Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5m

Very interesting. I knew about the Csection. The whole explanation makes sense. Combined with environmental damage, vaccines and the likes, it can explain most anything. It sounds like we, nearing 70, are the last more or less healthy generation. The generation of our parents are the first to rely on the men in white coats - I remember mom popping pills, and getting me to the doctor by the first cough, and I took loads of antibiotics until they did not help anymore. Then a lung doctor prescribed something else and I have been barely sick since. Studies between injected and non-injected children prove that the first are less healthy, and I am surprised this otherwise very comprehensible doctor does not distance complete from vaccines. But as you state, it is very hard to drop what you have been living in for 50+ years!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Unbekoming · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture