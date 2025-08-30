Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chipugwa's avatar
Chipugwa
8h

Extremely long and not telling me anything I don’t already know. I tried to get through it on 1.75 audio speed but the content is virtually useless and it is clear this person’s solution is to try to save this world rather than prepare for the next - because this one is done. The anti-Christ will ascend the throne and you’d better get to know Jesus Christ by reading the Bible because He is the only one who can grant you entrance into the the grand redesign, the land of the redeemed, the Kingdom of God. Hebrews 11 calls it “another country, an Heavenly.” The Mark of the Beast is coming which will damn every person who takes it to eternal fire. If you’re still trying to fix this world and retain your freedom you’ll be swept away as the world system under Satan will be brought to bear to either control you or kill you. The oligarchs have power because their “god” is the devil. This is not mere hyperbole. These people follow Lucifer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
6h

Howl-worthy work. You mapped the hidden harbormaster and every silky thread they use—ID → CBDC → Unified Ledger—without losing the human in the net. From lawfare gags to charter-city choke points, this is the blueprint behind the theater. The Lone Wolf salutes: eyes open, teeth bared, no crossing the Rubicon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture