produced dramatic results.

The Seventh Day Adventist population provides another compelling example of lifestyle intervention effectiveness. As non-smoking, non-drinking vegetarians, they achieve an average life expectancy of 88 years, which is eight years beyond typical American life expectancy. Some studies have even documented cases where specific lifestyle changes can reverse decades of disease progression, suggesting that the benefits of environmental modifications may be even greater than previously recognized. These examples indicate that if modest lifestyle changes can produce such dramatic improvements, more focused health-related modifications might extend healthy life expectancy even further.

Question 15: Why do politicians find genetic determinism appealing for explaining disease?

Politicians embrace genetic determinism because it substantially reduces their responsibility for public health outcomes while providing politically convenient explanations for disease patterns. By shifting blame toward individuals and their genetic predispositions, genetic explanations greatly dilute the pressure politicians might otherwise feel to regulate, ban, or tax harmful products and environmental contaminants. Such regulatory actions typically offend business constituents who profit from potentially harmful products, making genetic explanations an attractive alternative that avoids difficult political choices.

Spending tax dollars on medical genetics research becomes an easy and even popular political decision because it appears to address health concerns without threatening powerful economic interests. Politicians can demonstrate concern for public health by funding genetic research while avoiding the more challenging task of confronting environmental causes of disease that might require unpopular regulations or restrictions on profitable industries. This political calculus allows elected officials to appear proactive about health issues while actually avoiding the substantive policy changes that environmental explanations of disease would demand.

Question 16: How do corporations benefit from genetic explanations of disease?

Corporations benefit from genetic determinism because it shifts responsibility for disease away from their products and practices toward individual genetic predispositions. The Salt Institute website exemplifies this strategy by maintaining that diseases linked to salt consumption reflect the existence of a small number of highly predisposed individuals rather than problems with salt itself. This assertion is strategically placed among other health-related content and clearly intended to undermine efforts to restrict salt in the diet, protecting the salt industry's economic interests.

The tobacco industry has employed similar tactics for many years by encouraging research into the genetics of nicotine addiction, thereby suggesting that smoking-related diseases result from genetic susceptibility rather than tobacco products. This genetic framing also provides crucial protection for corporate defendants in legal proceedings, as genetic predisposition arguments make it much harder for disease victims to successfully sue companies. Evidence suggests that genetic determinism can even influence corporate decision-making before products reach market, sometimes encouraging companies to knowingly sell harmful products because genetic explanations provide built-in liability protection.

Question 17: What role does genetic determinism play in tobacco and salt industry strategies?

The tobacco industry has systematically encouraged research into the genetics of nicotine addiction as a defensive strategy to deflect responsibility for smoking-related diseases. By promoting the idea that nicotine addiction and its health consequences result from genetic predisposition rather than the inherently addictive and harmful nature of tobacco products, the industry creates doubt about causation that can be exploited in both public relations and legal contexts. This strategy transforms smoking-related disease from a product liability issue into a matter of individual genetic vulnerability.

Similarly, the Salt Institute uses genetic explanations to undermine public health efforts to reduce salt consumption. Their website strategically promotes the idea that salt-related diseases affect only a small number of genetically predisposed individuals, thereby suggesting that population-wide salt reduction efforts are unnecessary and that the problem lies with individual genetics rather than widespread excessive salt consumption. Both industries benefit from genetic determinism because it provides scientific-sounding justification for continued sales of potentially harmful products while shifting blame to consumers' genetic makeup rather than corporate responsibility for public health impacts.

Question 18: How has research funding been influenced by the focus on genetic causes?

The focus on genetic causation has created unprecedented funding opportunities for medical researchers, with the last fifteen years seeing remarkable sums of money directed toward genetic research that coincided with the rise of medical genetics. Medical researchers have discovered that whenever they focus on genetic causation, they can raise research dollars with relative ease compared to other types of health research. This funding advantage has created strong incentives for researchers to frame their work in genetic terms and pursue genetic explanations for disease.

Meanwhile, research on pollution, nutrition, and epidemiology has not benefited in any comparable way from this research funding boom. The funding disparity appears strongly influenced by how well genetics fits the needs of businesses and politicians who prefer explanations that don't threaten profitable industries or require difficult regulatory decisions. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle where genetic research receives disproportionate resources, producing more genetic studies that further entrench genetic explanations in scientific literature, while environmental research remains relatively underfunded despite potentially greater relevance to public health outcomes.

Question 19: Why hasn't the failure of GWA studies received major media coverage?

The lack of major media coverage for GWA study failures can be understood by examining the disturbing implications these results hold for medical geneticists who discovered them. The GWA studies were not designed as tests of whether genes cause common diseases; rather, they were expected to straightforwardly identify the guilty genes that everyone assumed were there. By apparently refuting the entire concept of genes for common diseases, the GWA results raise fundamental questions about money spent, hopes raised, and professional judgments made by medical researchers who built their careers on genetic explanations.

The results are inherently less newsworthy than initial genetic discoveries because refutation is generally less interesting than positive findings, and the GWA results have been reported piecemeal rather than as a coherent story. However, the more significant factor is likely the contradiction between these findings and the established narrative that has dominated medical coverage for decades. Huge quantities of newspaper space have been devoted to genes for various diseases and predictions of medical advances, making it difficult for media outlets to acknowledge that this entire framework may have been fundamentally mistaken. The failure represents a massive scientific story that threatens established interests and narratives.

Question 20: What is the typical genetic contribution to common diseases according to GWA studies?

According to GWA study results, the genetic contribution to major diseases is remarkably small and uniform across different conditions. The studies consistently show that genetic factors account for at most around 5 to 10% of all disease cases, representing a tiny fraction of what medical geneticists had expected to find. This percentage is so low that it falls within the range that might be considered essentially negligible from a public health perspective, particularly when compared to the much larger environmental contributions to disease risk.

The consistency of these findings across diverse diseases is particularly striking. Whether examining heart disease, cancer, stroke, autoimmune diseases, obesity, autism, Parkinson's disease, depression, schizophrenia, or other common mental and physical illnesses that are major killers in Western countries, the pattern remains the same: only very minor genetic effects can be detected. This uniformity suggests that the small genetic contribution is not an artifact of studying particular diseases but rather represents a fundamental characteristic of how genes relate to common disease risk in human populations.

Question 21: How are genetic effects distributed across multiple genes for most diseases?

The genetic effects that GWA studies have identified are distributed among surprisingly large numbers of genes, with each individual gene contributing only minute effects to disease risk. For example, the human population contains at least 40 distinct genes associated with type I diabetes, 27 genes associated with prostate cancer, and 32 genes associated with Crohn's disease. This fragmentation of genetic influence across dozens of genes means that no single gene provides meaningful predictive power for disease risk, contrary to the expectations that drove genetic research for decades.

The implications of this distribution pattern are profound for understanding individual health risks. Even if a person was born with every known 'bad' genetic variant for a particular disease, which is statistically highly unlikely given the large number of genes involved, their probability of contracting the disease would still only be minimally altered from the population average. This fragmentation effectively eliminates the possibility of using genetic information to make meaningful predictions about individual disease risk, undermining one of the primary justifications for personalized genomics and genetic testing programs.

Question 22: What does the evidence suggest about the predictive value of genetic testing for common diseases?

The evidence from GWA studies suggests that genetic testing will have virtually no predictive value for common diseases in the vast majority of people. Since genetic factors contribute only 5-10% to disease risk and these small effects are distributed across dozens of genes, genetic scans cannot meaningfully distinguish individual risk from population averages. Francis Collins's own genome scan perfectly illustrates this limitation - despite being conducted by one of the world's leading geneticists using the most advanced available technology, his results showed average risk for virtually all common diseases except a modest 6% increase in diabetes risk.

Andrew Clark and Emmanouil Dermitzakis have been among the few scientists willing to state this conclusion directly, noting that "common variants provide little help in predicting risk" and that the likelihood of personalized genomics ever predicting the occurrence of common diseases is "bleak." They believe this aim will have to be abandoned altogether. The failure of genetic testing to provide meaningful risk prediction represents a fundamental blow to the personalized genomics industry and calls into question billions of dollars in investment and research based on the promise of genetic medicine.

Question 23: How has the genetic paradigm shaped societal views of disease and aging?

The genetic paradigm has fundamentally shaped how society understands the "proper" place of death and disease in human experience. Confidence in genetic explanations has led to the normalization of non-infectious diseases as primarily natural manifestations of genetic predispositions and thus normal outcomes of aging. This framework treats common Western diseases as essentially unavoidable consequences of genetic inheritance rather than preventable conditions resulting from environmental factors, creating a fatalistic attitude toward health that discourages both individual and collective action.

This normalization has obscured contrary evidence showing that these same diseases can be virtually absent in other cultures and were often rare in historical times. By framing disease as genetically determined, society has constructed a narrative that makes current disease patterns seem natural and inevitable rather than the result of specific environmental conditions associated with industrialization and modern life. This perspective has profound implications for how individuals approach their health choices and how governments approach public health policy, generally reducing motivation for environmental improvements or lifestyle modifications.

Question 24: What alternative narrative does the evidence support regarding Western diseases?

The evidence from GWA studies, combined with epidemiological data, supports constructing a new narrative that incorporates Western diseases not as unavoidable genetic destiny, but as indicators of human fragility in the face of industrialization and modern life. This alternative framework recognizes that humans are remarkably vulnerable to their social and physical surroundings, making environmental factors the primary determinants of disease patterns rather than genetic predispositions. While this message is uncompromising in acknowledging human environmental vulnerability, it offers hope because changeable factors drive disease rather than unchangeable genetic fate.

This environmental narrative aligns with historical and cross-cultural evidence showing that common Western diseases were rare in past populations and remain uncommon in societies that have not adopted Western lifestyles. The framework suggests that current disease patterns represent responses to specific environmental conditions rather than natural expressions of human genetic variation. If humans can change their environment for the worse, as industrialization demonstrates, they can also change it for the better, offering genuine possibilities for dramatic improvements in population health through environmental modifications rather than genetic interventions.

Question 25: How do Seventh Day Adventists demonstrate the power of lifestyle factors?

Seventh Day Adventists provide compelling real-world evidence of lifestyle intervention effectiveness, achieving an average life expectancy of 88 years compared to the typical American life expectancy of 80 years. This eight-year advantage results from their adoption of relatively straightforward lifestyle practices: they are non-smoking, non-drinking vegetarians who follow consistent health-promoting behaviors. Their longevity advantage demonstrates that substantial health improvements can be achieved through lifestyle modifications that are well within the reach of most individuals.

The Seventh Day Adventist example is particularly powerful because it represents a population-level demonstration rather than a short-term clinical trial. These individuals maintain their health-promoting behaviors throughout their lives, providing evidence of what sustained lifestyle modifications can accomplish over decades. Their example suggests that if such dramatic improvements can result from relatively modest changes in smoking, drinking, and dietary habits, even greater health benefits might be achievable through more comprehensive lifestyle modifications focused specifically on health optimization.

Question 26: What potential exists for extending healthy life expectancy through environmental changes?

The evidence suggests enormous potential for extending healthy life expectancy through environmental changes, with current examples representing only modest demonstrations of what might be possible. Since Seventh Day Adventists achieve eight additional years of life expectancy through relatively basic lifestyle modifications, more comprehensive approaches focused exclusively on health-related environmental changes could potentially extend life expectancy considerably further. The key question has shifted from whether such extensions are possible to determining exactly how much improvement might be achievable through optimal environmental conditions.

The potential for improvement becomes even more significant when considering life quality alongside life expectancy. Any future reduction in degenerative disease burden through environmental modifications should both extend life expectancy and enhance life quality throughout the extended lifespan. This could fundamentally transform the common Western experience of aging, which typically involves increasingly aggressive medical interventions culminating in hospital rooms with drips and electrodes, replacing it with sustained health and vitality maintained through environmental optimization rather than medical management of progressive disease.

Question 27: How might policy changes support better health outcomes?

Policy changes offer tremendous potential for supporting better health outcomes, but most governments currently cooperate far more with industries that profit from unhealthy products than with citizens who wish to make healthy choices. The rejection of genetic determinism for disease provides an opportunity to shift this cynical political calculus by confronting policy-makers with clear evidence that they have every opportunity to help their populations make enormously positive lifestyle choices through supportive policies. Examples of beneficial policies include promoting food labeling, taxing junk food, and funding unbiased research into environmental causes of disease.

The political dynamics could change dramatically when citizens realize that current policies are robbing them of potentially decades of healthy living. While individual effort has an important place in health improvement, many positive lifestyle and social changes require government cooperation and support. Policy-makers who understand the environmental basis of disease face higher stakes because they can no longer hide behind genetic explanations for poor population health outcomes. Citizens armed with knowledge about environmental causation of disease might begin applying the necessary political pressure to demand policies that prioritize health over industry profits.

