Testing of umbilical cord blood from newborns has found 287 toxins — mercury, pesticides, fire retardants — already circulating in bodies that have never taken a breath.¹ The US National Academy of Sciences estimated in 2006 that over 60,000 American children are born each year at risk for lifelong problems because of dangerous levels of mercury in their mothers’ blood.² These children do not arrive clean. They arrive pre-contaminated, inheriting a toxic burden accumulated across generations of industrial living.

But the toxins are only half the story. The other half — the half that explains why chronic disease is not merely persisting but compounding with each generation — is microbial. Every baby born into this world inherits, or fails to inherit, a microbial ecosystem from its mother. That ecosystem determines the integrity of the gut wall, the capacity to digest food, the ability to neutralise toxins, and the body’s capacity to repair itself. Damage that ecosystem, and everything downstream breaks. Damage it across three or four generations, and you get what we have now: an epidemic of chronic illness so pervasive it has been normalised as the cost of modern life.

This is the central argument of Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride’s Gut and Physiology Syndrome (2020), the second volume in her GAPS series and the most structurally complete case I have encountered for how chronic disease actually propagates through populations. Campbell-McBride is a Cambridge-trained neurologist who left conventional practice after watching her own son develop autism and recovering him through dietary intervention. She has since treated thousands of patients across the full spectrum of chronic illness — from digestive disorders and allergies to arthritis, multiple sclerosis, type one diabetes, and chronic fatigue. Her clinical finding, consistent across decades of practice, is that these conditions share a common origin: degraded gut flora inherited at birth and compounded by the interventions of modern medicine.

The mechanism she describes is not a single insult. It is a ratchet — a one-directional accumulation of damage that tightens with each generation. This essay traces the ratchet from its origin to its consequences, examines her most provocative reframe of what chronic disease actually is, and then maps her work against the five walls that surround the modern medical extraction system. Campbell-McBride sees further than most clinicians. She also stops short of where her own evidence would take her.

The Soil Inside Us

Campbell-McBride opens her book with an analogy that structures everything that follows. Look at the absorptive surface of the human gut under a microscope, she writes, and you see something that looks remarkably like a plant with its roots in soil. The tiny finger-like protrusions of the gut wall — the villi and microvilli — sit embedded in a sticky, complex substance produced by the trillions of microbes living on that surface. This substance, a mixture of biofilms, mucus, and microbial secretions, is functionally equivalent to topsoil. The gut wall’s roots sit in it. Health depends on its composition.³

The parallel is not decorative. Healthy topsoil is a complex ecosystem of fungi, bacteria, protozoa, nematodes, arthropods, worms, and insects, all living in dynamic balance, each species controlling the others, collectively supporting the plants rooted in them.⁴ Destroy the diversity — through pesticides, herbicides, monoculture — and the soil degrades. Species that were benign as part of the whole overgrow and cause trouble. Plants rooted in degraded soil become malnourished and sick, requiring ever more chemical intervention, which further degrades the soil. The spiral has no bottom.

The same process operates in the human gut. Ninety percent of all cells in the human body belong to the gut flora.⁵ This microbial community produces every known class of antimicrobial substance — antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal — maintaining its own internal order.⁶ It feeds the gut wall, orchestrates the regeneration of the cells lining the intestine, synthesises B vitamins and vitamin K2, neutralises toxins, chelates heavy metals, and regulates the body’s cleansing and repair processes.⁷ ⁸ Approximately 80–85% of the body’s repair and cleansing apparatus is located in the gut wall itself, which makes sense given that the gut houses the largest microbial community in the body.⁹

When this soil is healthy, the body functions. When it degrades, everything degrades with it.

Where the Flora Comes From

The gut flora is not manufactured fresh in each new body. It is inherited.

In 2016, researchers established that the uterus is not sterile but has a rich microbial flora of its own, dominated by Lactobacilli.¹⁰ The placenta has its own microbiome. During pregnancy, the baby swallows uterine and placental fluids, and the first stool of a newborn already contains a microbial community, largely Lactobacilli and physiological E. coli.¹¹ The flora begins forming before birth.

At birth, the process accelerates. A baby delivered vaginally swallows mouthfuls of microbes from the mother’s birth canal. The vaginal flora is rich and largely originates from the mother’s gut. The father’s groin flora, which also originates from his gut, contributes to the mother’s vaginal flora through regular contact. Both parents pass their gut flora to the child at the moment of natural birth.¹²

Breastfeeding extends the transfer. Breast milk contains up to 10⁹ microbes per litre — staphylococci, streptococci, lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and others.¹³ The milk simultaneously provides the right nutrients to selectively feed the right microbial populations in the infant’s gut. Breastfed babies develop fundamentally different gut flora from bottle-fed babies, with higher diversity and dominance of Bifidobacteria species critical for normal development.¹⁴ Even supplementing a breastfed baby with some formula damages this microbial trajectory.¹⁵

Babies born by caesarean section miss the vaginal inoculation entirely. Studies show their gut flora has lower microbial diversity and an absence of Bifidobacteria.¹⁶ They start life with a compromised microbial inheritance.

This is the transmission mechanism. The gut flora passes from parent to child — through pregnancy, through vaginal birth, through breastfeeding, through early skin contact. The child does not build a microbial ecosystem from scratch. The child inherits one. And the quality of what is inherited depends entirely on the quality of what the parents have to give.

The Ratchet

Campbell-McBride describes a pattern she has observed across thousands of families in her clinic. Before discussing the health of any child, she always maps the health of the parents and grandparents. A consistent generational sequence has emerged.¹⁷

The grandparents, born before or during the Second World War, generally received healthy gut flora from their parents. They may have had a few courses of antibiotics during their lives, the first generation to do so on any scale. This partially damaged their gut flora. Not catastrophically — but measurably. They passed this slightly degraded flora to their children.

The parents’ generation received that already-degraded flora at birth. But they were born into a different world. Breastfeeding was falling out of fashion, replaced by formula. Antibiotics were prescribed for every cough and cold throughout childhood. Processed food, increasingly stripped of nutrients and loaded with chemical additives, became a growing part of the diet. And for the women of this generation, an additional factor: the contraceptive pill, taken for years before having children. The Pill has a documented destructive effect on gut flora and the body’s cleansing and repair processes.¹⁸ The pharmaceutical industry lists it as one of the drugs with extensive impact on human gut bacteria.¹⁹

Each of these factors degrades the microbial ecosystem. Antibiotics destroy bacterial diversity, allowing opportunistic organisms like Candida to overgrow unchecked.²⁰ Formula feeding fails to establish the Bifidobacteria-dominant flora that breast milk creates. Processed food shifts microbial populations in unfavourable directions. The Pill compounds all of it. By the time this generation has children, their gut flora is substantially more damaged than their parents’ ever was. And that is what they pass to their babies.

The current generation inherits the accumulated damage of two prior generations. Born to mothers with severely compromised flora, often delivered by caesarean section (rates have climbed steadily for decades), frequently formula-fed, vaccinated with multiple injections in the first year of life, given antibiotics for ear infections and childhood illnesses, raised on processed food — this generation adds its own layer of damage to an already degraded inheritance.

The ratchet tightens. Each generation starts from a lower baseline than the last. Each generation faces the same degrading factors — and often more of them, as pharmaceutical use, caesarean rates, and processed food consumption all increase over time. The damage is cumulative and directional. It only goes one way.

This is why Campbell-McBride calls it an epidemic that “worsens with each generation.”¹⁷ It is not that individual people are making poor choices. It is that the microbial ecosystem passed from parent to child has been progressively destroyed by industrial medicine and industrial food across three to four generations, and each generation starts with less resilience and more damage than the one before.

From Damaged Flora to Damaged Gut Wall

The consequences of degraded flora follow a specific sequence. Campbell-McBride traces it step by step.

When microbial diversity is lost, opportunistic organisms overgrow. Candida, Clostridia, Klebsiella, and others — normally kept in check by the diversity of the community — proliferate and produce toxins.²¹ Candida, for example, grows long filaments that physically penetrate the gut wall, making it porous.²² Clostridia species produce neurotoxins that affect the brain and nervous system.²³ These are not exotic pathogens arriving from outside. They are residents of the gut that have always been there, now freed from the ecological constraints that kept them harmless.

The toxins produced by these overgrown organisms damage the tight junctions between the cells lining the gut wall.²⁴ These tight junctions are the gatekeepers. When intact, they ensure food is taken inside the cells, properly analysed and processed, before being allowed into the bloodstream. When damaged, the gut wall becomes porous — the condition commonly called “leaky gut.” Food particles pass through undigested. Microbial toxins pass through. In severe cases, live microbes pass through.²⁵

The body’s cleansing and repair systems, concentrated in the gut wall, now face an overwhelming workload. A river of undigested food proteins, microbial toxins, and environmental poisons flows from the damaged gut into the bloodstream and gets distributed around the body. The body responds with inflammation, allergic reactions, and — when the exposure becomes chronic — the production of specific response markers (what conventional medicine calls antibodies).²⁶

This is the sequence: degraded flora → damaged gut wall → systemic contamination → chronic cleansing response. Every condition Campbell-McBride treats — whether the presenting complaint is eczema or arthritis, chronic fatigue or multiple sclerosis — traces back to this chain.

The Contamination Disease Reframe

Here is Campbell-McBride’s most important claim, and the one most directly relevant to anyone who has encountered the conventional framing of autoimmunity.

Mainstream medicine teaches that in “autoimmune” disease, the body’s repair systems become confused and attack healthy tissues by mistake. The textbook mechanism is molecular mimicry — the idea that response markers (antibodies) developed against a microbial protein then find similar proteins in the body’s own tissues and attack them.²⁷ The treatment follows logically from the theory: suppress the body’s repair systems with powerful drugs to stop the attack.

Campbell-McBride’s clinical experience has led her to the opposite conclusion. The body’s repair systems are never misguided, she argues. They do not attack healthy tissue. They find and clean contaminated tissue — tissue that has been genuinely damaged by toxins crossing the compromised gut wall.²⁸

Consider collagen. It constitutes roughly a third of all protein in the human body and forms the structural framework of joints, ligaments, skin, blood vessels, gut wall, and connective tissue throughout the body.²⁹ Its amino acid composition makes it a magnet for toxins, which attach to collagen molecules and alter their three-dimensional structure. When the body’s repair processes find these contaminated collagen fibres, they work to clean or dismantle them.³⁰ The result: loose joints, hypermobility, flat feet, easy bruising, hernias, weak blood vessel walls. Campbell-McBride calls this GAPS Collagen Disorder, and she identifies it as the background of many conditions labelled “autoimmune.”

Glyphosate provides a specific illustration. It is a synthetic amino acid, an analogue of glycine — the most abundant amino acid in collagen. Recent research shows glyphosate can replace glycine in the structure of proteins in the body.³¹ When this happens to collagen, the body’s repair systems recognise the altered protein as abnormal and respond accordingly. The doctor finds response markers in the blood. The patient receives a diagnosis of “autoimmune disease.” The actual sequence — toxin exposure → protein contamination → repair response — is inverted by the diagnosis into: repair response → tissue damage (cause unknown).

Fat-soluble toxins follow a parallel pathway. They accumulate in high-fat tissues: the brain, the nervous system, the bone marrow, the endocrine organs. Toxic metals attach to proteins in these tissues, altering their structure, triggering the body’s repair response.³² This mechanism accounts for the neurological conditions labelled autoimmune (multiple sclerosis, ALS, neuropathies), the blood disorders (autoimmune anaemia, thrombocytopenia), and the endocrine conditions (Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, Graves’ disease, type one diabetes).³³

The word “autoimmune” means “self-attacking-self.” Campbell-McBride proposes replacing it with contamination disease — a term that points toward the actual cause rather than the body’s response to it.³⁴ The distinction is not semantic. It determines treatment. If the body’s repair systems are confused and attacking healthy tissue, suppressing them makes sense. If they are correctly identifying and cleaning contaminated tissue, suppressing them guarantees the disease progresses. Which is exactly what happens: immunosuppressive drugs reduce symptoms temporarily, then stop working, then require stronger versions, while the underlying condition steadily worsens.³⁵

The clinical test is straightforward. If the body’s repair systems were truly attacking healthy tissue, healing the gut wall should make no difference to a systemic condition like rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. The gut is one organ. The joints or the nervous system are somewhere else entirely. But Campbell-McBride’s clinical experience, across thousands of patients, is that healing the gut wall resolves these systemic conditions.³⁶ When the source of contamination is sealed — when undigested food, microbial toxins, and environmental poisons stop flowing into the bloodstream — the body’s repair processes complete their work, the response markers gradually disappear, and the patient recovers. Conditions pronounced incurable by mainstream medicine resolve when the gut heals.

This is either a remarkable coincidence or evidence that the causal chain runs from gut to body, not from some mysterious malfunction in the body’s repair systems. Campbell-McBride is not the only clinician reporting these outcomes. But she has produced the most structurally complete explanation for why they occur.

I have written previously that what medicine calls autoimmunity is a diagnostic fiction — a label that describes the body’s activity while obscuring the cause. Campbell-McBride arrives at a compatible conclusion from a different direction. Her clinical observations, built over decades, document what happens when the cause is addressed: the fiction dissolves.

The Medicalized Cascade

The generational ratchet does not operate in a vacuum. It operates inside a medical system that, at every turn, accelerates the damage it should be preventing.

I documented this in detail in Medicalized Motherhood, which traces 123 interventions across six phases of the reproductive process. Campbell-McBride’s work provides the mechanistic explanation for why that cascade produces the outcomes it does.

The contraceptive pill damages the mother’s gut flora for years before conception.¹⁸ Antibiotics prescribed during pregnancy — for urinary tract infections, for Group B Strep prophylaxis — further degrade it.³⁷ Caesarean delivery, now applied to roughly one in three births in the industrialised world, eliminates the vaginal inoculation that transfers the mother’s gut flora to the child.¹⁶ Formula feeding, whether chosen or medically recommended, fails to establish the Bifidobacteria-dominant ecosystem that breastmilk creates.¹⁴ Antibiotics prescribed to the infant for ear infections or childhood illnesses destroy whatever microbial diversity was established.²⁰ Processed weaning foods further distort the developing microbial community.

Each intervention is presented as medically necessary or beneficial. Each one, taken individually, causes measurable damage to the microbial ecosystem being passed from mother to child. Taken together, across millions of births, across decades, they constitute a systematic destruction of the human microbial inheritance.

Campbell-McBride notes that the first-born child typically receives the heaviest toxic load, as the mother’s body offloads accumulated toxins during the first pregnancy.² Subsequent children often benefit from a cleaner pregnancy — unless the mother has added new toxic exposures between pregnancies. This pattern is observable in families: the first child often has the most severe health problems, with each subsequent sibling somewhat less affected.

The mother who took the Pill for ten years, was prescribed antibiotics during pregnancy, delivered by caesarean, formula-fed on medical advice, and gave her child antibiotics for every ear infection did not choose to destroy her child’s microbial inheritance. She followed medical recommendations at every step. The ratchet tightens not through negligence but through compliance.

What The Ratchet Explains

The explanatory reach of the generational ratchet is what distinguishes Campbell-McBride’s work from narrower claims about gut health. Most microbiome research focuses on individual conditions — the association between gut flora and depression, or obesity, or inflammatory bowel disease. Campbell-McBride’s framework explains why all of these conditions are increasing simultaneously, across all age groups, in all industrialised countries.

If the microbial inheritance is degrading with each generation, you would expect to see chronic disease appearing earlier in life, in more severe forms, affecting more organ systems simultaneously. That is precisely what the data show.

Type one diabetes, once a rare diagnosis in childhood, is rising steadily.³⁸ Childhood allergies, asthma, and eczema have become so common they are treated as normal. Mental health conditions in children and adolescents are at record levels. Fertility problems are increasing in both men and women — consistent with Campbell-McBride’s observation that uterine flora, itself dependent on gut flora, plays a vital role in conception and pregnancy.¹⁰ The age of onset for conditions once associated with middle or old age — arthritis, chronic fatigue, autoimmune thyroid disease — has shifted younger.

Campbell-McBride also explains the pattern within families that any attentive clinician can observe: the grandmother had mild digestive problems; the mother has IBS and seasonal allergies; the grandchild has autism or type one diabetes or severe eczema. The severity escalates across generations because the microbial inheritance degrades across generations. The family is not unlucky. The ratchet is working exactly as described.

No single-cause theory of chronic disease — neither genetics, nor stress, nor any individual toxin — can account for this pattern. The generational ratchet can.

Campbell-McBride and the Five Walls

I have written elsewhere about the five concentric walls surrounding the modern medical extraction system — vaccination, allopathic medicine, bacteriology, virology and contagion, and genetics. Each wall redirects attention from actual assaults on human health toward explanations that demand medical intervention while protecting industrial interests. Many who escape one wall remain trapped by others. The question with any health figure is not just what they see, but which walls they remain inside.

Campbell-McBride sees further than most clinicians. Her generational ratchet, her contamination disease reframe, her insistence that the gut holds the roots of chronic illness — these are genuine departures from mainstream practice. But her observations outrun her theoretical framework. When you map her work against the five walls, the pattern becomes visible.

Wall One: Vaccination. Campbell-McBride straddles this wall. She states that vaccinations “damage and destroy the health of many people in the world.” Her mechanistic objection is real — she argues that injection bypasses the mucosal tissue that the body’s processes use to handle infections, which is why vaccines often fail to produce lasting results. Her references on the subject are drawn exclusively from critical sources.

But she does not reject vaccination in principle. Her practical advice — single vaccines, wide spacing, nutritional preparation, breastfeeding during vaccination — is harm reduction, not paradigm rejection. She frames vaccines as one hazard among many, comparable to air pollution and toxic building materials. She never engages with Richet’s anaphylaxis findings, which demonstrate that sensitisation through injection is not a side effect to be managed but a fundamental biological response. She has one foot outside this wall. The other remains inside.

Wall Two: Allopathic Medicine. This is where Campbell-McBride breaks most cleanly. Her entire protocol is a repudiation of the allopathic approach to chronic disease. Where mainstream medicine suppresses symptoms with immunosuppressants, she heals the gut wall. Where rheumatologists prescribe methotrexate for life, she puts patients on bone broth and fermented foods. Where gastroenterologists manage IBS with pharmaceuticals, she restores microbial diversity through diet.

Her clinical results — conditions labelled incurable resolving when the gut heals — represent the strongest possible indictment of the allopathic model. She does not merely criticise it. She demonstrates its failure by producing outcomes it claims are impossible. On this wall, she is largely outside.

Wall Three: Bacteriology. Campbell-McBride remains inside this wall, though she leans against it in places.

She describes Candida growing “long filaments through the gut wall making it porous and leaky.”²² She identifies Klebsiella pneumoniae as triggering ankylosing spondylitis.³⁹ She links Clostridia overgrowth to neurological symptoms.²³ She names Streptomyces achromogenes as producing a toxin that destroys pancreatic beta cells, causing type one diabetes.⁴⁰ In each case, the microbe is framed as a causal agent — an organism that, when out of control, produces disease through specific toxic mechanisms.

Where she leans against the wall: she acknowledges Béchamp. She devotes pages to pleomorphism — the concept that microbes change form based on environmental conditions, that “harmless microbes can transform into pathogenic ones” when the terrain changes.⁴¹ She discusses Enderlein’s work on protits, Reich’s bion experiments, and the idea that “infections arise from within the body through wrong living and thinking.”⁴² She frames Candida as a protective organism — one that absorbs mercury and other toxic metals, whose overgrowth signals the body’s attempt to manage toxicity rather than a random pathogenic event.⁴³

These are terrain-compatible observations. They point beyond germ theory. But Campbell-McBride does not follow them to their conclusion. She holds both frameworks simultaneously — microbes as causal agents of disease and microbes as environmental responders that change form based on terrain conditions. She describes Candida as both a pathogen that grows filaments through the gut wall and a protector that “absorbs and retains mercury, thus protecting us.”⁴³ She cites Béchamp’s conclusion that “bacteria found in man and animals do not cause disease” alongside detailed descriptions of specific bacteria causing specific diseases.⁴¹

I have argued that bacteria are firefighters, not firestarters — that organisms found at sites of disease are responding to damaged terrain rather than causing the damage. Campbell-McBride’s own clinical evidence supports this: restoring microbial diversity resolves the conditions attributed to specific organisms. If Klebsiella causes ankylosing spondylitis, killing Klebsiella should cure it. It does not. Antibiotics produce temporary improvement; the condition returns when treatment stops.³⁹ Restoring the terrain, through the GAPS protocol, produces lasting resolution. Her results contradict her framework. She remains inside Wall Three, but her evidence is trying to escape.

Wall Four: Virology and Contagion. Campbell-McBride accepts mainstream virology without qualification. She discusses Coxsackievirus B as causing type one diabetes.²¹ She treats Epstein-Barr, herpes viruses, and papilloma virus as real entities. She references “chronic viral infections” and describes how a malnourished body’s repair systems fail to oppose viruses that “come into the body.”⁴⁴ I have examined these questions extensively and found the evidentiary basis absent. Campbell-McBride does not engage with this territory. She remains fully inside Wall Four.

Wall Five: Genetics. Campbell-McBride’s position on genetics is inside the wall by default rather than conviction. Her central argument — that gut flora is inherited through birth and breastfeeding, not through DNA — is implicitly a challenge to genetic determinism. The generational ratchet is a microbial inheritance mechanism, not a genetic one. Her work does not need genetics. But she still references genetic susceptibility, discusses HLA genes, mentions genetic predisposition. She has not questioned whether the genetic model itself is a construct. She simply does not rely on it.

