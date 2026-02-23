Lies are Unbekoming

9h

I was a fetus in the womb when my mother began a six month journey at Ohio State University's dental school semester guinea pig; they didn't realize she was pregnant when they began rebuilding her mouth, but 65 years ago, I've wondered if it mattered to them anyway. My mother was proud, encouraged by every dentist she ever saw, as to the quality of work done on her. I, as the middle daughter of 3 girls suffered health issues my entire childhood, yet seemed to exemplify an intelligence, wisdom and spiritual fortitude in spite of my overactive nervous system; I was unable to finish university due to my constant health issues. I have spent my life since my teens researching the medical field for answers, only to realize that the AMA-all the way route left me sicker, and early on I discovered holistic medicine benefits to use in tandem. It wasn't until many years later when I learned of my genetic mutation MTHFR that I began to get better and live a fairly normal life. However, I was left with a mouthful of mercury amalgams from my own childhood dental traumas, and a root canal in my 20's that was caused by my dentist who shaved down a crooked front tooth to even it out (I never had braces, and had one front tooth that was a bit sideways) only to discover that he drilled down to the nerve. What a nightmare that was. Needless to say, although I was successful at everything I put my mind to, I eventually went on disability due to my full body pain issues (diagnosed as fibromyalgia since they couldn't find another link to the many autoimmune diseases they tested me for over a 15 year period). I had to accept my infertility and have learned to manage my symptoms in order to live an acceptable life (thanks, mostly for the removal of all folic acid and the proper nutrient support I found). I have only been to a dentist for cleanings on occasion in the last 25 years out of total fear and disillusion. I have been completely intrigued by your articles on this subject, as I am about many of your topics. Knowing you are unable to answer every question posed to you, I wondered if you or anyone following would have any advice for me. I had been told to leave the amalgams alone as I was so sick at the time, and the leaching would have caused me more problems. I would like to scream to the mountaintops for want-to-be mothers to completely avoid folic acid and eat Folate, and do not have any dental work done during pregnancy. But, most of all, I thank God for giving me a blessed life as it is; I can only imagine what other kinds of deficiencies I might have had to carry through this life without His hand.

7h

This piece isn’t really about one dental procedure — it’s about what happens when an entire profession decides a question is closed before it’s actually resolved. Once that happens, the incentives flip and nobody wants to reopen it.

Whether you agree with every claim here or not, the core signal matters: hidden, low-grade infection and chronic inflammation can sit quietly in the body for years and show up as problems somewhere else. Teeth are part of the body, not separate from it, and any long-term intervention there deserves clear-eyed scrutiny, not blind trust.

If you’ve had root canals or ongoing health issues, it’s worth asking better questions, getting second opinions, and looking at the whole terrain — oral health, nutrition, immune function, and imaging methods.

The point isn’t fear. It’s informed choice and personal responsibility.

