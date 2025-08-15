Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
1h

Thanks, UNBEKOMING, for being such a vital part of what I term the Chlorine Dioxide Freedom Community--keep up your good work toward the Good of Do-It-Yourself Health to free us from the tyranny of the Statist pHarmaceutic Medical Mafia and its Iatrogenic would-be dictates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1h

B******s..! After facilitating the destruction of the innocents...the authorities do their utmost to sabotage efforts to remedy the situation...all too familiar a situation in the world of Big Pharma...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture