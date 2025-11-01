Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
5hEdited

Beautiful, heart felt and timely in more ways than I can say here. Thank you. for your writing and work, for sharing your brilliance, enlightening what it means to be human, alive and at a loss to compliance with systematic iatrogenesis .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
3hEdited

First hand experience. Infant diagnosed with "rare terminal genetic syndrom." ONLY injection ever received, EXPLICITLY against preplaced birthplan, was Hepatitis B "Vaccine." Bone marrow failure. Suffered tremenously. Died at eight years old.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture