Across the Unbekoming series — from Heresy through Neutralization, Suspension, Dilution, Reversal, and most recently Breaking the Algorithmic Lock — Luc Lelièvre has been building something larger than a sequence of essays. Each piece has examined a specific way modern institutions silence dissent: the legal fuse, the polite acknowledgment that goes nowhere, the complaint rerouted into endless paperwork, the decision quietly closed by a communications officer instead of a judge. Read together, these essays form a careful record of how democracies handle criticism without ever appearing to refuse it. What was missing was the bigger picture — a single account of why all these tactics belong to one phenomenon, and what that phenomenon actually is.

The Fragility of Closure is that account. Lelièvre calls the phenomenon “closure”: the slow drift in which institutions stop responding to the people they serve and start responding only to themselves. Procedures replace judgment. Official narratives replace honest dialogue. Forms and categories replace real human experience. To make sense of how this happens, Lelièvre draws on a wide range of thinkers — Arendt on bureaucratic harm, Scott on how states simplify life until it breaks, Le Bon on why crowds tolerate authority until they suddenly don’t, Orwell on why frustrated populations can still remain passive, and many others. Canada serves as the contemporary example: not a country in collapse, but one drifting into what Lelièvre calls “soft closure” — rising bureaucratic rigidity, declining trust, regional frustration, and a growing gap between official stories and what people actually experience.

The central insight of the essay is a paradox. Closure looks strong. It suppresses dissent, absorbs complaints, and gives every appearance that nothing can change. But closure is also fragile, because it contradicts basic human nature. Systems that stop listening eventually lose contact with reality. Pressure that is ignored does not disappear — it accumulates underground until it returns, often suddenly. Dignity, meaning, and the desire for autonomy cannot be eliminated; they can only be pushed aside, and what is pushed aside finds another way out. This is why closure can dominate institutions for years and still never become permanent. As Lelièvre puts it, the human spirit continually reopens what systems try to seal.

The essay also offers something rarely found in writing about institutional decline: a way of thinking about resistance without illusion. Lelièvre is clear that no quick political fix will reverse decades of cultural drift and institutional capture. But he is equally clear that closure is not invincible. Individuals and small groups can still reduce their dependence on failing institutions, protect their own clarity, build small spaces of freedom, and pass on lucid understanding to the next generation. The essay is realistic about how bad things have become, and honest about where meaningful action remains possible.

Fragility closes one phase of Lelièvre’s work and opens another. The earlier essays diagnosed how suppression operates; this one explains why suppression cannot finally win. Lelièvre has indicated that his next register of inquiry — drawing on Alvin Toffler and Ivan Illich — will examine what comes after closure: the moment when acceleration hardens into rigidity, and when modern systems become so complex and self-protective that they undermine the very purposes for which they were built. Fragility is the hinge between these two phases of the work. Given the essay’s length, the full text is available as a PDF at the bottom of this post.

With thanks to Luc Lelièvre.

The Fragility Of Closure By Luc Lelievre 591KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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