In an era where modern cartel medicine prioritizes pharmaceutical intervention and fragmented care, I’m drawn to the resurgence of holistic practices that honor the body’s innate wisdom, a movement gaining traction amid growing skepticism toward reductive biomedical models. This interview with Dr. Jordan Etters Boyd, illuminates this shift through her practice of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), acupuncture, and doula care, which elegantly interweaves the body’s electrical flows—its vital Qi—with the physiological toll of stress, fertility challenges, and the sacred process of birthing. Dr. Jordan’s journey, from her biology studies to becoming a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine, reflects a deliberate pivot toward systems that view health as a dynamic interplay of energy and matter, a perspective rooted in millennia-old wisdom yet increasingly validated by modern research. Her work, as I’ve explored in The Body Electric, resonates with emerging science on the bioelectric signals that govern cellular function, suggesting that TCM’s meridian system may interface with these subtle currents to restore balance without synthetic drugs. Yet, as Dr. Jordan emphasized, this medicine requires patients to actively participate in their healing, a commitment that challenges the passive deference often demanded by conventional protocols. Critics dismiss holistic methods as unscientific, but they have yet to rigorously scrutinize the limitations of their own paradigm.

Dr. Jordan’s integrative approach, which I further contextualize in The Stress of Life, bridges seemingly disparate modalities—acupuncture, herbal medicine, Reiki, and doula support—into a cohesive framework that addresses the chronic stress undermining modern health, particularly fertility. Her emphasis on regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting both partners in conception confronts the rising infertility rates linked to environmental toxins and emotional burnout, offering a counterpoint to the invasive protocols of IVF. Similarly, her role as an Acu-Doula underscores the power of combining TCM with doula care to reduce labor complications, a practice grounded in evidence showing doula support lowers cesarean rates. “The body is the medicine,” she says, a statement that encapsulates TCM’s reliance on stimulating the body’s self-regulating systems—nervous, hormonal, and energetic—rather than overriding them. This interconnectedness, where stress, fertility, and birthing converge through the flow of Qi, challenges the siloed nature of Western medicine. It invites us to question not just how we heal, but how we live.

1. Can you please share your journey from studying biology at Prairie View A&M University to becoming a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine? What inspired this path?

My journey into medicine began in early childhood. I would spend hours playing doctor with my Fisher-Price medical kit, treating my dolls, stuffed animals, and Barbies as if they were my patients. Around that same time, the TV show ER had just premiered. I was only four years old, but I was captivated by the fast-paced scenes and the idea of saving lives. I had already been to the pediatrician more than most of my peers, so seeing people in white coats felt familiar. Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, nine times out of ten, I’d proudly say, “I want to be a doctor.”

My mother also planted seeds of natural healing early on. Our house was filled with books on herbal remedies and natural cures, and we made regular trips to the health food store to restock supplements. I was fascinated by the idea of mixing remedies and using natural methods to support wellness. Later, I found out that my great-grandmother, Annie Mae—who everyone lovingly called Sister—was a medicine woman. That legacy stayed with me.

Even though I was raised with a diverse understanding of healing, I didn’t know anything about acupuncture or Chinese Medicine growing up. So when it came time for college, I focused on more familiar paths like medicine and nursing. I started out at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) with a plan to become a nurse. At 18 or 19, I wanted a practical path which I figured I could start working sooner and later return to school to become a medical doctor. In my head, it was a smart plan: work as a nurse, save up, and avoid being a “broke” med student. I really thought I had it all figured out.

But as freshman year unfolded, something didn’t feel quite aligned. I made the switch from Nursing to Biology, and that’s when everything started to click. Studying biology gave me access to the subjects I was truly passionate about. Anatomy, physiology, chemistry, physics, biochemistry, and molecular biology, just to name a few. It connected me to the deeper curiosity I’d always had about how the human body works and how healing truly happens.

Eventually this same energy pushed me to take the leap to TCM school to pursue a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. It took me about 18 months after graduating from PVAMU to connect with this path. Directly after graduation I worked as a Biology Lab instructor at PVAMU and then a Quality Control Lab Tech in the oil and gas industry. I was not passionate about that at all and that was a major motivating facto for me to go all in on natural medicine. I was craving a connection to nature.

2. What led you to take a hiatus after earning your Biology degree, and how did that time influence your decision to pursue healthcare?

By the time I reached my final semester of college, I was completely overwhelmed. I was managing Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid, which I’ve thankfully since resolved. On top of that I was juggling a full plate: an on-campus job, leadership roles including serving as president of my sorority’s undergraduate chapter, president of another campus organization, and a heavy academic workload. I thank God I graduated with a GPA above 3.0, but the truth is, my nervous system was deeply dysregulated. I was mentally and emotionally depleted and couldn’t focus on anything else.

Interestingly, I wasn’t alone. Many of my classmates in the 2013 cohort were feeling the same way. A number of us decided to take a break instead of immediately applying to medical, dental, or graduate school. About half pursued careers in healthcare, and the rest applied their Biology degrees in different directions.

That hiatus gave me something invaluable: space to breathe and reassess. I started thinking more critically about what kind of healthcare I wanted to be part of. Holistic medicine was beginning to rise in visibility, although it wasn’t nearly as mainstream as it is today. I’d always felt more aligned with natural remedies like herbs, supplements, and lifestyle support rather than pharmaceutical dependency. So I began researching careers in holistic healthcare.

A quick Google search turned up three main options: Chiropractic, Naturopathy, and Acupuncture & Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Acupuncture immediately stood out. I was fascinated by the idea that a single needle could help regulate so many conditions. I loved the idea of being able to provide hands-on, in-office care that offered real-time relief and long-term support.

Thanks to Houston’s diversity, there was a school nearby. Sure enough, the American College of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine popped up at the top of my search. Even though I had no personal experience with acupuncture or TCM at the time, I felt an innate trust and pull toward the medicine. Something in me knew I needed to give this path a try.

3. For readers new to acupuncture, how would you describe the role of Qi and the meridian system in maintaining health?

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Qi (pronounced “chee”) is your vital life force—the energy that powers every function in your body and gives life to your entire being. Qi is what makes your heart beat, your lungs breathe, your food digest, your immune system respond, and your thoughts form. It moves blood, fluids, nutrients, and even emotions. And it’s not just inside you—it also connects you to everything around you. In this way, Qi is both internal and universal, influencing your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual states.

Qi begins before you even take your first breath. At conception, you receive pre-natal Qi, the essence passed down from your parents. After birth, you continue to build post-natal Qi through the air you breathe, the food you eat, and the experiences you move through in life.

I often explain it this way: if your phone isn’t charged, it doesn’t work. Likewise, if your Qi is depleted or blocked, your body can’t function optimally. In TCM, we understand health as a dynamic balance across the physical, mental, and emotional body—and all of this is governed by the smooth, balanced flow of Qi.

Qi flows through an intricate system of energetic pathways called meridians. These meridians move through the connective tissue (fascia) and link every part of the body including your organs, muscles, skin, and even your thoughts and emotions.

There are 12 Primary Meridians, each connected to a major organ system:

Lung Large Intestine Stomach Spleen Heart Small Intestine Bladder Kidney Pericardium San Jiao (or Triple Burner—TCM’s system for regulating metabolism and body fluids) Gallbladder Liver

These meridians regulate the flow of Qi and Blood and maintain balance and communication between your organ systems.

In addition, there are 8 Extraordinary Meridians:

Ren (Conception Vessel) Du (Governing Vessel) Chong Dai Yang Qiao Yin Qiao Yang Wei Yin Wei

These channels act as deep reservoirs of Qi and Blood. They don’t correspond to specific organs but instead regulate the Primary Meridians, especially during periods of stress, trauma, transition, or reproductive change. They also govern deep constitutional aspects of growth, development, and fertility.

Understanding Qi and the meridian system is central to understanding how acupuncture works. When Qi is flowing smoothly and in the right amounts, you feel energized, balanced, and well. But when it’s blocked, deficient, or scattered, symptoms arise—fatigue, pain, anxiety, digestive issues, hormonal imbalances, and more. Acupuncture helps gently guide Qi back into harmony, supporting the body’s natural healing intelligence.

For those interested in exploring this further, I dive deeper into Qi and its many layers in my article: Let’s Talk About TCM Basics.

4. You mentioned that the body is the medicine in TCM. Can you elaborate on how acupuncture restores balance without relying on pharmaceuticals?

Absolutely! One of the most powerful principles in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is the understanding that the body itself is the medicine. We’re not introducing anything foreign we’re simply activating the body’s own innate capacity to heal.

Because TCM is based on the meridian system, we’re able to see how every part of the body is connected through energetic pathways. This insight helps us know exactly where to place the needles to stimulate the appropriate internal response. When an acupuncture needle is inserted into a specific point along a meridian, it sends a signal through the nervous system that encourages the body to shift into a parasympathetic state. I often referred to this as the “rest and recover” or “rest and relax” mode. This is where healing, digestion, hormone regulation, and repair naturally occur.

Many acupuncture points are located in areas rich with minute nerve endings. Stimulating these points sends signals to the brain, which then releases neurotransmitters, regulates hormones, and activates the body’s self-regulating and self-correcting systems. This is why acupuncture is so effective in calming the nervous system, easing pain, balancing hormones, and restoring emotional clarity.

Rather than suppressing symptoms or overriding the body’s processes, as many pharmaceuticals do, acupuncture works by supporting and amplifying the body’s own wisdom. It’s a gentle, intelligent, and deeply respectful form of medicine that treats the whole person, not just the diagnosis.

5. What common misconceptions about acupuncture would you like to address?

“Acupuncture hurts.”

This is one of the most common myths, and it’s mostly untrue. Acupuncture needles are not like the hypodermic needles used for injections or blood draws. They’re about the width of a strand of hair, solid (not hollow), and made of medical-grade stainless steel. They don’t contain or inject anything, and they don’t draw blood. Their purpose is simply to stimulate acupuncture points and direct energy flow through the meridians.

Some points may be more sensitive than others, and every patient has a different pain threshold. Most people describe the sensation as a brief prick followed by a feeling of tingling, heaviness, coolness, warmth, or even an immediate sense of relaxation. Occasionally there’s a moment of discomfort, but it usually disappears within seconds.

In fact, I often have patients ask me if I’ve already inserted the needles because they didn’t feel a thing! I use a gentle needling technique and have successfully treated children, needle-phobic adults, and elderly patients with minimal to no discomfort.

And no, you don’t need hundreds of needles to get results. TV shows and movies love to dramatize acupuncture by showing people covered from head to toe in needles, but that’s far from reality. I chuckle every time I see it on-screen because it’s so exaggerated. A well-placed few are often all that’s needed.

“Acupuncture is expensive.”

This is subjective and really depends on what you value. In the U.S., people are accustomed to having their medical expenses covered by insurance. Unfortunately—or fortunately, depending on your perspective—acupuncture isn’t always included. While some health insurance plans offer reimbursement, most acupuncture care is still paid out-of-pocket.

That said, acupuncture is a form of preventative and restorative medicine. It works best over a series of treatments, which can make the upfront investment feel significant. In Houston, for example, the market rate is typically around $150–$200 for an initial session and about $95 for follow-ups. However, many patients are able to use Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) to cover the cost.

Ultimately, the value of acupuncture goes beyond symptom relief. It’s an investment in long-term wellness and energetic balance.

“Acupuncture doesn’t work.”

I hear this mostly from people who’ve tried acupuncture once and didn’t feel dramatic results. But acupuncture is not a quick fix. It’s a medicine based on prevention and restoration, and it often requires consistency to address the root cause of illness especially if someone has been dealing with chronic issues for years.

While one session might help with sleep, digestion, or general relaxation, true healing takes time. Most of my patients who see lasting change are the ones who stay consistent with their treatment plans and are open to the lifestyle recommendations I provide. That includes shifts in diet, movement, toxin reduction, stress management, and self-care. I typically advise 2-3 months of weekly treatment to start to see changes. Some patients may need more or less depending on their condition and how long they have been dealing with it.

Healing isn’t passive. TCM asks patients to be active participants in their wellness journey—and while I’ll walk beside them and guide them, I can’t carry them. This medicine works best when it’s part of a larger, conscious commitment to whole-body healing.

“Acupuncture is pseudoscience and not evidence-based.”

This is an outdated perspective. There is a growing body of scientific research confirming the effectiveness of acupuncture for a wide range of conditions from chronic pain and anxiety to hormonal imbalances and fertility support. Acupuncture has been shown to regulate the nervous system, reduce inflammation, release endorphins, and improve blood circulation.

The fact that it doesn’t originate from a Western medical model doesn’t make it any less valid. TCM is a complete, sophisticated system of medicine that’s been practiced for thousands of years. It is finally getting the scientific validation it deserves although it never needed validation.

6. What is an Acu-Doula, and how does this combination of acupuncture and doula care benefit expecting families?

An Acu-Doula is a licensed Acupuncturist, Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and Certified Doula who merges two time-honored systems of care to support birthing mothers and their families. This unique blend of expertise allows for a deeply holistic, evidence-informed, and energetically attuned approach to the entire perinatal journey.

Acupuncture and TCM have supported women through every phase of fertility, pregnancy, birth, and postpartum for 2,000+ years. Rooted in ancient wisdom, this system includes acupuncture, herbal medicine, cupping, moxibustion, and food therapy all tailored to address the physical, emotional, and energetic needs of each individual. From easing nausea and fatigue to preparing the body for labor and supporting postpartum recovery, TCM provides comprehensive, non-invasive care.

The role of a doula, on the other hand, is to provide continuous emotional, physical, and informational support before, during, and after childbirth. Doulas help clients and birthing families make informed decisions, navigate their medical options, and feel seen and empowered during the birthing process. We also assist with comfort measures like movement, breathwork, and positioning during labor. Numerous studies show that doula support can reduce anxiety, shorten labor, decrease cesarean rates, and enhance overall birth satisfaction.

As an Acu-Doula, I’m able to weave these two lineages together to create a full-spectrum, natural medicine experience. When families hire me in both capacities, they receive individualized care that supports body, mind, and spirit—grounded in clinical knowledge, ancestral wisdom, and deep respect for the birthing process. It’s an honor to walk alongside families through one of the most sacred rites of passage life offers.

Here are a few studies to investigate:

The evidence on Doulas: https://evidencebasedbirth.com/the-evidence-for-doulas/

Acupuncture & Moxibustion for Breech Presentation: https://www.evidencebasedacupuncture.org/acupuncture-moxibustion-breech-presentation/

Acupuncture in the treatment of severe morning sickness (Hyperemesis Gravidarum): https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/2731446

Acupuncture for low back pain in pregnant women: https://www.scielo.br/j/reeusp/a/mWTDbLVKj8BVXshpbYzmJDM/abstract/?lang=en

7. In your practice, you’ve integrated energy work like reiki with TCM. How do these modalities complement each other?

Reiki and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) are two distinct healing systems, but they both work with the body’s vital life force energy. This is where their magic meets! In TCM, we call this energy Qi. In Reiki, it’s referred to as Rei-Ki, or “universal life energy.” Though they come from different lineages, Reiki is from Japan in the early 20th century and TCM is from ancient China over 2,000 years ago. They both acknowledge that imbalances or blockages in the energetic flow of the body can lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual disharmony.

In my practice, I use acupuncture and other TCM therapies to address the physical body by regulating hormones, reducing inflammation, easing pain, and restoring balance to the organ systems. BUT healing is rarely just physical. People often carry emotional trauma, spiritual exhaustion, and what I call “astral junk” in their energy fields. This is residue from stress, grief, trauma, or past experiences that weighs them down and interrupts healing.

This is why I bring in Reiki. While acupuncture moves Qi through the meridians, Reiki works more subtly through the auric field and chakras to release stuck energy and bring the system into harmony. It’s especially helpful when patients feel emotionally overwhelmed or spiritually fatigued. No matter how much acupuncture I do I still have to let the patients know the energetic body needs to be tuned. At that point, it is up to them to continue the work at home by following the treatment plan, nourishing their bodies, incorporating ways to ground their energy, deep breathing, visualization, meditation, and prayer if they feel led to do so.

Interestingly, China has its own version of hands-on energy healing called Medical Qigong, which shares similarities with Reiki. Practitioners use breath, intention, and energetic awareness to guide healing. Just as Reiki practitioners do. So even though the systems evolved separately, they reflect a shared understanding that healing isn’t just about treating the body. It’s about restoring balance to the entire being.

When I combine Reiki with acupuncture, patients often feel lighter, clearer, and more deeply aligned. It’s a sacred and powerful fusion that honors both ancient systems and the soul housed within the body.

8. How has your knowledge of medical cannabis contributed to your work, particularly in managing chronic pain or emotional imbalances?

Although laws in Texas limit how I can work with medical cannabis directly, my training in this field allows me to educate patients on the safe use of CBD and hemp-derived products. We have a few legal loopholes that allow the sale of full-spectrum CBD and low-THC cannabis in stores. While I don’t prescribe or recommend specific brands, I can help patients understand how these products may be influencing their symptoms and how to use them in a way that supports their healing.

One case that stands out is a patient I worked with who was suffering from sarcoidosis of the lungs. It is a chronic inflammatory condition that caused deep scarring and significantly impacted their quality of life. They were constantly cycling between antibiotics, steroids, and other medications. As a busy parent with an active lifestyle and a career that required frequent travel, this diagnosis was deeply disruptive.

At the time, I was working in a clinic that carried organic, full-spectrum CBD. The patient expressed interest, and after discussing it together, I educated them on how to properly dose and time their usage. When they returned the following week, they shared that they had finally experienced restful sleep, their coughing had reduced, and they felt like themselves again. Over the next few months of combining CBD with regular acupuncture treatments, they reported steady improvement. Even their pulmonologist remarked on the decrease in lung scarring.

I truly believe the synergy between CBD and acupuncture helped modulate the immune response, reduce inflammation, and support the body’s innate healing process. I’m grateful I had knowledge in using CBD because I did not feel comfortable adding a multiple herb TCM herbal formula to their already long list of medications.

The endocannabinoid system governs pain, mood, sleep, and immune function and works hand-in-hand with many of the systems we address in TCM. When used responsibly and with awareness, plant medicine like cannabis can be a valuable part of a holistic healing plan. My role is to guide patients safely and help them make informed decisions that honor both modern research and ancient wisdom.

9. Fertility is a significant focus in your practice. How does acupuncture help address common fertility challenges for couples?

Fertility today is about much more than reproductive organs. It’s about restoring balance in a body and spirit that’s been taxed by the demands of modern life. In my practice, the most common challenge I see in couples is chronic emotional stress, which leads to oxidative stress in the body. This stress disrupts hormonal balance, weakens immune function, and often renders both male and female reproductive systems less compatible with creating and sustaining life.

For men, this may show up as male factor infertility: low testosterone, endocrine disruption (either from internal imbalance or environmental toxins), poor sperm quality, erectile dysfunction—even in men as young as 25—and low sperm count. We don’t talk enough about the role sperm quality plays not just in conception, but in pregnancy outcomes. Poor sperm health has been linked to complications like placental issues, miscarriage, and even preeclampsia. We also now understand that a father’s stress can imprint itself into sperm, influencing the health of future generations. This is why I make it a priority to give equal attention to male partners during the fertility process.

For women, the effects of stress often appear through menstrual irregularities: heavy bleeding, irregular cycles, ovarian insufficiency, PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), fibroids, endometriosis, frequent miscarriage, and poor egg quality. These imbalances are signals that the body is overwhelmed and not yet in a receptive state to conceive. There are studies that show acupuncture can significantly improve pregnancy rates, hormone and metabolic imbalances in women with PCOS and POI (premature ovarian insufficiency).

As a Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, I take a root-cause approach to fertility. Before promoting conception, I work with both partners to rebalance their individual systems. Acupuncture helps regulate the nervous system, improve blood flow to reproductive organs, balance hormones, and reduce inflammation. I also create personalized herbal protocols, nutrition plans, movement practices, and lifestyle changes that align the body, mind, and spirit.

I emphasize slowing down not just physically, but energetically. Many couples come to me in a state of burnout and urgency, which only compounds the problem. I encourage rest, joy, connection, and spending time in nature. Even for couples pursuing IVF, I recommend starting acupuncture as soon as they make the decision, so we can begin clearing the path for a healthy conception. In fact, I’ve seen several couples who initially planned to pursue IVF go on to conceive naturally through acupuncture, herbal medicine, and key lifestyle shifts.

It’s also important to acknowledge toxin exposure as a growing factor in fertility challenges especially in a post-2020 world. We’ve been exposed to so many toxins over so many decades, and we’re just finding out how much it is truly impacting us. From increased vaccine exposure to environmental pollutants, electromagnetic frequencies, blue-light, endocrine disruptors, and heavy metals like aluminum and thimerosal (mercury), the toxic burden on our systems has only increased. In every fertility plan, I incorporate strategies to support detoxification and protect reproductive health.

Ultimately, fertility is not just about getting pregnant. It’s about preparing the body to sustain life in a healthy, balanced way. When we focus on healing the root, conception often becomes a natural byproduct of restored vitality.

10. You’ve spoken about the importance of menstrual cycle regulation. What role does Chinese herbal medicine play in this process?

A woman’s menstrual cycle should be viewed as a vital sign—just like blood pressure or heart rate. When the bleeding phase is flowing properly, it’s regular and predictable, arrives without significant cramping or clotting, has a fresh red color, and lasts about 3 to 4 days. The typical cycle length from one period to the next should be about 27-35 days give or take. Some women have 28 day cycles every single month and some have 35 day cycles every period. When the cycle deviates from this whether it’s irregular, painful, overly heavy, absent, or erratic it signals that the body is out of balance.

From a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) perspective, the menstrual cycle is a central diagnostic tool. Whether or not a woman is trying to conceive, cycle regulation is foundational to her overall health. Many of the issues women come to me for whether it’s fatigue, anxiety, headaches, skin issues, digestive complaints, or hormonal imbalances can often be traced back to dysfunction in the cycle.

One of the gifts of TCM is that it honors the four phases of the menstrual cycle as vital, interconnected parts of a woman’s energetic and hormonal landscape:

Menstrual phase (Blood phase) Follicular phase (Yin phase) Ovulation (Transition from Yin to Yang) Luteal phase (Yang phase)

Chinese herbal medicine allows me to support each of these phases individually, depending on where the imbalance lies. I often start by educating patients on what phase they’re in, what’s happening energetically, and why it matters. Many women are unfamiliar with their own cycles beyond the bleeding days. Whether someone is trying to conceive or trying to avoid pregnancy, cycle awareness is empowering.

Herbs can be used to:

Stop or regulate excessive bleeding

Nourish Blood and Qi during the follicular phase

Support ovulation and hormonal shifts

Ease irritability, bloating, or emotional instability in the luteal phase

Prepare the body for a healthy menstrual release

I tailor herbal formulas based on each individual’s constitution and the specific needs of their cycle. Sometimes I’ll divide the cycle into two parts and use two formulas; other times, I’ll work with three or four formulas to support each distinct phase. If one phase needs more attention—say, ovulation is delayed or the luteal phase is weak I’ll focus herbs there while still nourishing the overall cycle.

