Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
8h

Considering years of the Great Depression, two world wars, the chemical poisonings most of humanity carries from injections, the addictions to TV, phones, and computers, the nutritional collapse of our foods, and toxicity of water sources, it's amazing that there are any humans still alive.

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XXX's avatar
XXX
6h

This essay gives a whole generational view of cause and effect, not the fragmented view we are presented with. The assaults are myriad, the original studies dealt with simple causes, not the total saturation of everything as it is now. This caused me to think of my ancestral background, and the people who came before me, myself the results of this and the effects I see in the generations after me. So interesting! Hopefully it’s not “too little, too late?”

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