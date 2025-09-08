Lies are Unbekoming

Lies are Unbekoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III's avatar
Dr Ferdinand Santos III
1h

Excellent research. There is no 'fluoride' in nature. It is a toxin, which must by definition, have a propensity to cause neurological, mental and physical problems in the recipient. Never investigated by 'the science' (fiction), or the fake news.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
42m

Funny thing — my dentist still looks at me like I’m the crazy one when I tell her fluoride is poison. She dishes it out like holy water, right alongside those “silver” fillings laced with mercury — miracle cures straight from the parasite’s playbook.

Great article. A real deep dive into the roots of deception, showing how one slick corporate dodge turned into a public-health religion. Keep up the great work — the wolves out here appreciate the truth being tracked down and brought back to camp.

—RIB 🐺 https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/archives

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Unbekoming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture