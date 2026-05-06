Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5h

Institutions are not failing, they've always failed.

This idealism of the past having justice and so on is ridiculous.

In fact, the past was much more worse and yet people didn't want to see that it was broken unless it happened to them.

That's why apartheid, racism, sexism was allowed for so long... Also the medical system just kept giving us garbage that only now people are questioning.

I see hope now because at least some people are questioning the system when the predecessors were in majority ignoring the issues.

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Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
6h

I tried reading it. I guess I am jaded and my neuroplasticity has resulted in a short attention span. I put it into AI and got the gist I think pretty well judging by the part that I did read.

What I get out of it is, institutions become non responsive and people are too tired to/broke/self-involved/beaten down to do something that can replace these institutions.

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