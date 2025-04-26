In a world quick to discard what it deems waste, urine therapy emerges as a reminder of the body’s innate wisdom, challenging modern conventions with a practice as ancient as civilization itself. Likened to a self-sustaining garden where every drop of rainwater is recycled to nourish the soil, urine is not mere refuse but a personalized elixir, rich with nutrients, hormones, and enzymes tailored to the body’s needs. With a 5,000-year legacy spanning cultures from India’s Ayurvedic traditions to ancient Rome, this therapy—known as Shivambu or Amaroli—invites us to reconsider what we expel, revealing urine as a sterile, therapeutic resource that can heal, rejuvenate, and balance through methods as simple as drinking or massaging it into the skin.

This book unveils urine therapy’s remarkable versatility, supported by historical texts, modern testimonials, and emerging science that highlight its applications for conditions ranging from skin ailments to cancer. From the meticulous prescriptions of the Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi to J.W. Armstrong’s transformative fasting methods, the practice offers both practical and spiritual dimensions, promising not just physical healing but a deeper connection to the self. As pharmaceutical industries extract urine’s components for profit, this exploration, enriched by global voices like Swami Pragyamurti Saraswati, beckons readers to embrace a holistic, cost-free approach to health—one that honors the body’s cyclical brilliance and defies cultural taboos with the courage to heal from within.

Golden Fountain: The Complete Guide to Urine Therapy: van der Kroon, Coen, Dranow, Merilee, Saraswati, Swami Pragyamurti

This deep dive is based on the book:

Discussion No.81:

23 insights and reflections from “The Golden Fountain: The Complete Guide to Urine Therapy”

Analogy

The Garden Within

Imagine your body as a self-contained garden ecosystem, where nothing truly goes to waste. The rain that falls on your garden (the food and drink you consume) nourishes the plants and soil, eventually collecting in a reservoir. Most gardeners pipe this reservoir water away as "waste," never realizing it contains valuable nutrients washed from the soil.

A wise gardener, however, understands that this reservoir water isn't waste at all—it's a concentrated solution of precisely the minerals, nutrients, and beneficial compounds the garden produced and needs. Rather than purchasing expensive fertilizers and treatments from outside sources, the wise gardener recirculates this reservoir water back into the garden in a perfect closed-loop system.

When this water returns to the garden, it serves multiple functions: it provides essential nutrients the plants need, it carries information about which areas need balancing, it contains natural antibacterial properties that protect against pests and diseases, and it helps break down and transform substances in the soil into more usable forms.

This is the essence of urine therapy—recognizing that what your body filters into urine isn't meant to be discarded but recirculated. Like the reservoir water in the garden, urine contains a precise, personalized formula of what your body produces and needs. By returning it through drinking or massage, you're not introducing anything foreign but rather participating in your body's natural cycle of renewal and healing—allowing your internal garden to thrive through its own inherent wisdom.

12-point summary

1. Historical foundation across cultures Urine therapy has a 5,000-year documented history spanning numerous civilizations. Ancient texts from India (Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi), medical writings from Greece and Rome, and practices from Buddhist and Tibetan traditions all describe therapeutic uses of urine. This widespread historical presence across disparate cultures suggests urine therapy was not an isolated practice but a recognized healing methodology that has been largely forgotten in modern times.

2. Basic composition and safety Urine consists of 95% water, 2.5% urea, and 2.5% minerals, hormones, enzymes and other substances. It is sterile when fresh and contains no toxic components when from a healthy person. Despite common misconceptions about urine being "waste," it contains filtered compounds from the bloodstream that are not inherently harmful but were simply in excess at the time of filtration. The filtration process by the kidneys returns complex molecules to their original substances, making them easier for the body to reabsorb and reuse.

3. Comprehensive application methods Urine therapy involves both internal and external applications. Internal methods include drinking (particularly morning urine), fasting on urine and water, enemas, gargling, douching, and using as eye/ear drops or nasal drops. External applications include massage with aged urine, compresses, skin applications, foot/hip baths, and hair treatments. This versatility of application methods allows for targeted treatment of specific conditions as well as general health maintenance approaches.

4. Scientific rationales for effectiveness Multiple scientific hypotheses explain urine therapy's effectiveness: reabsorption of nutrients, hormones and enzymes; conversion of urea to beneficial glutamine; immune system stimulation through auto-inoculation; bactericidal and virucidal effects; salt therapy effects; diuretic properties; energy transformations (transmutation); and psychological impacts. These mechanisms likely work in combination rather than isolation. Numerous therapeutic substances have been identified in urine, including antineoplastons, allantoin, DHEA, melatonin, and various antibodies.

5. Modern pharmaceutical applications Pharmaceutical companies extract and commercialize many urine components: Urokinase for dissolving blood clots, fertility hormones from pregnant women's urine, DHEA for various conditions, and urea for skin creams and cancer treatment. In Shanghai, public toilet urine is collected for pharmaceutical processing. This industrial use highlights a paradox: commercially processed urine components are medically accepted while direct personal use remains taboo, suggesting economic factors influence medical acceptance.

6. Documented effectiveness for immunity-related conditions Testimonials and clinical observations suggest particular effectiveness against immunity-related conditions including allergies, cancer, and AIDS/HIV. With allergies, urine's specific antibodies neutralize allergens without needing to identify them. Cancer patients report significant improvements through intensive application, likely due to multiple anti-cancer compounds found in urine. AIDS patients report symptom alleviation, increased T-cell counts, and improved quality of life, though not necessarily complete cures.

7. Dietary and lifestyle recommendations Diet significantly impacts urine quality and therapy effectiveness. Recommendations include plant-based foods (fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains), limiting animal products (especially during intensive treatment), avoiding processed foods, refined sugar, and artificial additives, and drinking clean water. These guidelines create more neutral, effective urine while supporting overall health. The approach integrates urine therapy within a holistic lifestyle including exercise, stress management, and natural living principles.

8. Healing crisis phenomenon Urine therapy often triggers detoxification reactions including diarrhea, skin eruptions, fever, vomiting, fatigue, or cold symptoms. These temporary worsening of conditions indicate the body is actively cleansing and are considered positive signs that the therapy is working. Managing these reactions through rest, hydration, and temporarily reducing treatment intensity is advised, with gradual implementation recommended for chronically ill individuals to prevent overwhelming detoxification responses.

9. J.W. Armstrong's foundational modern work J.W. Armstrong's 1945 book "The Water of Life" established urine therapy's modern framework after he cured his "incurable" tuberculosis through extended urine fasting. His method involved prolonged fasting (up to 45 days) exclusively on urine and water combined with urine massage, which he claimed first cleanses, then removes obstructions, and finally rebuilds damaged tissues. His documented treatment of hundreds of patients with various conditions created a methodological foundation that continues influencing modern practitioners.

10. Holographic and vibrational perspectives Beyond biochemical explanations, urine therapy also operates through energetic mechanisms. Urine contains a holographic representation of the body's condition, and when reintroduced, provides informational feedback that helps restore balance. The crystalline properties of urine's salts create resonance fields that may transform proteins into more usable forms. This perspective connects urine therapy to emerging scientific paradigms moving from reductionism toward holism, suggesting it works simultaneously on physical, electromagnetic, and vibrational levels.

11. Psychological barriers and overcoming aversion The primary obstacle to urine therapy is psychological aversion conditioned by cultural taboos surrounding bodily excretions. Gradual introduction methods help overcome this: examining urine's properties, applying it externally first, starting with a drop internally before building to larger amounts, mixing with juice initially, and reframing understanding of urine as a filtered blood component rather than waste. Fasting often helps as urine becomes clearer and milder during this process, making the transition easier.

12. Emergency and practical applications Beyond medical treatments, urine therapy serves practical survival purposes. It provides safe hydration when water is scarce or contaminated during disasters, works as an emergency antiseptic for wounds, and has been used by soldiers, shipwreck survivors, and in various crisis situations. Historical non-medical uses include textile processing, leather tanning, and woodworking applications. This practical versatility demonstrates urine therapy's value beyond formal medical contexts as a universally available self-sufficiency resource.

FOREWORD

by Swami Pragyamurti Saraswati

When I was first asked to write a foreword to this book, I was delighted — delighted just to be asked and delighted to be able to contribute something to a subject which has been very dear to my heart and an important part of my life for some years. And then I sat down and read the manuscript of this book, and I realised that this is probably the most complete book on Urine Therapy to be published and therefore there was virtually nothing for me to add! Furthermore, it is being published in Britain and will be readily available here. Those of you already interested in the subject will doubtless be familiar with rummaging through dusty piles of books from India or trying to order something a little more up-to-date from the USA!

The history of Amaroli - the lovely Indian name for Urine Therapy - in itself makes for fascinating reading and will surely encourage those who may feel that they are about to embark on something little known and distinctly odd. It belongs to all of us and is as old as time. And you can be completely reassured by the detailed medical and scientific information given in these pages, and the clear instructions for the various practices of Amaroli. I would like to thank Coen van der Kroon for his extensive and painstaking research, which makes the book so valuable.

As a student and teacher of Yoga, I first came across Amaroli in some of the ancient yogic texts, where it is advised as a sadhana or spiritual practice, rather than a therapy or cure for various ailments. But I must confess that my first flirtation with it was short and not very sweet! However, about eight years ago the subject reappeared and I started again, this time without any doubts or hesitation. And yes, it works! I apply fresh urine daily all over my skin and I also drink it two or three times a day. I have also experimented with only taking it once a day and with drinking the entire day’s supply, according to my instinctive feelings about my needs. The first benefits I noticed concerned my skin and my greatly increased energy. And that first winter I didn’t get a single cold, whereas in the past I had spent months coughing and sniffing. This led me to think that the urine must be having a positive effect on my immune system, and I continued to experiment with my consumption of the Golden Nectar.

Eventually I introduced Amaroli to some of the students in the Yoga classes I teach for people living with HIV and AIDS, and was amazed at the open-mindedness and enthusiasm with which they greeted it. Since then, many people are now using their urine to great effect, from clearing up skin infections to increasing their T-cells. Students tell me that for the first time they feel that they themselves are holding the answers to their health and happiness, instead of sitting around waiting for the miracle drug to be invented.

It is this spiritual dimension to Amaroli that I believe to be the most important. By drinking your own urine — thought by many to be disgusting, and if you are HIV +, then lethal as well — a miraculous transformation takes place. Your attitude to yourself changes; you start to really care for yourself, to love yourself. And this is the first vital step towards self-healing, in the fullest sense of the term.

The practice of Amaroli will continue to spread through word of mouth and with the help of excellent books such as this, so I wish you a lot of pleasure and inspiration in reading this book. After all, there is no money to be made from people who manufacture their own medication, particular to the needs of their body and spirit.

HARI OM TAT SAT.

Swami Pragyamurti Saraswati,

London, 26th November 1994.

Conditions and Applications

Here is a list of conditions that urine therapy can potentially help with and various applications of its use, according to the book:

Conditions Urine Therapy May Help With:

Skin conditions: Skin infections, warts, eczema, allergic dermatitis, rashes, psoriasis, dry skin, yellow skin and calluses, acne, itching, boils, lesions, poison ivy, hives, fungal infections, and general skin care.

Wounds and injuries: Minor wounds (as a disinfectant), dog and snake bites, burns, scrapes, jellyfish or insect bites, and general wound healing. It can also help heal post-operative scars.

Infections: General infections, conjunctivitis, ear infections, urinary tract infections, herpes (vaginal), and potentially serious infections like tuberculosis and even act as a supportive measure for HIV/AIDS.

Pain relief: Toothache, earaches, pain from stinging nettle, and potentially reducing pain associated with cancer. It can also ease the pains of the spleen.

Respiratory issues: Coughs and colds, sore throat, asthma, and clearing mucus from lungs and bronchial tubes.

Digestive issues: Poor digestion, stomach ulcers, indigestion, constipation, and potentially healing ulcers and wounds in the intestinal canal.

Other ailments: Hair loss and baldness, dandruff and scurf, stress reduction, morning sickness, rheumatic disorders, gout, dropsy, sciatica, plague and other fevers, obstructions of liver, spleen, gall, reins, and urinary passages, jaundice, piles and other sores, nerve issues, bile in the blood, worms, poison (internal), malaria (supportive), hemorrhoids, vaginal and uterine irritation or diseases, prostate issues, sinusitis, high blood pressure, heart ailments (as a supportive measure), fatigue, lymph gland swelling, low T-cell count (in HIV), pus, parasites, lymphadenopathy, mental illness (in some traditions), and potentially slowing down aging.

Applications of Urine Therapy:

Internal Applications: Drinking fresh urine: Recommended as a prophylactic, a rejuvenating tonic, and for minor diseases. The middle stream of the first morning urine is often suggested. Fasting on urine and water: Used for chronic diseases, cleansing, and general fasting, often combined with massage and enemas. Gargling: For throatache, toothache, parodontosis, and other mouth and tongue ailments. Douching: For irritation or diseases of the vagina and uterus, often used with Golden Seal or simply fresh or old urine. Eye and eardrops: Fresh or boiled urine can be used for irritation or diseases of the eyes or ears, and earaches. Application on or under the tongue: A few drops may be used, especially if drinking is not desired or if there is pus in the urine. Homoeopathic dilution: Urine can be used in homoeopathic dilutions. Urine enemas: Recommended during fasts and for chronic illnesses to cleanse the bowels and regenerate tissues. Urine injections: Used by some natural medicine practitioners in Germany, particularly for allergies. Nasal application: Sniffing urine in the morning may help with ailments arising out of Kapha, Pitta, and Vata. Mixing with other liquids: Urine can be mixed with water, fruit juice, or honey to improve the taste, especially when starting therapy. Mixing with blood: A few drops of a mixture of urine and blood may be ingested orally.

External Applications: Urine massage: Old, heated urine is often recommended for full body massage, beneficial for skin disorders, general skin care, blood circulation, and during fasting. Fresh urine can also be used. Urine compresses: Warm, old, fresh, or boiled urine-soaked cloths or cotton wool applied to diseased body parts, internal organs, skin diseases, and wounds. Can also be used with clay. Fresh urine rubbings: Used for general skin care, bites, rashes, and wounds. Urine baths: Foot or hip baths in fresh or old urine, sometimes diluted with water. Scalp and hair massages: For general hair care, dandruff, and hair loss, using urine as a substitute for shampoo. Application to skin: Urine can be rubbed on the skin to build up resistance to illness and for smooth, flawless skin. Application to feet: Urinating in shoes is reported to help prevent blisters.



30 Questions and Answers

Question 1: What is urine therapy and what are its alternative names across different traditions?

Urine therapy is a natural healing method involving the application of one's own urine internally or externally for health benefits and treating illnesses. It's based on the principle of natural cycles, where substances produced by the body are reintroduced to support healing processes. The therapy consists primarily of drinking urine and massaging it into the skin, though there are numerous variations and applications.

Across different traditions, urine therapy has many names. In India, it's commonly called "Shivambu Kalpa," meaning "the water of Shiva" or "the water of auspiciousness." In Yogic and Tantric traditions, it's known as "Amaroli," derived from "Amar" meaning immortality. Some refer to it simply as "auto-urine therapy" or "self-urine treatment." In France, it has been playfully termed "pipi-thérapie," while in ancient Hindu texts it's described as "the water of life" or "divine nectar."

Question 2: What is the basic composition of urine according to scientific information provided?

Urine consists of 95% water, 2.5% urea, and the remaining 2.5% is a mixture of minerals, salt, hormones, and enzymes. Only urea can be poisonous when present in very large amounts in the blood, but this is irrelevant in the practice of drinking urine, as it is not immediately put back into the bloodstream in large quantities. In the small amounts that urea gets back into the body, it's purifying, clears excess mucus, and has specific beneficial effects.

Furthermore, urine is entirely sterile after secretion and has an antiseptic effect. This composition refers to urine from someone following a reasonably healthy diet who does not use drugs or allopathic medicines. As long as one doesn't interfere chemically with the body's natural cycle, the body produces urine that is perfectly suitable for recycling and contains healthy, harmless components.

Question 3: How did the author first discover urine therapy and what was their initial experience with it?

The author discovered urine therapy after a painful accident in India while staying at a monastery in the Himalayas. A large stone fell on his foot, ripping flesh from his toe down to the bone. Despite daily treatment by a nurse with antiseptic cream and bandages, the wound worsened. A Dutch woman then advised him to wrap his toe in a cloth soaked in his own urine.

Though initially disgusted by the idea, the author tried it out of desperation. The results were remarkable—after just three days, the wound was completely clean, the swelling was gone, and the pain considerably reduced. By the fourth day, radiant new pink skin appeared, and within a week the wound had almost completely healed and a new nail had begun to grow. This experience, combined with reading Armstrong's book "The Water of Life" from the monastery library, convinced the author of urine therapy's effectiveness and sparked his interest in researching it further.

Question 4: What historical evidence exists for urine therapy in Western traditions?

Historical evidence for urine therapy in Western traditions dates back to ancient times. In book 28 of "Naturalis Historia," Roman author C. Plinius Secundus discusses medicinal use of urine for treating wounds, dog and snake bites, skin diseases, eye infections, burns, and scars. In ancient Rome, urine was also used for washing and dyeing textiles, with large stone jugs placed on street corners for collection.

By the 18th century, numerous medical references to urine therapy appeared. Johann Heinrich Zedler's "Grossen Vollständigen Universallexikon" (1747) recommended urine for hair loss, eye injuries, throat inflammation, and trembling limbs. The English book "One Thousand Notable Things" praised urine as "an universal and excellent remedy for all distempers inward and outward." Salmon's English Physician (1695) described urine as "hot, dry, dissolving, cleansing, discussing, resisting putrefaction" and recommended it for everything from liver obstructions to rheumatism and skin conditions.

Question 5: How was urine therapy practiced in ancient India and what historical documents reference it?

In ancient India, urine therapy was deeply integrated into Ayurvedic practice, often referred to as "the mother of Ayurvedic medicine." The primary historical document is the 5,000-year-old Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi ("the method of drinking urine in order to rejuvenate"), which consists of 107 verses and forms part of the Damar Tantra. This text contains extensive instructions on collection methods, dietary recommendations, and various applications of urine therapy for health and spiritual advancement.

The practice involved collecting the middle stream of morning urine in specific vessels (with earthen pots considered best), following dietary restrictions (avoiding pungent and salty foods), and various methods of application including drinking, massaging, and mixing with herbs. Spiritual aspects were emphasized, with specific mantras recommended during collection and consumption. The text claimed that regular practice could cure diseases, extend life, and eventually lead to extraordinary abilities and spiritual enlightenment, reflecting the holistic approach to health in ancient India that connected physical purification with spiritual development.

Question 6: How is urine therapy viewed and practiced in Buddhist and Tibetan traditions?

In Buddhist traditions, urine therapy has been recognized since ancient times, with Buddha himself reportedly advising its use for snake bites according to the Buddhist document Mahabagga. As Buddhism spread through Tibet, Mongolia, and China, many lamas (Tibetan monks) practiced urine therapy, reportedly living to great ages. Sir Morris Wilson, an Everest climber, learned about urine therapy from lamas and used it during expeditions to withstand the rigors of high-altitude trekking.

In Tibetan medicine, urine therapy was frequently prescribed, particularly for mental illness. The Gyu-zhi, a foundational Tibetan medical text, contains prescriptions using urine, often combined with herbs. Tibetan doctors still use urine for diagnostic purposes, examining its color and composition to determine illness. According to Heinrich Harrer's "Seven Years in Tibet," Tibetans would sometimes drink the urine of high lamas for healing, believing it contained special spiritual qualities. Today, urine therapy continues to be practiced in Asian Buddhist communities, with 200,000 Taiwanese reportedly drinking urine daily and active promotion by Buddhist monasteries in Taiwan.

Question 7: Who was J.W. Armstrong and what was his contribution to urine therapy?

J.W. Armstrong was a British naturopath who became one of the most influential modern advocates of urine therapy after using it to cure himself of tuberculosis that had been declared "incurable." Armstrong's method involved prolonged fasting exclusively on urine and water (up to 45 days), combined with massaging the body with old urine. According to Armstrong, this process first cleanses the body, then frees it from obstruction, and finally rebuilds vital organs and tissues.

Armstrong's major contribution was his 1945 book "The Water of Life," which documented his treatments and became a foundational text for modern urine therapy. He treated hundreds of patients suffering from various conditions, including tuberculosis and cancer, and meticulously recorded his results. Armstrong was inspired by biblical references like "Drink water from your own cistern" (Proverbs 5:15) and childhood memories of his mother treating bee stings with urine. His work has influenced urine therapy practitioners worldwide and continues to be cited as a primary modern source on the subject.

Question 8: How did Morarji Desai, former Prime Minister of India, influence awareness of urine therapy?

Morarji Desai, who served as Prime Minister of India, was perhaps the most prominent modern public figure to openly advocate urine therapy. He spoke frequently about the practice from his position as prime minister, claiming it was the secret to his health, vitality, and longevity. When the author of the book visited him in 1994, Desai was 99 years old, still in good health, and continued to drink a glass of urine every day while also massaging and washing himself with it.

Desai's advocacy brought significant public attention to urine therapy, both in India and internationally. His open discussion of the practice led to media coverage worldwide, including an article in Time magazine that the author recalled reading years before his own introduction to urine therapy. By breaking taboos surrounding the practice and speaking about it from a position of authority, Desai helped legitimize urine therapy and inspired others to investigate it. His remarkable health into his late 90s (he died at 100) served as a compelling testimonial for the practice.

Question 9: What are the basic methods of internal application of urine therapy?

The primary internal application of urine therapy is drinking urine, typically collecting the middle stream of the first morning urine. One should start gradually with a few drops, building up to a small glass and eventually to comfortable amounts that may vary from one to several glasses per day. Morning urine is considered most potent due to higher hormonal content. Other internal applications include fasting on urine and water, which can last from one day to several weeks for chronic conditions.

Additional internal methods include enemas using fresh or old urine (sometimes mixed with warm water), which are particularly recommended during fasting to cleanse the intestines. Gargling with urine for 20-30 minutes helps with throat ailments, toothache, and gum problems. Vaginal douching with urine relieves discomfort and infections. Nasal application (sniffing), called "Neti" in yoga tradition, effectively treats sinusitis and respiratory issues. For those who cannot drink urine directly, alternatives include homeopathic urine tinctures (diluted to 1/1,000,000) or urine injections, which are particularly effective for allergies.

Question 10: What are the various external applications of urine therapy described?

External applications of urine therapy begin with massage, using aged urine (typically 4-8 days old) that has been heated. Complete body massage should last at least 20 minutes, focusing on the soles of feet, hands, head, face, back, and lymph areas. This practice is considered vital for chronic illnesses and during fasting. Urine compresses involve soaking cloths in warm urine and applying them to affected areas for at least an hour, which is especially effective for skin disorders, wounds, and swellings.

Other external applications include rubbing fresh urine into the skin daily for skincare and as an aftershave; foot baths and hip baths using collected urine for chilblains, fungal infections, and hemorrhoids; and scalp/hair massages to treat dandruff, hair loss, and baldness. The text notes that external applications often show dramatic results, such as healing wounds, improving skin condition, and even stimulating hair growth on balding areas. Aged urine is preferred for most external uses as it undergoes bacterial fermentation that increases its cleansing and healing properties.

Question 11: What is the process for fasting with urine therapy and why is it recommended?

Fasting with urine therapy involves abstaining from food while drinking only urine and water. The process is structured in stages: preparation (gradually accustoming to drinking urine), pre-fast (reducing protein-rich and heavy foods two days before), the actual fast (drinking all urine produced and supplementing with water), and breaking the fast gradually (starting with fruit juices, then fruits, and slowly reintroducing light meals). During the fast, urine becomes lighter and more watery, and daily massages with old, heated urine are essential for blood circulation and feeding the body through the skin.

Fasting is recommended particularly for chronic diseases and general cleansing. It's considered more powerful than regular fasting because urine contains recycled nutrients that reduce hunger and support the body. According to Armstrong, a urine fast accomplishes what regular water or juice fasts cannot: it not only cleanses and removes obstructions but also rebuilds vital organs and tissues. For those unable to undertake a complete fast, an alternative version allows one light meal daily while continuing urine therapy, which is suitable for weakened patients or extended treatment periods.

Question 12: What dietary recommendations are made for those practicing urine therapy?

For those practicing urine therapy, dietary choices significantly affect urine quality and therapeutic effectiveness. The basic recommendation is to follow a diet rich in fresh vegetables and fruits, wholemeal grains, seeds, nuts, beans, and natural sweeteners like honey, while limiting dairy products. Alkaline-promoting foods are particularly emphasized as they help deacidify the body. During intensive application or fasting, a complete vegetarian diet is advised, avoiding all meat and animal products.

Processed foods containing refined flour, white sugar, white rice, chemical additives, and radiation-treated foods should be strictly avoided as they acidify the blood and body. High-protein foods, especially meat, create high concentrations of nitrogen wastes and uric acids that make urine taste unpleasant and can lead to excess acidity in the body. The book notes that dietary effects are evident in urine taste—the author observed that after an evening meal of raw vegetables, morning urine tastes practically neutral. Clean water (filtered or bottled) and regular exercise in fresh air are also recommended to support overall health while practicing urine therapy.

Question 13: What scientific explanations or hypotheses are offered for why urine therapy might be effective?

The book presents ten hypotheses explaining urine therapy's effectiveness. The first three involve re-absorption: of nutrients (recycling vital substances filtered by kidneys), hormones (particularly sex, adrenal, and thyroid hormones), and enzymes (like Urokinase, which strengthens blood flow). The fourth focuses on urea, which converts to glutamine that strengthens the immune system, heals intestinal damage, and reduces brain pressure. The fifth is the immunological effect—reintroducing small amounts of toxins stimulates antibody production, similar to vaccination.

Additional hypotheses include the bactericidal/virucidal effect (urine kills germs), salt therapy (drawing out excess mucus), diuretic effect (stimulating elimination), transmutation theory (energetic transformation of substances), and psychological impact (confronting aversion releases energy). The book emphasizes these mechanisms likely work in combination, and while urine's individual components (like antineoplastons for cancer) have been scientifically studied, research on urine as a complete therapeutic entity is still needed. Some doctors are now conducting such research due to observed clinical effectiveness despite the lack of formal scientific validation.

Question 14: What specific substances in urine are identified as having therapeutic properties?

Urine contains numerous substances with documented therapeutic properties. Urea, the main component after water, has skin-healing properties, reduces brain pressure, fights cancer, and moisturizes skin. Allantoin, derived from uric acid, heals wounds and is used in commercial skin creams. Antineoplastons selectively combat cancer cells without harming normal cells. Urokinase dissolves blood clots and is extracted commercially for heart attack treatment. DHEA, a steroid found in male urine, prevents obesity, extends lifespan, and potentially treats anemia, diabetes, and breast cancer.

Other therapeutic substances include 3-methyl-glyoxal (destroys cancer cells), H-11 (inhibits cancer growth), HUD (anti-cancer properties), prostaglandins (dilate blood vessels and lower blood pressure), interleukin-1 (influences helper cells), and various antibodies against specific allergens. Uric acid helps control free radicals and has anti-aging and tuberculostatic effects. The book also notes that urine contains numerous enzymes, hormones (including melatonin, which has calming and anti-cancer effects), minerals, salts, and vitamins that contribute to its therapeutic value. These substances maintain their effectiveness in urine because they remain in their natural, bioavailable form.

Question 15: How is urine therapy described as affecting the immune system?

Urine therapy reportedly strengthens the immune system through multiple mechanisms. The reintroduction of small amounts of bacteria, viruses, or toxins found in urine stimulates antibody production, functioning as a natural auto-vaccination. This process particularly explains its effectiveness against allergies, as specific antibodies against allergens present in urine are reintroduced to the body. Research by Dr. William D. Linscott showed that the T-cell population increased in patients with initially low counts after urine therapy treatment.

