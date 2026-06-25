Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
10h

Several months before I had read anything that you or Dr. Yoho had written about root canals, I began to have sinus headaches which always started about two hours after I went to sleep. They steadily got worse and worse, and it was even beginning to affect my eyesight, so I finally went to an ENT specialist. He scoped my sinuses and didn't find anything wrong, and then he said "It’s probably that root canalled molar that's causing your problems. You won't have a toothache since the nerve is gone, but it's probably causing your sinus problems." I asked him how it could be infected since it's been drilled out and filled. He looked me in the eye and said, "They're ALWAYS infected." I had the tooth pulled and my problems were completely gone in a week. Later, I went to my dentist to have two more root canalled teeth extracted, and told her why. She wasn't interested and didn't want to hear about it.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
11h

Best thing I've done is not use toothpaste and instead wet brush. Toothpaste is abrasive and removes the bacterial workers and minerals that help repair the surface. My teeth used to be sensitive to cold water and since quitting toothpaste it's gone away.

Sometimes I'll brush with non fluoride toothpaste but no more than twice a week.

I've had friends get more issues from getting root canal teeth removed as implants are even more stressful on the body.

This obsession of alt dentistry about not doing root canals is not helpful and causes paranoia. It also creates more customers for such dentists. 🤡 💵

Removing the tooth is not a superior option! Missing a tooth causes other issues, as it changes the bite which affects the way our brain senses the rest of the body.

I have had a root canal that flared up years later and then finally settled down. I'm sure there was crap in there and guess what, terrain explains that the body can get rid of things... Lymph massage is critical to help the mouth! Big 6 lymph massage https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lT_wW5pNHa4

Teeth and jaw lymphatics. https://youtube.com/watch?v=tJJ4BV16KZA

As for removing metal fillings, if they're old it's best to not remove them as most of the mercury has already leeched out. Removal disturbs it and can cause the tooth to become damaged requiring removal as y'all talk like root canals are verboten.

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