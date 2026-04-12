Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
4h

Some kind of Stockholm syndrome? I remember the meme where a gravestone is shown with the inscription 'it could be worse'. those who died from the shots cannot speak. Those that can speak refuse to. those that do speak are those, that saw through the deception mostly, and a few that have been injured, or have family members injured or dead. What I find most discouraging, is all these people in obituaries requesting money for cancer funds etc. and thanking doctors for killing ther loved ones.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

I never took the mRNA poisons nor have taken any vaccines in 50 years. Forgive me if I find that reason to be ecstatic and overjoyed. My health has not suffered in the least. For those who took one for the deep state...you have my condolences. You know not what you do.

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