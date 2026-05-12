Between 1958 and 1999, the Japanese quadrupled their fat intake, raised average blood cholesterol by 20%, and watched their stroke rate fall 5.9-fold — the largest fall in death rates from any disease in any population on record. The same period saw heart disease rates collapse. By the dietary orthodoxy that has dominated Western medicine since the 1950s, this is impossible. The Great Cholesterol Con, published by Dr Malcolm Kendrick in 2007, assembles the case that the orthodoxy is wrong on every level — that saturated fat does not cause heart disease, that cholesterol is not a meaningful clinical marker, that statins do not reduce overall mortality in more than 95% of the people prescribed them, and that the actual driver of cardiovascular death is chronic stress acting through the HPA axis on the lining of the arteries. The Japanese data are one of dozens of national-scale findings the book documents. They have been available to public health authorities throughout. They have not been acted on.

Kendrick is a UK general practitioner who spent his career inside the system whose foundations the book dismantles. He is a member of the medical profession, not an outsider to it, and he writes from the position of someone who has signed honoraria cheques to opinion leaders, attended the conferences, read the trial protocols, and watched the patients on the receiving end. He cites his sources from the British Medical Journal, The Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine, the American Heart Association’s own scientific statements, the Cochrane collaboration, and the published trial data of the pharmaceutical companies themselves. The argument is not that the establishment evidence is hidden. It is that the establishment evidence, read carefully, contradicts the establishment conclusions, and that almost nobody — patients, journalists, even most doctors — has been shown the contradiction.

By 2007, the cholesterol hypothesis had achieved near-total dominance. The American Heart Association had been promoting the “prudent diet” since 1956. The Framingham Study had been running for nearly sixty years. Six statins were on the market, with Crestor’s launch alone backed by a $1 billion sales and marketing budget. The US National Cholesterol Education Program had issued three successive sets of guidelines, each lowering the LDL target further; six of the nine panel members on the most recent set had financial ties to statin manufacturers. The US Surgeon General’s office had quietly abandoned an eleven-year project to compile the evidence linking saturated fat to heart disease, having been unable to find it. Professors Law and Wald had patented a six-drug “Polypill” they proposed everyone over a certain age should take forever, and had invented a methodology called “teleoanalysis” — defined in the BMJ as a way of producing answers from studies that have never been done and could never be done — to bridge the gap between what the trials showed and what the hypothesis required. This was the apparatus Kendrick was writing against.

The book sits within the terrain canon as a cardiovascular companion to what Shelton and the lineage running through Béchamp and Bernard’s milieu intérieur established more broadly: that disease arises from the condition of the internal environment, not from a single isolable agent that can be targeted with a drug. Kendrick’s HPA-axis-and-endothelial-injury model is terrain medicine applied to the heart, with chronic stress, social dislocation, blood-sugar spikes, and cortisol dysregulation as the actual drivers of arterial damage. The full summary unpacks Ancel Keys’s selection bias across the seven of twenty-two countries he chose to publish; Per Bjorntorp’s documentation of HPA-axis burnout producing the full metabolic syndrome picture; the 1970 WHO clofibrate trial in which lowering cholesterol with a drug increased deaths and was rationalised away; the 52-pregnancy case series showing 20 severe statin-induced birth defects at rates comparable to thalidomide; and the response-to-injury model in which plaques grow through repeated thrombus formation at sites of endothelial damage rather than through gradual molecular accretion. Russian coal miners die at an average age of 41 with autopsy evidence of multiple previous heart attacks they never knew they had. Their hearts kept rebuilding the supply lines around each blockage, until the rebuilding could not keep up.

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