When used correctly and consistently, Chinese herbal medicine can retrain the body to return to its natural rhythm. And with that, so many symptoms begin to ease not just gynecological ones, but emotional, digestive, and even spiritual imbalances as well.

11. What would you say to couples hesitant about seeking holistic treatments for fertility over conventional methods like IVF?

Working with someone who is hesitant to explore Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) can be challenging mainly because it often requires unlearning a lot of deeply ingrained beliefs about what “real” medicine is. Our culture has been so heavily conditioned to trust only conventional, pharmaceutical-based approaches that anything outside that model can feel foreign or even threatening.

I’ve found that I can only hold space for those who are open and willing to learn. TCM requires an active partnership between practitioner and patient. If someone is closed off to the process, it becomes incredibly difficult—if not impossible—to guide them toward healing. I can’t teach or treat someone who isn’t ready to receive this form of medicine.

This is especially complex when it comes to couples, where one partner may be open and the other deeply committed to the idea that IVF is the only way. For a small number of cases, where there are severe physical abnormalities or damage to the reproductive organs, IVF may truly be necessary. But for the vast majority of couples I work with, the issue is not just physical it’s physiological and energetic. Stress, poor sleep, inflammation, lack of cycle awareness, and disconnect between partners are often at the root.

With TCM, we work on:

Reducing stress and improving mindset

Restoring hormonal and nervous system balance

Learning to read and trust the body’s fertility cues

Reconnecting with natural rhythms—within the body and within the relationship

IVF can be an extraordinary tool when needed, but it’s also invasive, costly, and often associated with higher rates of complications during pregnancy. In my view, it should never be the first option before exploring the body’s natural ability to heal and conceive.

I encourage all patients, especially those exploring fertility support through acupuncture and TCM, to walk in with an open mind and an open heart. Yes, it’s work! But it’s work that deepens your relationship with your body and your partner. When healing becomes the focus, not just conception, you build the foundation for a healthier pregnancy, a stronger family, and a more empowered future.

12. Can you share an example of how acupuncture has transformed a patient’s emotional or spiritual well-being?

I’ve had the honor of witnessing so many powerful transformations in my practice especially when it comes to emotional and spiritual healing. Since most of my patients come in weekly or biweekly, I’m able to follow their journey closely and hold space for deep shifts to occur over time.

One patient stands out: she came in for general stress and physical symptoms (neck and upper back pain), but over the course of treatment, she came to a powerful realization that she was living in a dysfunctional marriage. Through our sessions, and the stillness that acupuncture creates, she gained the emotional clarity and strength to begin healing. She ultimately made the decision to release herself from that relationship and step back into her own power. I never gave advice or pushed her in any direction. I simply offered a grounded, compassionate space for her to reconnect with her own inner voice.

Another patient had been dealing with persistent health issues tied to workplace stress. During her treatments, she came to see that her job was the root cause of her anxiety, fatigue, and physical decline. Over time, she found the clarity and courage to begin exploring new career paths, and eventually transitioned out of that toxic environment.

Then there’s the case of a patient who came in with early signs of hypothyroidism. Her labs showed elevated TSH levels, which can signal underactive thyroid function, but we needed additional testing to confirm. Before she even completed the additional labs, she had already received just 2–3 acupuncture sessions. A short time, but the impact was remarkable. By the time the new labs came back, her levels had improved. The shift? Chronic stress from work had been pushing her into a dysregulated state, overtaxing her thyroid and adrenals. Acupuncture helped calm her nervous system, restore parasympathetic balance, and take the pressure off her endocrine system allowing her body to begin repairing itself.

What these stories have in common is that acupuncture provided a pause a moment of silence and stillness in a chaotic world. Which allowed the body, mind, and spirit to recalibrate. I often describe this as helping patients clear the “astral junk” that weighs down their energy fields. Once that’s cleared, people reconnect with themselves. They make empowered decisions. They heal not just physically but emotionally and spiritually.

13. Many people are skeptical about alternative medicine. How do you address doubts or resistance to your methods?

First, I like to challenge the language itself—because our medicine isn’t “alternative.” That term was created through a Western lens to define anything outside of conventional biomedicine. In reality, systems like Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Ayurveda, Indigenous, and other ancestral healing practices have been the original standards of care for thousands of years across the world. So rather than seeing TCM as “alternative,” I see it as time-tested, globally respected, and rooted in deep cultural and clinical wisdom.

When I encounter skepticism, I don’t take offense. I understand that many people have been conditioned to trust only what Western medicine validates. So I meet that resistance with education, evidence, and patient stories.

I point people to the growing body of clinical research that supports acupuncture and herbal medicine. For example, acupuncture has been shown to regulate the nervous system, improve hormonal function, relieve pain, and reduce stress which are mechanisms we can now observe through modern imaging and lab results. What was once dismissed as “pseudoscience” is now being studied and confirmed by researchers worldwide.

I also encourage people to explore my Google reviews, where they can hear directly from patients who’ve experienced transformation and improved quality of life. These stories offer real-world results which is the evidence we need more of.

Ultimately, I don’t try to convince anyone who isn’t open. My work is most impactful when I’m supporting people who are ready to take an active role in their healing and are open to learning what this medicine has to offer. Doubt is natural, but with the right mindset and the willingness to explore, it often transforms into trust and empowerment.

14. What challenges have you faced as a practitioner blending traditional and modern healthcare systems?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve encountered is skepticism from medical professionals who truly believe that conventional medicine is the only legitimate path to healing. While some are open to integrative approaches, others are resistant often dismissing acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) as ineffective or unscientific.

I’ve had doctors scare patients away from Chinese herbs by warning them about toxins or heavy metals without acknowledging the very real side effects and long-term damage that pharmaceuticals can cause. It’s frustrating when these conversations are driven by fear rather than understanding, especially when patients are simply trying to explore healing options that feel more aligned and less invasive.

At the same time, I’ve seen progress. More patients are being referred to me directly by physicians who recognize the value of acupuncture. Many doctors are now receiving treatments themselves and experiencing firsthand what this medicine can do. It’s a slow shift, but it’s happening and I welcome it.

I’ve also faced pushback from people online, especially when I share my own healing journey. For example, when I shared that I no longer experience symptoms of Graves’ disease after working with TCM, someone tried to discredit me and told me I wasn’t actually healed. These moments are tough, but I remind myself that my work is to educate, not to convince.

Blending traditional and modern systems isn’t always easy, but I’m committed to standing in the truth of this medicine and continuing to offer people the knowledge, tools, and space to choose their path. Healing is personal, and there’s room for many approaches. My job is to keep showing up with integrity and let the results speak for themselves.

15. What are you currently focused on, and how can readers stay connected with your work and services?

I’m happy to say my husband and I are expecting my first child (his second), and my primary focus is on nurturing the tiny human growing within me. My intention is to create a peaceful, grounded, and joyful pregnancy so that our child can grow in an environment rooted in calm and love.

I’ve taken a step back from providing in-person birth doula support, since that work is both emotionally and physically intensive. However, I’m still actively supporting my acupuncture patients in the clinic and offering postpartum and virtual doula care. I plan to resume full-spectrum birth support in 2026, once I’ve had time to honor and adjust to my own postpartum journey.

In the meantime, I’m continuing to grow my TCM & Acu-Doula community, and I run a book club on Substack, where we explore holistic health, fertility, reproductive & medical freedom, and ancestral wisdom. It’s a space where people can dive deeper into topics they can use to nourish themselves and their families through body, mind, and spirit.

If you’d like to stay connected or work with me, you can find me here:

Website: www.ihaveapointforthat.com and email: ihaveapointforthat@gmail.com

Substack: jordanettersboyd.substack.com

Social Media: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — @ihaveapointforthat

Whether you’re seeking support for fertility, stress, postpartum recovery, or just deeper alignment, I’d love to connect and walk alongside you in your healing journey.

I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to you for reaching out to share my story. It truly means so much to be seen in this way and to have the opportunity to speak from the heart about the work I love.

