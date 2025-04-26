Lies are Unbekoming

Jomico
3hEdited

Excellent stack Thankyou… I did read “The water of life” John Armstrong but your take explains the more intricate details now the entire planet is emersed in plastic and glyphosates.. things have become more problematic because we produce far higher toxin clearance…

For those interested in the book…

https://archive.org/details/wateroflifetreat00arms

Hillary Han
1h

I am so happy to see you discuss The Golden Fountain! Thank you! It is a book that has been dear to my heart and my life since 1996, when a young Aussie hippie, 18 years old, came to participate in my 7 day fasting program in Thailand. During our first meeting he gave me the book while he shared with me that each time he took LSD--which was several times per week--he would drink his urine for several days, of course to prolong the effects of the LSD. Ever since then, I save my urine during the night, then in the morning wash my face, clean my eyes, nose, gargle with it, and wash my hair with it. During covid I drank a little urine everyday. When I was bitten by a pack of dogs, I declined the month long rabies shots and fasting on my urine, Vitamin C crystalized powder, and seaweed broth for 5 days. No infection, no swelling. When bitten by a snake, I soaked me foot in it every day. Stranded in a poor rural town in Sri Lanka in the early 80s, the hospital there used new born baby urine to wash a gangrenous infection on my toe. That was their only antiseptic. That was the first time I had heard of Shivambu/Amaroli. I know several people who absolutely glow and will tell me, it is because of they drink their urine several times a day. It really feels like you clone yourself because it is incredibly empowering!