The Complete Map:

Wall Position Vaccination Straddling. Critical of practice, not paradigm. Allopathic Medicine Largely outside. Clinical results repudiate the model. Bacteriology Inside, but leaning. Cites Béchamp without following through. Virology/Contagion Inside. Fully accepts mainstream virology. Genetics Inside by default. Doesn’t rely on it, hasn’t discarded it.

This is a different map from Kruse’s. Kruse is inside all five walls without ambiguity. Campbell-McBride has broken through Wall Two, is pushing against Wall Three, and is straddling Wall One. Her clinical observations — particularly the contamination disease reframe and the finding that terrain restoration resolves conditions attributed to specific organisms — generate evidence that points beyond the walls she remains inside. Her practice has outrun her theory.

This is not unusual. Clinicians who spend decades watching what actually happens in bodies often reach conclusions their training cannot explain. Campbell-McBride sees that healing the gut resolves “autoimmune” conditions. She sees that restoring microbial diversity eliminates the diseases attributed to specific organisms. She sees that the body’s repair responses are intelligent, not confused. Each of these observations is more compatible with terrain theory than with the germ theory framework she still uses to describe them.

A Note on Translation

The value of Campbell-McBride’s work does not depend on her theoretical framework. The generational ratchet operates whether you call the body’s response “immune function” or “cleansing and repair.” The gut wall permeability finding holds whether you frame the consequence as “autoimmunity” or “contamination response.” The clinical recoveries are observable regardless of which vocabulary you use to describe them.

But for readers who have moved beyond the walls Campbell-McBride remains inside, a translation is useful. When she writes “immune system,” read “the body’s cleansing and repair processes.” When she writes “antibodies,” read “the body’s response markers to contamination.” When she writes “Candida causes,” read “Candida is present during.” When she writes “the immune system is never misguided,” consider that she is describing intelligent biological processes without yet having the framework to name them accurately.

The observations survive the translation. They do not require her vocabulary.

What Remains

Campbell-McBride’s generational ratchet is the most structurally complete explanation I have encountered for why chronic disease worsens with each generation. It accounts for the pattern no single-cause theory can explain: the simultaneous rise of every category of chronic illness, across all age groups, in every industrialised country, escalating in severity with each successive generation.

The mechanism is specific and traceable. Gut flora passes from parent to child. Each generation’s flora is degraded by antibiotics, the contraceptive pill, caesarean delivery, formula feeding, and processed food. The degraded flora fails to maintain the gut wall. The compromised gut wall allows toxins into the bloodstream. The body responds to the contamination. Medicine labels the response a disease and suppresses it, leaving the cause untouched. The next generation inherits even more damaged flora. The ratchet tightens.

No randomised controlled trials have tested this mechanism end to end, and Campbell-McBride is forthright about why: the studies were never funded. The absence of trials is not evidence of absence. It is evidence of what gets funded and what does not, in a system where the answer would implicate the system’s own products. What exists is convergent evidence from microbiology, clinical observation across thousands of patients, documented intergenerational transmission of gut flora, documented effects of antibiotics on microbial diversity, documented differences between caesarean and vaginally delivered infants, and documented recovery of conditions labelled incurable when the gut wall heals. No single thread is conclusive. The threads converge on the same point.

The ratchet also points to something the medical system cannot afford to see. If chronic disease is generated by the cumulative destruction of the microbial inheritance — and if the primary agents of that destruction are antibiotics, the contraceptive pill, caesarean delivery, formula feeding, and processed food — then the medical and industrial systems are not fighting chronic disease. They are manufacturing it. Each intervention creates the patients who will need the next round of interventions. The ratchet does not tighten by accident.

Campbell-McBride would not frame it this starkly. She remains a physician working within her training, using the vocabulary of immunology, treating one patient at a time. Her framework retains walls she has not examined. Her evidence points beyond those walls.

The evidence is what matters. The generational ratchet is operating in every industrialised country, in every family that has passed through the post-war medical system, in every child born with a microbial inheritance more degraded than the one before. The mechanism is traceable. The damage is cumulative. The direction is one way.

What your mother couldn’t give you — because her mother couldn’t give it to her — is the inheritance that holds the body together. Healing it begins with understanding what was broken and who broke it.