The conversion of urea into glutamine appears crucial for immune enhancement, as glutamine has been scientifically proven to strengthen the immune system. Additionally, urine contains IgA, a virus-inhibiting substance that prevents micro-organisms from embedding in mucous membranes. Urine therapy increases IgA production, explaining its effectiveness against infections of the urinary passages and kidneys. The presence of various antibodies in urine (against salmonella, diphtheria, poliomyelitis, and HIV) provides the body with ready-made immune factors when reintroduced. This multifaceted immune support appears to be a primary reason for urine therapy's reported success against diverse conditions, from common infections to autoimmune disorders.

Question 16: What warnings or contraindications are mentioned regarding urine therapy?

The primary warning against urine therapy is combining it with chemical or allopathic medicines, which could be dangerous. If taking prescribed medications, people should begin with external applications until free of all medication or start with only a few drops internally. Those unable to stop necessary medications should monitor their reactions carefully. During practice, potential healing crises may occur including diarrhea, vomiting, fever, skin rashes, fatigue, and coughing—signs the body is detoxifying that typically pass with continued therapy.

Additional guidelines include monitoring pH balance during intensive therapy (ideally varying between 5-8 during the day), as imbalances indicate improper bodily function or diet issues. For pregnant women, only the second or third urine of the day should be used, not concentrated morning urine. Special caution is advised when urine contains pus (indicating high bacterial content), where only drops or homeopathic applications are recommended. Diabetes requires extra precaution, particularly regarding diet. The book emphasizes that while there are no absolute contraindications, prudent application requires attention to individual conditions and responsiveness.

Question 17: How can one overcome psychological aversion to drinking urine?

Overcoming psychological aversion to urine therapy involves gradual introduction and mental reframing. Begin with simple measures: examining the color and smell of urine, applying a drop to the skin, or rinsing and gargling before attempting to drink it. Start with a single drop, then a small sip, gradually building to a full glass. Some find it easier to mix urine initially with fruit juice or water and honey before transitioning to pure urine.

The psychological shift requires recognizing societal conditioning against bodily products and understanding that urine is not dirty but contains the same substances present in blood moments earlier. Comparing urine acceptance to other culturally accepted practices helps—we drink cow's milk, eat fermented foods like blue cheese, and readily accept blood transfusions without disgust. Some find fasting particularly helpful as initial entry to urine therapy, as urine becomes very watery and mild-tasting during fasting. Finally, viewing the process as a healing ritual with gratitude for the body's "golden elixir" can transform feelings of aversion into appreciation for this self-produced medicine.

Question 18: What historical non-medical uses of urine have been documented?

Historically, urine served numerous non-medical purposes across civilizations. In ancient Rome, it was systematically collected for the textile industry, where its ammonia content made it an excellent detergent and cleaning agent. Large stone jugs for collecting urine stood on street corners, and Emperor Vespasian even levied taxes on urine collected from public toilets, giving rise to the expression "money does not stink" (pecunia non olet). In Paris today, public urinals are still called "Vespasiennes" in reference to this history.

In Northern European textile traditions, urine was essential for treating wool. The "Bottle-Pisser" statue in Tilburg, Netherlands commemorates factory workers who brought urine to work for milling and dyeing wool. Druids and Finno-Ugric tribes in Siberia drank urine from young men who had consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms, as the urine contained the hallucinogenic compounds without toxic substances. Alchemists used urine to discover phosphorus in 1669. Farmers placed urine on new shoes to soften them, and soldiers in the Foreign Legion urinated into their shoes to prevent blisters. These diverse applications demonstrate urine's historical importance beyond medicine.

Question 19: How is aged or stored urine different from fresh urine in its applications?

Aged urine develops different properties through a bacterial fermentation process, making it more effective for certain applications than fresh urine. After four to eight days of storage in a dark brown glass bottle with cotton wool or loosely covered lid, urine becomes more alkaline as urea decomposes into ammonia, causing calcium to precipitate and creating a murky appearance. This alkalinity significantly increases its cleansing and purifying effects. Importantly, uric acid transforms into allantoin during aging, a substance with powerful skin-healing capabilities.

While fresh urine is preferred for internal consumption, aged urine is considered superior for external applications like massage and compresses. The Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi recommends boiling down urine to one-quarter its volume for massage, though the book notes that simply fermented unboiled urine also produces excellent results. The ammonia smell, while strong, indicates beneficial transformation rather than contamination. Heated aged urine penetrates skin more effectively as urea has stronger effects when warmed and pores open with heat. For massage, the recommended aging period is four to eight days, though some compare it to wine: "the longer it ages, the better the fermented final product."

Question 20: What specific benefits are claimed for urine massage in the text?

Urine massage is claimed to provide extensive benefits for skin conditions and overall health. It reportedly heals all skin disorders from simple rashes to eczema and skin cancer while functioning as excellent general skin care that purifies naturally by producing soap-like compounds when contacting skin fat. Beyond aesthetic improvements, urine massage serves as a crucial absorption method during intensive treatments, particularly during fasting, where it allows nutrients and hormones to enter directly into tissues bypassing the digestive system.

The technique requires massaging for at least twenty minutes (ideally an hour for intensive treatment), moving toward the heart from extremities and focusing on the soles of feet, hands, head, face, back, and lymph areas. Absorption through skin allows hormones to enter the body without being destroyed by digestive enzymes, maintaining their original form while being absorbed slowly in specific portions. Ancient texts claim regular massage with urine leads to extraordinary benefits including shining countenance, stronger body and heart, increased vigor, improved voice, and enhanced oratory powers. Modern testimonials report smoother skin, elimination of dry patches, healing of wounds, and reduction in pain from conditions like rheumatism.

Question 21: How has urine therapy reportedly affected cancer according to testimonials?

Testimonials describe urine therapy producing substantial benefits for cancer patients, ranging from symptom relief to complete remission. Many cases involve intensive treatment—fasting on urine and water combined with extended massage sessions using old urine. One Australian woman reported complete elimination of cancer in her bowel, liver and lymph system after declining chemotherapy and implementing urine therapy along with dietary changes. After nine months, blood tests showed no trace of cancer. Another testimonial describes a woman's liver tumor disappearing completely after four weeks of fasting primarily on urine and water.

The effects are attributed to various anti-cancer substances identified in urine, including antineoplastons, H-11, retine, 3-methyl-glyoxal, and HUD. Professor Danopoulos successfully treated liver and other cancers using urea and creatine (major components of urine), reporting that injections of 15-50% urea in saline were "most effective" against skin cancers and malignant breast tumors. The testimonials suggest urine therapy works through multiple mechanisms: enhancing immunity, providing easily assimilable nutrients, and delivering specific anti-cancer compounds. The book emphasizes that while not a miracle cure, urine therapy offers potential benefits even in severe cases, requiring significant commitment and patience.

Question 22: What reports are shared about urine therapy's effects on AIDS and HIV?

Reports on urine therapy's effects on AIDS/HIV come primarily from personal testimonials and support groups. A notable case involves Quique Palladino, who experienced remarkable remission of AIDS symptoms through urine therapy. Initially diagnosed with full-blown AIDS and a Kaposi's Sarcoma lesion, he began by applying urine topically to treat a severe foot infection. After drinking up to 8 ounces daily and external applications, he reported the Kaposi's lesion disappeared completely within 7 months, mouth ulcers ceased, and monthly herpes outbreaks stopped. Though his improvement was significant, Palladino eventually died after temporarily stopping urine therapy to use pharmaceutical treatments.

Other testimonials from PWAs (Persons with AIDS) report diverse benefits: reduced fatigue and dizziness, lymph gland swelling reduced by 50%, increased T-cell counts (one person's count rose from 285 to 489), elimination of night sweats, clearing of parasites, and increased energy levels. A support group in New York City reportedly grew to 700 members, with a similar group in West Hollywood. While these reports suggest potential quality-of-life improvements, the book emphasizes these cases aren't meant to suggest urine therapy cures AIDS, but rather that it may alleviate symptoms and enhance well-being. Further research is recommended to determine where and to what extent these reported benefits can be relied upon.

Question 23: How is urine therapy described as helping with allergies?

Urine therapy shows remarkable effectiveness against allergies through several mechanisms. Scientifically, urine contains specific anti-allergen antibodies produced by the body itself. When reintroduced into the body, these antibodies combat allergic reactions without needing to identify the specific allergen—a significant advantage given the increasing complexity of modern allergic conditions. The practice of injecting urine to treat allergies has been scientifically validated and clinically proven through years of application, particularly in Germany where doctors specializing in natural medicine regularly use this method.

Personal testimonials support these findings. One person reported complete relief from migraine and rheumatoid arthritis after several months of drinking urine. Another described how cleaning eyes with urine-soaked cotton eliminated hay fever symptoms including itching, swelling, sneezing, and asthmatic conditions. A man with sun allergy found that applying urine to affected skin caused the allergy to rapidly disappear. More complex cases also responded—one patient with ten years of allergic attacks featuring dripping nose, sneezing and breathlessness experienced "considerable relief" after one month of drinking urine twice daily and massaging heated urine into affected areas. These cases suggest urine therapy offers a simple, effective approach to allergies when conventional treatments fail.

Question 24: What modern pharmaceutical uses of urine are mentioned?

Modern pharmaceutical companies extract and utilize numerous components from urine for commercial medications and treatments. "Enzymes of America" developed a special filter to collect proteins from male urine in 10,000 portable toilets, targeting the $500 million annual market for such substances. Their primary product, Urokinase, dissolves blood clots and treats heart attack victims. This approach mirrors Chinese practices in Shanghai, where public toilet urine is collected, processed for Urokinase extraction, and exported worldwide as medicine.

Other pharmaceutical applications include extracting hormones from pregnant women's urine to create fertility treatments (marketed under "mothers for mothers") and slimming products. Numerous urine components have been commercialized: DHEA for treating anemia, diabetes and breast cancer; retine for cancer treatment; urea for skin creams and cancer therapy; and various peptides with anti-cancer properties. Even tooth cream and skin lotions contain urea extracted from horse urine. The book notes the irony that people use commercially processed urine components without realizing it, while the direct, free source remains taboo—highlighting how economic interests have compartmentalized a natural resource into profitable pharmaceutical products.

Question 25: What happens during a healing crisis with urine therapy?

During a healing crisis with urine therapy, the body undergoes an intense detoxification process that may manifest as temporary worsening of symptoms. Common reactions include diarrhea (as intestines release accumulated toxins), vomiting (particularly if urine tastes bitter during illness), skin rashes (toxins exiting through skin), mild fever (body burning poisonous substances), coughing and cold symptoms (clearing excess mucus from lungs and bronchial tubes), and overall weakness (from energy expenditure on toxin elimination). These reactions, while uncomfortable, actually indicate the therapy is working.

The healing crisis is generally viewed as positive—a sign the body is actively cleansing and rebalancing itself. Recommendations during this period include maintaining adequate hydration, getting plenty of rest, temporarily reducing urine intake if symptoms are severe, and continuing external applications like massage. For those with chronic illness, gradual implementation is advised to prevent overwhelming detoxification responses. The book suggests these cleansing reactions are often followed by significant improvement as the body establishes a new equilibrium. However, if extreme symptoms persist, professional guidance should be sought, and fasting may need to be temporarily discontinued until the body adjusts.

Question 26: What does the Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi from the Damar Tantra prescribe?

The Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi from the Damar Tantra presents a comprehensive 107-verse guide to urine therapy written approximately 5,000 years ago. It opens with Lord Shiva instructing his wife Parvati on collecting urine in specific vessels (preferably earthen pots), advising practitioners to follow a balanced, light diet avoiding pungent and salty foods. The text recommends collecting midstream morning urine while facing east, drinking it cheerfully on an empty stomach before meditation, and describes progressive benefits over time: internal cleansing after one month, energized senses after two months, disease elimination after three months, and divine eyesight after five months.

The document further details extensive spiritual benefits claimed with continued practice: divine lustre after eight months, solar shining after one year, and eventually conquering the five elements and achieving immortality after nine years. It prescribes combining urine with various herbs and substances (like sulphur, honey, terminalia chebula) for specific conditions and provides detailed massage instructions, including boiling urine down to one-quarter volume before application. Each practice has associated mantras to recite while collecting, drinking, or applying urine. While written from a spiritual perspective for yogic practitioners, the text contains valuable practical information on urine therapy applications that remains relevant to modern practitioners.

Question 27: How has urine been used as a diagnostic tool, particularly in Tibetan medicine?

In Tibetan medicine, urine diagnosis (uroscopy) holds a central position in assessment methodology. Tibetan doctors visiting the West today can make remarkably precise diagnoses from a single glance at a fresh glass of the patient's urine, examining its color, consistency, and characteristics. This diagnostic tradition is depicted in Tibetan Thangkas (medical paintings) showing how different conditions manifest in urine's appearance. The practice integrates physical assessment with understanding of subtle energetic imbalances, particularly regarding the three doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) that govern health in traditional Eastern medicine.

Beyond regular diagnosis, urine examination also plays a role in Tibetan psychiatric medicine. According to the Gyu-zhi (the primary Tibetan medical text), urine is analyzed to diagnose both physical and mental symptoms, ranging from simple ailments to possession by demons and spirits. This reflects the holistic approach of Tibetan medicine, which doesn't separate physical and mental health. The diagnostic value of urine is so respected that some practitioners believe a properly trained physician can determine a patient's condition, prognosis, and appropriate treatment solely through urine examination—demonstrating an ancient recognition of how bodily fluids contain comprehensive information about overall health status.

Question 28: What is the concept of urine as a "holographic" feedback mechanism?

The concept of urine as a holographic feedback mechanism represents a more energetic, holistic understanding of urine therapy's effectiveness. This perspective suggests urine contains an exact holographic representation of the body's fluids and tissues, providing comprehensive information about the body's condition when reintroduced. Dr. Abele cautiously proposes that urine could be considered "a sort of liquid-hologram" that, when reintroduced unconventionally (through injection or drinking), allows the organism to evaluate and update its regulatory mechanisms.

This holographic theory connects with emerging scientific paradigms moving from reductionism toward holism. It proposes that urine, as a crystalline-like substance with structured water, carries vibrational information precisely tuned to the body's condition. When reintroduced, healthy vibrations strengthen existing positive resonance while "diseased" vibrations counteract unhealthy patterns—similar to how sound can neutralize noise by matching its frequency. The crystalline properties of urine's salts create resonance fields that may help transform proteins into more usable forms. This explanation addresses urine therapy's subtle effects beyond purely biochemical mechanisms, suggesting it works simultaneously on physical, electromagnetic, and vibrational levels, potentially affecting what the author calls "the subtler genetic vibrational information of the soul."

Question 29: How is urine therapy described as beneficial in emergency situations?

In emergency situations, urine therapy provides a reliable, always-available resource for survival and first aid. When water is scarce, drinking urine satisfies liquid needs while maintaining health—demonstrated by survivors like the man pulled from earthquake rubble in Cairo after three days, who was in excellent condition after drinking his own urine. Similarly, an Italian athlete lost in the Sahara for ten days survived by consuming desert plants, insects, and his urine. During natural disasters when water sources become contaminated with pathogens, urine remains sterile and safe to drink, potentially preventing fatal waterborne illnesses.

Beyond hydration, urine serves as an emergency antiseptic for wounds. The author always carries a bottle of old urine as first aid for injuries while traveling. Soldiers historically used urine therapy during wartime when medical supplies were unavailable—disinfecting surgical instruments and treating infections. The Foreign Legion sometimes instructed soldiers to rub urine into their skin to build disease resistance. Shipwrecked people can safely drink urine for survival, though they shouldn't wait until severely dehydrated before starting. These applications showcase urine therapy as a universal emergency resource available to anyone, anywhere, without equipment or preparation.

Question 30: What organizations, conferences or movements related to urine therapy are mentioned?

Various organizations and events promoting urine therapy exist globally. In India, the Water of Life Foundation (India), chaired by Dr. G.K. Thakkar, is affiliated with the Urine Therapy Federation. This organization helped organize the First All India Conference on Urine Therapy (Shivambu Kalpa Parishad) in Goa in 1993, which gathered approximately 200 participants including doctors, urine therapists, patients, and interested individuals. Plans for international conferences were also mentioned, with a World Conference on Auto Urine Therapy held in 1996.

In the United States, the Water of Life Institute in Florida (later renamed Lifestyle Institute in Ruidoso, NM) contributed significantly to promoting urine therapy. Support groups for practitioners exist in New York City (with approximately 700 members) and West Hollywood, California, particularly serving people with AIDS. Taiwan operates a Urine Therapy Hotline, and Japanese interest is evidenced by books like "Information Water: The Memory of Water Containing Enormous Healing Power." In Europe, Arthur Lincoln Pauls directs an institute in England specializing in urine therapy, while various German doctors practicing natural medicine incorporate urine therapy, particularly through injections for treating allergies. These organizations collectively represent a growing international movement promoting awareness and application of urine therapy across cultures.

