The bottle of Children’s Tylenol Cherry carries, on the same panel as the dosing chart, a warning the manufacturer is required to print: severe liver damage may occur if a child takes more than five doses in twenty-four hours. The recommended maximum is five doses, and the dose at which the manufacturer concedes severe liver damage occurs is six. The gap between the maximum and the harm, by the label’s own admission, is a single additional dose.

That bottle is in roughly every American household with a child. It has been there for seventy years. The space between the maximum dose and the documented harm is printed where any parent could read it and almost no parent does.

The Family Medicine Cabinet Audit is about that space, and about fifteen other versions of it across the American medicine cabinet.

WHAT THIS BOOK IS

The audit examines sixteen drugs that sit in nearly every American household, that are given to children most often, and that have been built into routine practice in ways that make refusing them feel like refusing to be a good parent. Each chapter answers the same five questions about one product: what is in the bottle, what the drug does in the body, what the symptom being suppressed was actually doing, what the documented record of harm shows, and what to do instead.

It is not a how-to-treat-illness manual, and it is not anti-doctor. Most of these prescriptions come from physicians acting in good faith within the framework they were trained in. That framework, made physical in the product on the shelf, is what the book examines.

The audit is built on a single observation, demonstrated sixteen times: the establishment has already produced most of the case against the products it continues to sell. The strongest evidence for almost every drug comes from the manufacturer’s own label, the FDA’s own documents, the courts’ own findings, and the medical establishment’s own peer-reviewed research. The book assembles it in one place, drug by drug, in a form a household can use.

THE SIX DEEP CHAPTERS

1 — Children’s Tylenol. The mechanism by which acetaminophen damages the liver was established in 1973 and has never been overturned: the drug depletes glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant, which is also what the body uses to clear aluminum, mercury, and the toxic byproducts of normal metabolism. The chapter traces the asthma association documented across 205,000 children in 31 countries, the empathy-blunting findings from mainstream psychology journals since 2015, the 2011 federal consent decree that named McNeil vice presidents personally as defendants, and the September 2025 federal notice acknowledging that prenatal exposure may be associated with autism and ADHD. The American Academy of Pediatrics markets acetaminophen for fever in the same children whose fever its own 2011 clinical report describes as beneficial.

2 — Pediatric Antibiotics. The CDC’s own data show roughly 30 percent of outpatient antibiotic prescriptions are inappropriate. The condition the pink amoxicillin is most often given for, ear infection, resolves on its own about 80 percent of the time, by the pediatric academy’s own current guideline. The chapter documents what a single course does to a child’s microbiome, the Mayo Clinic cohort of 14,572 children showing dose-dependent links to asthma, allergy, autoimmunity, and ADHD, and the $3 billion GlaxoSmithKline settlement, the largest healthcare-fraud settlement in American history at the time, in which Augmentin was named.

3 — Benadryl. Diphenhydramine crosses into the brain, blocks the cholinergic neurotransmission memory consolidation requires, and carries a documented cumulative association with dementia: a 54 percent increased risk in the highest-exposure category of a 3,434-person cohort. The drug produces sedation, not sleep; it fragments the slow-wave sleep during which the brain clears the proteins that accumulate in Alzheimer’s. The manufacturer’s own label warns parents not to use it to make a child sleepy and not to give it to children under six.

4 — Children’s Cough and Cold Medicines. In 2023, the FDA’s own advisory committee voted 16 to 0 that oral phenylephrine — the decongestant in numerous combination products sold for decades — does not work at the approved dose. The chapter covers the brainstem cough suppressant that blocks the body’s airway clearance, the expectorant Cochrane reviews find ineffective, and why the category carries a do-not-use-under-four warning added after pediatric deaths.

5 — Topical Steroids and Hydrocortisone. The skin is an organ of elimination. The chapter documents what corticosteroids do to it — dermal thinning, systemic absorption measurable in children, adrenal-axis suppression — and the atopic march, the well-documented sequence in which suppressed eczema gives way to asthma and allergic rhinitis. In 2021 the UK’s regulator formally recognized Topical Steroid Withdrawal as a distinct clinical entity and mandated warnings. The FDA has not.