Question 28: What is the difference between aging and degeneration according to the analysis?

The analysis emphasizes that aging and degeneration are fundamentally different processes that have been incorrectly conflated in popular understanding, leading to inappropriate rejection of health advice as merely life-span extension. Aging, by definition, is simply the passage of time, while degeneration refers to the deterioration of health and function that has become associated with growing older in Western societies. Research demonstrates that extended life expectancy typically correlates with improved health when age is taken into account, meaning that environmental improvements that extend life generally also enhance health quality throughout the extended lifespan.

The distinction becomes clear when considering children, for whom aging represents a process of becoming stronger rather than weaker. This natural pattern suggests that the degeneration commonly associated with aging in Western societies represents environmental damage rather than inevitable biological decline. The conflation of aging with degeneration has created fatalistic attitudes that discourage health-promoting behaviors by suggesting they merely prolong suffering, when the evidence indicates that environmental improvements typically enhance both the length and quality of life simultaneously.

Question 29: How has the definition and interpretation of heritability changed over time?

The interpretation of heritability has changed dramatically since its original development, creating much of the current confusion about its meaning and validity. When Sewall Wright, one of the founders of genetics, developed the concept, he titled a key paper "The Relative Importance of Heredity and Environment in Determining the Piebald Pattern of Guinea Pigs" even though all animals in his study were kept in identical conditions. Wright explicitly defined environment as "the irregularities of development due to the intangible sorts of causes to which the word chance is applied," rather than using the modern definition of environment as varying external conditions.

All subsequent questions surrounding the validity of twin studies have arisen precisely because Wright's original method, which defined heritability in opposition to chance variations in development, was extended to populations of humans living in variable and varying environments. This extension fundamentally changed what heritability measurements claim to represent, shifting from Wright's narrow focus on developmental variation within controlled conditions to broad claims about gene-environment interactions across diverse human populations. The historical context explains why geneticists continue to disagree about heritability's validity and interpretation.

Question 30: What role does media coverage play in perpetuating genetic determinism?

Media coverage has played a crucial role in perpetuating genetic determinism by consistently giving prominent attention to speculative genetic associations while largely ignoring strong environmental evidence for disease causation. Even hints of genetic connections to diseases often receive front-page coverage, while well-documented environmental links to the same diseases receive little attention. This coverage pattern creates public perception that genetic factors dominate disease causation, despite the scientific evidence pointing in the opposite direction.

The explanation for this coverage disparity lies partly in the inherent newsworthiness of genetic discoveries compared to environmental findings, but more significantly in how genetic explanations fit established narratives and interests. Much of the genetic coverage has been based on discoveries whose significance could be legitimately questioned - typically unsubstantiated results, genes for very minor diseases, or cases where medical and genetic implications were substantially overplayed. The media's role in elevating genetic explanations to the status of unquestioned scientific facts has made their dominance in public discussions seem natural and logical, even though the underlying scientific support has always been questionable.

Question 31: Why do the authors consider genetic determinism a "mutually convenient untruth"?

Genetic determinism represents a mutually convenient untruth because it serves the distinct interests of politicians, corporations, and medical researchers simultaneously, creating a powerful alliance that perpetuates false beliefs about disease causation. Politicians benefit because genetic explanations substantially reduce their responsibility for public health, allowing them to avoid regulating harmful products or addressing environmental causes that might offend business constituents. Corporations gain protection from liability and regulation by shifting blame from their products to individual genetic predispositions, while medical researchers enjoy unprecedented funding opportunities by focusing on genetic rather than environmental research.

This convergence of interests has elevated genetic explanations to the status of unquestioned scientific facts despite weak underlying evidence, making genetic dominance in health discussions appear natural and logical. The arrangement works precisely because each party gets what they need: politicians avoid difficult decisions, corporations avoid responsibility, and researchers secure funding. As referenced through Homer Simpson's observation, "It takes two to lie, Marge. One to lie and one to listen" - the system functions because all parties have incentives to maintain the fiction rather than confront the environmental reality of disease causation.

Question 32: What evidence challenges the reliability of heritability measurements?

Multiple lines of evidence challenge the reliability of heritability measurements, beginning with the fundamental contradiction between heritability studies and epidemiological research across virtually every disease studied. The myopia example perfectly illustrates this problem: while extensive research demonstrates environmental causation and populations show dramatic changes in disease prevalence within single generations, twin studies suggest heritability of 0.8, indicating genetic dominance. No satisfactory resolution to such contradictions has ever been proposed, yet they appear consistently across different diseases.

The methodological problems with twin studies provide additional evidence against heritability reliability. Since twin studies measure only variation within twin pairs while excluding environmental differences between different families, communities, and populations, they systematically underestimate environmental contributions to disease. Richard Lewontin's fundamental critique adds theoretical weight to these concerns by demonstrating that gene-environment relationships are so context-dependent that fixed heritability measurements become meaningless. The accumulation of these problems led Martin Bobrow to characterize human heritability as "a poisonous concept" and "almost uninterpretable."

Question 33: How do shared environments in twin studies affect heritability calculations?

Shared environments in twin studies systematically bias heritability calculations toward genetic explanations by artificially limiting the environmental variation that gets measured. Since twin pairs normally share location, parenting styles, food, schooling, and numerous other environmental factors, the methodology implicitly defines environment as only the differences that exist within each twin pair. This narrow definition excludes the much larger environmental variability that exists between different families, communities, social classes, and geographic regions from the analysis entirely.

The consequence is that heritability calculations fail to adequately incorporate the full range of environmental variation that affects disease risk in human populations, leading to inflated estimates of genetic importance. When environmental factors that vary between twin pairs are excluded from measurement, any diseases or traits influenced by these broader environmental differences will appear to be genetically determined. This methodological flaw explains why twin studies consistently suggest high heritability for conditions that show clear environmental causation in migration studies and other epidemiological research that captures broader environmental variation.

Question 34: What does the failure to find disease genes suggest about drug development strategies?

The failure to find significant disease genes raises fundamental questions about pharmaceutical industry strategies that have been based on genetic targets for drug development. If genes with only extremely minor effects are the reality rather than major disease genes, the entire approach of targeting genetic pathways for drug development becomes questionable. The difficulty of untangling the roles of genes with hardly any measurable effect makes them unlikely to provide the clear therapeutic targets that the pharmaceutical industry has been seeking through genetic research.

The implications extend beyond individual drug development to the broader question of whether pouring more resources into human genetic research will rescue the industry's faltering drug development pipelines. Instead of the "complete transformation in therapeutic medicine" that Francis Collins predicted, the genetic revolution appears unable to deliver the promised breakthrough treatments. This reality suggests that pharmaceutical companies may need to redirect their research strategies away from genetic targets toward environmental and lifestyle interventions, fundamentally changing how the industry approaches drug development and disease prevention.

Question 35: How might the rejection of genetic determinism change medical practice?

The rejection of genetic determinism could fundamentally transform medical practice by shifting focus from genetic prediction and intervention toward environmental modification and lifestyle medicine. Instead of pursuing personalized DNA testing and genetic-based treatments that have little predictive value, medical practice could emphasize the environmental factors that actually drive disease risk. This shift would likely involve greater attention to nutrition, lifestyle counseling, environmental exposure assessment, and community-based health interventions that address the real causes of common diseases.

The change could also transform the typical Western medical experience, particularly for degenerative diseases and mental illness. Rather than the current pattern of increasingly aggressive medical interventions culminating in hospital-based end-of-life care, medical practice focused on environmental factors might prevent much degenerative disease from developing in the first place. This could lead to sustained health and vitality throughout longer lifespans, fundamentally changing what aging looks like in developed societies and reducing the burden of medical management that currently characterizes later life.

Question 36: What are Copy Number Variants and why have they failed to explain missing heritability?

Copy Number Variants (CNVs) represent one of the proposed hiding places for the genetic variation that GWA studies failed to find, involving variations in the number of copies of particular DNA segments that individuals carry. Medical geneticists initially considered CNVs promising candidates for explaining missing heritability because they represent a type of genetic variation that wasn't fully captured by standard GWA methodology. The hope was that CNVs might harbor the large genetic effects that were expected but not found through conventional genetic analysis.

However, CNVs have already been largely ruled out as an explanation for missing heritability through subsequent research. Studies have concluded that "for complex traits, the heritability void left by genome-wide association studies will not be accounted for by CNVs." This failure of CNVs to explain missing genetic variation illustrates the broader problem facing medical geneticists: each proposed hiding place for genetic effects, when actually investigated, fails to contain the enormous quantity of genetic variation that would be needed to support the genetic paradigm. The CNV failure represents an early example of how the search for missing heritability is likely to continue disappointing those who maintain faith in genetic causation.

Question 37: How do epigenetics and mitochondrial DNA fit into the search for missing genes?

Epigenetics and mitochondrial DNA represent additional proposed hiding places for genetic variation that might explain the failure of GWA studies to find expected disease genes. These explanations have emerged as geneticists have expanded their search beyond conventional nuclear DNA to account for the missing heritability that twin studies suggest should exist. The hope is that heritable factors operating through epigenetic mechanisms or mitochondrial inheritance patterns might harbor the genetic effects that standard genetic analysis cannot detect.

However, both explanations face significant theoretical problems that make them unlikely solutions to the missing heritability problem. For epigenetics, there is scant evidence that important traits can be inherited through acquired modifications of DNA, as would be required for epigenetic factors to explain major disease patterns. The mechanisms by which environmental modifications to gene expression could be transmitted across generations remain poorly understood and highly speculative. Similarly, mitochondrial DNA represents a very small portion of the total genome and would need to have enormous and previously unrecognized effects to account for the missing genetic variation. These explanations require genetics principles to be overturned rather than extended.

Question 38: What historical context explains why genetic explanations became so dominant?

Genetic explanations became dominant through a combination of scientific, political, and economic factors that converged to promote genetic determinism despite weak underlying evidence. The success of genetics in explaining rare diseases created momentum and credibility that was then extended to common diseases without adequate evidence. Simultaneously, the rise of molecular biology and the Human Genome Project generated enormous enthusiasm and investment in genetic approaches, creating institutional momentum that was difficult to reverse even when results proved disappointing.

The political and economic appeal of genetic explanations provided crucial support for their dominance. Politicians found genetic determinism attractive because it reduced their responsibility for population health while avoiding confrontations with profitable industries. Corporations embraced genetic explanations because they shifted liability away from products and environmental hazards toward individual genetic predispositions. Medical researchers discovered that genetic research attracted funding more easily than environmental studies, creating career incentives to pursue genetic explanations. This alignment of interests meant that genetic determinism received support far beyond what the scientific evidence warranted, becoming entrenched through institutional momentum rather than empirical validation.

Question 39: How does the scientific process of special pleading apply to genetics research?

The scientific process of special pleading manifests in genetics research through the increasingly elaborate and unlikely explanations geneticists construct to defend their theories against contradictory evidence. Rather than accepting that GWA study results might indicate genes are not significant causes of common diseases, medical geneticists invoke concepts like genetic "dark matter" and search for "hiding" genetic variation in progressively more implausible locations. This represents classic scientific behavior where adherents of established theories construct ever more complex explanations to fend off critics rather than reconsidering fundamental assumptions.

The history of scientific refutation shows that this pattern of special pleading typically occurs when established paradigms face overwhelming contradictory evidence. The invocation of missing heritability, rare variants with large effects, complex genetic architectures, CNVs, epigenetics, and mitochondrial explanations all represent attempts to preserve genetic determinism through increasingly unlikely scenarios. Each explanation requires established genetic principles to be overturned, yet geneticists prefer these implausible alternatives to accepting that their fundamental assumptions about genetic causation might be wrong. This process allows genetic researchers to obfuscate and delay paradigm change despite accumulating evidence against their position.

Question 40: What hope does the environmental explanation of disease offer for future health outcomes?

The environmental explanation of disease offers genuine hope because it suggests that dramatic improvements in human health are achievable through changes we can actually control. Unlike genetic determinism, which presents disease as inevitable fate written in our DNA, environmental causation means that humans are not predetermined to develop common diseases and that efforts to eat well and live healthily will be amply rewarded. The evidence suggests we should not be surprised if specific lifestyle changes can reverse decades of disease progression or if focused environmental modifications can extend healthy life expectancy far beyond current norms.

The hope extends beyond individual actions to collective possibilities for transforming population health. If current disease patterns result from environmental factors associated with industrialization and modern life rather than genetic inevitability, then societies can choose to modify these factors to dramatically improve health outcomes. This could mean replacing the current Western pattern of degenerative aging with sustained vitality throughout extended lifespans, fundamentally changing what it means to grow older. The environmental framework offers the possibility that humans could achieve health and longevity improvements limited only by our willingness to change environmental conditions rather than by genetic constraints.

