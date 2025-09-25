Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Nuala Norris
3h

Very interesting, thank you.

Remember how Fauci referred derisively to “the menstrual thing”, as though it were nothing of importance? It struck me as monstrously disrespectful, mysogynistic, anti-human, $cientific thuggery at the time. It was and is all of those things.

The late and respected German pathologist, Dr . Arne Burkhardt, used a technique called histological staining, at autopsy, to locate evidence of spike protein in the organs of deceased persons. Objectively, I would be interested to hear your views on this. I’m neither a scientist nor a doctor.

I agree. The injection campaign was primarily an exercise in poisoning, deliberately facilitated by the scamdemic.

Robert Townshend
2h

Great article.

"...genetic instructions entering cells and producing proteins." Scary how life's intricacies can be reduced to mechanistic tinkering. Genetic instructions? Really? Scary how such language appeals to so many. Which is why so many bought it, I guess.

Recently an Australian cosmetic business specialising in sun products sold to the Japs for a massive amount. It consists of "SPF" products in containers inspired by smoothie culture. The idea is that you can apply the muck then lie prone in the Australian sun...because of its appropriate SPF. The commonsense notion of moving and varying ones position constantly when in the sun then seeking shade when immobile has been buried by pseudo-science expressed in techie-sounding pomposities.

I wasn't especially smart when the Covid pressure was really on. I just know vomitous language when I read it or hear it...and know to stay away. They can stick their genetic instructions up their SPF, proteins and all.

© 2025 Unbekoming