6 — Children’s Multivitamins. The cholecalciferol in the gummy is the substance Spectrum Chemical’s safety sheet classifies as acute toxicity Category 2 — “may be fatal if swallowed” — and the active ingredient in commercial rat poison. The ascorbic acid is fermented from corn glucose by black mold. The cyanocobalamin is processed from sewage sludge with cobalt salts and cyanide. The folic acid was invented in 1943, does not exist in food, and cannot be metabolized by roughly 40 percent of the population. The leading internal medicine journal in the world called the enterprise a waste of money in 2013. The chapter closes on Weston Price’s fourteen traditional populations — robust health, wildly different diets, none of them supplementing.

THE TEN APPENDIX CHAPTERS

The same framework, applied in compressed form, to the rest of the cabinet:

Ibuprofen — among the leading documented causes of drug-induced acute kidney injury in hospitalized children, precisely the dehydrated and febrile children most likely to be given it. Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra — and the cetirizine withdrawal problem the FDA has acknowledged in over 200 reports: chronic blockade upregulates the receptor, the body itches worse than any original allergy, the patient concludes the allergy worsened and never stops. Tums — why heartburn is usually too little stomach acid, not too much, and why neutralizing it worsens the underlying insufficiency. Pepto-Bismol — the salicylate-Reye’s history of known harm, industry resistance, and a six-year regulatory delay during which hundreds of children died. Children’s Melatonin — a hormone sold at 100 to 333 times the body’s nightly output, classified as prescription-only in every other advanced economy, now the single most common substance in pediatric poison-control reports; independent testing found 71 to 88 percent of products mislabeled, one gummy containing no melatonin and 31 mg of CBD instead. Imodium — a synthetic opioid that paralyzes the gut wall. Aspirin — including the part of the Reye’s story the standard retelling omits. Pedialyte — where the underlying science is genuinely sound and the product is simply not the cleanest way to deliver it. Neosporin — which Cochrane reviews find no better than plain petrolatum, while destroying the skin’s commensal organisms and producing a contact dermatitis routinely misread as worsening infection. Pepcid, Prilosec, Zantac — the ranitidine molecule that produced a carcinogen by its own chemistry from the moment it was made, and what Barry Marshall’s celebrated ulcer self-experiment quietly required: pre-medication with an acid suppressor before he swallowed the culture.

THE CLOSING CHAPTER

The Cabinet, Consolidated names what connects all sixteen drugs. The American medicine cabinet is not a marketplace of independent wellness companies; it is the consumer surface of a small handful of multinationals — Kenvue, Haleon, Bayer, Sanofi, Procter & Gamble — that spun off their over-the-counter portfolios to insulate their prescription franchises. Kenvue alone owns Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Pepcid, Imodium, Zyrtec, and Neosporin, and in late 2025 agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at roughly $48.7 billion.

The chapter closes on the 2018 Goldman Sachs analyst report that asked, in writing, is curing patients a sustainable business model?, and recommended the sector focus on long-term suppression of chronic conditions. The cascade runs from the fever to the bottle, the bottle to the suppressed clearance, the suppressed clearance to the ear infection, the antibiotic to the disrupted microbiome, the eczema to the steroid, the steroid to the asthma, and on through a lifetime of prescriptions. Every step is reimbursed, and each requires the one before it to have suppressed rather than resolved. The model works because the body was interrupted.

WHY THIS BOOK IS BEHIND THE PAYWALL

The Family Medicine Cabinet Audit is a paid release in full. There is no free version of the chapters above. A paid subscription gives you the complete book — all sixteen drug chapters and the closing analysis — plus the entire Unbekoming library: The Nuclear Deception, The Architecture of Deception, Heart Disease Reconsidered, Vitamins and Supplements Reconsidered, The Genetic Deception, Chronic Conditions, The Birth Control Deception, Medicalized Motherhood, the cancer and screening books, and the full archive of paid posts.

If you have been reading the free posts and have started pulling package inserts off the shelf to read them, this is the book that does it for sixteen of the bottles in your house at once. The work is in assembling the establishment’s own record, drug by drug, so the decision a household makes is an informed one rather than a default one.

Become a paid subscriber to read it.

The bottle is what is in the parent’s hand. The child is what the body is. What the parent does next is the decision the cabinet was designed to make for them.

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